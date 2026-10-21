Communication expert shares ‘Taylor Swift trick’ for perfectly wrapping up a speech in 3 steps

In 2022, Taylor Swift gave a commencement speech at Yankee Stadium to New York University graduates. She spoke for nearly half an hour and also received an honorary doctorate. While some might find the notion of honorary doctorates given to celebrities rather silly, reportedly many of the students had a blast. But one communication expert has used the speech to exemplify an excellent trick for winding down a speech.

Author Dorie Clark analyzed Swift’s words to illustrate how beautifully the singer crafted her speech. She noted that there are three “powerful public speaking strategies” Swift used and made it clear that these methods can be helpful for anyone who has to give a speech. Clark stated, “Taylor Swift has a trick for turning a good speech into a great one. Once you see it, you’ll want to use it every single time.”

Trick for closing a speech

In an Instagram clip captioned “The Taylor Swift trick for closing a speech,” Clark first introduced herself. “I taught communications at Duke University for over a decade, and I’ve coached hundreds of senior leaders from top companies. And I have rarely seen someone close a speech as well as Taylor Swift’s 2022 commencement address at NYU when she received an honorary doctorate. So watch how she closes the speech.”

The clip then cut to Swift, clad in a purple (and somehow stylish) graduation gown, her cap perfectly tilted like a French beret. Swift said, “And as long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, and breathe out.” Swift paused and half-smiled. “And I am a doctor now, so I know how breathing works.” This got a big laugh from the audience.

Back to Clark, who broke down why Swift’s closing was so effective. “Watch what she’s not doing. Lots of speakers want to end on an ‘up’ note. So they’re too eager to assure people, ‘You can do it. It will all be fine!’ It’s too easy. Taylor didn’t do that. Instead, she used three easy, powerful public speaking strategies that you can use in your next talk.

3 public speaking strategies

“First, she’s meeting the audience where they are. They’re nervous about their future. They’re worried about the direction. And she acknowledges that. Breathe in. Breathe out. It’s also a very good Easter egg, if you listen to her music.”

Next, Clark noted, is humor. “Second, she ends with a joke! She’s a ‘doctor’ now. Humor always helps.”

“And third, and most importantly,” Clark continued, “She shows them that she’s one of them. That’s one of the most powerful things that speakers can do. Unite people that they’re speaking to and show them ‘we are all in it together.’ That’s true whether you’re a rock star like Taylor Swift, showing you’re also just another NYU grad. Or a regular person who has influence in your company or your club or your school.”

Clark reiterated that anyone can use this approach. “So the next time you give a speech, think about those three things. How can you meet the audience where they are? Use humor. And show them that we’re all in it together.”

Many commenters appreciated the advice, though a few noted that Swift wasn’t exactly “one of us.” One Instagrammer did playfully point out, that while Clark’s points are helpful and true, Clark just might also be a “Swiftie.”