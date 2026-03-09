Culture

Wharton researcher discovers money can buy happiness. But these 3 other things matter just as much.

Money definitely helps, but it’s not the only way.

Evan Porter

A psychologist has found the keys to happiness, including moneyPhoto credit: Canva

There’s no simple answer for how to be happy, but many brilliant individuals have dedicated their lives to finding the answer nonetheless.

Matt Killingsworth is one of them. A Harvard-educated psychologist and senior fellow at the esteemed Wharton School, Killingsworth has led numerous studies designed to uncover the secret to happiness. In one of his biggest undertakings, he helped design TrackYourHappiness.org, “a large-scale research project that uses smartphones to collect real-time happiness data from people around the world.”

The findings he’s cultivated over the course of his career are mandatory reading for anyone who wants to maximize the joy they get out of life. Here are just a few takeaways from his body of research:

1. Money can buy happiness. Really.

Money can buy most people a little more happiness. Photo credit: Canva

A groundbreaking study conducted in 2010 by Daniel Kahneman and others found that money does not make you happy. Or rather, money increases happiness only up to around $60–$90,000 per year—enough to live comfortably and without many of the hardships associated with poverty. Beyond that point, Kahneman found no additional benefit to earning more money when it came to happiness.

Killingsworth’s own research disagreed, showing “a linear relationship between happiness and income” with essentially no upper limit.

The two authors came together to reconcile their findings in a paper titled “Income and emotional well-being: A conflict resolved.” In the end, they determined that the “flattening” effect applies only to the least happy people. Meanwhile, the happiest people continued to get happier as their wealth increased.

In other words, if you aren’t happy to begin with, more money probably won’t help. But if you’re generally pretty happy, having more resources allows you to maximize your joy in new ways.

2. Buying things doesn’t move the needle. Buying experiences does.

It’s hard to say exactly why having more money continues to make most of us happier, but some of Killingsworth’s other research may offer a clue.

Money makes a lot of problems in our lives go away. But as the old saying suggests, having a lot of money also creates new problems. One thing large amounts of money do allow us to do is buy things that can help us experience joy. Well, not necessarily things.

Experiences make us happier than things. Photo credit: Canva

In his paper with fellow authors Amit Kumar and Thomas Gilovich, Killingsworth finds: “Spending on doing promotes more moment-to-moment happiness than spending on having. Relative to possessions, experiences elicit greater in-the-moment happiness.”

The study found that experiences trumped possessions in nearly every category of satisfaction, including anticipation, moment-of-consumption, and remembrance. Vacations, concerts, parties, and adventures are a far better use of your money than cars, clothes, and other material items.

3. The joy is in the waiting

Speaking of anticipation, Killingsworth has found that it is sometimes one of the greatest elicitors of happiness.

In the published paper “Waiting for Merlot,” Killingsworth and his co-authors argue that waiting eagerly is a crucial element of extracting joy from experiences, and reiterate that the happiness we feel while anticipating an experience or event far outweighs the joy we get from waiting for a material possession.

Happiness expert and New York Times bestselling author Gretchen Rubin agrees. She writes that there are four keys to maximizing how happy an event makes you. The first is anticipation, but savoring the moment, sharing it with others, and reflecting back on it often round out the magic formula.

“Anticipation is a key stage; by having something to look forward to, no matter what your circumstances, you bring happiness into your life well before the event actually takes place,” she writes. “In fact, sometimes the happiness in anticipation is greater than the happiness actually experienced in the moment—that’s known as ‘rosy prospection.’”

4. Being present is a happiness superpower

In “A wandering mind is an unhappy mind,” Killingsworth dropped one of the biggest truth bombs of his career. He and his co-author Daniel Gilbert found “that people are thinking about what is not happening almost as often as they are thinking about what is and … found that doing so typically makes them unhappy.”

In an essay for the University of California, Berkeley, Killingsworth writes that many of the other factors involved in happiness are relatively superficial: “Yes, people are generally happier if they make more money rather than less, or are married instead of single, but the differences are quite modest.”

Our ability to stay present in the moment and take joy in our lives—not what’s already happened, or what’s coming next—is incredibly powerful:

“We found that people are substantially less happy when their minds are wandering than when they’re not, which is unfortunate considering we do it so often. Moreover, the size of this effect is large—how often a person’s mind wanders, and what they think about when it does, is far more predictive of happiness than how much money they make, for example.”

It’s no wonder so many scientists, philosophers, and researchers have dedicated their careers to understanding the mysteries of happiness. After all, most people simply want to live a happy life, and feeling fulfilled can make us healthier and help us live longer.

Finding happiness is easier said than done. Killingsworth’s research suggests that being rich and checking things off your bucket list can help in the search, but ultimately the most important part is learning to find joy in the everyday moments.

Personal Finance

Wharton researcher discovers money can buy happiness. But these 3 other things matter just as much.

Relationships

Wedding photographer shares the surprising but ‘surefire’ ways she knows a relationship won’t last

Culture

‘I am 55 and I look exactly 55.’ Woman’s viral commentary on aging hits all the right notes.

Nostalgia

A non-American asked how lemonade stands work. The responses are an absolute field day.

Pop Culture

21 years ago, Halle Berry made history by turning a Razzie into one of her most iconic performances

Skills

Teacher ‘refusing to pay $175/hour’ for therapy shares the no-cost mental health resources they use instead

Emily Shiffer
Identity

Texan who moved to the UK shares 3 ‘mortifying’ experiences that almost made her want to leave

Evan Porter
Life Hacks

What is the 30-day sprint method? How this viral goal-setting technique works.

Kat Hong
Science

Job recruiter says people will never get hired if they keep getting this easy interview question wrong

Erik Barnes