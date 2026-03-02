The West Philly club teaching boys to be gentlemen

Every other week, more than two dozen boys walk into Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus School in West Philadelphia wearing suits, neckties, and dress shoes. They shake hands with firm grips and maintain eye contact while speaking. They are gentlemen carrying themselves with a confidence that turns heads.

One student puts it plainly: “The first time I ever wore a suit was when I joined the Distinguished Young Gentlemen. It feels good. I think I look handsome in it.”

At the heart of all this is Dwayne Eric Frazier—a teacher, retired firefighter, and ordained reverend. He built the Distinguished Young Gentleman club (DYG) from scratch, transforming it from an after-school initiative into a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to impacting lives well beyond the classroom.

Meet the man behind the mission

Growing up in North Philadelphia, Frazier's father taught him how to tie a necktie, polish his shoes, and look people in the eye while speaking. Those lessons stuck, following him through military service—three years of active duty in the U.S. Army and six years in the Air National Guard—and through a 26-year career with the Philadelphia Fire Department.

After retiring from the fire department in December 2019, Frazier returned to school for his master’s in early childhood education at Lincoln University. In 2020, he began teaching elementary classes, building on his B.A. in African American studies from Temple University and an M.A. in religion from Cairn University.

DYG’s roots go back to 1996, when Frazier coached a youth basketball team called the “Distinguished Gentlemen” and used the sport to foster etiquette among Philadelphia children. The idea stayed with him, and in 2021, with support from volunteer Gordon Stewart Harrison, he formalized it as an after-school club at Cassidy Elementary. A mentor teaches a young boy how to iron a dress shirt. Photo credit: Distinguished Young Gentleman

He also credits Sleman Clark, a Temple University student who ran a mentorship camp in the neighborhood where he grew up in the 1970s, as his inspiration. That early experience of being seen and guided by an older person planted a seed that took decades to bloom.

More than a suit

The club meets weekly after school, with students required to wear suits, neckties, and dress shoes every other week. Frazier models this daily, viewing disciplined dress as a silent statement: “When you dress right, you don’t have to say a word—it speaks for you.”

Weekly lessons at DYG cover a wide range of practical life skills:

Professional etiquette: firm handshakes, strong eye contact, punctuality, how to carry a wallet, and how to dress for job interviews.

firm handshakes, strong eye contact, punctuality, how to carry a wallet, and how to dress for job interviews. Respect and character: how to treat women, emotional regulation, and self-discipline.

how to treat women, emotional regulation, and self-discipline. Appearance and presentation: necktie-tying, shoe-polishing, and what it means to show up prepared.

necktie-tying, shoe-polishing, and what it means to show up prepared. Career awareness: exposure to professions beyond the ones visible to kids in their neighborhood.

Emotional intelligence is central. As Frazier says: “It’s about manners, appearances, and self-respect. Learn how to think before they speak, not react with emotions.”

He describes the program’s core values as “respect, responsibility, reading, and resilience.”

Impact beyond the classroom

Field trips are where Frazier’s vision comes into full focus.

DYG has taken students to the White House and United States Congress for civic education. In February 2024, they toured the 6abc Philadelphia newsroom, where they met the station’s general manager and on-air talent. They also visited the WDAS radio station and spoke with on-air personality Patty Jackson, who discussed what a career in broadcasting can look like.

The most ambitious trip happened in October 2025: a multi-day journey to Atlanta. DYG spent months planning and fundraising for the trip. In July, Frazier reached out to the public on Classix 107.9 FM to explain why he chose Morehouse College as the destination:

“I always wanted to go to Morehouse College. It’s an HBCU—it’s the only Black male college in the country—and it promotes positivity. I wanted to take the boys to see that.”

From October 9 to 13, the group visited Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Tyler Perry Studios, and The Coca-Cola Company headquarters—driven by the idea: “If you can see it, you can believe it.” Dwayne Frazier is showing young men that the future is bright for them. Photo credit: Distinguished Young Gentleman

Showing West Philadelphia elementary school students the campus of a prestigious HBCU gave them a tangible, lived sense that higher education is a path available to them.

After returning, one student said he wanted to become a lawyer. Another added, “I act like a gentleman, I think like a gentleman, and I look like a gentleman.”

Breaking the cycle

Cassidy Elementary serves a community in which 99% of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, and 86% are Black or African American. DYG’s focus is breaking cycles of poverty and inequality by equipping boys with social and interpersonal skills. The goal is clear: to help every participant succeed in life, no matter the environment.

Frazier clearly distinguishes between the cultural influences working against young boys and what DYG aims to build.

“When we look at society today, and what the culture is doing to our young boys, we get to reel them back in and give them the basics,” he said in a 2025 feature for 6abc Philadelphia. “Basic things like coming on time. When you see a person, look them in the eye, shake their hand.”

For 8th grader Safiy Salley, the program is “a very big blessing to actually be involved in something that could really change my life.” His classmate Lance Epps, reflecting on the visit to 6abc Philadelphia, said, “It shows you’re more than you’re presented in your regular clothes. I think to myself, ‘Should I wear a suit every day?’”

That question—and the fact that a middle schooler in West Philadelphia is asking it—speaks volumes about what DYG truly represents.

A community that shows up

DYG relies on donations and volunteers. The organization is officially registered as Distinguished Young Gentlemen of America Inc. and holds 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. Contributions help fund field trips, provide students with suits, and sustain the program week after week. If this story moved you, visit DYG’s website to donate or learn more.

DYG shows that with one person’s vision—and a suit—lasting change is possible.