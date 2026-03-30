Woman says photos prove that office air changes her appearance

Picture this: A 90-year-old woman has been diligently volunteering with the Los Angeles Police Department for 22 years simply because “she loves to help.” Now here’s the kicker: That’s not even the coolest thing about her. The thing is, she’s actually Bruce Willis’ mom.

But those at the police station might never have known because, apparently, she doesn’t bring it up. Not that she isn’t proud. She even has a giant screensaver on her computer of Bruce hugging her. But she doesn’t lead with that. Giving back to the community is incredibly important to her, and she doesn’t want anything to distract from that work.

In a clip posted on NBC LA, reporter Robert Kovacik highlights how much she’s appreciated: “There is often that colleague who makes the day a little easier. Who makes the week go a little faster. But this is no ordinary workplace. This is the Los Angeles Police Department’s West LA station.”

“Integral” part of the LAPD

Though her first name is Marlene, she is affectionately referred to as Mrs. Willis by the police force. We see her sitting at a computer, a jet-black streak contrasting beautifully against her thick white hair. She wears a volunteer vest and badge over a lacy, satin taupe blouse. She means business, but it’s her kindness that seeps through.

The police station’s commanding officer, Captain Rich Gabaldon, shares, “Mrs. Willis is a very integral part of West Los Angeles and the LAPD. She is an icon here, really. 22 years she’s been a volunteer.”

Willis, who is sitting next to Gabaldon for the interview, interjects: “Yeah, what did you think of me when you first came here?”

He answers passionately: “You said, ‘I’m Mrs. Willis. I’m a volunteer here, and it’s a pleasure to meet you, Captain. Anything you need, you let me know. I’m here to help.’”

Willis seems choked up by his memory. “You see,” she says, “that’s how I feel inside. And he remembered it. That’s wonderful!”

Volunteer of the year

Kovacik goes on to share, “She’s been recognized as LAPD’s ‘Volunteer of the Year,’ an award presented by then–Chief of Police Michael Moore, who then went one step further.” He gave her an LAPD badge.

We then see a clip of Moore, speaking from his home in Tennessee, who has this lovely message for Willis: “Marlene, there are people in our lives that when you cross their path, they leave a lasting impression. To you and the work you do, we’ll be forever grateful.”

Gabaldon says directly to her, “She is part of our family. I don’t know what we’d do without you.” Willis seems overjoyed and moved by his words, echoing the sentiment: “This,” she says, pointing around the room, “is my family. I mean that. I mean that a hundred percent, okay?”

Willis certainly has her son’s charm. In relaying a story about some of her kids and grandkids coming over on Sundays, she shares that she “cooks a big meal for” them. When asked if she likes to cook, she doesn’t even skip a beat, deadpanning, “No.”

Bruce Willis is beloved

Speaking of Bruce, much of the police department is made up of fans as well. Moore shares, “When I first met Marlene, ya know, someone said, ‘Well, this is Bruce Willis’ mother.’ And she never mentioned it. And in each of our encounters, I would never have know that. And, by the way, I think he’s a gentleman, and I’m sorry he’s gone through such a challenging disease and circumstances of his life.” (He is referring to Bruce’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.)

Moore continues, “But again, Marlene was never one to wear her identity as his mother on her sleeve, or even involve him in even passing references of her life, which impressed me.”

Willis’ role is no small task. Gabaldon explains just some of her duties: “She reviews reports. She makes notes. She’s very good with English grammar, what’s right and what’s wrong.” We hear her laugh heartily at this.

Detective Justin Malcuit takes it a step further:

“One of the duties that she doesn’t even maybe know that she’s doing is just her presence here with the officers is huge. So for instance, when an officer comes to the station from whatever God-awful incident they dealt with in the field during the day, she comes up to that officer to give him a hug. That is beyond words and tremendous help to all of us here at the station, just in her day-to-day. And that happens every single day here at the station. And it’s just truly a testament to who she is.”

“The city needs that”

On every platform where the video has been posted, the comments are incredibly supportive.

One person writes, “Looove that she is like the station’s ‘mother’ giving hugs to the officers. Truly. The city needs that.”

Another commenter suggests it may be an attribute of the Silent Generation: “No wonder she has lived to be 90. That generation was built to serve.”

And many are simply inspired to be like her. “This is so wonderful! 90 years old still feeling useful and strong,” a commenter writes. “Working her computer, doing paperwork. I admire her and hope I am just as active at 90!”