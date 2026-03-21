A clip from Caught in Providence, the nationally syndicated courtroom show that made Judge Frank Caprio one of the most beloved figures on the internet, captured a hearing that stopped the room cold in the best possible way.

A woman named Michelle Verdayo had come to the Providence Municipal Court to answer for four red light violations. She brought her 12-year-old son Arion, who is on the autism spectrum and has ADHD. Arion introduced himself the moment they arrived.

“I am Arion. A-R-I-O-N. I am 12 years old, I’m in the seventh grade.”

Caprio, already won over, asked what Arion wanted to do after school. The boy said he was still deciding, but that he definitely wanted to be successful. “It’s hard to decide,” he told the judge. “When you’re at that age, you don’t know what you wanna do. At some points you wanna do what you wanna do but you don’t want to disappoint your family in any way.” Caprio looked at him for a moment. “You are speaking with the maturity of an adult,” he said.

Then they pulled up the footage.

As Caprio walked through each violation, Arion watched alongside his mom, offering live commentary. Some of the red lights, he allowed, seemed fairly minor. Then came the clip of his mom nearly hitting another car. Arion gasped. “How dare you!?” The courtroom broke.

“You think you know your mom,” he said, shaking his head, “and she goes out and blatantly does that.”

Caprio turned to Michelle with a grin. “You are being chastised right now, and rightfully so. You’ve got a great kid.” A woman testifies in court. Photo credit: Canva

When Caprio asked about Arion’s autism, Michelle was candid. It had been hard, she said, especially with his father out of the picture. As she spoke, Arion stepped in, not to deflect but to reframe it entirely. He told Caprio that despite being teased, he had never seen his diagnosis as a problem.

“I’m proud to have my autism because it makes me who I am now.”

Caprio paused. “I am so impressed.”

He invited Arion up to the bench, shook his hand, and asked for his verdict. The boy picked up the gavel, brought it down, and announced: “Case dismissed.” (L) 12-year-old Arion Verdayo speaks to the judge. (R) Judge Frank Caprio speaks during hearing. Photo course: Facebook | Caught In Providence

“You won your case,” Caprio told Michelle. “Your boy presented you well.” He closed by echoing something Arion had said earlier: “Just because you’re different doesn’t mean that you should be treated differently, because we’re all human beings.”

Judge Frank Caprio presided over the Providence Municipal Court for nearly four decades and built a YouTube following of close to three million subscribers through Caught in Providence. He died on August 20, 2025, at 88, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was remembered widely as the nicest judge in the world. It is not hard to see why.

This article originally appeared two years ago.