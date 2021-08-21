People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister
Pam has a little brother, who recently learned that he is actually her half-brother. Of course, half-siblings are still very much siblings, but Pam's brother doesn't quite grasp the concept yet and seems upset about having to part with 50% of his sister.
So when she came home recently, she found this letter he'd written. It will make you cry, so have off-brand tissues on hand:
@PamTina / Twitter
OMG.
As if this letter isn't enough to turn your heart into a soft pile of oatmeal, he also left her some of her (presumably) favorite snacks, like Chips Ahoy and Takis (excellent choices!).
Pam, being a human with a soul, was deeply moved and tweeted out a photo of her little brother's letter:
My little brother found out I’m not his fully sister and I came home to this.. I’m crying.. https://t.co/DAC0yUUBt4— Pam☆ (@Pam☆)1532413776.0
It quickly went viral. And now the whole internet is now welling up with tears.
pic.twitter.com/8EP4hcS2oq
— LUNA (@lilialunav) July 25, 2018
pic.twitter.com/jmJtH9e9Qp
— abo (@ab0gaill) July 24, 2018
And others are sharing their own sibling stories:
These are so, so sweet.
When I found out my oldest brother wasn't my full brother I said and I quote “I thought he was different. But I like him more anyway"
— Liy (@Its_Montana_) July 25, 2018
When my sister realized we didn't have the same dad she told me I could share hers and she was gonna tell him to adopt me😢
— corazon🌙 (@jabondequavo) July 25, 2018
Don't say we didn't warn you about the tissues.
Remember this next time you get into a fight with your sibling. Half or whole, doesn't matter. Love/hate is love/hate!
- Teen shot and killed 4 years after starring in anti-gun violence video ... ›
- Hear the unbelievable story of two sisters who never knew each ... ›
- People who've had their families upended by DNA websites reveal ... ›
- Bob Ross once painted only in gray for a colorblind fan. It was ... ›