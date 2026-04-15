Her dormant HOA came for her Mister Rogers yard sign. Big mistake.

Amanda had a sign in her yard that read: “Mister Rogers did not adequately prepare me for the HOA.”
It’s a funny sign. It’s also, for anyone who grew up watching Fred Rogers teach an entire generation that neighbors treat each other with patience and kindness, a completely reasonable sentiment. Her HOA did not see it that way. They sent her a notice to remove it.
A homeowner’s viral video
That’s when Amanda started doing some research.
As she explained in a TikTok video posted to @corporate.amanda, she had suspected for a while that her HOA wasn’t exactly operating by the book. What she found confirmed it. The board hadn’t filed the required paperwork with the state to remain an active entity year over year. They hadn’t held their mandatory annual meetings. They had no minutes to show members. Technically, legally, they didn’t exist as an organization with any enforcement power.
“I know that they can’t technically do anything,” she said. “They can’t even represent themselves in court because they aren’t an entity at this time.”
Sweet petty revenge
So Amanda did not remove the sign. Instead, she spent a week driving around the neighborhood documenting every HOA violation she could find among board members’ own properties. Then she mailed the photos to each of them.
She also sent the board a formal request for five years’ worth of records — meeting minutes, audit documents, board formation paperwork — fully aware they couldn’t produce any of it. “I already know the answers to all these,” she said. “They haven’t done an audit. They haven’t done the things they are supposed to do.”
At the time of her video, they hadn’t responded to her emails in six days.
“I actually have a full-time job, and I am a mom, and I am in school,” Amanda said, “so I do have better things to do. But I am so petty that I have made this my new life mission.”
The response in the comments was immediate and enthusiastic, including from someone who works at an attorney’s office representing HOAs: “You’re absolutely right. If they got an attorney, that’d be the first thing they’d notice.”
A Somali refugee and current resident of Minneapolis, the multimedia artist and activist draws on her lived experiences to create work that explores trauma, displacement, and resilience. But like so many of the guests on Freedom to Thrive, an award-winning podcast produced by the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), Mansour doesn’t want to focus only on trauma; she also wants to celebrate the unexpected beauty she’s found during difficult experiences.
“One of the beautiful things about tragedies is that it activates hearts, and courageous people are born,” she says. For example, Mansour has noticed more Minnesotans than ever are reaching out to help the vulnerable, after the anti-immigrant crackdowns carried out by the Department of Homeland Security. “They are bringing food, they’re bringing extra clothes, they’re walking with people, and it’s just really beautiful.”
Hector Flores, co-founder of the Las Cafeteras and host of Freedom to Thrive, agrees with her. A child of immigrants himself, he has also seen how hope and hardship often live side by side.
Flores comes from a family with mixed status and is highly aware of the challenges immigrants and refugees in his community face, and how they’re affected by people’s misconceptions. “People want to know about trauma all the time, but we’re more than just undocumented,” he says. “We’re artists, singers, creatives … there’s so much richness in the culture.”
At its core, Flores’ comment is exactly what the Freedom to Thrive podcast is all about: Celebrating immigrants as complex, dynamic individuals, and challenging the dominant narrative that too often reduces them to symbols of hardship.
Launched in 2024, Freedom to Thrive explores heritage, resilience, community, and the ways art and comedy can spark social change. Now in its second season, the podcast continues to feature conversations with immigrants, policymakers, artists, musicians, activists, and more. Recent guests have included comedian Mo Amer, Grammy Award-winning singer Lila Downs, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen.
Where the first season focused on individual stories of identity and belonging, Flores says his goal for season two, where he joins as host, is to “take it to the next level” — using storytelling to highlight “the fact that we’re more similar than different.”
One recent podcast episode drives this point home. In December, Flores interviewed Bryan Andrews, a rising country music star and rural Missouri native who frequently uses his platform to speak about issues affecting immigrant families. At the heart of his message and his songwriting, Andrews says, is the idea that small-town Americans and the rest of the country, including immigrants, have more in common than they realize.
“It doesn’t matter where you’re from,” Andrews says on the podcast. “We’re all trying to make a living and we’re tired of getting railroaded by corporate greed or by politicians who don’t care.”
Rural Americans, Andrews says, are often stereotyped as racist and misogynistic but “the overwhelming majority of people in my home town have love in their hearts.” Media stereotypes often amplify differences and divide, he says, but at the end of the day, “we’re all in this together.”
Flores, who was raised in a working-class immigrant neighborhood in East Los Angeles, had similar thoughts. He says he often sees its residents stereotyped as wealthy, consumerist, and status obsessed. “That exists, but that’s not my life, that’s not my community,” he says. Like small-town Americans, people in the city “just want to work hard and take care of their families. We all want the same thing.”
Although the podcast tackles some heavy issues, each episode’s ultimate focus is how personal and collective struggles can be healed through art, driving home a message of hope and resilience:
Mansour’s episode about her experiences in Minnesota is just one of many examples. Flores asks her,
“What gives you hope for the people creating a home here?”
“The love I feel from other Minnesotans. It is trumping any hate we’re experiencing,” she replies.
The podcast has been nominated for a Webby in the “Belonging & Inclusion” category. You can vote for it to win until Thursday, April 16!
This article is part of Upworthy’s “The Threads Between U.S.” series that highlights what we have in common thanks to the generous support from the Levis Strauss Foundation, whose grantmaking is committed to creating a culture of belonging.
Those who weren’t raised as regular library-goers may misunderstand library policies or be afraid of incurring fees for late book returns. They may also be uncomfortable filling out the necessary paperwork or lack the digital literacy to navigate the system. That’s why a new program by the Chicago Public Library and Chicago Public Schools is so groundbreaking: it allows school children to use their school identification cards to double as library cards.
What is Chicago’s 81 Club?
The 81 Club (a nod to the city’s 81 public libraries) began in 2022 as a pilot program that allowed any child with a school ID to pick up a library card by showing up to a library in person. It led to a 63% increase in library access among economically disadvantaged students and 81% among English language learners.
After its success, the city made the program even easier by allowing students to use their IDs as cards instead of obtaining a library card, thereby eliminating major barriers to entry. The program essentially grants immediate library access to its 316,000 students.
“This partnership demonstrates my administration’s commitment to build a more equitable and thriving city by bringing all of government together to invest in our young people,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. “By removing barriers and connecting young people to learning opportunities in every neighborhood, we are helping to ensure that students have access to the resources they need in school and beyond.”
The 81 Club gives students access to countless resources
As members of the 81 Club, Chicago students can access the system’s 6-million-item collection, digital media, online databases, and one-on-one tutoring.
“At Chicago Public Library, the library is the city’s most accessible out-of-school learning space,” CPL Commissioner Chris Brown said in a statement. “The 81 Club moves us beyond access; it ensures every CPS student can step into opportunity, with the freedom to explore their interests, the joy of choosing their own path, and an abundance of books in every neighborhood. This is how we connect schools and libraries to strengthen Chicago’s neighborhoods and support young people and their families.”
One of the major goals of the program is to improve library access to those who face the toughest barriers, such as foster youth, undocumented students, and the unhoused.
Since the original program launched four years ago, the number of students using the Chicago Public Library system has increased. A report found that 3,000 students from 390 different CPS schools activated their 81 Club accounts. Administrators hope that the expanded program will raise those numbers higher.
“The 81 Club shows what is possible when we invest in ideas that scale access and impact,” Board Chair of the Chicago Public Library Foundation Michael Fassnacht said in a statement. “This is about ensuring that every young person in Chicago can connect to opportunity, regardless of circumstance.”
America’s public library system is cherished as one of the few places where people can enrich themselves without being expected to pay. Society can only benefit by making it easier for everyone, especially our youth, to access the joy and growth that comes with having a library card.
But making your house smell good without using artificial air fresheners or sprays can be challenging.
“Keeping a home smelling fresh can be difficult because odors do not just enter and leave–they accumulate in fabrics, carpets, upholstery, garbage bins, and places with moisture,” Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid, tells Upworthy. “You have to address the underlying problem, rather than just spraying a perfume to cover it up. Plug-ins, and sprays mask an odor rather than remove it.”
Plus, keeping your home smelling good for an extended period of time can also be difficult, as many underlying odors are caused by mold, mildew, and bacteria, Kathy Cohoon, operations director at Two Maids, tells Upworthy.
Here are seven expert tips to help you stave off odors and keep your home smelling fresh:
1. Routinely clean specific areas
Eliminate odors by staying on top of cleaning certain areas in your home.
“For instance, empty your trash and clean the bins regularly, routinely check and clean areas where moisture is prone to accumulate such as dishwashers, laundry rooms and bathrooms to avoid mildew odors,” Mock explains. “You will eliminate the source of odors, and therefore your home will smell better because of that alone.”
2. Bake some fresh scents
Your pantry and refrigerator can help your home smell delicious.
“I bake a quick tray of sliced lemons with a little water, or simmer a pot with citrus peels, cinnamon sticks, and cloves,” says Jessica Randhawa, owner and head chef at The Forked Spoon. “I keep it at the barest simmer and top off the water as needed. Cooking these fresh scents replaces stale odors with a light, natural kitchen smell.”
3. Neutralize lingering kitchen odors with a vinegar simmer
The kitchen is full of sources for bad smells that stick around your home.
“If you have strong odors from cooking dishes like fish or spices, mix a cup of water and three tablespoons of white vinegar in a pot and bring it to a boil,” explains Cohoon. “Let it simmer uncovered. The acid in the vinegar neutralizes the odors in the air. For a natural fragrant boost, you can create an aromatic stove simmer by boiling water with additions like mint leaves, a lemon, and a few orange rinds.”
4. Allow airflow and let fabrics breathe
Fresh air is an important part of a good-smelling home.
“Air out rooms by opening windows and/or using fans; launder or replace soft goods such as curtains, throws and mats, as they absorb odors,” Mock shares. “This also prevents odors from soaking into the fabrics and keeps your home odor free.”
5. Deep clean and deodorize fabrics with baking soda
A simple pantry staple will get your fabric smelling fresh.
“Baking soda is a fantastic, non-fragranced deodorizer because its alkaline properties help absorb and kill acidic odors, grease, and oils,” says Cohoon. “To tackle smelly carpets and rugs, I recommend mixing equal parts of borax and baking soda. Sprinkle the mixture liberally over the surface and let it sit for up to 30 minutes before vacuuming thoroughly. For strong smells in enclosed spaces, I suggest putting some baking soda in a vented jar and refreshing the powder every month or so.”
6. Eliminate sneaky odor sources like smelly shoes
Shoes can be a major source of odor inside your home.
“To refresh smelly shoes, I recommend sprinkling Borax generously inside them and letting the powder sit overnight to absorb the stink,” says Cohoon. “In the morning, wipe out or vacuum the Borax powder to remove the odors.”
7. Try essential oils
Essential oils are a natural way to make your home smell good.
“A few drops of an essential oil can be great as well to give some fragrance,” adds Mock. “They neutralize odors instead of covering them up, so the space smells fresh, not scented.”
This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.
There are few things more frustrating than watching gas prices climb and knowing there’s nothing you can do about it. Oil prices around the world are skyrocketing, and in the United States, some people are paying as much as $7 per gallon. It’s enough to make people rethink public transit and bicycles. Because of the gut-punching fuel prices, people are looking for ways to stretch their gas.
People have been turning to social media to ask how to increase their gas mileage and save money. Some of the answers are surprising, but what people find most refreshing is that real people are sharing strategies that work for them.
Using STA-BIL
STA-BIL is a fairly inexpensive product sold almost everywhere. It’s designed to be poured into your gas tank before filling up. After you fill the tank, the instructions say to let the car run for about five minutes. The solution “cleans the fuel system, prevents the buildup of gum and varnish” and helps prevent corrosion. According to the company and commenters, a cleaner fuel system allows your engine to run at its best, improving fuel efficiency.
Under the video about using STA-BIL to increase gas mileage, people shared the pain they feel at the pump. One person wrote, “Bruh I pumped $37 in a civic! CIVIC!! before it went up it was $20 for a full fill up.” Another added, “Just paid $52 in SoCal for my civic.”
Try not to be Speed Racer
In a Reddit thread about getting the best gas mileage out of your car, one commenter warns against fast acceleration:
“Accelerate slow and always be planning ahead to see if you need to continue pressing on the gas. Often times people are still blindly accelerating up to a light that’s red, traffic that’s stopped, etc. … Anticipatory braking is big in the efficiency game. If you can slow down early and avoid completely stopping at a red light that’s a win. You want to conserve as much of your motion as possible.”
Someone else added later in the thread, “If you do any highway driving stick to the right-most lane and do the speed limit (55,65, etc) via cruise control. the MPG difference at 65 mph vs 70 mph is insane.”
Idling burns gas
It’s not uncommon for people to sit in their cars and idle, whether it’s a mom trying to have a quiet moment or someone in a parking lot scrolling on their phone. While idling may be unavoidable in cold climates, when you need to warm up your car, it should be kept to a minimum outside of those situations.
“One car idling for just 15 minutes has wasted .08 gallons of gasoline. That doesn’t seem like much, but if they idle for 15 minutes every day of the year, that’s 29.2 gallons of gasoline in one year. At a price of $3.50/gallon, that’s $102 spent in gasoline to get you nowhere.”
Consider ditching the roof rack
In response to someone on Reddit asking whether a roof rack decreases gas mileage, the answer was a resounding yes. One person added, “Yes it worsens it quite dramatically actually. I don’t know the numbers off the top of my head but I want to say a roof rack alone is an observable drop, and with a luggage case it’s a ~10-15% loss.”
Car and Driver tested this theory with a 2022 Kia Carnival equipped with a factory-installed roof rack. The outlet reported being “initially disappointed in our observed fuel economy.” After suspecting the rack, they spent 10 minutes removing it.
“Upon removal, we instantly saw increased efficiency numbers, prompting us to make a second attempt at our 75-mph highway fuel-economy test,” the outlet revealed. “In the second run, we bested our prior attempt by 3 mpg (25 mpg to 28 mpg), a 12 percent increase and also better than the EPA’s highway figure of 26 mpg.”
Check your tires
This is a quick and inexpensive fix for improving gas mileage. Cars don’t alert you to low tire pressure until it drops significantly. The recommended PSI is listed on your tire, and one mechanic says keeping your tires properly inflated can help boost gas mileage.
“Keep your tires inflated to the proper pressure,” Andy’s Auto Advice said in a TikTok video. “If you run your tire pressure too low in your vehicle, it’s going to cause more friction between the tire and the road surface, thus reducing your overall MPG. So by keeping your tires at the proper PSI, it’s going to give you the optimal fuel economy for your vehicle.”
Routine maintenance is more of a long-term strategy, but Andy’s Auto Advice and other mechanics say it’s the most important.
According to the Associated Press, removing excess weight can help you get the most out of your gas tank. Apps like GasBuddy show you the cheapest gas stations near you, so use them in conjunction with these tips to stretch your dollar at the pump.
Isn’t it wild to think that spies are actually real? Governments all over the world send secret agents to other countries to steal information or conduct missions. The key element that makes a spy, of course, is the secretive nature of their work. They go undercover, sometimes even wearing disguises, and carry out their missions without attracting attention. That means they’re masters of psychology and social science rather than combat and weaponry.
In a revealing interview with Steven Bartlett on his “Diary of a CEO” podcast, former Secret Service Special Agent Evy Poumpouras shared how to get people to do what you want them to do. The key, according to Poumpouras, is to understand what motivates them. Once you know the psychological framework behind what makes them tick, you can persuade them to behave as you like.
Poumpouras says that to get a “good read” on someone, it’s essential to listen.
“The biggest mistake people make is they talk a lot,” Poumpouras said in the video clip. “Steven, if I’m doing all the talking and you’re doing all the listening, you’re learning everything about me. You’re learning about what I care about, my values, my belief systems, getting a good read on me and I’m learning nothing about you.”
The former Secret Service Agent says that you should listen to determine the subject’s motivational mindset. Are they motivated by money, sex, admiration, status, freedom, relationships, or safety?
“Everybody’s motivated by something different. But I have to hear you and pay attention to you to understand what that is. Everybody’s purpose is different,” she continued. “If you give people enough space, they will reveal themselves to you.”
To be clear, Poumpouras isn’t in the business of helping people trick others. Instead, she hopes the techniques she teaches will, “Increase your self-confidence, your self-worth, and your ability to trust and believe in yourself.”
The commenters on TikTok loved the advice:
“People are so interested in themselves and want to talk about themselves… We give our power away by talking.”
“Changed my life when I was told to stop filling the silence”
“As a parent, I needed this reminder too.”
Yes, the parents came out in full force to support Poumpouras’ tip. Perhaps no one, other than espionage experts, better understands the importance of learning how to get other people to do things without threats and violence. (OK, sometimes there are threats).
It’s also a wonderful tactic because your subject will have no idea they are part of a manipulation because they are the ones doing the talking. It’s nearly impossible to give yourself away when you’re sitting in silence.
Understanding what motivates people is essential when protecting the safety of the nation’s most important assets and dealing with shady, dangerous people. But it’s not only useful for spies and double agents.
This so-called “trick” can also benefit the layperson by giving us a framework to understand people better. Knowing what motivates someone is very important, whether you’re on a date, in a business deal, or in a leadership role at work. It’s also very important when raising children or training an animal.
The data agrees. Forbes writes about the experiments of Dan Ariely, who found that, “People are much more likely to go above and beyond for tasks that they’re emotionally (rather than financially) invested in.” So, if you want people to do things that benefit you, sure you can pay them or convince them that it’s in their best interest, but you’ll have far better luck if you appeal to their core principles and desires. To do that, you first have to listen and find out what they are.
Understanding your personal motivators is also essential for making the best choices in life.
It helps us determine which actions will be genuinely beneficial. It’s also a great way to ensure that we are involved with people, organizations, and activities for the right reasons.
In other words, digging into someone else’s (and your own) core beliefs and motivation can be used for good! Not just protecting state secrets and preventing assassinations.
Productivity consultant Ashley Janssen says the key to understanding your motives is knowing your values.
“When you know what you value, you can identify how an activity or goal will support and foster those values,” Janssen writes. “When you decide to try something, consider whether it’s what you think you should want to do or what someone else has said you should do. Those conditions are often not enough to sustain a behavior or activity. It’s hard to keep moving forward on something that you don’t really care about or are not invested in.”
This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.
The evolution of candles from lighting necessity to scented ambience creator is kind of funny. For thousands of years, people relied on candles and oil lamps for light, but with the invention of the light bulb in 1879, fire was no longer needed for light. At that time, people were probably relieved to not have to set something on fire every time they wanted to see in the dark, and now here we are spending tons of money to do it just for funsies.
With their widespread use, you’d think we’d know a thing or two about candles, but as it turns out, a whole bunch of us have been burning candles wrong our entire lives without knowing it.
Wax on wax off: avoiding the ‘memory ring’
A recent post on Twitter X started the education session:
“Just learned that my fiancé, who buys candles all the time and we literally always have candles burning, did not actually know how they work and blew out a medium first burn candle 30 minutes after I lit it when I wasn’t paying attention and ruined it,” the user wrote.
Many people had no idea what she was talking about. In fact, the original since-deleted post went viral with hundreds of people asking: Huh? So the OP explained.
“If a candle is not burned for long enough on first burn to melt edge to edge it will create a ‘memory ring.’ Once a candle has a memory ring, it will continue to tunnel and never burn all the way across.”
Now THAT’S something almost everyone has experienced. Candles are pretty expensive, so it’s frustrating when all that delicious-smelling wax gets left behind. Apparently, a short first burn (in this case, just 30 minutes) is one of the main culprits of a ruined candle.
Memory rings are also called ‘tunnels’
Tunneling is the name of the phenomenon where a narrow tube-shaped area of candle continues to burn deeper and deeper, leaving lots of “waste” wax around its edges. Experts agree that the first burn should last 2-4 hours at least to avoid an uneven or narrow memory ring. However, burning a candle for over 10 hours at a time can cause carbon buildup on the wick.
“This is why you should not light a large candle at night, which is unlikely to burn all the way across before you need to blow out to go to bed. Allow at least one hour per inch of candle width,” she went on.
So that’s why candles always end up with a hole in the middle, making us think the candle companies are just running a scam to make us go through candles faster. Nope. It’s a user error, and many people were flabbergasted by this realization.
“This is the most useful information I’ve been given my entire adult life,” wrote one person.
“This skill should be taught in schools,” shared another. “The amount I’ve wasted on half burnt candles is outrageous, the amount of times I’ve used Algebra since leaving school = 0.”
“When I worked at Pier 1 in the 90s I got to go to some candle workshop that taught us the correct way to use (and therefore sell) candles and that is probably some of the most useful knowledge I’ve carried in my head this long life,” shared another.
Well, never say ‘never,’ because here’s the good news: a tunneled candle can be fixed!
How to fix an existing tunnel
Probably the easiest way is to avoid tunneling your candles in the first place by burning them long enough upon first burn to liquify the entire top layer of wax. Again, that’s usually 2-4 hours.
It also helps to care for the wicks regularly! Good wicks allow for a clean, even burn. Trim the burnt ends before lighting the candle and, if possible, use a snuffer instead of blowing out the flames with your mouth. Using a candle warmer is another way to get an even melt; with the added perk of making the scented wax last much, much longer.
But even if you do accidentally “ruin” a candle, it can be recovered. Placing a ring of foil around the candle with just a small opening at the top for the flame will help trap heat and help the edges of the wax melt on the next burn. Once the memory ring evens out, you can burn the candle like normal again.
In fact, you can even use a candle warmer to melt the wax back to even and then resume burning. Some clever candlers even put candles on the hot pad of their coffee makers as a DIY hack.
What about indoor air quality?
The candle posts also prompted a separate discussion about candles and indoor air quality and the volatile organic compounds that are released when they are burned.
Some people equated burning candles with having a small engine running in your living room, though according to the Cleveland Clinic, there’s scant evidence that the amount of toxins released by burning candles is actually hazardous to your health, especially if you use high quality candles in a well-ventilated area.
Job interviews can be stressful for even the most prepared job seekers. For some, one common question adds to the pressure: “Can you explain this gap in your resume?”
Panic can easily set in. “What if they don’t understand how I lost my last job?” “What if being a homemaker for those years hurts my chances?” Many other questions can run through your head.
Anna Papalia, a career coach, says the gap-in-resume question is usually asked for a different reason than most interviewees think.
In a TikTok video, Papalia explains that hiring managers are primarily asking this question to weed out candidates who don’t need a job.
“I know it sounds ridiculous, but they want to verify that you’re not just quitting every time you get frustrated,” she says.
Papalia says the interviewer wants to make sure the person wouldn’t just leave the job because they have a trust fund or a wealthy family member to fall back on. It’s to ensure the interviewee wants or needs the job, so they can say, “Great! We need a reliable person who needs a job, so this works out.”
Gaps in a person’s resume and career have become more common. It’s very likely that the interviewer has spoken with several candidates who have career gaps. They may have had one or two gaps on their own resume as well. So the stigma of having a gap in a resume is less of a red flag than in previous years.
How to answer “Can you explain this gap in your resume?”
While the insight Papalia provides may calm some fears, many may still wonder how to answer the resume gap question. Having an answer prepared ahead of time is still recommended. There are many reasons for gaps in a resume, but there are also some guidelines career experts recommend.
Keep it short and honest
No matter the reason for a gap in your resume, it’s better for both the interviewer and the job seeker not to dwell on it. For one, the interviewer doesn’t want or need your life story, and a detailed answer could be too personal. Secondly, the interviewee wouldn’t want to waste the limited time in the interview instead of focusing on what they can bring to the role, the job description, and the company environment.
Give a brief explanation—one or two sentences that get to the point. The best answers don’t go into unnecessary detail or leave room for second-guessing. Here are some common reasons for career gaps and stronger ways to respond:
Don’t: “I was laid off because…”
Do: “Unfortunately, I was affected by the company’s restructuring, and my role was eliminated.”
Don’t: “I wasn’t working because I was a full-time parent/caregiver and now I need a job.”
Do: “I took time away from my career to care for my young children/family member.”
Don’t: “I was fired but it wasn’t my fault because…”
Do: “I learned a lot in my last role, but it turned out to be challenging in unique ways and it wasn’t a good fit. While it didn’t work out, it was a good experience and taught me to be careful of the next role I accept.”
There may be different reasons, but overall, the advice is to keep it brief, impersonal, and focused on the positives.
Redirect the conversation to what you can offer
Another reason to keep your explanation short is to allow you to shift the focus from what happened then to what you can offer now. After your one- to two-sentence answer, spend most of your time discussing why you’re excited about the role you’re interviewing for. If it applies, share any relevant classes or certifications you acquired during your time away from full-time employment.
If you did any freelance or volunteer work during that time away, bring it up. It shows the interviewer you’ve been proactive and preparing for a full-time position rather than sitting around. It can be especially helpful if the work is relevant to the role.
Redirecting the focus to the job itself shifts the conversation back to the role rather than why you didn’t have one.
Remove the gap in the first place
Another way to answer, “Can you explain this gap in your resume?” is to remove the question entirely. Simply include a section explaining why you weren’t working during that time frame. Much like with a verbal answer, it can be brief and avoid personal details.
“Family care leave” is a valid answer. It can apply to childcare, caring for a sick loved one, or even yourself. Just be sure to make it clear that you’re ready and motivated to get back to full-time work.
Gaps in employment that are under six months usually don’t require an explanation. That said, you should still have an answer prepared if your resume includes multiple short gaps.
Eliminating those gaps preempts the question, and most interviewers will respect your privacy. It also reinforces that you’re proactive and intentional in your job search.
Those searching for work should mind the gaps, but there’s little reason to feel too tripped up about them.
Even for the most seasoned launderers, there is always a new laundry skill or lesson to learn. On Reddit, a wife struggling “for years” to remove sweat stains in the armpits of her husband’s undershirts shared what finally worked for her.
Wife removes husband’s pit stains
User Bupperoni shared with fellow laundry enthusiasts on the social media platform that she discovered the laundry hack after being fed up with her normal go-to detergent.
“I have been at a loss with my husband’s undershirt pit stains/buildup for years,” she explains. “Recently, I learned that my detergent is crap (All Free & Clear) and it was recommended here that I try adding Biz until my detergent runs out.”
Next, she explains that she “took around 20 of my husband’s undershirts” and applied Biz to them by creating a paste.
“I put some Biz in a cup with water to make a paste and one by one I poured the paste onto each armpit (inside and outside) and lightly scrubbed with a toothbrush. After that I let them sit for an hour,” she explains. “Then I added 1/2 cup of Biz to the washer, added the shirts, then added detergent. I washed with hot water and did an extra rinse cycle.”
The end result was a major success. “They came out so good! They aren’t perfectly white but the greasy deodorant, sweat, and dead skin buildup is gone!” she added.
What is Biz?
Biz is an enzymatic laundry powder that contains a number of enzymes (including lipase) to break down lipids (fats) and oils. It also comes in liquid form.
It was invented in 1968. Laundry lovers on Reddit sing its praises, with many calling it “the best kept laundry secret.” One fan of Biz shared:
“I had given up hope on the armpit stains on our workout clothes, but today, I decided to soak them in Biz before washing and it’s like they were never there! I didn’t even bother making a paste and leaving them on the pit area — just 1/2 cup in a medium load using the auto soak feature in our washing machine for 1 hour. I wish I had before and after pics!”
It is also affordable. A 60 ounce box of Biz powder (available at Walmart) sells for $6.53, which can take care of 40-60 loads. The cost breakdown is about 11 cents per wash.
Professional dry cleaner explains what causes pit stains
Zachary Pozniak, a professional dry cleaner who runs YouTube channel Jeeves NY, breaks down why removing sweat stains can be so difficult. He explains that the root cause of pit stains is sebum.
“Your body produces around 40 grams of oil everyday. It’s called sebum,” he says. “It lubricates and protects our skin and hair.”
He adds that sebum is the main cause behind body odor and acne, and also causes yellowing of clothing.
“Over time, sebum will oxidize, or turn things yellow,” he shares. “This is the same exact thing that happens to apples or avocadoes, and this is commonly seen on the underarm area.”
Sexual Assault is a topic many people don’t want to think about, but it’s an unfortunate reality for some. Due to the topic being uncomfortable and often stigmatized, there can be a misunderstanding around how prevalent sexual assault is. Brittany Piper is an author, sexual assault educator, and survivor who uses a unique approach to highlight the number of those impacted.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and April 1st marks the anniversary of Piper’s assault. To commemorate the occasion, she created a compilation video of an activity she performs during her training sessions at college campuses. The video was uploaded to her social media page, where it has amassed over four million views.
The video gives a visual representation of the startling statistics. Someone is sexually assaulted every minute in the United States, and every nine minutes, a child is sexually assaulted, according to RAINN. They also reveal that “An estimated 443,635 people age 12+ experience sexual violence each year in the U.S.” and that “26.4% of female and 6.8% of maleundergraduate students experience rape or sexual assault involving physical force, violence, or incapacitation.”
Those staggering statistics make Piper’s visual depiction more powerful. Piper focused the camera on different groups of college students in lecture halls. She asks the students to stand if they know someone who has experienced sexual assault or if they themselves have experienced it. In each video, nearly every student stands up. Piper tells the different groups of students to remain standing if the assault was reported. Almost instantly, the majority of people sat down.
As students look around taking inventory of how many were still standing, the educator asks one last question. For the few students who were still on their feet, she asked them to stay standing if the perpetrator received any punishment for their actions. In a heartbreaking visual, approximately 4 to 5 students remained standing in total.
“The creaking of chairs. It’s a visceral symphony etched into my bones,” Piper writes. She later adds, “Today, as I stitched together just a few of the stages my body remembers, the pattern is heartbreakingly clear. Every time, when I ask who knows a survivor, it’s always too many.”
Gen Z may have a clearer understanding of what constitutes sexual assault and be more likely to share their experience with others. A meta-analysis published by Science Direct that looks at ACE (adverse childhood experiences) scores shows Gen Z is less likely to have experienced childhood sexual assault than Gen X.
Viewers of the video were moved by the sheer number of people who sat back down. One person shares, “So many standing followed by so many sitting down breaks my heart.”
Another laments, “I guarantee the boys still sitting DO know someone who’s a survivor. They just don’t realize it because the person hasn’t told them.”
One man is calling for accountability, writing, “Men this is on us. We need to call anyone, anywhere, anytime we see something…. To start … let’s look in the mirror at our own behavior.”
Someone else has a sad revelation, writing, “It hits hard when you realize that she can do this in any city in the usa and get the exact same results. She wasn’t surprised, she knew what would happen when she asked those questions, no matter where she was in the usa.”
“The visual is overwhelming. Made me cry,” another person says.
“Thank you for your work. This is a such powerful way to show rape culture and the impunity in our society,” someone shares.
Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, you’re not alone. RAINN offers free, confidential support, 24/7 in English and Spanish through their National Sexual Assault Hotline. Call 1-800-656-HOPE (4637), text “HOPE” to 64673 or chat at RAINN.org/hotline.