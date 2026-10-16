Shake Shack founder shares the ‘one question’ people should ask themselves daily for a happier life

Is the glass half empty or half full? Some say the question itself doesn’t matter as much as the potential for the glass to fill up. If a person tries believing that everything could go their way, even if only by a slight chance, it can make for a happier life.

Journalist Katie Couric recently interviewed her dear friend Danny Meyer, an author, business leader, and founder of the popular Shake Shack restaurant chain. Among many topics, they discussed the idea that choosing (when possible) optimism over pessimism can not only lead to a happier life, but can potentially lead to a longer one.

‘What could possibly go right?’

In an Instagram reel, Couric describes her friend and shares that they “talked about everything from failure and leadership to the power of optimism.” She asked him, “Have you always been an optimist?” She added, “My late husband used to say I was born on a sunny day, which I thought was such a nice compliment. And I am sort of hardwired, I think, to be happy. Do you feel like you have always been an optimistic person from the time you were a little kid?”

Meyer answered with resolve. “I do. And I think I’ve always [been],” he said. They both noted that this is a lucky attribute, and not everyone has it. Meyer cited Shimon Peres, “There’s a quote that I wrote in What Could Possibly Go Right?”

Couric echoed the late Israeli prime minister’s name. “Shimon Peres. I love that quote. Do you want me to read it because it’s right in front of me?” She read, “‘Optimists and pessimists die the same way. They just live differently. I prefer to live as an optimist.’”

Optimism might prolong life

Getting people to change their mindset can be difficult, Meyer acknowledged. “And it’s hard to convince someone who is wired to be a pessimist not to be pessimistic, but there is scientific data that shows that being optimistic actually prolongs your life. And probably makes you even happier while you’re living your life,” he said.

He also noted that making that choice isn’t always up to us. We must account for biochemical wiring that can be tough to overwrite. But, he added, “So to the degree that’s a choice for anybody…look, there is more than enough skepticism and cynicism and negativity in the world to go around.”

Couric cut in, “Especially right now.”

Meyer agreed: “With social media, the algorithms are stacked to really propel bad news. And it’s, it’s sad.”

He continued, “If everyone only did one thing, and they started their day…don’t even be in the business world for this…if you just start your day by asking, ‘What could possibly go right today?’ I really think the odds are greater that something might [go right].”

One of the studies Meyer might be referring to is from the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. The NIH references the study, noting: “Researchers analyzed data from over 150,000 women aged 50-79, collected as a part of the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI). The WHI included non-Hispanic White, Black, Hispanic/Latina, and Asian women.

“Each participant in the study completed a validated optimism test and provided demographic and health information. When scientists analyzed the data, they found that the most optimistic women lived, on average, 5.4% longer (approximately 4.4 years) than the least optimistic women. The most optimistic women were also more likely to achieve exceptional longevity, defined as living over 90 years. These trends were consistent across all racial and ethnic groups.”

Rethinking how to be optimistic

The discussion moved many Instagrammers in the comments section, though some still understandably saw roadblocks. One vulnerably shared, “This is so hard for me. I want so badly for happiness and optimism to be the default. But I can’t find it. I agree it’s a gift. Hoping to change, and maybe that in itself is optimism.”

Another Instagrammer gave a tip: “I learned from a friend that after a rant, say, ‘the good news is’ and find something…ANYTHING…positive in the situation. Even if it’s ‘I’m still breathing.’ It trains your brain to think positively.”