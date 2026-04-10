56 years after it first debuted, Robert Plant performs a majestic version of ‘Ramble On’

In 1969, the Juggy Sound Studio in New York City was forever changed. It was that year and place that Led Zeppelin recorded (at least part of) their album Led Zeppelin II, with the song “Ramble On” its 7th track. The song, co-written by front man Robert Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page (who also produced the track), has remained a staple in their extraordinarily rocking catalogue for over half a century.
So when Robert Plant, at the ripe young age of 77, casually strolled onto the set of The Late show with Stephen Colbert and flawlessly belted out the song, fans sure noticed. Yes, his face has more wrinkles – time will do that to a person. But it’s time itself that made the lyrics to this particular song all the more meaningful.
“Like he wrote it this morning”
Guitar Gods Unleashed took to X to share the video, writing “’Ramble On’ is 56 years old, and Robert Plant just walked onto The Late Show and made it sound like he wrote it this morning.”
The comments are so fitting for such a powerhouse performance. One X-er notes that some rock stars age. But Robert Plant? “You see the aging rock star trying to replay their youth, then you have Robert Plant being Robert Plant, and it rivals the original from a half century ago. Just incredible.”
Lord of the Rings
Another points out the lyrics, which reference J.R.R. Tolkien’s popular book series turned movies, Lord of the Rings. “I like that ‘Ramble On’ has Lord of the Rings references from back when Robert was reading the book series. I had no idea what Lord of the Rings was back when I first became a fan of the song, but eventually I said, “wait…did he mention Gollum and Mordor?”
In a piece for Far Out Magazine, Jack Whatley discussed the fact that many bands are influenced by authors. “The singer used moments throughout the lyrics to express his connection; lines like ‘the darkest depths of Mordor’ and ‘Gollum and the evil one’ are both doffs of the caps to the writer. Many artists have made references to great literature in their time; whether it is The Beatles and C.S. Lewis’ influence on ‘I Am The Walrus’ or The Cure’s nod to Albert Camus.”
The lyrics
The lyrics are so hauntingly beautiful and even more impactful now that Plant is older.
“Leaves are fallin’ all around
It’s time I was on my way
Thanks to you, I’m much obliged
For such a pleasant stay
But now it’s time for me to go
The autumn moon lights my way
For now, I smell the rain, and with it, pain
And it’s headed my way
Ah, sometimes I grow so tired
But I know I’ve got one thing I’ve got to do
Ramble on
And now’s the time, the time is now
Sing my song
I’m goin’ ’round the world, I gotta find my girl
On my way
I’ve been this way ten years to the day
I’m gonna ramble on
Gotta find the queen of all my dreams
Got no time for spreadin’ roots
The time has come to be gone
Though our health, we drank a thousand times
It’s time to ramble on
Ramble on
And now’s the time, the time is now
Sing my song
I’m goin’ ’round the world, I gotta find my girl
On my way
I’ve been this way ten years to the day
I’m gonna ramble on
Gotta find the queen of all my dreams
I ain’t tellin’ no lie
Mine’s a tale that can’t be told
My freedom I hold dear
How years ago in days of old
When magic filled the air
‘Twas in the darkest depths of Mordor
I met a girl so fair
But Gollum and the evil one
Crept up and slipped away with her, her, her, her, her, yeah
And ain’t nothin’ I can do, no
I guess I’ll keep on
Ramblin’, I’m gonna say
Sing my song, I’ve gotta find my baby
I’m gonna ramble on, sing my song
Gonna work my way, gonna ramble on
Gonna ramble on, yeah-yeah”
“A completely new composition”
Another fan shares their thoughts on just how brilliant the performance was. “To craft a new arrangement of a rock classic – a completely new composition – centered around the limitations your aging 80-year-old voice… and create something still so artistic and beautiful… it’s why this man is on the shortest of short lists of the best front men of all time.”