American working in Finland made videos comparing work cultures. The differences are wild.

Finland gets a lot of attention for its approach to work-life balance, from four-day workweek experiments to generous parental leave policies. This has created some pretty entertaining stereotypes about what working in Finland must be like. Dan Toomey, an American who works for Morning Brew in Finland, decided to lean all the way into those stereotypes with a pair of TikTok videos that have people laughing at how painfully accurate they are.
In the first video, Toomey shows what Americans think the average Finnish workday looks like. It starts with him stepping out of his morning sauna, followed by hot chocolate hand-delivered by his company.
Breakfast? Muesli and pine needles, naturally.
Around 11 AM, he finally sits down to work. “Since we all work at Spotify,” he explains, he begins his day by listening to ambient synth music while wrapped in a felt blanket. His daily $5,000 bonus arrives in the mail. He has a casual chat about Eurovision with Finland’s 36-year-old Prime Minister. Lunch is cold herring and more pine needles, followed by a walk through Narnia. He wraps up at 3:30 PM after his first and only meeting of the day, just in time for his second bonus to arrive.
The American workday video, on the other hand, looks like something from a particularly dark comedy sketch.
It begins at 4:30 AM on a Sunday. The American worker “sprints out of bed in record time,” recites the pledge of allegiance, and prepares breakfast: 12 eggs and a gallon of whole milk, consumed while staring at his phone. He writes emails for three hours straight before his first meeting, where everyone “shares big numbers, then makes a million dollars” as cash literally rains down on him.
Lunch is “every fast food there is,” eaten quickly before he squats at his desk to memorize a PowerPoint presentation. The workday finally ends at 1 AM when he places a spreadsheet under his pillow and gets tucked into bed by Jeff Bezos himself.
The videos are obviously satirical, but they hit a nerve because they’re rooted in real cultural differences. Finland genuinely does have policies that prioritize employee well-being in ways that seem almost fictional to American workers. Meanwhile, American hustle culture has created an environment where working yourself to exhaustion is often worn as a badge of honor.
Both videos have been praised not just for their humor, but for their critique of what we’ve normalized in our work cultures. As conversations about sustainable work practices continue, maybe the real question isn’t whether the stereotypes are accurate. It’s which version of the workday we actually want to be living.