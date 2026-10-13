Only 12 percent of Americans host people at home due to ‘shame’ and ‘pressure’

Boomers, Gen Xers, and Millennials grew up attending house parties, dinners, and get-togethers at friends’ and family’s homes. Stopping by for a chat, a coffee, or a meal was extremely commonplace.

But today, Americans host less and less at home. According to combined data gathered by the DDB Needham Lifestyle survey and Data for Progress (as reported by Derek Thompson), “The share of Americans who say they host friends or family at their home at least monthly has fallen from 42 percent in 1975 to 12 percent in 2026—a 70 percent collapse in a half-century.”

Today, Americans prefer to socialize in “third spaces” (places outside the home, apartment, work, or school), citing “shame” and “pressure” as reasons for the shift. Psychologists and therapists explain to Upworthy why this cultural and generational shift is happening.

Hosting duties bring “shame” and “pressure”

Nick Bach, Psy.D., HSPP, a licensed clinical psychologist and founder of Grace Psychological Services in Louisville, Kentucky, tells Upworthy that hosting in homes today may not bring the same joy it did years ago.

“Once people began to treat their house like a show, people stopped entertaining; and you don’t know anybody that well when you’re afraid of being judged,” says Bach.

He adds that his clients use the word “shame” when talking about hosting.

“They know that the guest will not be pleased with the mess and apologize for it before the guest reaches the door,” he adds, noting that many feel pressure to be perfectly presentable.

“The expectations for what a ‘host-ready’ home is like have become elevated on social media, and the difference between a real house and a house in their head feels like a personal failing,” says Bach.

Giulia P. Davis, LMFT and founder of Mycelia Therapy in San Francisco, tells Upworthy that the decline in hosting goes deeper than social media or picture-perfect homes.

“People were hosting less long before Instagram existed. Today, though, entertaining can feel like a production rather than a simple way to spend time together,” she explains. “We worry about the food, the mess, and whether our homes look presentable enough. Sometimes, those concerns distract us from a more uncomfortable fear: what if we invite people and they don’t come?”

Hosting in “third spaces”

Third spaces offer shame- and worry-free ways to connect with one another.

“There’s no cleaning beforehand, no need to prepare food, and no awkward question of when guests should leave. Everyone can simply show up, enjoy each other’s company, and go home,” adds Davis.

With a third space, she explains there is also “less pressure to return the favor, which can make socializing feel easier.”

While they may offer convenience, hosting in third spaces can also have downsides beyond the added expense.

“Likeness can develop from a glimpse into someone’s real life, the cluttered counter, dog on the couch, unfinished project,” explains Bach. “Born out of those little moments that are recognized as you, the trust is built that a coffee shop can’t.”

Angela White, MSW, LCSW-C, LICSW, a psychotherapist licensed in Washington, D.C., and Maryland at Infinity Mental Health, tells Upworthy that messy homes still offer a chance for connection—which is vital for overall health.

“My hope is that, as a society, we return to valuing realistic homes, the kind with toys on the floor or a dish in the sink, and still see them as lovely places to gather,” she says. “In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory reporting that about half of American adults experience loneliness. It also found that a lack of social connection carries health risks comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. Gathering with others supports both our physical and psychological wellness.”

Modern-day hosting reminders

Hosting people at home still has great value, and it’s important to remember that connection trumps tidiness.

“People don’t go into your house and remember where or what it was; they remember how they felt in it. A perfectly set table is not as important as a simple meal and a messy table,” says Bach.

In most cases, the invite itself holds the most significance.

“Often, the most meaningful part of an invitation is simply knowing that someone wanted you there,” Davis adds.