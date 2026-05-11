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Why don’t actors look like normal everyday people anymore?

Jack Nicholson didn’t need to look perfect to sell tickets.

By

Tod Perry

timothee chalamet, jack nicholson, actors, good looking actors character actors, 2020s actors
Photo credit: Michal Porebiak/Flickr & Georges Biard/Wikimedia CommonsJack Nicholson and Timothée Chalamet.

There is a grittiness that seems to be missing in today’s movies. A big reason is that actors look too perfect. Before the turn of the millennium, the screen was filled with actors whose faces had character: Walter Matthau’s nose, Jack Nicholson’s wild hairline, and Sylvester Stallone’s droopy eyes and bottom lip that pulled to the side. They looked like real people, and that made them much more relatable than today’s A-listers, such as Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, and Michael B. Jordan.

When it comes to female actors, the difference is less noticeable because women have always been held to more stringent beauty standards. But in the late ’80s, some of the biggest stars, including Meryl Streep, Sigourney Weaver, and Geena Davis, were all pretty, but their faces had character. Compare that to today’s actresses, such as Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, and Zendaya.

Archer Green, a popular YouTuber who digs deep into why movies work, took a shot at explaining why actors look so different today in a video titled “Why Aren’t Actors Ugly Anymore?” In the video, he cites three major reasons why actors today lack the relatable physical characteristics that made pre-millennium screen legends so memorable.

 1. Cosmetic surgery

“In an article from 2021, Raquel S. Benedict likens our body to an investment in which we have to maximize our value through looking good,” Green said. “We’re reduced to a collection of features like perfect skin or a strong jawline. The body is no longer the vehicle through which we experience joy and pleasure, but a status symbol that needs to be constantly presentable to the world.”

“For actors, this is taken to the extreme, especially for women. They can never age or show any imperfection. They need to be a bankable star, and a big part of this is looking good on camera. Pretty girls should always smile,” Green added.

margot robbie, barbie, actors, hollywood 20206, popular actors
Margot Robbie. Photo credit: Eva Rinaldi/Flickr

He adds that actors these days all have perfectly straight, pearl-white teeth. He notes that earlier in his career, Tom Cruise had crooked front teeth, which made him look like a real person. Many actors today also have perfect hairlines, whereas actors such as Nicholson, Bill Murray, and Burt Reynolds had age-appropriate receding hairlines that made them look authentic.

2. Digital cinematography

“iPhone face. It’s hard to define, but I think it’s basically this kind of pristine look that most actors seem to have,” Green said. “It’s why some people look out of place in period pieces because they’ve got a modern haircut or their teeth are too wide. They’re striving for a kind of look that didn’t really exist before the 21st century.”

ryan gosling, ryan gosling interview, actors, hollywood 2026, a-list,
Ryan Gosling. Photo credit: Ralph_PH/Flickr

“And this speaks to a kind of aesthetic that many modern movies have,” Green said. “They’re perfectly lit, the set perfectly designed, the actors in perfectly clean clothes, but this kind of perfection just makes it all look boring.”

3. The industry is afraid to take risks

“If you look for it, you can find interesting-looking people in modern movies,” Green said. “But this whole change in how actors and, by extension, movies in general look is a natural result of an industry that’s afraid to take risks. Movies need to make money, so they minimize anything that could theoretically make the film less successful, but in the process, remove what makes it special.”

Ultimately, Hollywood is in the storytelling business, and one of the keys to making a story work is creating characters who are relatable and have, well, character. The movie business is in the depths of a six-year slump, and the cure for getting folks back into theaters may not be fear-based perfection, but putting people on screen who resemble the folks in the seats.

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  • Nail-biting video shows a woman as she realizes a creepy man is following her
    Lacie films as the mysterious man visibly gets closer.
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    Nail-biting video shows a woman as she realizes a creepy man is following her

    She was only halfway through her run when the man’s behavior forced her to stop.

    Heather Wake

    Upworthy Staff

    It’s no secret that even the most seemingly safe of public places can instantly turn dangerous for a woman. Is it fair? No. But is it common? Absolutely, to the point where more and more women are documenting moments of being stalked or harassed as a grim reminder to be aware of one’s surroundings.

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    Things got especially dicey when the man somehow got behind her. That’s when she pulled out her phone and started filming, partially to prove that it wasn’t just her imagination, and also out of fear for her safety.

    Watch the harrowing encounter here:

    @lacie_kraatz

    #foryou #ladies #awareness

    ♬ original sound – lacie 🕊️

    “Hello. I’m just making this video so that women are a little more aware of them,” she begins in the video. “See this gentleman behind me? Yeah, this is what this video’s about.”

    Here is exactly what happened on that run

    According to Lacie, the two were initially running in opposite directions. But at some point after seeing her, the man stopped in the middle of the trail and waited for her to pass so that he could follow her path from behind.

    “Now, I know what you’re thinking, ‘Why are you suspecting that he’s following you?’” Lacie continues. “Well, let me tell you. I was just walking like this, and I look up, and he’s in front of me, and he just keeps doing a ‘peek’ like this behind him, over and over again.”

    Lacie added that at one point, she even made an illegal crossing when “do not walk” sign was still up in an attempt to put some distance between herself and the man. After looking over her shoulder, she noticed that the man was visibly “speeding” to keep up.

    In case there is still any doubt, Lacie then begins to run to see if the man will follow suit. Sure enough, he does.

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    “I couldn’t even finish my run,” she concludes. “I only ran like a mile and a half. I wanted to do 3 miles, but no, creepy men just had to be creepy f****** men today.”

    Women in the comments had plenty to say

    Countless women empathized with Lacie in the comments section. Clearly, this was not a unique circumstance.

    “What I do when I’m being followed is act feral,” yet another person shared. “Like I’ll bark and growl really loud and flail my arms around. If you look crazy, you’re doin’ it right.”

    Another added, “Man, nothing pisses me off more than men who make me feel uncomfortable doing things that I NEED to do for my health and well-being.”

    Others tried to give their own tips for handling the situation, from finding nearby police or fire stations to using a variety of running trails to simply notifying the first visible passerby of what’s happening and asking to stand with them.

    And of course, the resounding advice was to use the public space, and modern-day technology, to one’s advantage.

    As one person wrote, “Girls we have got to normalize turning around and yelling at people following us. Let them know you know, take pictures of them, scream, make a scene.”

    What experts say you should do

    Experts say the most important thing is to stay in a populated area as long as you’re being followed. If you can pop into a store, do it. And always let a trusted friend or loved one know where you are. Giving a family member access to Find My Phone or a similar tracking app could be a lifesaver.

    It’d be nice if these kinds of unsettling interactions didn’t exist. But here we are.

    Some estimates say around 75% of women have been followed by a stranger at some point in their lives; a shocking, tragic statistic. They’re also around four times as likely to be continuously stalked compared to men. It’s not fair that women and girls have to deal with this, and that they’re forced to develop a keen instinct for when danger is present.

    At the very least, it’s good that women are speaking up more so that these situations are easier to spot early on and women can know how to navigate them in the safest way possible.

    And as for Lacie, she went on to join the US Coast Guard and regularly posts updates about her life in the military. Safe to say she has no problem taking care of herself these days.

    This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.

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  • 30 musicians came out of nowhere on the streets of Paris and began performing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
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    30 musicians came out of nowhere on the streets of Paris and began performing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

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    “Flash mob of healing vibes ”

    “This right here is what Queen WANTED.”

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    Perhaps it should come as no surprise that Julien Cohen, the pianist in the video and mastermind behind this epic flash mob, was able to pull off such a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration. After all, his entire social media is dedicated to outstanding duets with talented musicians…many of which have also gone viral. And, if someone invites you to come to Paris to be part of a “Bohemian Rhapsody” flash mob, are you really gonna say no?!

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    Why this one hits differently than the rest

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    This article originally appeared one year ago. It has been updated.

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  • Grandma battling cancer has wish granted by becoming new Taco Bell’s first patron
    Photo credit: Instagram/@autumncollette_ (with permission)Grandma battling terminal cancer Pauline Monk, 86, is first customer at Taco Bell in Sissonville, West Virginia.
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  • Funny ‘Mr. Brightside’ parody has Gen Xers celebrating the joy of going to bed while it’s still light out
    Photo credit: The Holderness Family/TikTok (used with permission)The Holderness Family's "It's Bright Outside."
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    Funny ‘Mr. Brightside’ parody has Gen Xers celebrating the joy of going to bed while it’s still light out

    “Coming out of the meal, and we are doing just fine. We look at our watch, and it is 7:09…”

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    The video touched a nerve with many Gen Xers in the comments.

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    couple sleeping, middle-aged couple, early bed time, going to bed, sleep
    A couple asleep during the daytime. Photo credit: Canva

    Lyrics to “It’s Bright Outside”

    Coming out of the meal, and we are doing just fine

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    Face cream, go

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    Jealousy, don’t you wish that you were me

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  • 8 small, simple acts of kindness you use to brighten someone’s day
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    8 small, simple acts of kindness you use to brighten someone’s day

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    Acts of kindness: we know they’re important not only for others, but for ourselves. They can contribute to a more positive community and help us feel more connected, happier even. But in our incessantly busy and hectic lives, performing good deeds can feel like an unattainable goal. Or perhaps we equate generosity with monetary contribution, which can feel like an impossible task depending on a person’s financial situation.

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    “If you have a charitable thought about someone, even a stranger, say it out loud to their face. It is free, it is easy, and it might be the best thing that has happened to that person all week. Nothing creepy or overtly sexual or flirty, just kind words. ‘That shirt is really your color! Your haircut is beautiful. I appreciate your help, you were a real lifesaver!’ It doesn’t cost you anything and it means the world to the people you are talking to.” – @Comments_Wyoming

    Everyone loves receiving genuine, no-strings-attached compliments! In fact, we often think about them all day, or even for longer. Don’t withhold praise. Give it freely and openly, when you really mean it.

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    Holding doors isn’t just for gentlemen out on a date. Hold doors for everyone equally; it’s a really sweet and polite gesture.

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    6. Have patience

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    Assuming the best in people is a really good start when it comes to kindness. Most people aren’t out to be difficult or rude. Give them a little grace and there’s no telling how much they’ll appreciate it.

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    Perhaps surprisingly, the main reason people don’t offer more acts of kindness is the fear of being misunderstood. That is, at least, according to The Kindness Test: an online questionnaire about being nice to others that more than 60,000 people from 144 countries completed. It does make sense having your good intentions be viewed as an awkward source of discomfort is not exactly fun for either party. You can imagine that complimenting a stranger could easily be interpreted the wrong way, for example.

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    So, maybe with kindness, we need to put our social anxieties away and act without overthinking (to a certain point, of course). Perhaps it’s best to find the simplest actions we can commit to on a daily basis, rather than formulating some grandiose gesture.

    This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

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  • Winston Churchill battled his depression by staying busy, laying ‘200 bricks’ every day
    Photo credit: Wikipedia/YouTube/British MovietoneWinston Churchill turned to bricklaying to combat depression.
    ,

    Winston Churchill battled his depression by staying busy, laying ‘200 bricks’ every day

    “…200 bricks and 2000 words a day,” Churchill wrote about his antidote to depression.

    Emily Shiffer

    Winston Churchill, former prime minister of the United Kingdom, referred to his depression and dark moods as the “Black Dog.” He never hid his struggle, and those close to him knew about it.

    In a personal letter to his wife, Clementine, Churchill wrote:

    “Alice [Guest] interested me a great deal in her talk about her doctor in Germany, who completely cured her depression. I think this man might be useful to me—if my Black Dog returns. He seems quite away from me now. It is such a relief. All the colours came back into the picture. Brightest of all your dear face—my Darling.”

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    Churchill becomes a bricklayer

    His passion for bricklaying took center stage at his family’s estate, Chartwell, where he constructed many new additions. His daughter, Mary, wrote:

    “While my father was constructing the red-brick walls which now surround the garden, he had the delightful idea of building a little one-roomed cottage in the line of the wall for Sarah and me: it was meant for us both, but Sarah, who had started at boarding school in 1927, outgrew its pleasures fairly soon, and this charming dwelling became known as the Marycot.”

    Churchill became such a prolific bricklayer that he officially joined the Amalgamated Union of Building Trades Workers in 1928 while serving as Chancellor of the Exchequer, according to The New York Times.

    Churchill also wrote in September 1928 about his bricklaying at Chartwell: “I have had a delightful month building a cottage and dictating a book: 200 bricks and 2000 words a day.”

    He continued bricklaying through the 1950s, according to the International Churchill Society.

    Churchill’s mental health theory

    In December 1921, Churchill wrote an essay for The Strand Magazine titled “Painting as a Pastime.” Churchill also used painting as a way to cope with depression, and he created more than 570 paintings during his lifetime.

    He fully explained his theory on restoring the mind through activity in this excerpt:

    “Many remedies are suggested for the avoidance of worry and mental overstrain by persons who, over prolonged periods, have to bear exceptional responsibilities and discharge duties upon a very large scale. Some advise exercise, and others, repose. Some counsel travel, and others, retreat. Some praise solitude, and others, gaiety. No doubt all these may play their part according to the individual temperament. But the element which is constant and common in all of them is Change. Change is the master key. A man can wear out a particular part of his mind by continually using it and tiring it, just in the same way as he can wear out the elbows of his coat. There is, however, this difference between the living cells of the brain and inanimate articles: one cannot mend the frayed elbows of a coat by rubbing the sleeves or shoulders; but the tired parts of the mind can be rested and strengthened, not merely by rest, but by using other parts.”

    The modern-day phrase “depression hates a moving target” was certainly something Churchill would have subscribed to.

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  • Sally Field recalls Robin Williams trying (and failing) to make her laugh on ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’
    Photo credit: YoutubeSally Field and Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire.
    ,

    Sally Field recalls Robin Williams trying (and failing) to make her laugh on ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

    Their onscreen dynamic makes even more sense now.

    Heather Wake

    Robin Williams was notorious for making his scene partners crack up and break character with his off-the-cuff antics. However, one costar remained eternally stone-faced: Sally Field. 

    In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Field recalls working with Williams on the set of Mrs. Doubtfire, where he would constantly try, and fail, to elicit even a polite giggle from her. 

    Much to his disappointment, “I would never laugh, ever,” quipped Field, even when “ everybody else was laughing and carrying on.”

    One might assume that a consummate professional like Field perhaps felt the constant jokes were inappropriate or overly distracting. But no. They just weren’t her cup of tea. 

    “It wasn’t funny. It just wasn’t funny,” she told Colbert while chuckling. “Robin was always trying something different to make me laugh. It was so unfunny. I can’t begin to tell you.”

    The one joke that actually made Sally Field break

    Field remained Williams’ white whale throughout the entire production, which “drove him mad.” And to really add insult to injury, Pierce Brosnan successfully made her lose it with a simple fart gag. 

    “We were sitting at a table at the restaurant, and [Brosnan] made a fart noise on his arm. And I was gone. That was it. I laughed so hard they had to redo my makeup.”

    Why their chemistry in Mrs. Doubtfire still feels so real

    Knowing their behind-the-scenes dynamic adds a whole new layer of authenticity to Mrs. Doubtfire, doesn’t it?

    In the movie, Field and Williams are a divorced couple. Miranda, portrayed by Field, constantly feels like she is having to bear all the responsibility of raising their three children while Daniel, played by Williams, seemingly never takes anything seriously. 

    That said, Williams and Field still seemed to have a genuine friendship. 

    In 2024, she told Vanity Fair that her father had passed away during filming. 

    sally field, robin williams, mrs. doubtfire
    The Mrs. Doubtfire movie poster IMDB

    “I was of course beside myself,” Field shared. “I came on the set trying with all my might to act. I wasn’t crying. Being extremely “sensitive and intuitive,” Williams picked up that something was wrong, and even made arrangements for Field to leave filming to make arrangements. 

    “Robin came over, pulled me out of the set, and asked, ‘Are you OK?’” she told Vanity Fair. When Field answered, Williams replied, “Oh my God, we need to get you out of here right now. And he made it happen—they shot around me the rest of the day.”

    So, while Williams might have never made Field chuckle, it feels safe to say that he nevertheless won her respect and admiration. 

    Field stars in the upcoming film adaptation of Remarkably Bright Creatures. While she hailed her costar Lewis Pullman as “one of the best leading men” she’s ever worked with, she didn’t say anything about him making her laugh either. Regardless, her warmth, humor, and emotional depth are just as magnetic today as they were during her unforgettable run alongside Williams.

    Watch the full interview below: 

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  • Student tells teacher her ‘secret good news’ and it’s delightfully unexpected
    Photo credit: Image credit: @mrs.jamiesonskinders/TikTok (used with permission)Mrs. Jamieson's reaction to her student's "secret good news" was so pure.
    ,

    Student tells teacher her ‘secret good news’ and it’s delightfully unexpected

    Teachers really do have to be prepared for anything.

    Annie Reneau

    It’s no secret that teaching is tough, and educators deserve all the dollars we can throw at them. But that doesn’t mean the job doesn’t have its perks. Working with kids means witnessing all the wild, weird, and wonderful ways their brains work, which can result in some moments worth memorializing.

    Case in point: this video from kindergarten teacher Mrs. Jamieson, in which a student told her she had some “secret good news” to share with her.

    If you’ve spent much time with children, you might hold your breath waiting to hear what comes next. A phrase like “secret good news” could go in literally any direction, but no one expected the way this one would go.

    @mrs.jamiesonskinders

    This moment melted my heart!! 🥹🩷 #teachersoftiktok #kindergarten

    ♬ original sound – Katelynd

    “Tell me your ‘secret good news,’ please,” Mrs. Jamieson said, undoubtedly bracing herself for whatever this little angel was about to say.

    “I’ve never told you I was an African-American,” the girl said, her smile obvious even though we can’t see her.

    Mrs. Jamieson, to her credit, made an incredulous face and said, “What?!”

    “I was an African-American this whole time!” the student said, giggling. Oh, what a darling. And wow, what a “secret” for a teacher to respond to.

    “Baby, I knew!” said Mrs. Jamieson. She asked the student if she had just found out she was African-American, and she said yes, her sister had told her. But the girl seemed utterly shocked that her teacher already knew.

    “Yeah,” Mrs. Jamieson said. “You’ve been African-American the whole time! Beautiful! So beautiful. I knew. And I knew you were beautiful.”

    teaching, teacher, kindergarten, students, children
    Kudos to kindergarten teachers everywhere. Photo credit: Canva

    The student giggled, then came around the desk for two big hugs. As the girl embraced her teacher, we can see her hands, which had some commenters cracking up. It was definitely no suprise to her teacher that she is African-American.

    The delight in the video isn’t just this child’s innocence, though. It was the way Mrs. Jamieson filled this little girl up with so much love.

    “I love you,” she said. “You bring so much joy to me. You fill my bucket, do you know that?”

    A teacher’s words hold a lot of power, for better and for worse. What a prime example of using that power in the best way.

    Kindergarten, teacher, kids, classroom
    Kindergartners say the darnedest things. Photo credit: Canva

    “I started recording when she first told me she had ‘secret’ good news because I didn’t know what was going to come out of her mouth, and I’m so glad I did!” Jamieson tells Upworthy. “This year has been a tough one, but in teaching, there’s always the ‘why’ moments. The moments that remind you why you do what you do, and the fact that I caught one on camera was amazing. When I watched it back, it brought me so much joy I couldn’t keep it to myself! The outpouring of love has been incredible.”

    So many commenters praised Mrs. Jamieson for the way she handled the totally unexpected revelation:

    “I was nowhere near prepared for that to be the secret. Your reaction was EVERYTHING though.”

    “Small children are the best 😭😭😩 Thank you for telling her you seen her the entire time and that she’s beautiful. 🩷👏🏾”

    “Thank you for not pretending like you didn’t know and ‘don’t see color.’ Thank you for pouring into her by saying hey, I already knew that AND, I already knew you were BEAUTIFUL. As a darker skinned black woman who has been in these spaces, I would have killed to have a teacher pour into me this way at such a young age. I am also a former long time educator and have so much respect for how you loved on her, including the hug(s). Way to go!”

    “Can I say I love that she called it ‘good news.’ When I was her age I was teased for being black and teased for my hair that for a while I wanted to be anything other than black. I love how proud she is and you affirming her.”

    Little kids and excellent teachers really are the best of us, aren’t they?

    You can follow Mrs. Jamieson on TikTok.

    Keep Reading →
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