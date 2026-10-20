Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Man explains the official Monopoly rule no one uses that ends the game way faster

The “auction rule” is simple and brutal, but can save you hours.

By

Annie Reneau

monopoly, board game, game pieces
Photo credit: CanvaA player holding a house in a game of Monopoly.

Anyone who’s played Monopoly knows how it usually goes: what starts as a fun game inevitably turns into an endless slog until everyone agrees to declare someone the winner. As it turns out, we’ve brought this agony on ourselves by not actually following the official Monopoly game rules.

A YouTuber who goes by @sblga explains says that, despite following all kinds of made-up “house rules,” most of us neglect one simple, official Monopoly rule that makes the game go much faster. It’s known as the “auction rule,” and it’s literally a game-changer.

(By the way, he also shares the game’s absolutely wild history, which is definitely worth sticking around for.)

Watch on  YouTube

How the ‘auction rule’ in Monopoly changes the game

Several scenarios can trigger the auction rule. The primary rule, however, is that when a player lands on a property and doesn’t want to (or can’t) buy it, the property immediately goes up for auction, and all players can bid on it.

There is no minimum bid, so bidding can start at just $1. Theoretically, if a player lands on Boardwalk and doesn’t buy it, another player (or even that original player) could nab it for far less than its $400 value through a bidding war. Players flush with cash can create monopolies simply by outbidding their opponents.

This rule means properties get picked up much more quickly, so the game doesn’t stall. It also forces players to strategize differently with their property purchases and money management. Can you imagine playing a full game of Monopoly in 30 minutes and having someone actually win? It’s possible with the auction rule. Who knew?

monopoly, board game, monopoly money
Monopoly money changing hands. Photo credit: Canva

Monopoly ‘house rules’ ease the game’s ruthlessness

So if the auction rule has always been part of the standard game rules, why don’t more people use it?

Theories abound, but one big one is that most people just don’t read the official rules. Gameplay often gets passed down by family and friends, and for Monopoly in particular, “house rules” often trump official rules.

Some popular Monopoly house rules include:

  • Free Parking jackpot, in which all tax payments go to the center of the board instead of to the bank. When someone lands on Free Parking, they collect the jackpot.
  • Double salary landing on GO.
  • First-lap immunity, meaning no one can buy property on their first lap around the board.
  • No rent in jail, meaning if a player is in jail, they cannot collect rent when other players land on their properties.

People may not even realize that house rules aren’t standard. Someone likely eliminated the auction rule at some point to slow the game’s pace and/or reduce its brutality, and it spread and stuck.

What’s interesting about Monopoly house rules is that they often ease the game’s ruthlessness, which is ironic, considering why the game was created in the first place.

Monopoly’s origin story: A caution against unbridled capitalism

In January of 1904, a woman named Lizzie Magie patented a game called the Landlord’s Game. The game had two sets of rules: one used a single land tax and distributed wealth among players, resulting in a collective win, and the other let players build monopolies and ruthlessly fleece opponents.

It was meant to be a lesson, an indictment of unbridled capitalism. However, a heater salesman named Charles Darrow took a particular liking to the game and its monopoly rules. Without crediting the Landlord’s Game, Darrow created Monopoly as we know it and sold it to Parker Brothers.

Watch on  YouTube

“What Magie intended as a forecast of disaster became Monopoly’s sole objective,” Public Domain Review notes. A criticism of greed and power imbalance became a celebration of free-market capitalism. In 1935, Parker Brothers bought Magie’s patent for $500 and no royalties. Meanwhile, Darrow became a millionaire.

The tendency to add house rules to make Monopoly more fun and fair for everyone is a good sign. It may not be the original creators’ intention. Still, many prefer a “compassionate capitalism” version of the game (even if it does take five hours and no one really ever wins).

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

kids, children, psychology, child psychology, shyness, introverts, extraverts, harvard, harvard study, scientific study, psychological study, research paper, parenting
Family

A Harvard scientist followed “shy” babies for 13 years. What he found is a goldmine for parents.

animals, nature, science
Nature

Pets are pawing at screens to watch this South Korean cartoon. Experts explain the science behind it.

hilary swank, actress hilary swank, hilary swank pregnant, hilary swank pregnancy, hilary swank kids
Culture

Hilary Swank responds perfectly to woman who says she’s too old to have kids

wedding, wedding crasher, getting married
Culture

‘Not a Wedding Crasher’ website lets people pay to attend strangers’ weddings. It’s kinda brilliant.

elephant carcass, kruger national park, elephants, africa enviornment, elephant research
Making Sense of Science

Researchers stunned after discovering the 8-year environmental impact of a single elephant’s death

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
ocean, science, experiments
Science

In the ’90s, 28,000 rubber ducks fell into the ocean. Scientists mapped their incredible global journey.

Heather Wake
pamela anderson, pamela anderson makeup, pamela anderson makeup free, no makeup, aging gracefully
Pop Culture

Pamela Anderson stopped wearing makeup three years ago, embracing ‘rebellious’ way to age gracefully

Emily Shiffer
gen x, gen xers, forgotten generation, generations, friends
Generations

Leadership expert shares the 3 reasons Gen X is ignored and it’s pitch perfect

Emily Shiffer & Upworthy Staff
cat retirement village; cat retirement home; cat rescue; elderly cat rescue
Pets

Elderly cats are being saved from being euthanized with adorable cat retirement village

Jacalyn Wetzel & Upworthy Staff