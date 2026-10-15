There’s a psychological reason you can’t stop decorating once you start. Here’s how to break the cycle.

Have you ever bought a single throw pillow to refresh your couch, only to suddenly feel like your entire living room looks completely out of sync? Before you know it, you’re buying a new rug to match the pillow, a new coffee table to complement the rug, and fresh paint for the walls to tie it all together.

If this snowball effect sounds familiar, rest assured you aren’t alone—and you aren’t just a frivolous spender, either. A real psychological mechanism drives this urge, and it has affected human behavior for centuries.

The psychological trap that makes us keep buying

Psychologists and behavioral economists call this phenomenon the Diderot Effect. The term comes from the personal experience of the 18th-century French philosopher Denis Diderot. After selling his prized library of books, he wrote an essay about how buying a new scarlet robe ruined his life.

Diderot loved the robe, but it felt out of place among his older, worn-out furniture. To restore harmony to his surroundings, he began replacing his desk, chairs, and artwork. By the time he finished matching his home to his new garment, he was broke and miserable.

The Diderot Effect describes two interrelated human habits, the first being “identity alignment.” This shows how we use our possessions to express who we are, including our natural tendency to seek visual harmony and cohesion across our belongings. The second factor is the “spiraling threshold.” This phenomenon occurs when we add one new item that deviates from our existing standard, creating a sense of imbalance. The “spiraling” is a chain reaction in which we buy additional complementary items to restore a sense of unity.

In today’s world of endless social media interior design trends, this effect is amplified. A quick weekend refresh can instantly turn into an expensive home overhaul because our brains crave visual cohesion. And if it doesn’t “look right” to us, it doesn’t feel right, either.

How to break the home redecorating loop

Recognizing the Diderot Effect is the first step toward reclaiming control over your home and your wallet. International Interior Design Association member Deanna Henderson shared some practical strategies with Upworthy:

Hire a professional: An interior designer can help you control the redecorating process. They’ll make sure the selected items work ergonomically for your space, not just look pretty. Practice the “One In, One Out” rule: Every time you bring a new decorative item into your space, donate or sell an existing one. This adds friction to the buying process and keeps your home balanced. As Henderson said to Upworthy, “Rushing results in regrets.” Slow and steady wins the space: Perfection is overrated and often costly. Henderson advises, “Find one main piece that is special or unique and then be patient with the rest of the space.” Pump the brakes and weigh your options before hitting the “buy now” button on new additions.

By understanding how your brain seeks harmony, you can appreciate your space as it is—without letting a single throw pillow derail your entire budget.