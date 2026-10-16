The Crock-Pot debuted in 1971. These 8 original recipes are nostalgic American classics.

Slow cooker season officially arrives as temperatures drop. It’s the signal for Americans to dig out their beloved Crock-Pots.

The branded slow cooker debuted in 1971 at the National Housewares Show in Chicago. Previous versions of the modern-day model have been in use since the 19th century, according to Smithsonian Magazine. But an inventor named Irving (Nachumsohn) Naxon patented his slow cooker in 1940. He called it the Naxon Beanery.

When he retired, he sold his company, Naxon Utilities, to Rival Manufacturing in Kansas City. Rival then hard-launched its Rival Crock-Pot in 1971.

The Crock-Pot craze took off, and Rival released a Crock-Pot cookbook for users to enjoy. Below are eight original recipes that became American classics and are still appreciated today.

8 original Crock-Pot recipes

Pot Roast of Beef

3-4 pound brisket, rump roast, or pot roast

1-2 onions

2-3 carrots

2-3 potatoes

1/2 cup water or beef consommé

Salt and pepper to taste

Put vegetables in the bottom of the Crock-Pot. Salt and pepper the meat, then add it to the pot. Add liquid. Cover and cook on low for 10-12 hours (or on high for 5-6 hours). Remove meat and vegetables with spatula.

Hungarian Goulash

2-pound round steak, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 tablespoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed

1 cup chopped onion

1 bay leaf

1 clove garlic, minced

One 28-ounce can tomatoes

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup sour cream

Put steak cubes, onion, and garlic in Crock-Pot. Stir in flour, and mix to coat steak cubes. Add all remaining ingredients except sour cream. Stir well. Cover and cook on low for 7-10 hours (or on high for 5-6 hours), stirring occasionally. Add the sour cream 30 minutes before serving and stir it in thoroughly. Serve over hot buttered noodles.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

3 carrots, cut into 3-inch pieces

3-4 pound corned beef brisket

2-3 medium onions, quartered

Cabbage, cut in small wedges

1-2 cups water

Put all ingredients in Crock-Pot in order listed. Cover and set to low for 12-24 hours (high for 7-10 hours). Push cabbage wedges down into liquid after 5-6 hours (low) or 2-3 hours (high).

NOTE: Vary the vegetables as desired or omit for plain corned beef.

CABBAGE: To prepare more cabbage than Crock-Pot will hold with large brisket, cook it separately in skillet. Remove 1 cup of broth from Crock-Pot during last hour of cooking. Pour over cabbage wedges in skillet. Cover and cook slowly for 20-30 minutes.

Ham and Scalloped Potatoes

6-8 slices of ham

8-10 medium potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

2 onions, peeled and thinly sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup grated cheddar or American cheese

One 10-ounce can cream of celery or mushroom soup

Paprika

Put half of ham, potatoes, and onions in Crock-Pot. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and then grated cheese. Repeat with remaining half. Spoon undiluted soup over top. Sprinkle with paprika. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours (high for 4 hours).

Ground Beef Stroganoff

2 pounds ground beef

2 medium onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

Small can sliced mushrooms, drained

2 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup consomme or bouillon

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 1/2 cups sour cream mixed with 4 tablespoons flour

Brown ground beef in large skillet; add onions, garlic, and mushrooms. Sauté until onion is golden brown. Put in Crock-Pot with all remaining ingredients. Stir thoroughly. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Serve over hot buttered noodles or rice.

Sloppy Joes

3 pounds ground chuck or hamburger

2 onions, finely chopped

1 green pepper, seeded and chopped (optional)

Two 8-ounce cans tomato sauce

One 8-ounce can water

2 packages sloppy joe seasoning mix (optional)

Salt to taste

Brown ground meat in skillet; pour into colander, and rinse well. Put into Crock-Pot, and then add onions, green pepper, tomato sauce, and water. Stir thoroughly. Salt to taste. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours (high for 5 hours).

NOTE: If there’s too much liquid, remove cover, and set on high for 30 minutes.

Magic Meat Loaf

1 1/2 pounds ground chuck

1 egg, beaten

1/4 cup milk

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

2 slices bread, crumbed

1/2 small onion, chopped

2 tablespoons each: chopped green pepper and celery

4-6 potatoes, cut up

Ketchup

Mix egg, milk, salt, and bread crumbs; allow to soften. Thoroughly combine with ground chuck and chopped vegetables. Shape into loaf, and place in Crock-Pot. Top with ketchup. Place potatoes at the sides of loaf. (If potatoes are peeled, coat with butter to keep from darkening.) Cover and set to high for 1 hour, then turn to low for 8-9 hours.

Tuna Noodle Casserole

2 1/2 cups dry noodles

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

One 8-ounce can peas with liquid

1 can tuna

One 10-ounce can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 can water

1/4 cup almonds

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese (optional)

Put ingredients in Crock-Pot, and mix well. Cover and cook on high for 1-2 hours (low for 3-4 hours). Stir occasionally.