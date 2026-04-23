The fascinating reason people looked much older in the past than they do today

It’s not easy to get a classroom full of wiggly, goofball five- and six-year-olds to sit through an entire day of instruction in kindergarten. Teachers have to utilize structure, routine, and just the right pacing to keep things moving. They also have to know when to dial things back and let the kids do what comes naturally: be silly.

The best educators have a lot of tricks up their sleeve when it comes to getting kids to laugh, move their bodies, and be ready to focus again on the next assignment. But one teacher recently came up with a funny idea that really seemed to stick.

Teacher attempts hilarious experiment

Teacher Jordan Lake, a popular creator on Instagram and fifth year kindergarten teacher, recently took to social media to share the results of a fun experiment he did with his students.

“Letting students change their name for the day because they’re only young once,” he titled the Reel. In it, he’s seen sitting at a desk with a stack of “Hello My Name Is” stickers and a sharpie, bracing himself for the worst.

In the original clip, which has racked up over seven million views, he addresses a student who’s off camera:

“What do you want your name to be for the rest of the day?” Lake asks.

“Marshmallow,” the child answers without a single beat of hesitation.

“Uh, Ochy,” the next student says, barely holding in a giggle. “I was thinking in my head, I think Ochy is the perfect name.”

“I love that,” Lake says. “Do you know what it means, or it just sounds cute?”

“Mmm, I don’t know,” the student says, seemingly having pulled the name completely out of left field.

“Nice to meet you, Ochy,” Lake says as he hands over the brand new name tag.

Watch the whole adorable interaction in the viral clip here:

Thousands chimed in with a single sentiment: The kids will remember this day for a long time

Perceptive viewers realized what’s not necessarily obvious in the clip. Whether the kids picked silly, made-up, or mundane names, being able to choose for themselves and build a new temporary identity for the day was a joy they won’t forget anytime soon:

“Love this! We used to do this at our nursery school. So empowering! “

“Thanks for the idea. I did this the day before spring break with 3rd-5th graders. They loved it!”

“My 1st grade teacher and all of the class called me Baby Spice for the entire year … it was AWESOME!!!!! I wrote that name on all my tests or assignments. I will never forget Mr. Schmitty for this.”

“They get to be creative AND get a little secret spelling AND reading lesson?!”

“We all deserve this level of Whimsy”

“We all needed a teacher like you”

“I still remember the day we did this in second grade

“Im a speech therapist who LOVES this for more than just for its cuteness for which it exceeds the highest level. It also give kids a chance to step into a new identity for the day. I’d ask each kid what their new personas personality is like and what’s they’re strengths are too.”

“I have a daughter whose kinder teacher was willing to call her ‘strawberry fields’ for an entire school year. I still love that teacher.”

Lake later posted the full video, covering each kid in his class, and revealed the delightfully unhinged final roster:

Morty

Kipper

Marshmallow

Hello

Jorbee

Shady

Foggy

Bhum Bhum Kachoom

Wiggly

Cindy

Ochy

Even tiny, silly amounts of independence for kids make a big difference

One commenter recalled being allowed to pick a new name for herself as a kid while on a family vacation. It turned a run-of-the-mill trip to the beach into an unforgettable experience that has stayed with her into adulthood.

Why is that?

Research shows that agency, even the tiniest amounts of independence, are deeply meaningful to young children. In fact, it’s something they crave—”I can do it myself!”

Experts say allowing kids, even young children, more autonomy does wonders for their brain and self-esteem. It improves their confidence, allows them to develop critical thinking, and is crucial in their journey to form their own identity. In a school setting, autonomy, choice, and independence allow them to be far more engaged in learning tasks, which explains why it worked so well for Lake.

And our names? Well, we can pick our clothes, tie our shoes, and decide what we’re having for lunch; but names are forever. Being tasked with the gigantic responsibility of choosing a new name, a new persona—even a temporary one–is the ultimate act of agency for a kid of kindergarten age.

Having their teacher call them “Marshmallow” or “Jorbee” (because they want to be a bee and sting their brother, obviously) goes so much deeper than just the giggles. Based on all the adults chiming in on Lake’s video, it’s a safe bet that he will be one of those kid’s all-time favorite teachers. And they’ll always have fond memories of the day they got to choose exactly who they wanted to be.