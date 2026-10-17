5 little-known facts about ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,’ the special that changed TV



We’re just a couple of weeks away from the ghosts, ghouls, witches, and candy that help make Halloween so very fun. But for many, the holiday wouldn’t feel complete without watching one of television’s most iconic specials: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. This Peanuts classic, based on Charles M. Schulz‘s comic strip, has had audiences tuning in joyfully for six decades!

Schulz co-wrote the episode alongside director Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson. Its gist is a hopeful one. The character Linus believes, against all odds, that the “Great Pumpkin” will appear with presents for all. And as many times as we might have watched, some little tidbits have been missed along the way. Here are five little-known facts behind one of the greatest 25-minute animated shows ever released.

‘I got a rock’

One of the most often quoted lines from this special was Charlie Brown deadpanning, “I got a rock,” after all of his friends (including his beloved beagle, Snoopy) had their pumpkin baskets filled to the brim with candies.

In an interview for The Wrap, writer Meriah Doty talks with Jill Schulz, Charles’ youngest daughter. Jill playfully shares, “Every once in a while, my sister and I thought it’d be fun to give somebody a rock. I’m pretty sure they knew we were joking.”

Even more delightfully, Jill shares that her father once told her people often mailed candy to his California studio because they felt great empathy for Charlie Brown. “I remember him telling me and chuckling about it that people were feeling bad for Charlie Brown and sending the candy.”

While she doesn’t remember getting to eat the candy, she notes that the Schulz family had plenty of goodies. “My parents were from Minnesota, so there was always plenty of ice cream, Hostess cupcakes, Dolly Madison—one of the first sponsors of the Peanuts specials.”

Who exactly voiced Snoopy?

While, of course, different voice actors have played the lovable beagle Snoopy over the decades, the director Bill Melendez himself voiced Snoopy’s little sounds in It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

In an interview with Emmy TV Legends, Melendez explains that it was a “happy accident.” After messing around with different voices and speeds, he insisted that “barks” and “arfs” simply wouldn’t do. They needed a “unique sound for Snoopy.”

He tried different sounds and asked the editor to “run it fast,” and that’s what ended up in the show. “From then on,” he jokes, “I got stuck with it. The Screen Actors Guild said, ‘You can’t make these sounds unless you’re a member of the Screen Actors Guild.’ So here I am, a member of the union.”

First aired in Canada

The Vintage Vault, a YouTube channel dedicated to fun facts about TV shows from yesteryear, shares that this delightful Halloween special first aired in Canada. In a voiceover, they explain that the show originally aired on October 26th, 1966. “CBC Television aired it before CBS got their hands on it the very next day, October 27th. That’s right, Canadian kids saw Linus waiting in that pumpkin patch a full 24 hours before American audiences did.”

They add that this was especially unique at the time. “In an era when U.S. networks treated their content like Fort Knox gold and wouldn’t even share outtakes with their own affiliates, letting Canada premiere a Peanuts special was basically unheard of. Makes you wonder if the Great Pumpkin is actually Canadian, eh!”

It inspired so many other specials

In a Facebook post, CBR (formerly Comic Book Resources) notes how incredibly inspirational the Halloween special has been. “Sixty years ago, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown helped change Halloween television forever. It helped establish a television tradition that countless shows would eventually embrace. From The Simpsons to South Park, Halloween specials have become an annual event. And the Peanuts gang helped make it possible.”

The Simpsons indeed made this a tradition with their “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, which continue to this day.

The soundtrack was recorded in just one day

The Vintage Vault also reports that the song we know so well was recorded in a single day, a few weeks before the show aired. They share, “The music was recorded in one day, October 4th, 1966. Mark that date in your mental calendar. That’s when Vince Guaraldi and his sextet walked into Desilu’s Gower Street studio in Hollywood.”

They highlight the studio’s significance, revealing its connection to another beloved sitcom of its era: “The same studio where I Love Lucy was filmed and where the entire score was recorded in a single marathon session. The same walls that once echoed with Lucille Ball’s comedic genius now became the birthplace of one of the most iconic soundtracks in animation history.”