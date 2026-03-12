Culture

People are trying the Dutch practice of ‘dusking’ to reduce anxiety and spark creativity

The simple ritual of going outside to welcome nightfall can be extremely relaxing. Of course, this has been done since the dawn of time. However, the practice of "dusking" has recently regained popularity and has become a trend for people looking to boost their mental well-being. The Dutch have been doing this for ages.

By

Cecily Knobler

dusking, The Netherlands, dusk, ritual
A person watches the sky as night falls.Photo credit: Canva

The simple ritual of going outside to welcome nightfall can be extremely relaxing. Of course, this has been done since the dawn of time. However, the practice of “dusking” has recently regained popularity and has become a trend for people looking to boost their mental well-being.

The Dutch have been doing this for ages. In the Netherlands, dusking is referred to as “schemeren,” which translates to “be dusky, to be in twilight.” It’s the idea of letting the lights turn off while the starry night envelops the day. Watching the color of the sky subtly fade can do wonders for a busy mind.

The sky at dusk. Photo credit: Canva

In a piece for The Guardian, writer Rachel Dixon describes her time at the Dark Skies “dusking event” in the United Kingdom in February 2026. “The darkening sky is faintly illuminated by a sharp sliver of crescent moon and the first stars. Bats are swooping in search of supper, an owl is softly hooting, and the dark outline of a ruined castle looms beyond the walls.”

She explains how this ritual has resurged, writing, “The custom had all but died out until it was revived by Dutch poet and author Marjolijn van Heemstra a few years ago. Now she is encouraging other countries to adopt dusking, running events in Ireland, Germany, and here in Yorkshire.”

Dixon shares that van Heemstra also spoke at the event she attended. “Dusking is about looking at one point and seeing it fade. Don’t look around too much; focus. Trees are very good – they rise up for a moment and then fade away,” van Heemstra eloquently said.

Not only is the concept beautiful, but it can also do wonders for anxiety and spark the imagination.

In Country & Townhouse, Digital Editor Ellie Smith notes that dusking intentionally forces a pause, writing, “In today’s non-stop hustle culture, it’s rare that we sit and do nothing. But intentional moments of pause can offer many benefits for our mental wellbeing—studies show mindfulness can reduce stress and anxiety, boost sleep quality, and develop better self-acceptance.”

She also shares the concept of choosing nothing at all. “The Dutch are well-versed in the art of doing nothing: niksen, which translates as ‘doing nothing without purpose,’ is another wellness concept entrenched in their culture which went viral in 2019 as a way to combat burnout.”

Smith cites van Heemstra once more while describing someone who says they read their interior magazines at night. “When she can’t see the images sharply, she told me, her imagination takes over and populates the interiors with strange shapes and presences. In a blurred sketch, you invent your own boundaries, and there is dialogue between inner and outer worlds.”

On a Facebook post about the North York Moors dusking event, many commenters were eager to share their thoughts. One explains, “Dusking is a ritual and modern practice that involves consciously observing the transition from day to night. It is seen as a form of ‘slow living’ or resistance to the 24-hour economy, where one consciously stops working and waits to turn on the lights until it is truly dark.”

Another admits they already loved the concept without knowing it had a name, writing, “Love dusking. Although I didn’t know it had a name!”

