After 11 hours, rescuers gave up on the boy in the well. Then a 14-year-old hero stepped in.

Their dog Aloka, once a stray rescued by a monk, has become a symbol of resilience and light.

It was a normal winter’s day in Charlotte, North Carolina, when the Buddhist monks came to town. Soft gray clouds blanketed the city without a trace of wind in sight. A few people complained about the 96% humidity, while others put their heads down and went on with their damp day.

Then, like a scene from a movie, there they were: a single-file line of men, each wearing flowing saffron and ochre-colored robes, steadily marching along the shoulder of the highway. Some wore sandals while others cheerfully went ahead barefoot. Trotting alongside them—and at times, leading them—was a scruffy, tousle-haired rescue dog eagerly wagging his tail—Aloka, whose name translates to “Divine Light” in Sanskrit.

In October 2025, approximately two dozen Buddhist monks hailing from various Theravada Buddhist monasteries across the globe, along with Aloka, embarked from Fort Worth, Texas, on a 2,300-mile pilgrimage to Washington, D.C. This “Walk of Peace,” and the participating 18 monks, stand on the shoulders of giants: the countless of those who came before them in this time-old tradition of spiritual activism through walking meditation, from the Buddha himself to Gandhi’s groundbreaking 240-mile “Salt March” in 1930, to Dr. Martin Luther King’s immortalized March on Washington in 1963 and the marches from Selma to Montgomery in 1965.

The journey, expected to conclude in mid-February 2026, has attracted millions of social media followers and drawn thousands of participants to major stopping points, transcending the religious and political divide during a period defined by deep division.

A pilgrimage of resilience

The journey began in Fort Worth, Texas, on October 26, 2025, at Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center, the Vietnamese Buddhist temple that organized the Walk for Peace. It’s also the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara’s home temple, who serves as the group’s spiritual leader and primary spokesperson.

While this is Pannakara’s first pilgrimage in the States, the Vietnamese Theravada Buddhist monk has reportedly walked across several South Asian countries, including a 112-day walk across India in 2022, where he met Aloka, the stray dog that’s become somewhat of a mascot for the walk. Aloka has been with Pannakara ever since.

Monks offer blessings to people lined up to see them. Credit: Des Moines Register

In a written statement to USA Today, Pannakara encourages others to reframe the purpose of their mission. “We walk not to protest, but to awaken the peace that already lives within each of us,” he writes.

He continues: “The Walk for Peace is a simple, yet meaningful reminder that unity and kindness begin within each of us and can radiate outward to families, communities, and society as a whole.”

He means it. For Pannakara, this walk represents a national act of healing rather than a political statement. At every stop, he offers lessons about mindfulness, peace as an inner quality, forgiveness, healing, unity, and the importance of meeting people where they are.

2,300 miles is no walk in the park

The journey hasn’t been easy—though that was never the point for this group. As if walking 2,300 miles across ten states wasn’t difficult enough, Pannakara and the other Theravada Buddhist monks live in accordance with the earliest teachings of the Buddha and dedicated themselves to extreme monastic living and to following strict Buddhist codes of living.

As a result, the monks sleep in tents and rely on the kindness of strangers for shelter or sustenance. They’ve faced the physical reality of walking on asphalt for months. Then, in November, tragedy struck near Dayton, Texas. An escort vehicle was hit, resulting in an accident where one monk was severely injured and lost a leg.

Yet, the group continued.

At their stop Thursday in Saluda, South Carolina, Audrie Pearce—who had driven four hours from her village of Little River to see them—teared up as Pannakara handed her a flower.

“There’s something traumatic and heart-wrenching happening every day in our country,” Pearce told Newsday. She describes herself as spiritual, but not religious. “I looked into their eyes, and I saw peace. They’re putting their bodies through such physical torture, and yet they radiate peace.”

Aloka, the four-legged peacekeeper

While the monks inspire reverence, the true celebrity of the group might just be their canine companion.

Aloka is an Indian Pariah dog, a breed known for its intelligence and loyalty. His story with Bhikkhu Pannakara began thousands of miles away in India during a previous peace walk. When Aloka fell critically ill as a puppy, Pannakara carried him and nursed him back to health.

Thevada Buddhist monks greeting fans on their Walk for Peace. Credit: Des Moines Register

Now, the roles have reversed. Aloka is the one keeping spirits high. He happily trots alongside the monks, offering a furry reminder of loyalty and joy. When the group reached North Carolina, locals didn’t just bring water for the monks; they brought dog treats for Aloka.

Strangers becoming neighbors

Perhaps the most beautiful part of this journey is how it has brought people together. As the monks traverse states like Mississippi, Alabama, and the Carolinas, they have been met not with suspicion but with overwhelming hospitality.

The Herald shared stories from people in the crowd as the monks traveled through Rock Hill and Fort Mill on their way to Charlotte.

“I like the idea of peace, and I’m concerned about the state our country is in,” said Penny Sheppard of Rock Hill, as she waited for the monks to walk by. “The peace walk exemplifies where we could be…. I just want to support them… They just impress the heck out of me.”

The monks as they enter North Carolina. Credit: 7News

Stevie Goudui of Fort Mill echoed this sentiment. “We could definitely use a little more peace in the United States right now,” he said.

Then, from Rock Hill resident Carolyn Hall: “No matter your religion, it makes sense that the purpose of the walk was for peace,” Hall said.

“Women, children, people getting killed. It’s a sad day in America right now,” she added. “I think it’s great what (the monks) are doing. I love it, and I just want to be a part of it.”

Streets lined with onlookers on a cold, wet Wednesday made for an emotional morning. “That really touched my heart,” said the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara. “These days, you all make me cry so much. A lot. But happy tears. Joy.”

A quiet request for a national holiday

While the spiritual goal is paramount, the monks do have a tangible objective for their arrival in the nation’s capital. Upon reaching Washington, D.C. in mid-February, they plan to ask Congress to recognize Vesak—the day celebrating Buddha’s birth and enlightenment—as a federal holiday.

The hope is that recognizing Vesak will officially acknowledge a day dedicated to reflection, compassion, and unity for all people, regardless of their faith.

Judging by the overwhelming response to the Walk of Peace, the monks will always have the public’s support, regardless of the outcome in Congress.

The viral trek gained more than one million followers on both Facebook and TikTok since the monks started walking in October. Even Aloka the dog has enjoyed Internet stardom, gaining 752,000 followers on Facebook.

“Together, we are proving that peace is not just a dream—it is alive, it is real, and it is growing stronger every single day,” Walk for Peace organizers posted to Facebook.

Finding your own “peaceful day”

You don’t have to walk 2,300 miles to feel the impact of this journey. The monks’ message is that peace is accessible to everyone, right where they are.

Becki Gable, a woman grieving the loss of her daughters and parents, drove nearly 400 miles to meet the monks in Saluda, South Carolina.

“I just felt in my heart that this would help me have peace,” she told a local news station. “Maybe I could move a little bit forward in my life.”

She spoke about how the encounter helped her move forward, adopting a simple practice suggested by Bhikkhu Pannakara. Every morning, she writes down five words: “Today is my peaceful day.”

You can follow the monks on their journey to Washington, D.C. through their live tracker here.