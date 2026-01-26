Precocious toddler drums and sings 'Pocketful of Sunshine' with stunning precision
People are calling him a musical prodigy.
At what point do we consider someone with clear innate abilities a prodigy? While toddlerhood might be too early to definitively use that label, a tiny tot with a stick, a shovel, and a song in his heart has people tossing around the term. When you see the video of little Remi performing Natasha Bedingfield's "Pocketful of Sunshine," you'll see why, because holy moly.
Toddlers often "sing" along to songs, but rarely do they sing with anything close to perfect pitch. Wee ones might drum by banging things while music plays, but rarely do they keep perfect time. Not only does Remi do both, but he keeps separate rhythms with a plastic sandbox shovel in one hand and a stick in the other, all while singing gibberish lyrics to the identifiable tune.
Watch:
can't blame him, it stays in your head once you hear it. 🤣☀️ also how fitting of a song for someone who is always so happy & a ray of sunshine 🥰 @Natasha Bedingfield #pocketfullofsunshine #toddlerdrummer #toddlersings #musicaltoddler #heartwarrior #chdawareness #sweetboy #toddlermom #fyp #foryoupage #proudmama
Not a discernible word uttered, yet so very impressive. People had thoughts:
"He’s singing in Simlish lmao so cute 😭 also more talent than me."
"The gibberish in perfect melody is killing meeee I love smart babies 😭"
"Mee me may mayyyyy!"
"Forget about the singing, he’s playing two different rhythms with each hand. Mind blown, seriously."
"Holding down a beat and singing at that age is insane!!!!!"
"I am literally astonished. memorizing melody, singing it back with the correct notes on key?! While drumming??? Literal prodigy in the making."
"When they say some people are just born with it, this is what that looks like. Absolutely amazing."
"Can’t poop in the potty but can perfectly replicate a song 😭"
"It’s actually so hard to sing and drum."
"I think he's a prodigy. Very impressive!"
Musical ability sometimes shows itself at a very young age.Representative photo credit: Canva
Even trained musicians weighed in on this little pocketful of sunshine's talents.
"I am a highly trained musician. He is…a natural percussionist. He also sings incredibly well for his age. This kid has music pouring out of him. He can pattern phrases and complicated rhythms."
"I’ve been drumming for 26 years. Dude is a natural and has exquisite dynamic control. And he can sing on top? Brilliant! ✨"
"Vocal coach here—he can even hear vocal dynamics (the volume increases and decreases in his singing) and is able to actively apply them WHILE keeping a complicated rhythm for his age...you guys might have a prodigy. Mozart at 7 years old left Handel's messiah and was able to rewrite it all FROM MEMORY. Your son is remembering the beat, Melody and dynamics...you guys might want to get him a coach!!"
"I'm a music teacher, and his natural ability to figure out the beat and keep it, is something I struggle teaching kids who have been playing for years. little prodigy in the making, friends, get him into lessons!!"
Many people suggested getting him a drum set and a coach. The drum set is already taken care of—Santa brought him one for Christmas—and he plays it a lot.
late night jam sesh before bedtime 🤘🏼 🥁 🎶 #toddlerdrummer #toddlersings #musicaltoddler #heartwarrior #chdawareness #drummer #chdwarrior #proudmama #musickid #toddlermom #heartmom
Remi's mom, Jessica, writes in a comment that Remi started showing signs that he loved drumming and was able to carry a beat at around age 2 1/2. (In the drumset video above, he's 3 years and 4 months.)
Jessica also shares that Remi has a special affinity for Elvis Presley. He even told her, "Mama, Remi the real Elvis!" He may very well be.
Replying to @Jessica Steinert @Elvis Official has gotten this boy through major things in his life, like his open heart surgery. He literally calls himself Elvis ⚡️❤️🩹 #toddlerdrummer #toddlersings #musicaltoddler #heartwarrior #chdawareness #toddlermom #fyp #foryoupage #musickid #proudmom #elvispresley
Musical prodigies usually arise from some combination of nature and nurture, possessing an inherent musical capacity and being raised in an environment that feeds that ability. Some have tried to argue that anyone can become a "prodigy" with enough early exposure and systematic practice, but that doesn't really explain kids like Remi. You can't teach the average two or three-year-old to drum with both hands playing different beats while keeping steady time, and while singing in tune with inflections—at least not without a ton of work.
When an ability appears without much effort, that sure seems to be an indicator of innate talent. Any talent has to be nurtured and practice is necessary, of course, but there are lots of kids who start music lessons and practice at a young age who don't become Mozarts by age seven.
One 2020 study found that what differentiated musical prodigies from other young musicians was a propensity to report "flow" during practice, the intensity of their practice before adolescence, and the source of their motivation when they began to play.
Perhaps it's just a matter of all the elements coming together—innate capacity, internal motivation, intense practice, and some intangible thing that makes the musical magic happen. Whatever it is, since the original video went viral, Remi has gotten older, and even better. He's even played with King & Country at the Grand Ole Opry at just three years old.
That's our baby playing at the GRAND OLE OPRY! 🥁 I don't think we can express or put into words how proud we are of Remi, we've watched him fight and be so strong as a baby to now watching him become the youngest to ever play on the Opry stage in front of over 4,000 people at 3 years old. I don't think we'll ever fully grasp the excitement and joy from last night. We love him so much & so blessed for all the love and support he has from so many people. @for KING and COUNTRY Joel, Luke, the entire band and crew, THANK YOU for making him feel like family. You all were gracious & so amazing. As soon as that drum was in front of him and he had his drumsticks in hand, he had NO nervousness. He was exactly where he wanted to be. Goodness we're so proud. 🥹 #heartwarrior #drummer #fyp #foryou #forkingandcountry
Wherever musical prodigy comes from, it's sure fun to see it emerging in such a tiny little human. Can't wait to see what else Remi's future holds.
You can follow Remi's musical adventures on TikTok.
This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.