Basketball coach collapsed 3 minutes into the game. The rival coach’s next move saved his life.

Ian Haffer, the coach from the opposing Belmont team, saw it happen. He didn’t hesitate. He yelled for someone to get an AED (automated external defibrillator), ran over to Poirier, and started cutting off his shirt.
Parents in the stands watched in shock as Haffer, who had medical training, got the AED hooked up and delivered the shock. A parent named Reed Bundy called 911. Paramedics arrived minutes later and rushed Poirier to the hospital, where he was treated for cardiac arrest in the ICU.
Haffer had been coaching in Belmont for years, but he’d never faced anything like this. “I was unsure about what was going to happen,” he told WAGMTV. “However, I knew I had to act as fast as I could.”
On the court, they were rivals. Off the court, Poirier now credits Haffer with giving him a second chance at life. When asked about it later, he got emotional and choked up.
“Yep, he saved my life,” Poirier said.
Poirier was still in the hospital awaiting further testing when he gave that interview, still processing what had happened. The whole thing, from collapse to shock to ambulance, probably took less than ten minutes. But those ten minutes were the difference between walking out of that gym and not walking out at all.
Haffer didn’t think about the game. He didn’t think about the scoreboard or the fact that Poirier was technically his opponent that day. He just saw someone who needed help and moved.
A single door can open up a world of endless possibilities. For homeowners, the front door of their house is a gateway to financial stability, job security, and better health. Yet for many, that door remains closed. Due to the rising costs of housing, 1 in 3 people around the world wake up without the security of safe, affordable housing.
Since 1976, Habitat for Humanity has made it their mission to unlock and open the door to opportunity for families everywhere, and their efforts have paid off in a big way. Through their work over the past 50 years, more than 65 million people have gained access to new or improved housing, and the movement continues to gain momentum. Since 2011 alone, Habitat for Humanity has expanded access to affordable housing by a hundredfold.
A world where everyone has access to a decent home is becoming a reality, but there’s still much to do. As they celebrate 50 years of building, Habitat for Humanity is inviting people of all backgrounds and talents to be part of what comes next through Let’s Open the Door, a global campaign that builds on this momentum and encourages people everywhere to help expand access to safe, affordable housing for those who need it most. Here’s how the foundation to a better world starts with housing, and how everyone can pitch in to make it happen.
Globally, almost 3 billion people, including 1 in 6 U.S. families, struggle with high costs and other challenges related to housing. A crisis in itself, this also creates larger problems that affect families and communities in unexpected ways. People who lack affordable, stable housing are also more likely to experience financial hardship in other areas of their lives, since a larger share of their income often goes toward rent, utilities, and frequent moves. They are also more likely to experience health problems due to chronic stress or environmental factors, such as mold. Housing insecurity also goes hand-in-hand with unstable employment, since people may need to move further from their jobs or switch jobs altogether to offset the cost of housing.
Affordable homeownership creates a stable foundation for families to thrive, reducing stress and increasing the likelihood for good health and stable employment. Habitat for Humanity builds and repairs homes with individual families, but it also strengthens entire communities as well. The MicroBuild® Initiative, for example, strengthens communities by increasing access to loans for low-income families seeking to build or repair their homes. Habitat ReStore locations provide affordable appliances and building materials to local communities, in addition to creating job and volunteer opportunities that support neighborhood growth.
Everyone can play a part in the fight for housing equity and the pursuit of a better world. Over the past 50 years, Habitat for Humanity has become a leader in global housing thanks to an engaged network of volunteers—but you don’t need to be skilled with a hammer to make a meaningful impact. Building an equitable future means calling on a wide range of people and talents.
Here’s how you can get involved in the global housing movement:
Speaking up on social media about the growing housing crisis
Volunteering on a Habitat for Humanity build in your local community
Travel and build with Habitat in the U.S. or in one of 60+ countries where we work around the globe
Join the Let’s Open the Door movement and, when you donate, you can create your own personalized door
Every action, big and small, drives a global movement toward a better future. A safe home unlocks opportunity for families and communities alike, but it’s volunteers and other supporters, working together with a shared vision, who can open the door for everyone.
In fact, it was plastic that caused the decline in demand for the tagua nut, also known as “vegetable ivory.” The scientific name for it translates as “plant elephant,” which makes sense considering how similar the solid form of the nut is to ivory from elephant tusks.
In fact, according to clothing expert The Iron Snail, the only real difference in useful qualities between tagua and ivory is density. But even by that measure, they’re pretty close.
So why were so many people in the 1920s wearing tagua? The nut was apparently a great material for making buttons. There were metal and wood buttons, of course, but tagua nut buttons served as the precursor to the now ubiquitous plastic button.
Tagua nut buttons are also called corozo buttons. Though they used to be made out of necessity, today they are a sustainable, eco-friendly, high-quality alternative to plastic. Some people collect vintage and antique tagua buttons, but companies still make them today, largely in South America.
Tagua is also used to make jewelry, as well as small artistic sculptures and musical instrument parts, as it can be carved the same way ivory can.
How is it edible if it’s nearly as hard as ivory, one might wonder? Like a coconut, the tagua nut is liquid inside during the early stages of maturation. At one point, the inside that will later turn white and hard is a clearish jelly that people can eat. Only after it fully matures and hardens in the sun can it be used as a carving material.
Tagua nuts are not the only plant-based ivory out there, either. In fact, Weird Explorer shared three fruits and seeds that can claim the “vegetable ivory” moniker. Tagua may be the most well-known of the three, but apparently the Hyphaene genus of palm fruit and the Metroxylon palm fruit also have ivory-like qualities.
Today, tagua often shows up in modern-day artisan jewelry. Creators from countries like Ecuador and Colombia make colorful beads, earrings, and other jewelry from the seed. The fact that the seed pods fall from the tree when fully ripened means the trees are not harmed during harvesting. Fair-trade nonprofit retailer Ten Thousand Villages shares that tagua is considered a renewable resource. The process of transforming it into jewelry or other art, however, isn’t easy. Artists work meticulously and arduously to prepare the seed for jewelry production, including special dyeing processes.
Don’t you feel a smidge smarter now? If you see tagua jewelry, you know exactly what it is. And if you want to impress (or annoy) your friends, find a 100-year-old suit and tell them what the buttons are made of.
Anyone who’s worn jeans (and if you don’t fall into this category…how?) has seen those odd little metal buttons around the pockets. While those metal bits might seem like meaningless decoration upon first glance, in truth, they are an amazing feat of engineering and ingenuity.
In a now-viral video by content creator Fineas Jackson, we go back in time 150 years to the late 1870s, when laborers—the original denim trendsetters—kept tearing through their jeans while working.
Usually this damage wasn’t a result of long-term wear and tear, but of premature rips made by a single motion. Crouch down to hammer a railroad spike, tear. Push a saw back and forth for lumber, tear. You get the idea.
Tired of making endless repairs to jean rips, Reno-based tailor Jacob Davis became determined to find a solution. Davis just so happened to make horse blankets and tents as well, which were fortified with copper metal rivets. It dawned on him that the same studs could be used to strengthen certain stress points in jeans. The pockets, the waistband, the crotch area, etc. And so, he began replacing the stitches in those areas with rivets using a hammer.
Et voilà: impenetrable pants.
From quick fix to global staple
However, this was only part of the puzzle. Davis needed to protect his idea, and to do so, a patent was needed. Being unable to fund it himself, he reached out to his fabric supplier, Levi Strauss. Yes, the Levi behind Levi jeans.
By 1873, Strauss and Jacobs received their patent for “fastening pocket-openings,” as they were called, ushering in the ever-enduring era of blue jeans.
Today, the rivets we see in modern jeans look almost exactly the same as those in the late 1800s…except the crotch area and back pockets.
For the former, you can thank cowboys lamenting about their nether regions heating up and getting accidentally branded by the campfire, explained Jackson.
And for the latter, they were removed after customers complained that they scratched up furnishings like chairs, saddles, and so on.
An inventor who faded into obscurity
As for Jacobs, he spent the remainder of his days in San Francisco manning the production side of things while the company, under Levi’s name, went global. As the public began to use “Levi’s” as a generic term for all blue jeans, Strauss’ credit slowly dissolved. Add to that the catastrophic 1906 San Francisco Earthquake and subsequent three-day fire, which caused the company to lose much of its early records, including the crucial role played by Davis. Nowadays, it’s mostly fashion historians who remember his name. And anyone reading this article, of course.
It goes to show that not all fashion is decorative, especially when we look at clothes of yesteryear. Many details we know and love were shaped by the everyday needs of real people, and in turn, tell the stories of those people. Jeans, rivets and all, in particular carry a history of persistence, determination, and ruggedness.
Even if many of us slip on a pair to work from our couch these days, perhaps keeping those little mementos on helps us remember that legacy…and the man who helped create it in the first place.
It’s weird to think about, but Gen Zers are not just entering the workforce— they’re being tasked with leading the next generation. Recent education grads in their early 20s are now standing in front of high school classrooms filled with teens just barely younger than themselves.
It’s always been this way, of course. Teaching has typically attracted young professionals who aim to carve out long careers in education. But there’s just something about adults these days. It’s hard to put your finger on, but they just look…younger. Sometimes, they even look indistinguishable from their own students.
“Spot the teacher” trend with young teacher is shockingly hard
Schools all over the world are having fun with the viral “spot the teacher” trend.
These videos feature lineups of students from the school, with one teacher lurking incognito among them, dressed similarly for disguise. In many cases, it’s almost impossible to figure out which person is the adult and which ones are teenagers.
One Instagram video from The Jackson Preparatory School in Mississippi was so tough, it racked up over 30 million views. Can you solve it?
If you picked the young social studies teacher in the blue baseball hoodie, congratulations!
Some viewers were able to crack the code, but many fell for the red herrings: number one in glasses and number five in the “teachery” quarter-zip.
The school was kind enough to post the reveal and end everyone’s agony over the correct choice.
Here’s another head-scratcher with nearly 3 million views
This one comes from the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, an all-boys preparatory boarding school.
There are tons of red herrings in this one. We’ve got a wedding band, a bow tie, an academic-style jacket, and suspects who are barely containing their laughter. Frankly, they all look guilty.
The school never posted an official reveal, but sleuths in the comments figured out that the culprit was none other than Mr. Eiselstein, the math teacher. He’s number five in the lineup.
Shockingly, he’s not a first-year teacher, but has been teaching full time at the school since 2020, per his LinkedIn profile.
Here’s one more super challenging one
Just kidding. It was only a matter of time before people started having a little bit of fun with the trend.
Why do adults look so much younger now?
It’s a much-discussed phenomenon that adults—even 30-, 40-, or 50-year-olds—seem to look a lot younger than they did decades ago.
There are a lot of factors that play into this. For starters, cigarette usage has dropped dramatically, and skincare and sunscreen use have increased. Simply put, we take a bit better care of ourselves now than previous generations did, and it often shows.
More crucially, though, is the way adults dress. Men used to wear suits and women wore dresses almost every day without fail. When you take a 23-year-old guy and put him in a hoodie and jeans, he won’t look much different from your average high schooler.
The concept that people looked older at a younger age in the past is called retrospective aging. A lot of it is based on our own perception—black-and-white photos, grainy video footage, out-of-date fashion—but there is some science behind it. Ivy League research suggests humans are aging more slowly now than ever before.
However, as commenters point out, there are always tells that someone is a teacher, no matter how young their face looks. It’s the subtle things, like the deep exhaustion behind their eyes or a gentle, knowing wisdom painted on their face. Or it could be the lack of the signature high-schooler broccoli haircut.
It’s hard not to wonder what teachers will look like in another 20 or 30 years and whether “spot the teacher” challenges in a few decades will be completely unsolvable.
Close your eyes and think back to some terms that you heard at a party in the Y2K era. If someone in 2026 genuinely asked, “Do you want to get crunk with that guy wearing bling or is he a scrub?” they’d seem like they were living in the past, right?
It goes down just as well as greeting someone with a “Wassup!” from the 1999 Budweiser commercials, or referring to someone’s hat as “fly.”
Slang terms seem to have a shelf life of a couple of years before they fizzle out, and are a clear line of demarcation between who’s young and cool and who’s not. The interesting thing is that the term “cool” has never really gone out of style. It was used to describe James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause in 1955 and in 2025 to describe singer Charli xcx.
According to sociolinguist Dr. Erica Brozovsky, Ph.D the term “cool” has been used to describe someone who’s incredibly calm for over 500 years. But it really took off in the jazz era, when Black musicians used it to inspire a style and sound.
The birth of ‘cool’
“From Anna Lee Chisholm’s ‘Cool Kind Daddy Blues,’ to Miles Davis’ Birth of the Cool, the word was used to describe a certain kind of musicality, but also a type of personality, laid back, competent, and confident,” Brozovsky said. “By the late forties, The New Yorker noted the term’s rising popularity. ‘The bebop people have a language of their own, their expressions of approval include, cool,’” Brozovsky said.
The term has endured for decades, from the definition of cool, Arthur Fonzarelli in the ‘70s, to actor-comedian Eddie Murphy in the ‘80s, to Snoop Dogg in the ‘90s, and Bad Bunny in the modern era. The question remains why “cool ” has stood the test of time while terms such as “swell” or “wicked” have fallen into the cultural dustbin. Brozovsky believes it has to do with a linguistic quirk in which humans tend to repeat metaphors with sensory elements more often than those without.
It makes sense. “Cool” is something you can feel while “swell” is not.
Why is it that ‘cool’ has stuck around?
“A 2015 study tracked the popularity of various words and phrases over time and found that terms that evoke a sensory experience are more likely to persevere than those that don’t. For instance, sharp increase became a more popular way to say sudden increase and a bright future became more common than a promising future,” Brozovsky says.
“In fact, the study found that people were 50% more likely to remember a list of metaphors if they contain sensory words,” she continues. “Perhaps swell with its convoluted origin was just too abstract to compete with the physical sensation of cool, but it seems to me that the history of the word outweighs its semantic appeal.”
In a world where styles in clothing, music, and vocabulary are constantly changing, it’s nice to know that some things cut across the generations. Whether you’re 70 or you’re 12, you know what it means to be cool. You probably don’t agree on who fits the bill, but vibe is forever.
What she didn’t expect was a sign that would stop her mid-performance.
“What does that sign say?” Jane asked into the mic, squinting to make out the words in the dark theater. The camera panned to reveal a big white sign with a simple question: “Do you remember me from 2nd grade?”
Curious, Jane responded, “I can’t see. Who are you?”
The fan flipped the sign over. The back read: “I put gum in your hair.”
Jane let out a shriek. “Benji! I hate you!”
The crowd erupted. The camera found Benji in the audience, and Jane wasn’t done. “I had to cut my hair out because of you,” she yelled, pointing straight at him.
Benji’s response was simple and sincere: “You were in town. I had to come by and say I’m sorry for many years ago.”
Then, from somewhere in the crowd, a bouquet of roses appeared. The audience went wild. Someone handed the flowers to Jane, and her face lit up with a mix of nostalgia, surprise, and what looked like genuine forgiveness.
“Benji, you are forgiven. Thank you. I love you,” she said into the mic. “Shout out, Benji!”
She galloped across the stage, whipping her long blonde hair around (the hair that Benji once put gum in, apparently), and continued the show.
Jane posted the moment on Instagram on March 28, and people immediately started imagining it as the plot of a future rom-com. The comments were full of people joking about wedding invitations and asking if this was staged (it doesn’t appear to be).
But beyond the rom-com potential, there’s something genuinely touching about someone tracking down a person they wronged as a child and making the effort to apologize decades later. Benji could have just stayed home. Instead, he showed up to her concert, made himself vulnerable in front of hundreds of people, and gave her something most of us never get: actual closure on a childhood hurt.
Jane walked off that stage a little more healed than when she walked on. And honestly? That’s probably the best kind of encore.
We’ve all been there. We’ve discovered the perfect Airbnb, maybe a little cottage in the mountains, or a condo with stunning beach views. And the price is right in our budget. Hallelujah! Then, unfortunately, when we get to the booking page we realize our total cost is far higher than expected. Why? It’s the dreading cleaning fee.
Airbnb defines its notorious cleaning fee as a “one-time charge” set by the host that helps them arrange anything from carpet shampoo to replenishing supplies to hiring an outside cleaning service, all in the name of ensuring guests have a “clean and tidy space.”
One host decided to try something different
But as many frustrated Airbnb customers will tell you, this feature is viewed as more of a nuisance than a convenience. According to NerdWallet, the general price for a cleaning fee is around $75, but can vary greatly between listings, with some units having cleaning fees that are higher than the nightly rate (all while sometimes still being asked to do certain chores before checking out). And often none of these fees show up in the total price until right before the booking confirmation, leaving many travelers feeling confused and taken advantage of. It’s certainly a case of sticker shock if you’re used to staying in hotels.
However, some hosts are now opting to build cleaning fees into the overall price of their listings, mimicking the strategy of traditional hotels.
Rachel Boice runs two Airbnb properties in Georgia with her husband Parker—one being this fancy glass plane tiny house (seen below) that promises a perfect glamping experience.
Like most Airbnb hosts, the Boice’s listing originally showed a nightly rate and separate cleaning fee. According to her interview with Insider, the original prices broke down to $89 nightly, and $40 for the cleaning fee.
But after noticing the negative response the separate fee got from potential customers, Rachel told Insider that she began charging a nightly rate that included the cleaning fee, totaling to $129 a night.
It’s a marketing strategy that more and more hosts are attempting in order to generate more bookings (people do love feeling like they’re getting a great deal) but Boice argued that the trend will also become more mainstream since the current Airbnb model “doesn’t feel honest.” Which is funny, because if anything listing the cleaning charge is more transparent! But users tend to feel duped because they can’t see the full price when they’re browsing the listings.
“We stay in Airbnbs a lot. I pretty much always pay a cleaning fee,” Boice told Insider. “You’re like: ‘Why am I paying all of this money? This should just be built in for the cost.’”
Since combining costs, Rachel began noticing another unexpected perk beyond customer satisfaction: guests actually left her property cleaner than before they were charged a cleaning fee.
Her hypothesis was that they assumed she would be handling the cleaning herself.
“I guess they’re thinking, ‘I’m not paying someone to clean this, so I’ll leave it clean,’” she said.
This discovery echoes a similar anecdote given by another Airbnb host, who told NerdWallet guests who knew they were paying a cleaning fee would “sometimes leave the place looking like it’s been lived in and uncleaned for months.” So, it appears to be that being more transparent and lumping all fees into one overall price makes for a happier (and more considerate) customer.
The psychology behind why it works
This phenomenon has been studied by economists across many different fields. A blueberry farmer once considered charging customers for grazing on blueberries as they walked until an economist told him paying the fee would just encourage people to eat even more. Daycares who charge parents fees for picking their kids up late often find the fee increases the number of late parents instead of decreasing it.
It comes down to the “cost” of a decision. If you pay the same cleaning fee no matter what condition you leave the property in, a lot of people will find it’s just not worth their time to tidy up after themselves. When the cost of leaving the place filthy is more nebulous, or human (forcing another person to do it), people are more willing to help out.
These days, it’s hard to not be embittered by deceptive junk fees, which can seem to appear anywhere without warning. These can include surprise overdraft charges, surcharges on credit cards and the never convenient “convenience charge” when purchasing event tickets. Junk fees are so rampant that certain measures are being taken to try to eliminate them outright in favor of more honest business approaches.
And now, the rules are changing for everyone
Speaking of a more honest approach, Airbnb has gone even further since 2022. As of April 2025, Airbnb eliminated the opt-in toggle entirely and made total price display, including all mandatory fees before taxes, the automatic global default for all users. The change was driven partly by the FTC’s Junk Fees Rule, which took effect May 12, 2025, requiring short-term rental platforms to clearly display the full price upfront.
As for Boice, business is booming. After her story went viral on TikTok, she decided to expand her property business with another glass house.
Users were thrilled, especially ones who live in Georgia, within shouting distance of her properties. And after all the viral exposure, she’s still not charging cleaning fees. Although, there’s not much she can do about those pesky “Airbnb service fees.” Oh well. You can’t win ’em all.
This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.
Forget kids. Grandmas say the darndest things. One grandma in particular took TikTok by storm for her brutally honest, yet hilarious “funeral rules.” And though Grandma Lill adds the caveat that it won’t be anytime soon, you had better remember these rules when the day finally comes. Or there might be two funerals to plan.
But this video takes the cake at a whopping 50 million views. She’s gone full-blown viral now. Probably because she inadvertently brings up some little gems of wisdom we could all apply to dealing with the passing of a loved one.
Or, as Grandma Lill puts it, “don’t make a fool of yourself.”
Funerals can be just as much about commemorating as they are expressing grief. We can also share the happy memories we have of those who have passed, not just shed tears.
I think this is what grandma Lill was getting at. Or maybe she just doesn’t like you stealing the attention.
2. Bertha ISN’T invited
Whoever this Bertha chick is … she messed up. She messed up big time. Bertha, you have been CANCELED.
And hey, why shouldn’t we decide who’s on the invite list for our last big day? If, for example, there’s a family member who caused a lot of pain, or with whom we just didn’t share a kinship … perhaps there doesn’t have to be an obligation to invite them to these major life moments.
Basically, this is your permission slip to openly decline any and all Berthas in your life. That goes for weddings, birthday parties, baby showers … you name it. Don’t let her in!
3. Get drunk afterward
As long as you take a shot for Grandma Lill.
After the ceremony honors what’s lost, take a moment to let go and move forward with the life that is still around you. Something tells me that letting it all go and celebrating life is something Grandma Lill’s a pro at.
Thousands of commenters chimed in to celebrate Lill’s rules. But the overwhelming sentiment from almost every single one of them was: We need the full story of the beef with Bertha!
We finally found out who Bertha is
Lucky for us, all was revealed two years later when Grandma Lills made a video about attending Bertha’s funeral. Bertha had, allegedly, tried to hook up with Lill’s late husband. Not cool, Bertha! “I always knew I would outlive her,” grandma joked.
In another recent viral video, Lill spoofs popular “Get Ready With Me” videos from other influencers by bringing the viewer along as she gets dressed for a funeral. Of course, funerals aren’t the only topic Grandma Lill can make you laugh about.
Her TikTok channel is a carefully curated gallery of pure funny. Everything from bingo jokes to advice for getting back at your ex (yeah, she shows no mercy) can be found here.
What Grandma Lill gets right about funerals
No one likes funerals, least of all the person who’s there to be mourned. It’s why the idea of the Irish Wake is so popular: a spirited celebration of life that encourages laughter and merriment. Grandma Lills definitely has the right idea about how she wants to go out, and now that it’s cemented in Internet lore, her kids and grandkids will be forced to honor her wishes when the day comes.
This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.
Are you an American who has fantasized about having dual citizenship with Canada, our neighbor to the north? It opens you up to greater job opportunities, allows you to move between countries depending on economic conditions, and lets you qualify for domestic tuition in both nations. Further, with two passports, international travel becomes a lot easier, and you have more options when it’s time to retire.
Dual citizenship also gives you greater freedom when it comes to health coverage. Would you prefer the private system in the United States or the single-payer system in Canada?
Millions of Americans may now qualify for Canadian citizenship
After a new Canadian law was passed in December 2025, millions of Americans, especially those in the Northeast, may be able to qualify for Canadian citizenship more easily. The passage of Bill C-3, part of the Canadian Citizenship Act, reversed a 2009 law that limited eligibility for Canadian citizenship to first-generation relationships only.
Now, Canadian citizenship is open to anyone who can provide proof of direct lineage from a parent, grandparent, or even great-grandparent who became a Canadian citizen on or after January 1, 1947 (this date differs for those who lived in the province of Newfoundland). However, if the ancestor renounced Canadian citizenship, eligibility stops there.
Are those with dual American-Canadian citizenship eligible for Canadian healthcare?
Americans who are eligible for dual citizenship and want to take advantage of Canada’s universal healthcare can qualify if they live in Canada for a certain number of days each year. For example, if you live in Ontario for at least 153 days a year, you can qualify for Canada’s healthcare system. However, if you have dual citizenship, you can’t simply travel from Detroit to Windsor whenever you want to see a doctor.
Since the law was passed in late 2025, thousands of Americans have applied for dual citizenship. Nicholas Berning, an immigration attorney at Boundary Bay Law in Bellingham, Washington, said that his legal practice has been “flooded” with applicants. Amandeep Hayer, an immigration attorney in Vancouver, British Columbia, told The Associated Press that his practice went from 200 cases a year to over 20 consultations a day. Hayer estimated that millions of Americans could qualify for dual citizenship under the new law.
Cassandra Fultz, an Ottawa-based immigration consultant, said that her American caseload has surged from 10 applicants a month to 100. “There’s been a very steady increase in interest in moving to Canada since November 2024, which is unprecedented. I’ve never seen this in my 17 years in the industry,” Fultz told CNN.
How much does it cost?
If you have documents proving that you had a parent, grandparent, or great-grandparent who was a Canadian citizen, the cost to apply for Canadian citizenship is only $75 CA ($55 U.S.). However, costs can quickly rise if you need to hire an attorney or obtain death or marriage certificates to prove your case.
There’s an old saying: “But without one nest, a bird may call the world its home.” If you’re an American who wants to broaden your horizons and expand your opportunities to choose the life you wish, check your family tree. You may be eligible for Canadian citizenship.