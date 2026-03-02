She told him she was a recovering alcoholic. Then he picked two bars for their second date.

She wasn’t hard to please. She ate almost everything, loved most cuisines, and was perfectly comfortable sitting across from someone who ordered a drink with dinner. She had exactly two requests for a second date: somewhere that served food she could eat, and somewhere that wasn’t a bar. That’s it.

He picked two bars.

The story, shared in late January 2026 by Reddit user u/EquivalentOk6093, has been circulating widely because so many people recognize exactly what happened here. The 28-year-old woman had met a 38-year-old man through a dating app. Their first date went well enough, over coffee, and when they started planning a follow-up dinner, he offered to handle the reservations. She told him what he needed to know: she avoided red meat for health reasons, and she was a recovering alcoholic with nearly two years of sobriety. She wouldn’t be drinking. She was clear that she didn’t mind if he ordered something, but alcohol wasn’t on the table for her. AITAH for canceling a date over the location?

The night before the planned date, he sent over his choices. The first was a cocktail lounge she’d never heard of. She looked it up. The menu offered a meat and cheese board, a pepperoni pizza, a burger, and a cheese pizza. One option she could eat. He then suggested they cap the evening at a nearby art-themed bar for a nightcap. Two venues. Both bars. No food she could meaningfully eat at either. No acknowledgment of anything she’d told him.

"At that point, I was honestly pretty thoroughly confused," she wrote in her post.

She canceled. His response: “We’ll leave it at that.”

What made her story resonate with so many readers wasn’t the canceled date itself. It was her reasoning. She wasn’t angry, exactly. She was paying attention. A city full of restaurants, two stated needs, and he’d come back with two bars. To her, that gap between what she’d shared and what he’d planned felt less like an oversight and more like a signal. “I could tell he wasn’t testing my sobriety,” she clarified, “but he was kind of testing my willingness to put his preferences ahead of my own needs.” She doubted herself afterward, as many people do when they hold a line. But she came back to the same conclusion.

For people in recovery, the nuances of dating are genuinely complicated. Having to explain sobriety to a relative stranger, to distinguish between “I’m sober” and “I need you to change everything about your social life,” and to figure out whether someone’s choice of venue reflects carelessness or something more revealing, is exhausting work that doesn’t come up in most dating advice. As alcohol rehab resource AlcoholRehabHelp.org notes, experts recommend having authentic conversations about sobriety early, precisely so both people can figure out quickly whether they’re actually compatible.

The woman who posted this story wasn’t looking for someone to stop drinking on her behalf. She was looking for someone who listened. She mentioned in her post that her life was already full: a small business she’d built herself, good friends, hobbies she loved, her own home. “I am in no rush to settle down, especially for the wrong person,” she wrote.

The Reddit response was largely in her corner. Commenters pointed out that the bar selection wasn’t just inconsiderate; it also left her, practically speaking, with almost nothing to eat. A cheese pizza is not a dinner. The man’s terse sign-off, those four words, “We’ll leave it at that,” didn’t help his case.

Two simple needs. Hundreds of restaurants to choose from. And the two places he picked happened to be the two kinds of places she'd implicitly ruled out the week before. Sometimes a date doesn't work out because of bad luck or mismatched chemistry. Sometimes the restaurant choices really do say it all.

