Distinguished 1930s count explains how to wear a monocle in a charming restored video

The monocle has long been associated with cartoonish depictions of European aristocracy or American titans of industry in the Gilded Age. In pop culture, it was most famously worn by the Monopoly Man alongside his iconic top hat, tuxedo, and pillowy mustache.

The monocle was a status symbol in the 19th and early 20th centuries because it was custom-fit to match the wearer’s ocular orbit and often incorporated ivory or precious metals. It gave the affluent a way to see things up close without having to wear wire spectacles, which were often associated with the clergy.

The monocle fell out of favor after it became associated with high-ranking German military officials during World War I, and as technology made glasses more affordable, stylish, and comfortable. Towards the end of the monocle’s reign atop the social food chain, Fox Movietone News produced a remarkable short film, featuring an aristocrat, Count Sribor-Rylski, teaching movie-goers the etiquette of wearing a monocle.

Restored and colorized by Did You See? for its popular YouTube Channel, the film was given a more lifelike quality to make the count more relatable.

In the video, Sribor-Rylski seems like he’s being an over-the-top version of an aristocrat while explaining the proper social decorum for wearing a monocle. According to the count, if you decide to wear a monocle, you have to be consistent; otherwise, you’re committing a major faux pas.

“If you wish bad to wear a monocle, decide at first which eye you’re going to monitor, the left or the right. Nothing, you know, is quite such bad form as wearing a monocle on Mondays and Thursdays in the right eye and then the next week in the other eye. It’s perfectly ridiculous. What use of a monocle then? It looks a joke,” the count says.

How do you wear a monocle?

Even though it looks uncomfortable to wear the eyepiece, the count makes it look easy. “Now, to insert a monocle, you just raise the eyebrow and insert it. Now it’s inserted. We’re ready for a conversation,” he says before pretending to talk to a friend that he calls “old bean,” who’s having trouble with his wife.

Although Count Sribor-Rylski seems a bit pretentious, he was more than ready to help any Americans learn how to wear the ornate eyepiece. “If any lady or gentleman wants to learn how to wear a monocle, I’d be glad to give them a lesson in the art of handling this beautiful glass,” he concludes the film.

Did You See? says this may be one of the earliest “how-to” films it has discovered during its restoration of old footage. In the early days of film, the medium was seen as low-brow and, in some circles, immoral. This led to an increase in the production of educational films that were shown to community groups and businesses. By the 1930s, amid the dark cloud of the Great Depression, newsreels began to show lighter, slice-of-life fare, hence the delightful monocle reel.

Who was Sribor-Rylski?

Count Sribor-Rylski and Comte Scibor-Rylski. Credit: via Did You See?/ YouTube and Genanet

The short film caught the attention of Reddit. Some Internet sleuths got to work trying to learn more about this super charming gentleman who, in 1930, was living in British-controlled Singapore. A family tree posted on GeneaNet found a profile for a Comte (Count, in French) Etienne Louis Philippe Scibor-Rylski, who was born in 1886 in France and died in 1945 in Indochina (a French territory comprising modern-day Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia).

The man in the video, released in 1930, appears to be around 44, and the photo of the man on GeneaNet bears a striking resemblance. Could it be that Fox Movietone News incorrectly listed Scibor-Rylski as Sribor-Rylski on the title card? It’s pretty easy to mistake a lower-case c for an r.

If so, the man in the monocle may have met a rather horrifying demise. In 1945, the Japanese coup d’état in French Indochina resulted in the deaths of over 2600 French soldiers and dignitaries.

Ultimately, the monocle reel shows that people’s tastes in content haven’t really changed all that much. You may not find many influencers making monocle posts these days, but aspirational videos of successful people flaunting their latest fashion will always capture the public’s attention.