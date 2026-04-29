The strange, forgotten reason so many movies have that ‘all characters are fictitious’ disclaimer

A good restaurant owner knows that it takes the entire team to ensure success. From the head chef creating the menu to the front of the house that cleans the floors, everyone plays an important part. With that in mind, The Standard Restaurant in Toledo, Ohio decided to treat the entire staff of over 60 people to a Caribbean cruise.

During the first week of January 2026, The Standard closed its doors so its workers could get on a flight and enjoy a three-day Royal Caribbean cruise to the Bahamas. The whole staff from cooks to servers enjoyed karaoke, basketball, the beach, scavenger hunts, and delicious group dinners.

Chef Jeff Dinnebeil and manager Megan Lingsweiler, the husband and wife owners of the restaurant, also provided holiday bonuses and ensured no lost wages so the employees could relax while they were away.

For many employees of The Standard, this was the first time they’d ever had such a vacation.

“At first, I was nervous because I’ve never been on a cruise. I’ve never been in a plane. I’ve never been anywhere, so it took me a minute,” cook Andrew “Duke” Jackson told The Toledo Blade. “I had never been in the ocean before, so that was the first for me. Chef kind of made me get in there. But once I got in there, it was everything.”

“It was just such a unique experience getting to see 60 of your co-workers around the boat,” said server Allison Latta. “And some of these people, it was their first time flying, and it was their first time seeing the ocean.”

The Standard’s high standards for work and play

The Standard touts itself as an American bistro that serves meals during dinner hours. The food and service contribute to the dozens of positive Yelp reviews from Toledo residents. The owners are happy that the customers are happy, but wondered what they could do to make their employees happy, too.

Grateful for their work, Dinnebeil and Lingsweiler wondered how to best thank their staff. When their family went on a cruise themselves, inspiration struck.

“We made that decision on January first of 2025, on a boat that we were on with our kids. We followed through with it, and it was the best thing we’ve ever done,” said Dinnebeil. “Our staff is everything—they’re the blood, life, and the heart of that restaurant.”

“This is what we live for,” said Lingsweiler. “We live to experience and to enjoy, and there’s no greater people than the ones that are working for us.”

The staff was excited for the trip, but ultimately appreciative for the camaraderie and support that their employers gave them. Treating them as valued members of a team and as cared-for individuals motivated them to continue working at their best for The Standard.

“Everybody went on there as employees, and, when we left and went back home, everybody was like family,” concluded Jackson.

Other ‘boss lottery’ wins

There are other employers like Dinnebeil and Lingsweiler who acknowledge their employees with generosity. The owner of a Chik-Fil-A restaurant in Pittsburgh gave employees expensive Christmas gifts ranging from a week’s worth of salary to a Toyota RAV4 car. The owner of a Baltimore commercial real estate company gave out $10 million in bonuses to his 198 employees. After his family-owned business in Louisiana was sold for $1.7 billion, the owner gave all 540 full-time employees an average of $443,000 per worker.

It goes to show good bosses knows that success and cooperation are at their best when each employee is shown gratitude and shares in the rewards.