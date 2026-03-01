People amazed by woman’s tender dedication to her 48-year-old husband with dementia

LaShonda Adams, who runs the TikTok page “I Am Chronicles of Mrs. Adams,” found herself becoming the primary caregiver for her husband after a medical emergency nearly caused her to lose him.

When a young couple says their wedding vows, they’re not thinking much about the “sickness” part. Typically in that moment, both parties are presumably healthy and an illness changing things feels like a distant possibility, not an inevitability.

Adams recently uploaded a video of herself explaining to her 48-year-old husband how he knows her. He appears confused, and Adams soon reveals why.

“What you’re going through is called sundowning,” Adams says gently to her husband. “It’s where you go through this space where you don’t understand, and then you get in this very confused state where you don’t understand what’s going on or where you are, or who’s around you.”

Forty-eight is young for a dementia diagnosis, but after a massive heart attack, he received life-changing news. He was without oxygen to his brain for more than 20 minutes. This form of dementia is typically not associated with the elderly. The once-vibrant man is experiencing vascular dementia. @iamchroniclesofmrsadams #lifenlovewithdementia #iamchroniclesofmrsadams ♬ original sound – iamchroniclesofmrsadams

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, “Vascular dementia is a decline in thinking skills caused by conditions that block or reduce blood flow to various regions of the brain, depriving them of oxygen and nutrients.”

The diagnosis appears to have occurred within the past two years, based on older videos. She displays a lot of patience and grace, which is melting the hearts of viewers. @iamchroniclesofmrsadams When you the whole team #lifenlovewithdementia ♬ original sound – Geovanna | Life+Style Content

“I’m your wife. Those are your kids, and you’re at home,” Adams says calmly. “You had a heart attack, baby, and you lost oxygen to the brain. When you lost oxygen to the brain, it made you lose your memory of 24 years, okay? So sometimes you remember me, sometimes you don’t. You’re having a moment. You’re going to be alright.”

He then asks her name, and she quietly responds. After clarifying that he no longer works, his wife explains that he’s off right now due to his disability. “This is the first time I’m hearing anything,” he says. “I’ve been here all day. Nobody said nothing.” @iamchroniclesofmrsadams Trying to keep my husband calm while he experiences Sundowner Syndrome#lifenlovewithdementia ♬ original sound – iamchroniclesofmrsadams

Adams reassures him that she reminds him daily, but he insists this is his first time waking up in someone else’s house. She responds with patience:

“Well, I’m here. I’m your wife, and I love you. I’m going to take care of you and make sure that you get cared for, okay? Alright? And any questions you have, or anything you want to know, I’m here to answer. Alright? We have pictures, we have memories that I can show you to kind of help.” @iamchroniclesofmrsadams The Day I became Mrs.Adams The day I vowed to love for better ,for worse ,for rich ,for poor, in sickness and health ,to cherish and love til death do us part ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ♬ Only You X Playdate – 𝖈𝖆𝖊𝖗⛧

Mr. Adams doesn’t remember anything past the age of 24 at any given moment, but it appears his memory is most impaired when the sun starts going down. Some viewers have compared it to the movie 50 First Dates, in which Drew Barrymore plays the love interest of Adam Sandler, who eventually realizes she has amnesia.

One person writes, “50 First Dates in real life.”

Another praises the wife's care, saying, "Dementia nurse here. You're doing amazing!!!!"

For others, the heartwarming interaction hit close to home. One person shares, “I’m early stages of Cardiovascular Dementia and sometimes, I experience these moments and it’s scary. Your voice is very calm and you’re doing an awesome job caring for your husband. God Bless You.”

One devoted daughter shares, "My Dad has dementia.. one day I helped him look for me until he said 'there you are, pickle head. i was calling you!' I cried myself to sleep that night after I put him to bed. You're doing so great, Sis!! keep loving him the way you do. it keeps em grounded just a little longer at a time."

“Dementia will break your heart, over and over again,” someone else says. “Your strength gives him peace. I hear it, I see it. He feels it.”

Another professional praises her approach, writing, “Memory Care Director here. While I absolutely think this is so unfair for him to go through this as such a young age. Dementia is the absolute worst. You are doing such an amazing job. The calm voice is needed, especially at sundowners time. Stay so strong.”