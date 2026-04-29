This mom’s controversial parenting take that her kids don’t have to ‘share’ has the Internet divided

Teaching kids to share is often part of Parenting 101. According to the Cleveland Clinic, educating kids about sharing in early childhood helps them build empathy, fosters social skills, and helps teach them emotional regulation.

While “sharing is caring,” mom of three daughters Lottie Weaver says she’s teaching her kids that they don’t *always* have to share with others.

Weaver explained her controversial take and more behind her ‘why.’ “I said it and I’ll say it again, I don’t make my kids share!” she captioned the video. @lottie..weaver I said it and I’ll say it again, I don’t make my kids share! #momlife #girlmom #momof3 #momsoftiktok #parenting ♬ original sound – ✨Lottie✨

Why her kids don’t have to share

Weaver starts by stating that her kids “don’t have to share their toys or their snacks or literally any of their things with your kids.”

She goes on to explain, “If we are out and about at the park or some communal play place, if my kids have a scooter or toy or bubbles, they’re not sharing with your kids. They don’t have to. I will never ever make my kids share their stuff that they brought with another child.”

The mom of three daughters then offers three reasons for her thinking:

“Number one: you should’ve brought your own sh*t. Number two: that’s their toy. They don’t have to share with you. Number three: you don’t have to do something just because somebody asks,” she says.

She elaborates more on her third reason.

“I think especially for women, that is really important to learn. For girls growing up, just because someone says, ‘Hey can I have this’ or ‘Hey can I do this’…you don’t have to say yes. They should’ve brought their own toys,” she adds. @lottie..weaver I think you can be a mother and friend at the same time! #momsoftiktok #girlmom #momof3 #momsover30 #momlife ♬ original sound – random_stuff

When to share, and when not to share

However, Weaver notes that she does not discourage sharing.

She says, “Now, if my kids want to share, yeah share! But as soon as they’re like, ‘Hey, they’re not giving my stuff back. I’m done sharing’, that’s when my *ss is going over there saying, ‘Cough it up [with a gesturing motion]. Cough it up. Your mommy should have brought you your own toys. We don’t have to share, okay?”

And Weaver also adds that the venue for sharing also matters.

“Now if you come to my house for a playdate, that’s very different, right? Because we are welcoming them into our space,” she says. “But if we are out and about, and we don’t know each other very well—even if we do know each other very well, and my kid doesn’t want to share her doll with your kid, she doesn’t have to.” @lottie..weaver Sometimes they just need a break! The mental health days are the perfect compromise! #momof3 #momsoftiktok #momsover30 #girlmom #daughter ♬ Carefree Days – Peaceful Reveries

Viewers respond with mixed feelings

Weaver’s video struck a chord with viewers. Some were supportive, while others took issue:

“I’m so sad as a teacher this is literally the foundation of learning. Made me unfollow 🫠.”

“Oof🥴 I tell my kids don’t bring toys if you’re not willing to share it.”

“I disagree. My kiddo will definitely be sharing. ESPECIALLY if another kiddo doesn’t have a toy.”

“The real flex is raising a child who is friendly, empathetic and WANTS to share.”

“What an odd thing to say out loud and be proud of. My kids will always be expected to share. Some kids aren’t fortunate enough to have the nice extra things, and I want my kids to be remembered as the sweet ones who were KIND to others.”

“She’s right tho and yall mad 😭😭😭.”

“I 100% agree. I teach my kids to share, but that they don’t HAVE to share JUST because someone asks for it.”

“Adults don’t have to share so why do kids? But … sharing is caring. And it’s always a nice thing to do.”

“I’m a nanny and I 1,000% agree with you Lottie! We’ve gotten to the point where ppl expect the can just use your stuff at the park. It’s not your toy, they’re allowed to play with their own toy that they brought.”

“You guys are missing the point. She isn’t saying she’s teaching them to not share… she’s saying she’s teaching them they don’t have to if THEY DONT WANT TO.”