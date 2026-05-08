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50 emotions that don’t exist in the English language, but we all have experienced

Words that are untranslatable, but everyone understands.

By

Heather Wake

By

Upworthy Staff

words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words
Elderly man gently touches the forehead of another man outdoors.

English may boast one of the lengthiest vocabularies in the world, but there are still entire emotional universes Merriam-Webster can’t quite encapsulate. Thankfully, other cultures can. Our ability to understand these layered, sometimes conflicting feelings proves that beneath our differences, we share the same emotional language.

Here are some of the most beautifully specific emotions that have no English equivalent, grouped by the inner worlds they illuminate. Together, they show one thing: human feelings are far more connected than we might assume,

1. The many faces of love, longing, and heartache

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Woman in denim jacket covers face with sleeve, standing outdoors with blurred background. Photo credit: Canva

Chappell Roan said it best: “love is a kaleidoscope.” One of tenderness, ache, inevitability, and memory. These words perfectly capture the emotional fine print of human connection.

  • Saudade (Portuguese) – A deep nostalgic longing for someone or something loved and lost. The love that lingers long after the moment is gone.
  • Tu’burni (Arabic) – “I hope I die before you,” said not morbidly but because life without the beloved would be unbearable.
  • Onsra (Boro, India) – Loving for what you know will be the last time.
  • Mágoa (Portuguese) – A heartbreak so profound that its traces remain visible in gestures and expressions.
  • Sielvartas (Lithuanian) – A seemingly endless grief or emotional turmoil, often tied to loss.
  • Toska (Russian) – Spiritual anguish with no clear cause—sometimes love-sickness, sometimes existential ache.
  • Koi No Yokan (Japanese) – The feeling that you’re destined to fall in love with someone. Not love at first sight, but the inevitability of it.
  • Forelsket (Norwegian) – The consuming, euphoric high of new love. Technically, we do have an English equivalent (puppy love).
  • Mamihlapinatapai (Yaghan) – A shared look between two people, both hoping the other will initiate something they both want.
  • Gigil (Tagalog) – The irresistible urge to squeeze someone because they’re impossibly cute or beloved.
  • Jeong (Korean) – A deep, multifaceted emotional bond encompassing love, affection, empathy, and attachment.

These words prove that love cannot be reduced to a single emotion.

2. Awe, inspiration, and emotional transcendence

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Woman with outstretched arms in a sunlit field, enjoying the outdoors. Photo credit: Canva

Some emotions lift us out of our everyday selves—through nature, art, music, or inner stillness. These words celebrate those moments when the world feels bigger, deeper, or more alive.

  • Tarab (Arabic) – A musical ecstasy that transports you.
  • Duende (Spanish) – The visceral, spine-tingling feeling you get from powerful art.
  • Shinrin-yoku (Japanese) – The restorative calm from “forest-bathing.”
  • Dadirri (Australian Aboriginal) – Deep, contemplative, respectful listening.
  • Querencia (Spanish) – A place where your soul rests and regathers strength.
  • Ailyak (Bulgarian) – Doing things calmly and slowly, resisting the rush of life.
  • Ataraxia (Ancient Greek) – A serene calm that comes from acceptance and clarity.
  • Sukha (Sanskrit) – True, lasting happiness not dependent on circumstances.
  • Eudaimonia (Greek) – A form of human flourishing that includes joy, purpose, and even the ability to hold suffering with grace.

These are the emotions that open us up to natural beauty and to the deeper parts of ourselves.

3. Yearning, wanderlust, and the emotional pull of place

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Lush forest with vibrant green and orange foliage in soft, misty sunlight. Photo credit: Canva

These words capture the feelings that tie us to geography—whether we’re longing to leave, ecstatic to go, or transformed when we arrive somewhere new.

  • Fernweh (German) – A longing for faraway places you haven’t visited yet.
  • Dépaysement (French) – The disorientation (good or bad) of being somewhere entirely unfamiliar. Think of it as reverse déjà vu.
  • Resfeber (Swedish) – The nervous excitement right before a journey begins.
  • Vårkänsla (Swedish) – The giddy, heart-lifting feeling when spring finally returns.
  • Iktsuarpok (Inuit) – The restless anticipation of waiting for someone to arrive.
  • Waldeinsamkeit (German) – Also belongs here for its nature-rooted serenity.

These words remind us that our surroundings shape our inner world.

4. Connection, community, and shared human vibes

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Friends laughing and drinking coffee at a cozy cafe table. Photo credit: Canva

Some feelings only exist between people in crowds, in friendships, in shared silences, or in the subtle emotional temperature of a room.

  • Gezelligheid (Dutch) – Cozy, heartwarming togetherness.
  • 분위기 / Boon-wee-gi (Korean) – The overall atmosphere or vibe of a situation.
  • Fika (Swedish) – A ritualized break to slow down and connect (usually over coffee).
  • Mokita (Kivila) – A painful truth everyone knows but agrees not to mention.
  • Commuovere (Italian) – Being moved to tears by someone’s story or kindness.

Human life is held together by shared awareness, and these words embody some of those shared experiences.

5. Strength, resilience, and grit

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Woman with curly hair in sunlight, eyes closed, wearing a purple top. Photo credit: Canva

These words show that courage and resourcefulness take many forms.

  • Sisu (Finnish) – Deep perseverance and courage in adversity.
  • Orenda (Huron) – The human will’s power to shape the world despite fate.
  • Jijivisha (Hindi) – A zest for life; desire to live fully and vibrantly.
  • 加油 / Jiā yóu (Chinese) – “Add oil!” A cheer of encouragement and solidarity.
  • Desenrascanço (Portuguese) – Cleverly untangling yourself from trouble using creativity.
  • Pihentagyú (Hungarian) – A relaxed-brain quick-wittedness; clever mental play.

Some emotions are fuel to keep us going.

6. Humor, embarrassment, and the awkwardness of existence

words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words

Man smiling with hand over face, standing outdoors against a blue sky background. Photo credit: Canva

Humans are messy. These words capture the cringiness that makes us lovable.

  • Jayus (Indonesian) – A joke so bad it’s good.
  • Age-otori (Japanese) – When your haircut makes you look worse.
  • Litost (Czech) – The sting of suddenly realizing your own misery—often with a dash of revenge fantasy.
  • Lebensmüde (German) – “Life tiredness” that sometimes explains reckless behavior.

They celebrate the ways we laugh our way through being human.

7. Serenity, fulfillment, and slower ways of living

words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words

Hand painting a still life on canvas with blue and orange tones. Photo credit: Canva

These words name feelings we desperately need more English words for—the grounded peace that comes from completing something meaningful or living at a human pace.

  • Yuan bei (Chinese) – Perfect, satisfying accomplishment.
  • Ailyak (Bulgarian) – Calm, unhurried living.
  • Meraki (Greek) – Pouring your soul, passion, and creativity into what you do.
  • Querencia (Spanish) – A place of inner refuge and strength.
  • Ataraxia (Greek) – Acceptance-based tranquility.

These words are all about the intrinsic fullness that comes from finishing something well, doing things with heart, and letting yourself breathe.

8. The hard-to-define emotional in-betweens

words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words

Woman sitting on a chair in the water, writing in a notebook at sunset. Photo credit: Canva

Some feelings sit in liminal spaces, hard to define but unmistakably human.

  • Torschlusspanik (German) – The fear that the door of opportunity is closing as you age.
  • Desbundar (Portuguese) – Letting loose and shedding your inhibitions.
  • Dadirri (Aboriginal) – Quiet, contemplative inner listening.
  • Dépaysement (French) – Emotional disorientation abroad (also fits here).

“Bittersweet” is an English word that comes to mind, but how nice to have even more words to choose from.

Why these words matter more than ever

Maybe the real beauty of these untranslatable emotions isn’t that other languages have them and English doesn’t. It’s that humans everywhere feel them, even if we don’t always know how to say them out loud.

So the next time you experience something too complicated to explain, take heart: there’s probably a word for it somewhere in the world…and someone who’s felt it, too.

Sources: Berlitz, BBC, Thought Catalog, Collective Hub

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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    “I put up and take down Christmas lights on weekends and evenings from October to January.”

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    “I work as an ad model.”

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    “Landscaping.”

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    “I started a cleaning business.”

    “It was very easy, and I did it on Saturday afternoons. I just posted my contact info, services, and prices to local online communities. I worked for a young, wealthy couple cleaning a condo two to three times a month. I got around $600 extra per month for just a general cleaning. I also now include move-out cleans, which can get me $400-$600 per job. It’s not huge cash, but it helped me kick a car note down from $24k to $16k. And that was with one client.”

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    “I did Rover for three years, boarding dogs in my home.”

    “I made $11k a year consistently. Month to month could vary widely, $0-$2k, but I always finished the year the same. But you really should have some experience and be an actual responsible person, because dogs are living beings and deserve proper care. You also need to account for things like Rover fees (20%), taxes, insurance, supplies, and licensing laws. You will end up working all holidays because that’s the busiest season for dog sitting, and you’ll need to commit your schedule months in advance.”

    “Deliver pizza for a local place under the table.”

    “You can do pretty good Friday night through Sunday.”

    “I host bar trivia.”

    “It’s usually three hours a night, and it makes me about $150 a night (plus tips). I’m actually trying to make this my full-time job; I enjoy it so much. It’s not hard to buy trivia games or hook up with an existing company. I am independent and write my own games that I try to sell on the side.”

    “I started a YouTube channel a few years ago, and now it’s actually pulling in between $1,500 and $3,000 a month!”

    “It’s nuts!!! It was just a hobby. I talk about tech stuff. I review computers, network-attached storage systems, and occasionally a tech company I follow pretty closely. My channel name is the same as my Reddit name. It did take several years before money started flowing, but now it’s a pretty great side hustle because it’s something I would do for free anyway.”

    “I make about $120/hr coaching baseball lessons.”

    “I’ll spend a weekend with 10 lessons coaching middle school to college athletes. I also charge $75/month to program throwing/pitching training. This can be 10-30 pitchers a session, ranging from high school to professional. It’s about 5-15 extra hours a week.”

    “Election work.”

    “Literally in 14 days this year, I’ll gross $6,900. Long days, easy peasy work.”

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    Food

    Over ten years ago I started my own hummus business.”

    “Took a bit to get started but once I was accepted to different farmer’s markets, I made pretty good dough. But omg setting up a tent and tables at 5:30am on weekends was not fun after a couple of years. It was called Bean There, Done That and I had tons of creative flavors (and punny names).”

    “I have a kettle corn pop-up.”

    “I do fairs, festivals, pumpkin patches, and can turn $300 of product and space rent into $6k+ sales in a day. Some states require [a food or vendor license] but in my popcorn is exempt from licensing because of its very low risk for foodborne illness.”

    “None of these enterprises have made me two thousand a month individually, but all of them combined have equaled that over many months of production.”

    “Edible mushrooms. Microgreens. Composting worms. Compost. Vegetable plant starts. Cloned fruit trees. I’ve been doing these for years, and I sell directly to consumers, no restaurants or middlemen.”

    Science

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    Photo credit: Photo Credit: Canva, Matter Neuroscience, InstagramTwo payphones set up in Abilene, Texas and San Francisco, California let complete strangers chat.
    ,

    A ‘social experiment’ lets people from Texas and San Francisco randomly connect on a payphone

    “People don’t want to be seen as stereotypes. People look to connect on human stuff.”

    Cecily Knobler

    Imagine you’re walking by a payphone in Abilene, Texas, when it unexpectedly rings. You pick up, only to hear that a total stranger over 1500 miles away in San Francisco is on the other end of the line. Do you argue, as so many social media algorithms would have people do? Or do you dig into your primal human instinct, the one that makes evolution possible, and find yourself connecting?

    The biotech company Matter Neuroscience had this thought. What if they chose one of the most conservative and most liberal cities in the U.S. and installed free payphone-looking devices in each one? The idea is to bridge the gap between the great divide many are currently experiencing. Whether due to politics, religion, or different lifestyles, many are seemingly forgetting that we’re all just human beings searching for contentment.

    On their Instagram page, Matter Neuroscience (@Matterneuroscience) explains that it’s about people connecting from all walks of life. “The goal of this project is to create space for friendly, human-to-human conversations. We believe that a few different opinions (even on important political topics) should not block us from having a truly positive, maybe even fun conversation with other humans.”

    How it works

    As explained on the initial Instagram Reel, “When one phone is picked up, it automatically calls the other.” In a video, we see one of the Matter Neuroscience teammates, Logan Ivey, setting up an old payphone that was bought on Facebook Marketplace for $300.00. Ivey jimmies it open to put a modem inside, with a Verizon SIM card inserted. In essence, it’s a cell phone inside of a payphone.

    On the side, the words “The Party Line” are painted to entice people walking by to give it a shot. At the top of the “payphone” in San Francisco, they’ve written “Call a Republican.” (In Texas, it says “Call a Democrat.”) There’s an extra plaque at the top that says, “This payphone is a social experiment. Right now you’re in San Francisco, the most liberal city in America. When you pick up this phone, it will automatically connect you to another payphone in Abilene, Texas, the most conservative city in America.”

    They continue their mission statement, writing, “The goal for this project is to have people from different places have meaningful conversations. Because hostile political discourse increases our brain’s cortisol levels and suppresses our happiness. But positive conversations do the opposite. We are recording the conversations so that we can highlight positive ones on our social media account, though any personal names shared will be bleeped out, as we treasure your anonymity. Have fun and enjoy!”

    The results

    People are already taking the “have fun” part to heart. In one conversation, the phone rings in Texas and a young woman answers. After some giggly pleasantries, they each establish the cities they’re in and the current weather. The adorably pure laughter continues as they realize what a cool thing they’re taking part in. The Texan shares, “I’ve been to San Francisco before. You have those cool little streets and stuff.”

    The Californian is, unfortunately, late for a meeting, but noted, “I was like I had to pick up.” The Texan is glad she did, gushing, “Oh my goodness. We picked up at the same time. I’ll probably never see you again. But Jesus loves you and I hope you have a good life.”

    The Californian agrees. “Oh yeah, you too. Sending you all the best. All the blessings.”

    Another conversation has a Texas woman and a California guy connecting nearly immediately. He admits, “I was running down the street and I heard the phone ring. Wait a second, I know that phone!”

    They laugh and once again pleasantly discuss the weather. He then asks, “What else do you want to talk about?”

    She answers honestly, saying, “I don’t know! We just wanted to call and make some friends.” He replies, “Oh fantastic! Well, I’m going to meet a bunch of friends out. We’re a group called Moto Chug. It’s not really a group, but it’s the group text name. And we’re all friends who ride motorcycles together.” He tells her a bit about their group, to which she replies in earnest, “You are so cool. I hope that you know that. And I hope that you go and tell your friends that this random college kid from Abilene, Texas thinks that you guys are so cool.”

    He sweetly responds, “Awww, awesome! Right on! Well, it’s great to talk to Texas, man. Hang in there. I’ve got good family in Texas and they’re all great people. Hella love going from San Francisco to Abilene, Texas right now.”

    They then exchange names before he tells her, “We need to make more connections to make this a better place.”

    The comment section is delighted. One writes, “I’m grinning from ear to ear — just pure joy on what’s going on here! Can’t wait for the next call.”

    Another adds, in part, “The type of discourse we really need in this country.”

    Matter Neuroscience and their mission

    Matter Neuroscience has been searching for the definitive formula for happiness since they were founded in 2019. Alongside the [rebelmouse-annotation 3627141600 site_id=19596302 label=”Happiness Research Institute” text=”” private_text=”U2l0ZSUyMHdvbid0JTIwbG9hZCElMjBVUkwlMjBpcyUyMGNvcnJlY3QuJTIw” user_site=”26885349;@Kathryn Ross” created_ts=1771007177783 expand=1 comment_id=”698f6cca9cfa44b0a165c2e2″], Maastricht University, and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, they (according to their website) sought “to find a universal biomarker for happiness to guide all of us to long, happier, healthier lives.” But what they’ve found is that the answer is far more complex than some doctors or even philosophers might suggest.

    Upworthy had the chance to chat with Ben Goldhirsh, who co-founded Matter Neuroscience, alongside neuroscientist Axel Bouchon. (Small world! Goldhirsh incidentally was also one of the co-founders of GOOD Worldwide, the umbrella company of Upworthy.) He explained that in all of his research, he has found that if people only understood how the brain worked, it could make a real difference. “It’s interesting how culture sort of focuses you on certain areas. The reality is that your biology requires this rainbow of activity.”

    He also notes that everyone should benefit from happiness research, not just depression and anxiety patients. Their team decided, “We should create something that is useful to everyone. So, we basically opened up the ‘Emotional Fitness Club‘ (an app.) Everyone should understand the science of happiness. We all have this incredible organ, and we’re trying every day to teach people about this stuff.”

    The payphone experiment wanted to test how people, when stripped to just two voices across the country, would react to one another. “One of the topics that a lot of people in our community were talking about is how stressful things feel right now. And so cortisol is this fascinating and super valuable chemical in the brain that is popped out when we experience conflict or a fight-or-flight response.”

    The question posed was: “Are we in a state of fight or flight actually? Or are we actually just misconstruing things and feeling like we’re in conflict? If we put a phone booth in the most liberal city and the most conservative city based on voting blocks, will people choose conflict? Because in a way, that’s what the media would make you think people would choose. Or will people choose to connect and find common ground, which releases all these positive emotions, or chemicals, in the brain? Will they choose cortisol and conflict? Or will people choose cannabinoids and finding common ground?”

    Turns out, at least so far, that 100 percent of the people in these conversations have chosen common ground. “I get to listen to all of this. It’s this amazing break from the funny mirror that we’re constantly looking in.”

    Additionally, Goldhirsh shares that people are just looking to connect. “People don’t want to be seen as stereotypes. People look to connect on human stuff. Like ‘Oh, I’m on a date.’ Or ‘Gosh, this sandwich is so expensive.’ Humans are awesome, and if given the chance to connect, it brings out our humanity. And it’s really nice to see how we biologically evolved to connect with each other directly. And when we have those opportunities, it turns out the best parts of us.”

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  • 15 sneaky signs someone is far more intelligent than you realize
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    15 sneaky signs someone is far more intelligent than you realize

    People who are actually smart are usually a joy to be around.

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    There are a few stereotypical traits we might associate with high intelligence. Someone who’s arrogant, longwinded, or perhaps a bit socially awkward. We might expect them to constantly show off their smarts with rants and speeches and lectures and make a big show of how much more intelligent they are than others.

    The truth is far more complicated. The smartest people, those who are truly brilliant, are usually delightful to be around. In fact, they may come across totally “normal.” But there are still strong signs of their intelligence lurking beneath the surface; you just have to know what to look for.

    A Redditor recently asked people on the AskReddit forum to share the “non-obvious signs” that people are intelligent. Many of their responses centered on highly intelligent people being open-minded, curious, and not wasting their time arguing with others.

    Brilliant people are confident in what they know, consider other people’s opinions, and readily admit when they don’t know the answer.

    intelligence, signs of intelligence, smart people, genius, IQ, einstein, psychology, human brain, human behavior
    Albert Einstein Arthur Sasse/Wikimedia Commons

    What are 15 ‘non-obvious’ signs that someone is really smart?

    1. They know what they don’t know

    “They acknowledge areas where they lack knowledge.”

    “‘Never pretend to know something when you don’t’ is something I always teach. It covers lying and ignorance.”

    Pretending to know everything is a sign of arrogance and ego. Truly intelligent people are always willing to learn.

    2. They consider other people’s ideas

    “They’ll listen to the other’s facts and points and take them into account when giving an objection.”

    “One of the best developers at my last job and manager of a project I was at is an extremely intelligent person. … One thing I noticed is how he would take everyone’s opinion into account. He would take my opinions into consideration even if I’m not a smarter person or know less about development.”

    3. They make you feel smart

    “Talking to a dumb person will make you feel smart. Talking to a smart person will make you feel dumb. Talking to a very smart person will make you feel smart.”

    4. They see patterns

    “Part of the reason smart people throughout history are well-known is because they discovered something new and figured out how to maximize its potential. Darwin was a guy who discovered a bunch of islands with slightly different animals. He then collected and analyzed that data to come up with the theory of evolution, which was largely correct. Einstein’s theory of relativity was based off of his observation that physics acted on everything equally. He figured out that “exceptions” were because of the way high-speed objects interact with the universe’s speed limit (the speed of light). He recognized these exceptions by gathering them and recognizing the pattern between them all, then created his theory of relativity based on that.”


    intelligence, signs of intelligence, smart people, genius, IQ, einstein, psychology, human brain, human behavior
    Neil deGrasse Tyson United States Department of Education/Wikimedia Commons

    5. They consider multiple intelligences

    “They realize not everyone is smart the same way. Your ‘stupid hick neighbor’ might have dropped out of school in 8th grade, but he can drive your car once and tell you exactly what’s wrong, then fix it. That a**hole in school that had no empathy for anyone and showed no emotion made that sci-fi sh*t you thought would never be real. Yeah, she’s dingy and her worldview is tiny, but she’s the best teacher you’ve ever met and inspires tons of kids to go on and do great things with themselves. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer here, really.”

    People who are super bright are probably familiar with Howard Gardner’s theory of multiple intelligences. The theory suggests that people have more than just one type of just one type of intelligence, like being good at mathematics. Gardener says there are several, including musical, spatial, linguistic, interpersonal, intrapersonal, and kinesthetic intelligence. This theory allows people to appreciate different forms of intelligence that may not be of the academic variety.

    6. They choose their battles

    “When another person is not able to process something and, therefore, sticks with his opinion, after a few tries, the smart person just gives up. There is no use in trying to make someone understand something while they already have an uneducated opinion.”

    7. They speak to their audience

    “They know how to explain concepts on just about any level, tailoring that level to their intended audience, and without coming across as condescending in any way.”

    “I heard a saying that went ‘you have to be an expert to explain it simply.’”


    intelligence, signs of intelligence, smart people, genius, IQ, einstein, psychology, human brain, human behavior
    Stephen Hawking By NASA/Paul E. Alers/Wikimedia Commons

    8. They’re confident in their intelligence

    “Not constantly bragging about their intelligence. If they truly are smart, people can figure that out pretty quickly without them doing anything to show it.”

    “You generally only brag about things you’re insecure about because you seek validation. If you are very comfortable with your intelligence, then you may not care if someone misinterprets you and makes you look dumb or something. You have nothing to prove. That’s not just for intelligence but for anything.”

    9. They’re funny

    “I think the smart people are even more funny than stupid people because smart people understand the complexity behind humor and can make their jokes reflect that.”

    Scientific studies show that funny people, especially those with a dark sense of humor, are more intelligent than their not-so-funny peers. Researchers argue that it takes cognitive and emotional ability to make people laugh, and analysis shows that funny people have higher verbal and non-verbal intelligence.

    10. They mind their own business

    “This is a big one. They keep to themselves and deal with their own drama.”

    Truly smart people generally aren’t entertained with drama and gossip.

    11. They aren’t necessarily great students

    “Believe it or not ‘average’ or ‘above average’ students are often smarter than those with straight A’s on the report cards. They do enough to pass well and get what they want but don’t let the academic system control them. Life isn’t all about booksmarts. This shows they are independent thinkers and don’t get wrapped up in designed systems. Not all, but many. Many kids who are forced to always be exceptional in school can end up the worst off and can develop deeper issues.”

    12. They are good listeners

    “They actually listen to who they are talking to as opposed to waiting for their turn to talk.”

    13. Curiosity

    “It really does seem to be one of the single greatest differentiators between average and smart.”

    A meta-analysis of over 50,000 students from around 200 separate studies found that students who are curious do better in their school work over those who are not. Why is curiosity so important when it comes to IQ? “Curiosity is basically a hunger for exploration. If you’re intellectually curious, you’ll go home, you’ll read the books,” Dr Sophie von Stumm, the study’s first author, said. “If you’re perceptually curious, you might go traveling to foreign countries and try different foods.”

    intelligence, signs of intelligence, smart people, genius, IQ, einstein, psychology, human brain, human behavior
    Carl Sagan Kenneth C. Zirkel/Wikimedia Commons

    14. Comfortable in silence

    “Being comfortable enough to allow a moment of complete silence while you think when the natural instinct of most is to immediately start replying tells me that you are, at the very least, mindful of what you want to say.”

    15. Unattached to their opinions

    “Most of the smart people I know are not pushy with their opinions; by contrast, most of the opinionated people I know are flaming morons. I don’t know if there’s a correlation there, but my anecdotal experience has always been that the more eager someone is to state their opinion, the less that opinion is probably worth.”


    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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  • A cozy bookstore in Scotland lets you sleep upstairs while you ‘live out a dream’ selling books
    Photo credit: Photo Credit: Colin Tennant, Flickr, CanvaThe Open Book in Wigtown, Scotland
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    A cozy bookstore in Scotland lets you sleep upstairs while you ‘live out a dream’ selling books

    The money raised goes to support the town’s annual book festival.

    Cecily Knobler

    Burrowed in the green Dumfries and Galloway county of Scotland, is a cozy bookstore. But this isn’t just any bookstore. Sure, it has plastic-covered hardback books lining old wooden shelves. Yes, it has the occasional stool for sitting and reading a chapter or two. But what makes this particular bookstore stand out is one can actually rent and live in it, and help sell books.

    It’s called “The Open Book,” and it’s a bookshop with a warm, cheery flat upstairs. A person can rent it out for a snippet of time using Airbnb, and work at the store downstairs in whatever capacity they choose. Chris Lawlor (self-described Scotland promoter) shared a clip on his Instagram breaking down the whole genius operation.

    Over various photos of the unique spot, a voiceover of Lawler asks, “Did you know that in Scotland, there’s a bookshop you can actually live in and run yourself for a week? It’s part of a unique experience where you’re handed the keys before heading up the stairs to relax and sleep. Then waking up and opening the doors to live out a dream job of running a cozy bookshop called The Open Book in Wigtown.”

    The street is riddled with other bookstores Lawler shares: “With eight bookshops on your doorstep…the money collected during your stay goes toward the town’s annual book festival.”

    While versions of this Reel have been posted by others, Lawlor’s clip has well over half a million likes and thousands of comments from enthusiastic travelers. Some are just in disbelief. “What? I just watched this 3 times to make sure I wasn’t dreaming. I can live in and run a bookshop? Dreams do come true! Holy smokes. I’m shook. This is the coziest, dreamiest, most brilliant idea ever!” wrote one.

    The Open Book, Scotland, bookstore, books, traveling, Wigtown Book Festival
    A person browses at The Open Book in Scotland. u200bPhoto Credit: Colin Tennant, Flickr

    A few note the ingenious business model, with one writing, “Cracking business idea. Free staff!”

    And though some point out that the waitlist is rather long, they’re adding it to their “to do” lists. One writes, “As a retired librarian, this would be a dream vacation–wait, I visit Scotland every year for the last 11 years. Why haven’t I done this already? Lol OK, new item on my bucket list.”

    Having begun in the 1990s, the Wigtown Book Festival is quite the event. On a page of their website they explain, “Booked through Airbnb, paying guests live in the self-catering apartment upstairs and run the bookshop below it for the duration of their stay. During their stay, guests are free to change displays, price books, re-categorise them, and make inventive use of the blackboard that entices visitors in to browse or chat. Some guests are happy to quietly run the bookshop, while others come with firmer plans and creative ideas!”

    The Open Book, Scotland, bookstore, books, traveling, Wigtown Book Festival
    The bedroom for rent above The Open Book in Scotland. u200bPhoto Credit: Colin Tennant, Flickr

    Writer Freya Parr documented her experience at the shop in 2019 for The Guardian. After explaining it was the “brainchild” of Jessica Fox, she shares that she and her boyfriend had a wonderful time. ” If we weren’t being entertained by the customers, it was the other booksellers, who welcomed us like old friends. We became as much of a tourist attraction for the locals as the place was for us, and the conversations we had were worlds away from those back home. Nobody cared what our jobs were–they were more interested in what had brought us here.”

    On the Airbnb site, they add how it works: “The first ever bookshop holiday / residency experience, Scotland’s National Book Town welcomes you to play-bookshop for a week or two. We’ll give you your very own apartment and bookshop below, supported by a team of friendly volunteers to make your trip as lovely as possible. Set up by The Wigtown Festival Company, The Open Book’s aim is to celebrate books, independent bookshops, and welcome people around the world to Scotland’s National Book Town.”

    The reviews from people who have taken part in this unique experience as recently as last month are stellar. One writes, in part, “Running The Open Book bookshop for a week was utmost fun! We met lots of travelling booknerds who popped in and many of the friendly Wigtown locals. It’s a charming little town surrounded by beautiful nature. We got home yesterday and I miss being in the bookshop already.”

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  • 19 super-specific memories that are giving people instant childhood nostalgia
    Photo credit: via Seattle Municipal Archives/FlickrWhen memories are triggered, the whoosh of nostalgia hits hard.
    ,

    19 super-specific memories that are giving people instant childhood nostalgia

    Certain sensations bring up incredible memories.

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    Have you ever had a sight, sound, or smell trigger a strong memory? With the right prompts, waves of nostalgia can knock us off our feet, tapping into parts of our brain that take us right back to a specific time and place. Not only do we remember it, but for a fleeting moment, we can actually experience the feelings of being there.

    A Reddit user posed a simple question that dredged up countless memories and experiences that many had long forgotten, asking, “What’s something you can bring up right now to unlock some childhood nostalgia for the rest of us?” The question evoked specific sensory experiences as well as memories of past pop culture staples that are now long gone, and it was a serious trip down nostalgia lane.

    Here are 19 of the most popular responses:

    1. Scented erasers

    An eraser that looks and smells like a very fake strawberry.” — zazzlekdazzle

    2. TV static

    “Remember the warm, fuzzy static left on your tv screen after it was on for a while. A lot of you crazy kids WEAPONIZED the static to shock your siblings!” — JK_NC

    3. Saturday morning cartoons

    “Waking up super early on Saturday morning before the rest of the family to watch cartoons.” — helltothenoyo

    4. Freezy Pops

    “Eating one of those plastic-wrapped ice pop things after a long day of playing outside in your backyard with your friends.” — onyourleft___

    vhs tapes, '80s, '90s, nostalgia, childhood memories
    How many of us have visceral memories of VHS tapes? Photo credit: Canva

    5. VHS tapes

    “When you’d watch a vhs and it would say ‘and now your feature presentation.’” — Mickthemmouse

    6. Everyone’s favorite day at school

    “Scholastic book fairs.” — zazzlekdazzle

    “The distinctive newspaper-y feel of those catalogues, the smell of them. Heaven. I would agonize over what books to get, lying on my living room floor, circling my options in different colored gel pens, narrowing it down to 2-4 from a dozen in an intense battle royale between slightly blurry one-line summaries. I know my mom’s secret now. She would’ve bought me the whole damn catalogue. But she made me make my choices so that I really valued the books. I’d read them all immediately, reading all night if I had to, hiding in a tent under my covers with a flashlight I stole from the kitchen. I thought I was getting away with something. As an adult, I notice, now, that the flashlight never ran out of batteries.” — IAlbatross

    7. Everyone’s favorite weekday TV show

    “Watching ‘The Price Is Right’ when you were sick at home.” — mayhemy11

    summer vacation, kids, memories, swimming, childhood
    Summer vacation was the best. Photo credit: Canva

    8. Summer vacation

    “That feeling of limitless freedom on the first day of summer vacation. That feeling of dreaded anticipation on the last day of summer vacation.” —_my_poor_brain_

    9. The old video store

    “Blockbuster.” — justabll71

    10. The worst best noise in the world

    “The noise when picking up the phone when someone was surfing the web.” — OhAce

    11. The TV Guide channel

    “The TV Guide channel. You had to sit through and watch as the channels slowly went by so we could see what was on. It blew getting distracted by the infomercial in the corner and then realizing you barely just missed what you were waiting for so had to wait for it to start all over.” — GroundbreakingOil

    light bright, lite bright, lite brite, 80s toys, gen x childhood
    Who didn't love a Lite Brite? Laurence

    12. The one and only Lite Brite!

    “Light Bright [sic]. I barely remember it myself but you’d take a charcoal-black board and poke different colored pegs through it. You plug it in to the electrical outlet and all the pegs light up creating whatever shape you made in lights.” — 90sTrapperKeeper

    13. Parachute day in gym class

    “You knew it was gonna be a good day when you walk into PE class and see that huge colorful parachute.” — brunettemountainlion

    14. A very specific part of school recess

    “Ripping handfuls of grass at recess and putting them on your friend.” — boo_boo_technician

    15. Anything involving Mr. T

    “In 1972, a crack commando unit was sent to prison by a military court for a crime they didn’t commit. These men promptly escaped from a maximum-security stockade to the Los Angeles underground. Today, still wanted by the government they survive as soldiers of fortune. If you have a problem if no one else can help, and if you can find them….maybe you can hire The A-Team.” — Azuras_Star8

    16. Watching the best human being who’s ever lived

    “Watching ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.’ There was something so special about the intro where he would sing Won’t You Be My Neighbor while he changed his jacket and shoes. I loved every second of it, and would watch in utter content and fascination each time as if I’d never before seen him zip his cardigan up and back down to the right spot and change his shoes with the little toss of a shoe from one hand to the other.” — Avendashar

    17. The surefire way to fix any video game

    “Somewhere between blowing on some cartridges and pressing the cartridge down and up in the NES to get it to play.” — autovices

    18. Reckless behavior on the swingset

    “That feeling when you are going as high as you can go on the swings. Power? Freedom? Hard to describe.” — zazzlekadazzle

    19. When toy guns were a thing

    “Cap guns. But smashing the entire roll of caps at once with a hammer.” — SoulKahn90

    The 80s and 90s were really a special time, right on the cusp of major technological breakthroughs, but before the internet and smartphones took over everyday life. Things were modern but simple. Of course, every generation can’t help but crave “the way things used to be.” Kids today will one day look back at the quaintness of TikTok, or they’ll fondly remember a world before everything was AI-generated.

    There’s nothing wrong with taking a brief look back every once in a while and soaking in the nostalgia. Just remember to keep looking forward as well.

    This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

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  • Single guy asks married men their biggest regrets. Their answers are heartbreaking and hopeful.
    Photo credit: CanvaMan looking thoughtful; couple getting married.
    , ,

    Single guy asks married men their biggest regrets. Their answers are heartbreaking and hopeful.

    “My faith in the institution of marriage is restored”

    Jacalyn Wetzel

    Upworthy Staff

    Not everyone wants to get married, but for those who do, marriage is considered one big “final” step in a relationship. It’s something that people think about from the time they can grasp the concept of relationships. When you factor that in with the high divorce rate, it makes sense that people want to ensure they’re getting it right before taking the leap.

    Typically, people ask their close inner circle for relationship advice. They lean on and learn from people like their parents, siblings, or friends who have been married to fill in the gaps of knowledge. However, with the world becoming smaller than ever due to social media, it takes little effort to gather collective knowledge from thousands of people within your target audience.

    Surprisingly, people are pretty forthcoming to strangers on the Internet looking for support and help. In 2024, one man who goes by the name King Boiza on TikTok decided to ask his Internet advisors, “Married men, what is your greatest regret about marriage? Advise the single boys. It could be about anything.” The married men didn’t hesitate to answer the call in the most genuinely wholesome way.

    divorce, marriage, biggest marriage regret, reasons for divorce, married couple, married man, marriage
    A happily married couple. via Canva/Photos

    Gleaning collective wisdom from those with more experience is a common practice, but being able to do it in such a significant way is relatively new. Different life experiences lead to different perspectives that can be invaluable to someone still learning.

    The advice provided ranged from warnings to what could be seen as universal truths about marriage.

    “Your wife becomes the words you speak upon her, I regret not speaking life and good upon her,” one man shares.

    “In times of trouble, remember…It’s not you against her but the both of you, against the problem…” someone writes.

    “Listen when she speaks from the heart, once she feels unheard, she will be closed off for a long time if not forever,” another advises.

    “Not all women age gracefully with all their good looks and physique. Marry her for more reasons beyond her body and beauty. Seek a FOREVER,” one commenter says.

    “The grass is NEVER greener on the other side. NEVER,” a man wrote.

    “Don’t let the family you come from destroy the family you create,” a commenter added.

    “Be the partner you’re looking for!” a man wrote.

    “The goal in marriage is not to think alike, but to think together,” a married man wrote.

    “Remember that you are not married to your idea of your wife but to who your wife is. Love her for who is she is not who you want her to be,” one man commented.

    “No regrets, just advice I’ve adhered to for 15+years of marriage. Lead by example. Create the emotional space for her that you want mirrored. Set boundaries and always keep your word above all else!” a commenter wrote.

    “Sometimes all you have to do is listen to her,” a man wrote.

    divorce, marriage, biggest marriage regret, reasons for divorce, wedding, pastor, reverend, marriage vows
    A couple getting married. via Canva/Photos

    In 2024, Forbes reported that 43% of first marriages end in divorce with the number significantly increasing with each subsequent marriage. And according to Census.gov in December 2025, “Newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s historical America’s Families and Living Arrangements tables found that fewer than half (47%) of U.S. households in 2025 were married couples—a significant shift from 50 years earlier, when nearly two-thirds (66%) were.” This shows people are less inclined to marry before they cohabitate, if they marry at all, meaning that those who do choose to marry do so with intention. Finding out the regrets, struggles, and triumphs of other marriages, then, may help them feel more prepared to commit to marriage by providing a type of roadmap for success.

    It’s clear from the comments under the post that marriage takes work, and while some of the men admittedly misstepped, they seem eager to share with others so they avoid the same mistakes.

    “My biggest regret in marriage was to cheat, and I’m telling you…my wife was never the same…so my advice is never cheat, never ever,” one guy confesses.

    divorce, marriage, biggest marriage regret, reasons for divorce, marriage advice, single men, marriage questions
    TikTok u00b7 Kingboiza www.tiktok.com

    “We tend to take our spouse for granted once we get married. Continue to invest your time in her. You won’t regret it and she’ll know that you really see her,” one man shares.

    But it wasn’t only men who dropped by the comment section. Women stopped to share their appreciation for the wisdom left for all to see.

    “After reading this comment section, my faith in the institution of marriage is restored. Relationships are not perfect, but we gotta try with people who want to try,” one woman writes.

    “I don’t know why I’m crying…I guess I never knew men like these existed…Your wives must be blessed,” another woman shares.

    If you need a dose of healthy masculinity and wholesome advice for lasting partnerships, look no further than that comment section. They’re saving some future couple from heartache by simply showing up to answer a stranger’s question with heartfelt sincerity.

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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