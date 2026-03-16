People shared the ‘one question’ they’d ask God if they could, and the responses are profound

Throughout human history, we have had a lot of gods, at least 18,000, to be specific. Most people believe in just one and forget about the other 17,999 that have fallen in and out of favor over the millennia. If we focus on the major god of the Abrahamic religions—Christianity, Judaism, and Islam—we, as mortal humans, still have many questions that remain unanswered in their holy books.

For example:

If you love us, why do you send a big percentage to hell?

Why do you allow evil to happen?

Who killed John F. Kennedy?

Why do you only cure diseases that we can’t see? (And never cure amputees or burn victims?)

Why do churches ask for money? Can’t you just make a bag of cash magically appear when the rent is due?

Why is shellfish an abomination when it’s so damn tasty? A lobster ready to eat. Photo credit: Canva

The problem is that humans can ask all the questions we like, and the big answer we usually get is: “God works in mysterious ways.”

Well, a group of folks on Reddit wouldn’t accept that as an answer, so they got together and listed all the questions they would ask God if they had the chance. Many people questioned whether we truly have free will, while others wondered where God is when tragedies happen. It’s great food for thought, and just maybe God will one day pop into the comments section and sort things out.

1. The question of evil

“Are you willing to stop evil, but unable? Or are you able to stop evil, but unwilling?”

2. Can I have a do-over?

“Can I start all over again and retain my memories, please?”

3. Where did you come from?

“How were you created if you’re the creator?”

This is a big question, and for many religious people the answer is simple: God is eternal and the “uncaused cause” of everything else. This rubs determinists the wrong way because they believe that everything must have a prior cause.

4. The Fieri conundrum

“Why did you allow Guy Fieri to create Donkey Sauce?” Guy Fieri finally reveals what Donkey Sauce is https://t.co/4nvpcWbCf3 pic.twitter.com/lb5Wa62GVx— Eater (@Eater) June 27, 2017

For the uninitiated, Donkey Sauce was popularized by Guy Fieri on his TV show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Although it may have a bizarre name, it’s basically a mayo-and-garlic sauce that often features Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce.

5. The big three

“I have no singular question, I have three that are combined…

How can we have free will if you’re omniscient (all-knowing). You knew what colour my pajama pants were before I put them on tonight, yet I’m supposed to have made that decision myself with my own free will? That doesn’t make sense if you already knew.

If you’re omnipotent (all powerful) then how could you make a stone so powerful that you couldn’t lift it… if you couldn’t, you’re not all powerful, if you can… then you’re not all powerful.

If you’re all-loving then why is there so much pointless suffering?”

6. Why such a poor communicator?

“Why do you make yourself in a way that makes it so humanity has to follow a thousand-year-old book. Why can’t you just give us monthly updates or some sh*t via our phones. Seems a lot more effective.”

7. The pizza predicament

“Why is pizza such an unhealthy food? It should be something you consume all the time to stay in shape and fight cancer.” A whole pizza. Photo credit: Canva

8. Yeah, really

“Child cancer? WTF dude.”

9. More evidence would be nice

“Why don’t you just give us a clear evidence, before blaming us for not believing in you?”

“If you have a plan for us and know everything that will ever happen, why do you blame us and condemn people to suffer forever for the crime of not doing what you wanted us to do when you already knew everyone who was going to was going to do that and counted on it?”

10. A corgi question

“Did you just put all the creation points in cuteness and herding skills when you made the corgi, or was there another plan for this dog?” @walnutthefluffycorgi Thinking about getting a corgi? Here are 3 potential cons of owning one! #corgi #fluffycorgi #pembrokewelshcorgi ♬ Fluffy Pancake – Oneul

11. *taps watch*

“Where have you been?”

12. How hot?

“Could you microwave a burrito so hot that you yourself could not eat it?”

It seems that God would probably be able to eat a burrito cooked as hot as it can get, because that would only reach 212°F, the boiling point of water. Microwaves cook food by making water molecules vibrate, so once the temperature reaches the boiling point, the water turns into steam rather than getting any hotter.

13. Why are we here?

“It’s one of life’s great mysteries isn’t it? Why are we here? I mean, are we the product of some cosmic coincidence, or is there really a God watching everything? You know, with a plan for us and stuff. I don’t know, man, but it keeps me up at night.”

14. Is it all about suffering?

“The weird thing about this for me is wondering what I’d do next. like if god really answers ‘to suffer, it’s fun for me to watch you all be miserable’ do you just … go to work the next day”

15. Reincarnation

“What’s my soul’s goal so I can stop reincarnating already?” Reincarnation. Photo credit: Canva

16. The apple

“All this over a piece of $&@%ing fruit?!?”

17. The most important question

“Are my cats and dog happy?”