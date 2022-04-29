Science

These trendy sneakers help support the environment and more

These trendy sneakers help support the environment and more
Image via Seavees.com

These days, we can all do our part to help the environment by making our shopping habits more sustainable and climate-conscious. One way to do so is to buy a pair of SeaVees.

SeaVees is a historic brand originally made by BF Goodrich in the 1960’s and revived by shoe designer Steve Tiller in the early 2000s. Since its reemergence, SeaVees has incorporated giving back to many charities and environmental groups into their business model.

Image via Seavees.com


SeaTrees is focused on protecting kelp forests that have become decimated by purple sea urchins, a natural consumer of kelp. Recently, purple sea urchins have been multiplying at alarming rates since their natural predators, fish and lobster, have been removed from kelp forests by humans. SeaTrees aims to reverse that impact and return the purple sea urchin population to normal levels.

If you’d like to give even more, you can increase your impact by purchasing from these SeaVees collections:

Mental Health Awareness Slip-Ons

Image via Seavees.com

Recently, Seavees and Carissa Potter Carlson of People released a slip-on shoe designed to combat the stigma of mental health. Ten percent of the sale from each pair of Mental Health Awareness Baja Slip On shoes will be donated to The Mental Wellness Center, an organization that fights the stigma and raises awareness about mental health issues.

Almost Fully Recyclable SeaChange Sneaker

Image via Seavees.com

These SeaChange Sneakers are made with almost completely recycled materials. Not only are they great for the planet, they’re also great for your feet. These comfortable, well-made classics come in a variety of different colors and styles.

Slip On These Slip Ons With Pride

Image via Seavees.com

Designed in collaboration with McConell’s Ice Cream, $5 from every pair of these Hawthorne Slip Ons are donated to the Pacific Pride Foundation and will support a wide array of free and low-cost services they offer to the LGBTQ+ community. Plus, there are sprinkles on the bottom!

Enjoy the Classics

Image via Seavees.com

If any of these sneakers and slip-ons don’t fit your style, you can always go with the classic Monterey Sneaker. Inspired by the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, these quintessential sneakers are both stylish and comfortable. Although they won’t help you give back to any additional causes, the Monterey Sneakers will still help SeaTrees.

Comfy Slippers That Do Good

Image via Seavees.com

If you’re looking for a snuggly slipper to wear around the house, look no further than the eco-friendly SeaChange Slide Slipper. These slippers are made almost entirely of recycled materials, so you can look good and feel good wearing them.

From Your Site Articles
affiliate
Democracy

Trevor Noah shared the one question U.S. journalists should be asking themselves every day

"Ask yourself that question every day, because you have one of the most important roles in the world."

@birbigs/Twitter

Trevor Noah has gotten high praise for his closing remarks at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

For the first time in six years, the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) was held with the president of the United States in attendance on April 30 in Washington, D.C. The WHCD has been a tradition in Washington for more than a century and for the past several decades it has taken the form of a comedic roast of both the government and the press. This year's dinner was hosted by comedian and host of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah, who's known for his smart, witty commentary on social and political issues.

The "let's invite a comedian to publicly and viciously make fun of us for a couple of hours" idea may be a bit odd, but these events have proven quite popular over the years, with many viral moments (including President Obama's infamous GIF-worthy mic drop) coming from them.

This year's dinner opened with Noah joking about it being a superspreader event, earning some uncomfortable laughter, then the individual roasts commenced. Noah didn't hold back slamming people across the political and media spectrum—all in good fun, of course—including President Biden himself.

Keep Reading Show less
Science

This smart technology helps save water

Image via Gethai.com

As the clean water crisis grows, new technologies are emerging that help us to conserve and maintain a sustainable usage of water in our daily lives. One such innovation is the Smart Showerhead from Hai. Powered by a small turbine inside the showerhead, the Hai Smart Showerhead is a brilliant piece of connected technology that helps us conserve water and better understand our water usage. It’s also a great self-care tool that provides perfect pressure and a spa-like experience, truly the best of both worlds.

Keep Reading Show less
affiliate
Pop Culture

Characters from 'Encanto' get made into portraits so lifelike they look like real people

Instagram, YouTube

Where is the live action movie already?

What do you get when you mix artificial intelligence with editing software?

Mind-blowing images, apparently.

Brazilian digital artist Hidreley Leli Dião creates ultra realistic portraits of beloved cartoon characters as well as historical figures.

The magic is in a unique blend of Photoshop, FaceApp, Gradiente and Remini, according to his contributing article on Bored Panda. Using this formula, even The Simpsons characters feel like real people you would pass on the street.

Some of Dião’s latest works include the characters of Disney’s “Encanto,” like:

Keep Reading Show less
artist uses ai to create digital encanto portraits
Trending Stories