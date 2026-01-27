80s game show host known for uncomfortable interactions with kids gets stopped cold by brave girl
Alison held her ground.
For some of us, the 80s don't seem that long ago. But in the context of how rapidly technology and culture have changed, the decade might as well have been another universe. Look no further than popular media. Things people deemed acceptable or were just part of everyday expectations for television back in the 60s through well into the 90s would get stars blacklisted today. But there was one game show in the 80s that had moments so cringy that even for the times may have raised some eyebrows though everyone seemed to go along with it, except one brave little girl.
The Canadian show, Just Like Mom, ran from 1980-1985 even with plenty of uncomfortable moments between the game show host and young girls. The girls who were aged 7-12 would appear on the show with their mother answering questions about each other and competing in bake-offs to see which pair knew each other best. Just Like Mom was created by Catherine Swing, the wife of the show's host Fergie Olver, who would often stand uncomfortably close to the girls and elicit kisses.
Recently a since-deleted compilation video of the game show host behaving in a manner people might consider questionable is going viral.
A game show host from the 80s was famous for making girls uncomfortable under the bright lights of the stage. Photo by ooneiroslyl on Unsplash
In the video the Olver stands near the girls, often putting his hand on their backs, placing his face close to theirs to ask questions. The very first clip shows 11-year-old Lee Ann, Olver hovers over her asking what color her eyes are.
"What color are your eyes?" Olver asks before the child tells him they're blue, to which he responds, "they're not blue, now don't tell me that. Look at me a little closer." Just as the girl leans in slightly, appearing hesitant to do so, Olver quickly kisses the child on the side of her mouth and declares, "they're green."
The audience sounds as if they didn't know how to react to the bizarre moment. Some people loudly gasp, others uncomfortably chuckle, while a few seem to let out a high pitched surprised squeal. The girl also laughs uneasily while the host remains extremely close.
Video clip after video clip shows similar interactions where the host tries to either kiss the girls or have them kiss him but one little girl named Alison refused. While it appeared that she was nervous to do so in front of a live audience, on television and refusing a directive from an adult, she stood her ground.
Still from the 1980s gameshow "Just Like Mom" YouTube Screenshot
This was a moment where parents can see in real time the benefit of teaching body autonomy and the power of teaching children that no is a complete sentence. Olver originally didn't accept the young girl's "no," attempting to coerce her into kissing him when she was clearly uncomfortable and uninterested in the request.
The host perches himself up close to the young girl and says, "you look like a girl who likes to give out hugs and kisses," to which the girl laughs with discomfort before saying, "not really." That didn't stop him, Olver continued, "not really? can I have a hug and a kiss?" This time the girl gives a very direct answer through nerves by shaking her head no while saying "uh-uh." She's clearly uncomfortable as she bites her fingernail trying to assert authority over her body against someone much older.
At this point the child has been clear. She immediately told the host she didn't give out hugs and kisses and when that didn't work she mustered the courage to say no more directly. Olver was still not accepting of the child's boundaries and continued to apply pressure by questioning her decision, "I can't have one?" Again the child shakes her head and says no but he persists, saying "even if I say...whisper in your ear that Alison you're going to win the show? I still can't have a hug and a kiss?" Alison sticks to her answer so Olver changes tactics, telling the child, "Well I guess you can't win the show then if I don't get a hug and a kiss."
Alison stayed firm in her no but the host's behavior resulted in the child's mother calling him a dirty old man. In the end the host appears to have moved on and told the girl she did a good job answering one of the questions, but to top the praise Olver attempts to sneak a kiss. The little girl didn't let that deter her as she quickly dodged his advance.
In other clips, Olver is shown making lude comments to the kids, including asking one extremely young girl what she likes to do with her "boyfriend" when they're alone, to the shock of commenters. Olver's behavior didn't widely draw criticism until much later. Even after the game show ended, he got steady work as a play-by-play announcer for the Toronto Blue Jays, though he and his wife divorced after the show was cancelled.
A popular component of modern parenting is teaching kids about bodily autonomy, which often means saying "No" to well-meaning friends and relatives who want a hug. It's a controversial sticking point with some grandparents, but this interaction proves exactly why it's necessary.
Children who don't feel empowered to protect their own body, even against authority figures or "trusted" people, are vulnerable to this kind of predatory behavior. Rady Children's Health writes that even something as innocuous as forcing your child to give grandma a hug "tells them that their body is not under their control and that they must yield it to an adult if told to do so. Wow — that is a heavy realization."
- YouTube www.youtube.com
It seems apparent that Alison's parents instilled the idea of bodily autonomy in her giving her full permission to say no to adults and anyone else who dares to get in her space without consent. While the experience was probably not one that she would've ever wanted to have, that moment likely gave permission to other young girls watching to tell the host and other like him no. And no is a complete sentence, especially when it comes to someone's body. There's no further explanation needed. No further clarification. The answer is simply no. Well done Alison. Well done.
This article originally appeared earlier last year. It has been updated.
