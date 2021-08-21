Well Being

People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister

People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister

Pam has a little brother, who recently learned that he is actually her half-brother. Of course, half-siblings are still very much siblings, but Pam's brother doesn't quite grasp the concept yet and seems upset about having to part with 50% of his sister.

So when she came home recently, she found this letter he'd written. It will make you cry, so have off-brand tissues on hand:

@PamTina / Twitter


OMG.


As if this letter isn't enough to turn your heart into a soft pile of oatmeal, he also left her some of her (presumably) favorite snacks, like Chips Ahoy and Takis (excellent choices!).

Pam, being a human with a soul, was deeply moved and tweeted out a photo of her little brother's letter:


It quickly went viral. And now the whole internet is now welling up with tears.



And others are sharing their own sibling stories:

These are so, so sweet.



Don't say we didn't warn you about the tissues.


Remember this next time you get into a fight with your sibling. Half or whole, doesn't matter. Love/hate is love/hate!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
family
popular

Exhausted mom posts a letter begging her husband for help. And then it went viral.

Photo via Celeste Yvonne, used with permission.

Taking care of a newborn baby is mentally, physically, and spiritually exhausting. For the first four months (at least!), new parents have to dedicate every part of themselves to caring for this young life.

There's little time for self-care during this chaotic period, let alone a moment to be fully present with a partner.

A blogger who goes by the name Celeste Yvonne is the mother of a toddler and a newborn and wrote a revealing open letter to her husband asking for more help with their children. It's going viral because it paints a very real picture of what it feels like to be a mother who feels stuck doing everything.

Keep Reading Show less
family
Trending Stories