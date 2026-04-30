She didn’t tell anyone about the divorce. Then a neighbor noticed the running.

One afternoon a neighbor stepped out of her house and waved her down mid-run. MacGregor stopped, assuming something was wrong. The neighbor came toward her and said she didn’t want to seem intrusive. Then she said what she’d stepped outside to say.
“I just want to let you know how proud I am of you. You were walking, and now you’re running.”
MacGregor burst into tears on the spot.
The neighbor hadn’t known about the divorce. She’d just been watching someone move through the neighborhood over weeks and months, noticing the quiet progression from walks to runs, and decided one day that she was going to say something about it. She hadn’t known what it would mean.
MacGregor shared the story on her Instagram account @hopemacgregormusic on April 18. “It meant so much to me,” she said in the video. “This genuine angel came out of her house.”
They didn’t exchange numbers. MacGregor kept running. But the moment stayed with her in the way that only certain unexpected kindnesses do — the ones that arrive at exactly the right time from someone who had no way of knowing that.
MacGregor is a West Point graduate and former Army helicopter pilot who later became a lawyer and then an Americana singer-songwriter. Her music, she’s said, is about helping people feel a little less alone when they’re lonely. Apparently the same is true of her neighbors.
A single door can open up a world of endless possibilities. For homeowners, the front door of their house is a gateway to financial stability, job security, and better health. Yet for many, that door remains closed. Due to the rising costs of housing, 1 in 3 people around the world wake up without the security of safe, affordable housing.
Since 1976, Habitat for Humanity has made it their mission to unlock and open the door to opportunity for families everywhere, and their efforts have paid off in a big way. Through their work over the past 50 years, more than 65 million people have gained access to new or improved housing, and the movement continues to gain momentum. Since 2011 alone, Habitat for Humanity has expanded access to affordable housing by a hundredfold.
A world where everyone has access to a decent home is becoming a reality, but there’s still much to do. As they celebrate 50 years of building, Habitat for Humanity is inviting people of all backgrounds and talents to be part of what comes next through Let’s Open the Door, a global campaign that builds on this momentum and encourages people everywhere to help expand access to safe, affordable housing for those who need it most. Here’s how the foundation to a better world starts with housing, and how everyone can pitch in to make it happen.
Globally, almost 3 billion people, including 1 in 6 U.S. families, struggle with high costs and other challenges related to housing. A crisis in itself, this also creates larger problems that affect families and communities in unexpected ways. People who lack affordable, stable housing are also more likely to experience financial hardship in other areas of their lives, since a larger share of their income often goes toward rent, utilities, and frequent moves. They are also more likely to experience health problems due to chronic stress or environmental factors, such as mold. Housing insecurity also goes hand-in-hand with unstable employment, since people may need to move further from their jobs or switch jobs altogether to offset the cost of housing.
Affordable homeownership creates a stable foundation for families to thrive, reducing stress and increasing the likelihood for good health and stable employment. Habitat for Humanity builds and repairs homes with individual families, but it also strengthens entire communities as well. The MicroBuild® Initiative, for example, strengthens communities by increasing access to loans for low-income families seeking to build or repair their homes. Habitat ReStore locations provide affordable appliances and building materials to local communities, in addition to creating job and volunteer opportunities that support neighborhood growth.
Everyone can play a part in the fight for housing equity and the pursuit of a better world. Over the past 50 years, Habitat for Humanity has become a leader in global housing thanks to an engaged network of volunteers—but you don’t need to be skilled with a hammer to make a meaningful impact. Building an equitable future means calling on a wide range of people and talents.
Here’s how you can get involved in the global housing movement:
Speaking up on social media about the growing housing crisis
Volunteering on a Habitat for Humanity build in your local community
Travel and build with Habitat in the U.S. or in one of 60+ countries where we work around the globe
Join the Let’s Open the Door movement and, when you donate, you can create your own personalized door
Every action, big and small, drives a global movement toward a better future. A safe home unlocks opportunity for families and communities alike, but it’s volunteers and other supporters, working together with a shared vision, who can open the door for everyone.
Korynn Patterson, an elementary school counselor and social worker in Maryland, knew exactly what she needed to do when a brand new student walked into her office “sad” and “scared”—she took her into her arms for an empathetic embrace.
Patterson shared the sweet interaction with the young student who recently moved to the United States from a Spanish-speaking country. And with the help of a fellow female student to translate, she was able to comfort her.
“Our new student doesn’t speak any English and I paid my translator in fruit snacks ☺️,” she wrote in the caption.
Ms. Patterson models empathy with emotional student
In the viral video shared with her followers on TikTok, Patterson hugged her student and asked her student translator to say, “I know you must be very scared, but can you tell her you’re very brave? You’re a very brave girl.”
The student is crying and tells Ms. Patterson that she misses her mom and doesn’t want to go to class. Patterson responds, “Tell her I am going to sit in class with you for a little bit, okay?”
Patterson offers her a fidget toy to help her with anxiety and more reassurance that she “knows she is scared [and] that she is there to help her.” The three keep things light talking about Paw Patrol. Ms. Patterson then tells the upset student that they can spend time at lunch and recess together as well.
In the video overaly, Patterson explains more about the girl’s story.
“At her age, school was optional in her country,” she shared. “She is experiencing HUGE culture shock…I’m always happy to be a safe space for my students. Being that her whole world is changing, she needs to feel some sense of safety. I affirm them just as they affirm me.”
Ms. Patterson reacts
In an interview with Upworthy, Patterson shared, “I am overwhelmed in the best way by all the love and the support that we have gotten from all of you! I am so grateful to be in position to touch so many lives of all ages, races, and walks of life.”
Patterson also created two follow-up videos (here and here) that updated viewers on the student. In one video, the girls are back in Ms. Patterson’s office eating lunch and chatting with each other. They tell her they are now “best friends.”
Ms. Patterson shared that the student was moved down a grade to help her “catch up” with English, and the young girl notes that she is trying to learn English through her schoolwork. Ms. Patterson continues to pick up Spanish through her students.
Viewers respond
The emotional video garnered an overwhelming response from viewers, who praised Ms. Patterson for her tenderness towards the student as well as her translator:
“the baby who’s translating is such an empath i’m crying rn🥺.”
“She is not only translating words, she translates empathy. That girl did an amazing job.”
“As a future school counselor, I am CRYING 🥺 kids are so precious.”
“All of us immigrant kids are crying coz we know exactly how that lil girl feels 🥺🥺”
“I cried for this whole interaction. My heart breaks for baby girl but you guys are awesome.”
“The fact she felt SAFE with you speaks volumes!!!!! Great job Queen 👸🏽.”
National anthem fails can be really uncomfortable. Sometimes, a singer just can’t hit the notes, or worse, they forget the words mid-song. The American national anthem, for example, is notoriously difficult to sing due to its unique pacing and wide vocal range. Other times, even when the singer is flawless, technical difficulties involving stadium equipment can cause the whole thing to go awry.
Viewers and fans watching the Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins NHL playoff game the other night were nearly treated to yet another national anthem disaster. Instead, something pretty amazing happened.
Singer’s mic cuts out, fans pick her right up
The Sabres have a tradition. They play the Canadian national anthem—”O Canada”—before each and every game, even when their opponent is not Canadian. It is a noble way of honoring the sport’s large Canadian fan base and a friendly wave to Buffalo’s nearby neighbors in Ontario. Residents of the two regions intermingle constantly, and Southern Ontario is actually visible from Buffalo’s arena.
But when singer Cami Clune stepped up to perform the anthem before Game 5 of the NHL playoff series between the Sabres and the Bruins, she immediately ran into technical difficulties. Just seconds into the song, her mic cut out.
The 19,000 or so hockey fans at KeyBank Center—most of whom are American—didn’t skip a beat. They chimed in without hesitation and helped Clune finish the anthem with flair as her mic went in and out.
Just listen to the incredible unscripted moment:
Moment sparks a huge reaction
The clip of the group singing went viral across social media, racking up more than 100,000 views on the official NHL YouTube channel. Clune’s video drew another 60,000 views. The Sabres post, captioned simply “Chills,” racked up nearly a million views on its own.
Commenters from Canada were incredibly moved by the seemingly simple gesture:
“Thanks Buffalo fans, means a lot in these times, it’s good to see this.”
“This is exactly what Canada needed. Thank you Buffalo!”
Americans, for their part, were proud to be reminded of the goodness of their friends and neighbors:
“Was at the game last night and we did not hesitate. We Love You Canada our great neighbors.”
“Thats the America I remember. Thank you, Buffalo.”
Clune, meanwhile, took the near-gaffe in stride. She was moved by the way the entire stadium came together to have her back.
“Well that was interesting!! Thank you all for singing along with me. We have the best fans ever!” Clune wrote on Instagram.
It’s common for sports fans to boo other countries’ national anthems. Buffalo fans made an inspiring choice.
Booing at sports games does not usually come from a place of hatred. It is often a playful way to engage in the rivalry. For example, American and Canada hockey fans have long booed each other’s national anthems during high-stakes Olympic Games matchups.
However, Buffalo fans have proven themselves over and over to be a little bit different. Not only are they some of the fiercest (and wildest) sports fans around, but they are also among the most hospitable.
In this case, maybe they just sensed the moment. It has not been an easy year or two when it comes to United States-Canada relations. And let us be frank, Canada has not been super pleased with the U.S. for some time now, as evidenced by its own sports fans’ reactions to our anthem.
But the real story is not on the news every night or coming out of the mouths of politicians. Basic human kindness and mutual respect between neighbors still exist. Buffalo fans took the opportunity to remind us that we are all on the same team. The fact that they already knew every word of their neighbor’s national anthem is incredibly moving and powerful.
If you’ve ever watched an outrageously outlandish movie with the warning “All characters in this movie are fictitious…” and thought, “Well, duh,” it turns out Hollywood had a very specific (and very expensive) reason for spelling that out. It ties into not only forgotten cinema history, but Russian history as well.
A mystic, a murder, and a very messy memoir
In a video by Andrew Price, known for his deep dives into pop culture via @treehousedetective, we go back to the early 1900s, when Siberian peasant turned mystic power player Grigori Rasputin had already made more than a few enemies with his superstition-fueled cons.
By 1916, a group of aristocrats led by Felix Yusupov decided enough was enough. What followed, ironically, does sound like something out of a movie script. Cyanide-laced cakes and beverages didn’t poison him. Multiple bullets, including a headshot, did nothing. The only thing that did finally put Rasputin in his final resting place was getting tied and thrown into an icy river. All of these details came from Yusupov alone, who later published a wildly popular memoir while living in exile. Not exactly an unbiased narrator, but certainly an entertaining one.
That exile, by the way, came courtesy of the Imperial Russian Family as punishment for the assassination. That consequence was a blessing in disguise, because when the Bolsheviks later rose to power and executed members of the aristocracy, the Yusupovs were already safely out of reach. Not the worst trade-off, all things considered.
When Hollywood got a little too inspired
Fast forward to 1932, when MGM released Rasputin and the Empress, dramatizing the infamous killing. The studio took some liberties, like combining the group of assailants into a singular fictional character named Prince Chegodieff. Yusupov, now living in Paris, found out about the movie and tried to sue MGM for defamation of character. Considering he outright confessed to the crime in the source material, that case had no legs.
However, the film also added a scandalous subplot involving Yusupov’s wife, Princess Irina. In the film, her fictional counterpart is hypnotized and seduced by the titular villain. In reality, however, that never happened. And unlike her husband’s case, Irina’s lawsuit for libel had real teeth. She won a massive settlement, to the tune of what would be around three million dollars today.
The disclaimer that stuck
The real kicker was MGM’s own prologue, which practically invited trouble by suggesting the characters were, in fact, based on real people. That line helped seal the studio’s fate, which prompted the company to make a change that would ripple across the entire film industry.
From then on, studios started adding that now-familiar disclaimer distancing their stories from real individuals, just in case anything felt a little too familiar.
So, the next time you see that “purely coincidental” message pop up before a film, remember that’s not just legal fluff. It’s a bona fide Hollywood story in its own right.
Jordan came to “AGT: The Champions” in 2020 as the winner of Norway’s Got Talent, which she won in 2014 at the mere age of 8 with her impressive ability to seemingly channel Billie Holiday. For the 2020 audition, she sang Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” but a version that no one had ever heard before.
With just a guitar, a piano, and her Amy Winehouse-esque voice, Jordan brought the fan-favorite Queen anthem down to a smooth, melancholy ballad that’s simply riveting to listen to, especially considering that Jordan was only 13 years old when she did this.
The judges didn’t see this coming
What this video doesn’t show is Heidi Klum hitting the Golden Buzzer faster than you can sing, “Nothing really matters to meeee.” The judges were blown away by Jordan’s performance, as were the people in the comments.
“That’s a ONE in A BILLION voice right there. Just amazing,” wrote one commenter.
“I am typically not a fan of songs being redone particular to such a magnitude,” shared another. “They almost always fall short of the original. But to completely rearrange a song in the manner that she has, from a legend, and then make you forget about how the original even sounded because her rendition is so good is utterly amazing.”
“As Freddie once said, ‘Do whatever you want with my music as long as you don’t make it boring.’ I think he’d really like this,” shared another.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” is such an iconic song, it’s hard for anyone to do a cover of it justice. But 13-year-old Angelina Jordan managed it masterfully. In bare feet, no less, which she explained in a thank you video to Heidi Klum for the Golden Buzzer honor.
“When I was around 6 years old, I see this little girl around my age,” Jordan shared. “I gave my shoes to her because she had scars on her feet and it was really cold. So whenever I’m on the stage, I was reminded about all the children that don’t have any parents, clothes, and shoes. She’s always in my heart.” Jordan has shared that she “made a promise many years ago to a beautiful soul” to not wear shoes on stage—a promise she has kept.
Jordan would move on to the Top 10 in “AGT: The Champions,” and though she didn’t take home the top prize, she did impress the audience with another classic rock tune, Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”
Since her time on AGT, Angelina has been building a full career as a singer-songwriter, releasing original singles throughout 2024 and two full albums in 2025. You can follow her on YouTube and TikTok and find her growing catelog of music (including “Bohemian Rhapsody”) on Spotify.
This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.
“Take your shirt off,” Johnson said. “I need you to go skin to skin.”
Johnson explained that holding a newborn skin-to-skin right out of the womb builds what he described as an energetic and emotional anchor between parent and child. He’s not just talking theoretically. When his daughter Tiana was born in April 2018, he posted a photo to Instagram of himself cradling her against his bare chest, shirtless in the hospital, with a caption about how being her dad was the role he was most proud of. Days later, her mother Lauren Hashian shared her own photo doing the same.
The practice Johnson is describing has a clinical name: kangaroo care. According to the Cleveland Clinic, skin-to-skin contact involves holding a newborn against a bare chest and has well-documented benefits for both the baby and the parent. For the baby, it helps regulate body temperature, stabilizes heart rate and breathing, supports early breastfeeding, and reduces stress. For the parent, it triggers hormonal responses that promote bonding and can reduce postpartum anxiety. The research backing it is extensive and the recommendation applies to both mothers and fathers.
What Johnson is doing is essentially making the case for something pediatricians have been saying for years but that new dads don’t always hear directed specifically at them. Most kangaroo care conversations are aimed at mothers. Johnson’s version of the advice is pointed squarely at fathers, delivered by someone whose public identity is built on being the biggest, toughest person in the room — which probably makes it land differently.
Van Vliet, for his part, went on to have a daughter. He hasn’t said whether he followed the advice. But the comment section on the video is full of fathers who either did and are glad they did, or didn’t and wish they had.
“I got a bit teary-eyed during that,” one wrote. “I regret not doing the skin-to-skin with my son.”
It was 10:30 at night at a BP station in Currambine, a suburb north of Perth, Australia. Monty Van Der Berg, 34, was waiting in line to fill up his tank when he noticed something about the car ahead of him. The driver had put in $7 worth of fuel and pulled away.
That small detail stuck with him. He knew what $7 of gas means.
When the next car pulled up beside him, he leaned over. “I hope you’re filling up,” he said, “because I’m going to pay for it.” Then he walked to the kiosk and kept going, paying for car after car until he’d spent around $340, as People reported on April 9.
One woman pumping gas broke down crying. She’d just finished a brutal shift at work and was running on empty in every sense. The gesture hit her somewhere she wasn’t expecting. Another woman named Gerville gave an interview to 7NEWS afterward, still visibly moved. She works three jobs as a single mother. Someone quietly paying for her fuel at 10:30 on a Monday night was not something she had any framework for. “It was so nice to see other people light up,” Van Der Berg said afterward. “It was such a nice moment.”
Van Der Berg owns a construction business now, but it wasn’t always that way. He said there were years when he was living paycheck to paycheck and a full tank wasn’t always possible. He knows what it feels like to pull up to a pump and do the math in your head. So now that he’s doing well, he has a rule: every time he fills up, he pays for at least one other person.
He was clear that the $340 night wasn’t about the money or the attention. “That’s my one thing every time I fill up,” he said simply. He didn’t want praise for it. He just remembered what it was like, and he’s in a position to help, so he does.
Gerville said she hopes to run into him again someday. She wants to pay him back.
This random act of kindness at the pump reminds us of this viral classic from almost a decade ago:
Football is a dangerous sport. From ACL tears to concussions, athletes risk it all from the moment they step foot on the field. An NFL career without at least one catastrophic injury is a rare exception.
Watching it at home, however, is supposed to be relatively safe. One man’s story proves that isn’t always the case, especially when fans get a little over excited by a generational folly.
Kicker’s flub causes fan to laugh way too hard
Mark Toothaker of Kentucky was watching a game from the comfort of his home last season. The New York Giants were taking on the New England Patriots, and Giants’ kicker Younghoe Koo was lining up for a routine field goal.
In inexplicable fashion, Koo missed. He didn’t just miss the field goal uprights, he missed the ball entirely, with the toes of his right foot slamming into the ground several inches away from the ball’s laces.
Koo has been a good kicker throughout his career, but this was one of the worst misses of all time. Few analysts had seen anything like it before. The broadcasters were besides themselves. Unfortunately for Koo, the slow-motion, close-up videos of his blunder quickly became viral meme fodder.
Toothaker was right there watching along with everyone else, but he didn’t get to enjoy the moment for long. He was laughing so hard after watching and rewatching the replay that he suddenly collapsed.
“I’ve never felt anything like this in my life,” Toothaker told the AP. “I felt like I got electrocuted.”
Toothaker had suffered a seizure. Further testing showed a surprising result.
Toothaker’s wife, Malory, called paramedics and an ambulance quickly got him to the hospital. Doctors determined he had had a seizure—his first—but that’s not all.
CT imaging revealed a large tumor on Toothaker’s brain: the source of the seizure. He’d suffered no symptoms at all until his intense laughter preceded the intense seizure.
Seizures can have all kinds of fascinating triggers, including music, being startled, or even laughter. Some specific forms of epilepsy have precise triggers like a certain body part being touched or having your natural stride broken by someone stepping in front of you.
It’s impossible to say if the laughter from Koo’s viral miss caused the seizure, but don’t tell that to Toothaker:
“I wholeheartedly believe I was in the right spot at the right time, and he was the trigger for that happening. It was a miracle.”
He says he thinks about what might have happened if the seizure had hit him while driving or out in public; how he could have died or accidentally hurt someone else.
Instead, the tumor was identified and removed quickly. Doctors say it was benign, and Toothaker has no lasting damage from the seizure or the surgery to remove the mass.
In medicine, luck is a matter of life and death
Stanford Medicine writes about how many crucial medical discoveries were happy accidents, and how good fortune always plays a big role in whether people ultimately live or die:
“We’d be fooling ourselves if we thought that we actually had that much control over the direction of medicine. Medicine is intractable and unpredictable, and luck plays a larger role than we’d like.”
Some people might call Toothaker’s story a miracle. Others might just call it a case of fantastic luck that he happened to be watching and just so happened to find the NFL moment so dang funny.
Whatever it is, Toothaker says he’s grateful to Koo: “I know it wasn’t his best moment…For [Malory] and I to be belly-laughing at his expense, which I feel terrible about now, but it all worked out in the end, that for me it couldn’t have been a better moment.”
A good restaurant owner knows that it takes the entire team to ensure success. From the head chef creating the menu to the front of the house that cleans the floors, everyone plays an important part. With that in mind, The Standard Restaurant in Toledo, Ohio decided to treat the entire staff of over 60 people to a Caribbean cruise.
During the first week of January 2026, The Standard closed its doors so its workers could get on a flight and enjoy a three-day Royal Caribbean cruise to the Bahamas. The whole staff from cooks to servers enjoyed karaoke, basketball, the beach, scavenger hunts, and delicious group dinners.
Chef Jeff Dinnebeil and manager Megan Lingsweiler, the husband and wife owners of the restaurant, also provided holiday bonuses and ensured no lost wages so the employees could relax while they were away.
For many employees of The Standard, this was the first time they’d ever had such a vacation.
“At first, I was nervous because I’ve never been on a cruise. I’ve never been in a plane. I’ve never been anywhere, so it took me a minute,” cook Andrew “Duke” Jackson told The Toledo Blade. “I had never been in the ocean before, so that was the first for me. Chef kind of made me get in there. But once I got in there, it was everything.”
“It was just such a unique experience getting to see 60 of your co-workers around the boat,” said server Allison Latta. “And some of these people, it was their first time flying, and it was their first time seeing the ocean.”
The Standard’s high standards for work and play
The Standard touts itself as an American bistro that serves meals during dinner hours. The food and service contribute to the dozens of positive Yelp reviews from Toledo residents. The owners are happy that the customers are happy, but wondered what they could do to make their employees happy, too.
Grateful for their work, Dinnebeil and Lingsweiler wondered how to best thank their staff. When their family went on a cruise themselves, inspiration struck.
“We made that decision on January first of 2025, on a boat that we were on with our kids. We followed through with it, and it was the best thing we’ve ever done,” said Dinnebeil. “Our staff is everything—they’re the blood, life, and the heart of that restaurant.”
“This is what we live for,” said Lingsweiler. “We live to experience and to enjoy, and there’s no greater people than the ones that are working for us.”
The staff was excited for the trip, but ultimately appreciative for the camaraderie and support that their employers gave them. Treating them as valued members of a team and as cared-for individuals motivated them to continue working at their best for The Standard.
“Everybody went on there as employees, and, when we left and went back home, everybody was like family,” concluded Jackson.
Other ‘boss lottery’ wins
There are other employers like Dinnebeil and Lingsweiler who acknowledge their employees with generosity. The owner of a Chik-Fil-A restaurant in Pittsburgh gave employees expensive Christmas gifts ranging from a week’s worth of salary to a Toyota RAV4 car. The owner of a Baltimore commercial real estate company gave out $10 million in bonuses to his 198 employees. After his family-owned business in Louisiana was sold for $1.7 billion, the owner gave all 540 full-time employees an average of $443,000 per worker.
It goes to show good bosses knows that success and cooperation are at their best when each employee is shown gratitude and shares in the rewards.