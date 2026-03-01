Mom braced herself for daughter’s teenage years, but wasn’t ready for these 5 beautiful moments

Many parents are taught or conditioned to fear their children’s teenage years. It’s the season of life when your sweet angel turns into a moody rebel with an attitude problem, or so say the parents who came before us and lived to tell the tale.
Mom Jacqueline Skirvin was no different. For years, she had taken pride in having a close, loving, healthy relationship with her daughter, Preslea. But other parents in her orbit kept warning her that would all change. “Just wait,” they would say.
In a recent Instagram post, Skirvin shared the hard-fought results of all that waiting. She revealed five things that truly surprised her when those teenage years finally came:
“I waited for attitude. Instead, I get car rides where she tells me everything.”
“I waited for walls. Instead, I get to know her best friend’s life almost as well as I know hers.”
“I waited for distance. Instead, I’m the first person she facetimes when something really good happens.”
“I waited for rebellion. Instead, I get to watch her fall too hard, too fast… and hold her when it doesn’t last.”
“I waited for drama. Instead, I became the call when the group chat turns mean and she needs to feel safe.”
“It’s not perfect,” Skirvin admits in the caption of her post, but those bright slivers of connection let her know she still has a good relationship with her daughter through all the ups and downs.
The post struck a huge chord with fellow parents of teenagers
Some found hope in Skirvin’s optimistic message, while others lamented that they hadn’t been so lucky in their own families. In the end, the discussion was full of terrific advice.
Several commenters were thrilled to help bust the myth that parenting a teenager inherently has to be a nightmare:
“My DREAM. My daughter is so cool I can’t wait to know her at every stage of her life.”
“Teenagers aren’t hard to love at all, if you give them the foundations they need to fly. They’re actually very cool people”
Others were convinced that dreading teenagehood has become a self-fulfilling prophecy:
“We need MOREEEE of this energy for us girl moms!!! I have two daughters who are toddlers right now, and I am constantly told how horrible they will be as teenagers. It’s makes me so sad.”
Some cautioned that, yes, being the parent of a teenager can be beautiful, but we shouldn’t gloss over the hard parts:
“My eldest is 15 and youngest 13. I [get] this too BUT im also the one who gets the sharp edge of her tongue initially when shes overwhelmed and cant manage her emotions, I get the look before I get the hugs and details… I get both sides whilst she figures out her head and her heart. on balance im honoured to be trusted with both sides, the good, the bad and the ugly as I am the safety net where love without boundaries exist”
To the parents in the comments struggling through a difficult relationship with their teens, the overwhelming response was, poetically, “Just wait.”
“She will come around. She will have to grow up first but in time. It is so hard.”
“I’m 32 and a mom of 2 and I have never been closer to my Mom. There is still time”
Experts admit that living with teenagers can be a humongous challenge
But they say a few things that can help are drawing strong boundaries about how you’ll be treated (not tolerating disrespect, insults, etc.) and giving your child plenty of space to work through their complex emotional responses and develop their own identity, which often involves at least a small amount of healthy rebellion.
The key to Skirvin’s story is not that she forced connection and closeness with her teenage daughter, but rather that she stayed present enough to capture those opportunities when they presented themselves at unexpected times. For Skirvin, “waiting” for the teenage years to come was extremely good practice that served her well for the challenge ahead.
In March 2023, after months of preparation and paperwork, Anita Omary arrived in the United States from her native Afghanistan to build a better life. Once she arrived in Connecticut, however, the experience was anything but easy.
“When I first arrived, everything felt so strange—the weather, the environment, the people,” Omary recalled. Omary had not only left behind her extended family and friends in Afghanistan, she left her career managing child protective cases and supporting refugee communities behind as well. Even more challenging, Anita was five months pregnant at the time, and because her husband was unable to obtain a travel visa, she found herself having to navigate a new language, a different culture, and an unfamiliar country entirely on her own.
“I went through a period of deep disappointment and depression, where I wasn’t able to do much for myself,” Omary said.
Then something incredible happened: Omary met a woman who would become her close friend, offering support that would change her experience as a refugee—and ultimately the trajectory of her entire life.
Understanding the journey
Like Anita Omary, tens of thousands of people come to the United States each year seeking safety from war, political violence, religious persecution, and other threats. Yet escaping danger, unfortunately, is only the first challenge. Once here, immigrant and refugee families must deal with the loss of displacement, while at the same time facing language barriers, adapting to a new culture, and sometimes even facing social stigma and anti-immigrant biases.
Welcoming immigrant and refugee neighbors strengthens the nation and benefits everyone—and according to Anita Omary, small, simple acts of human kindness can make the greatest difference in helping them feel safe, valued, and truly at home.
A warm welcome
Anita Omary was receiving prenatal checkups at a woman’s health center in West Haven when she met Dee, a nurse.
“She immediately recognized that I was new, and that I was struggling,” Omary said. “From that moment on, she became my support system.”
Dee started checking in on Omary throughout her pregnancy, both inside the clinic and out.
“She would call me and ask am I okay, am I eating, am I healthy,” Omary said. “She helped me with things I didn’t even realize I needed, like getting an air conditioner for my small, hot room.”
Soon, Dee was helping Omary apply for jobs and taking her on driving lessons every weekend. With her help, Omary landed a job, passed her road test on the first attempt, and even enrolled at the University of New Haven to pursue her master’s degree. Dee and Omary became like family. After Omary’s son, Osman, was born, Dee spent five days in the hospital at her side, bringing her halal food and brushing her hair in the same way Omary’s mother used to. When Omary’s postpartum pain became too great for her to lift Osman’s car seat, Dee accompanied her to his doctor’s appointments and carried the baby for her.
“Her support truly changed my life,” Omary said. “Her motivation, compassion, and support gave me hope. It gave me a sense of stability and confidence. I didn’t feel alone, because of her.”
More than that, the experience gave Omary a new resolve to help other people.
“That experience has deeply shaped the way I give back,” she said. “I want to be that source of encouragement and support for others that my friend was for me.”
Extending the welcome
Omary is now flourishing. She currently works as a career development specialist as she continues her Master’s degree. She also, as a member of the Refugee Storytellers Collective, helps advocate for refugee and immigrant families by connecting them with resources—and teaches local communities how to best welcome newcomers.
“Welcoming new families today has many challenges,” Omary said. “One major barrier is access to English classes. Many newcomers, especially those who have just arrived, often put their names on long wait lists and for months there are no available spots.” For women with children, the lack of available childcare makes attending English classes, or working outside the home, especially difficult.
Omary stresses that sometimes small, everyday acts of kindness can make the biggest difference to immigrant and refugee families.
“Welcome is not about big gestures, but about small, consistent acts of care that remind you that you belong,” Omary said. Receiving a compliment on her dress or her son from a stranger in the grocery store was incredibly uplifting during her early days as a newcomer, and Omary remembers how even the smallest gestures of kindness gave her hope that she could thrive and build a new life here.
“I built my new life, but I didn’t do it alone,” Omary said. “Community and kindness were my greatest strengths.”
When the holidays roll around, it’s time for families to decide where they will meet to celebrate. For the most part, parents with younger kids dread packing their bags and traveling to a family member’s house where things aren’t set up for young children. You fumble around setting up the pack ‘n plays, can’t find your bottle brush, and freak out because the electrical sockets aren’t child-proof.
However, many grandparents aren’t keen on enduring the mental and physical strain of traveling at an older age. So, who’s right? Grandma Jan, founder of Grandma Camp and a TikTok influencer who shares fun ideas for grandparents and grandkids, argued that parents should pack up their kids and visit Grandma.
“Okay, so, here’s the debate: families say, ‘Grandma, why don’t you come visit us?’ But let’s be honest, Grandma’s house is where the traditions are, the cookies are, and all of the toys are,” Grandma Jan begins. “But if grandma is driving, flying, hauling all the gifts, and packing up her car to come see you, maybe it’s time to flip the script. When did it become normal for Grandma to pack up all her stuff and come see you? Should the kids pile into the car, bring all their toys, and just go visit grandma? Bring all that love and chaos to her?”
So she asked her followers: “Should grandmas be the one on the road or should families pick everything up and drive to her?” Just about everyone in the comments said that grandparents should have to travel to see their grandchildren.
“Nope. I want Christmas morning in pajamas with my family. I want my traditions. My parents and in-laws (the grandparents) got all of this how they wanted. It’s my turn now,” Maggie wrote. “Gramma is retired and now has a shit ton of time. Kids and parents have a very finite amount of time off in the holidays that they do not want to spend on the road,” Mrs. Wright added.
Some grandparents also checked in to disagree with Grandma Jan. “Why would I put that on my kids and grandkids? It’s so hard traveling with kids, not to mention expensive to fly for more than one person,” Populustultus wrote. “What a weird way to think about that. Why wouldn’t you help your kids create magic in their home? Signed a grandma,” LifestylebyKat added.
The response inspired Grandma Jan to release a follow-up video clarifying her opinion. She admits she came up with the idea after seeing older people having a hard time getting through the airport. “[I saw] older grandparents struggling their way through airports carrying their own heavy bags while managing a walker or a plane or a wheelchair, struggling through all on their own with no one to assist,” Grandma Jan said. “And as an occupational therapist, that actually broke my heart. For younger, healthier grandparents, travel can be fun, but for the older generation, it can be quite a struggle.”
Ultimately, Grandma Jan didn’t intend to put anyone out; she just wanted to have a conversation about what’s best for families as a whole. “And Grandma Camp by Grandma Jan is about having those conversations, not making rules. And at the end of the day, it’s about connection, not distance,” she concluded her video.
This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.
You’re at the playground. Your toddler is shrieking with joy near the swings. You sit down on a bench, and another parent sits beside you. They look tired—but it’s the good kind of tired, the kind that comes from loving someone tiny and full of energy. You want to say something…but what? Should you ask how old their kid is? Or whether they’ve figured out how to get ketchup stains out of everything yet?
You say nothing, and pull out your phone instead. They do the same. Five minutes later, you leave without saying a word and feel more alone than ever.
Sound familiar? You’re not alone. A staggering 62% of new parents report feeling lonely or isolated at least some of the time, according to new research from the National Childbirth Trust (NCT). Nearly nine out of ten parents feel overwhelmed, and almost a quarter say they lack a strong support system.
Modern parenthood wasn’t meant to feel this way. For many, it does.
In response, English Heritage, the charity that manages over 400 historic sites across England, has introduced a simple, beautiful idea to help. They’re called “bonding benches.”
A bench that works for you
Here’s how it works: bonding benches are being installed at castles, abbeys, and gardens—places where families tend to gather. They’re strategically placed near playgrounds and open grasslands, as well as other spots where parents take a moment for themselves while their kids burn off energy. But these are not ordinary benches.
Each bench has a small slider that you can switch between two settings: “up for a chat” or “craving quiet.”
That’s it. No apps, no awkward eye contact, just a small piece of plastic that shows other parents how you’re feeling in that moment—and whether you’re open to talking.
Emma Fernandes Lopes, assistant operations director at English Heritage, explains the reasoning behind it:
“As parents, we are hardwired to prioritize our children’s wellbeing. We bring them out to wonderful places like English Heritage sites to explore the outdoors and expand their horizons. But we often forget that the key to children’s wellbeing is actually found in whether their parents feel happy and supported.”
She continues, “Modern parenthood can be a really isolating experience. Many parents live a long way away from their extended families and have no support network to lean back on, and it’s often a real challenge to make friends who hold the same values and interests.”
The statistics behind this initiative are eye-opening. The NCT’s research, which surveyed 2,000 new and expectant parents across the UK, found that 87% feel overwhelmed at least some of the time. More than one in five (23%) did not have a positive feeding experience. And 23% said they lacked a strong support system.
But what makes parental loneliness so insidious? The shame that accompanies it.
Research from the UK government’s loneliness stigma assessment found that people experiencing loneliness often feel embarrassed or worry they’ll be judged if they admit it. Parents, in particular, fear being labeled as “bad” or “inadequate” if they reach out for help. As a result, they don’t. They withdraw instead, which only deepens their feelings of isolation.
For mothers and fathers who have moved away from family, whose friends don’t have children yet, or who feel out of step with the current parenting culture around them, the loneliness can feel overwhelming.
More than just a bench
English Heritage is expanding beyond benches. The charity has partnered with the NCT to bring their popular “Walk and Talks” to selected sites—free, volunteer-led walks designed for parents with strollers, slings, and young children. These walks are taking place at Audley End, Kenwood, Marble Hill, Wrest Park, and Kenilworth Castle, with plans to add more locations.
Families can also pick up an “Adventurer’s Checklist” at any site, a free list of 25 fun activities for young children. Imagine splashing in puddles, spotting signs of animal life, and making silly sounds in echoing places. The tasks are meant to encourage interaction among families who might not usually connect.
Depending on the site, there are also playgroups, chatty cafes, and children’s crafting sessions. All are created to give parents low-pressure ways to connect.
The secret: Low-pressure connection
The genius of bonding benches lies in what they don’t do.
They don’t pressure you to start conversations. They don’t expect you to “put yourself out there”—a vague and somewhat intimidating phrase for many. Bonding benches invite parents to sit and honestly assess whether they have the energy to talk or would rather enjoy five minutes of silence while their kid digs a hole with their bare hands.
That simple permission matters. It’s not that adults don’t want to make friends; they do. But there’s a common fear of rejection. We dread the small talk and worry we’ll seem eager, needy, or weird.
The slider eases all that pressure. If someone sits next to you and moves their marker to “up for a chat,” they’re giving you the go-ahead. You don’t have to guess or act. Just say hi.
But if you need quiet, you can signal that too without feeling guilty or apologizing.
But in the Western world, we’ve narrowed caregiving to just one or two exhausted adults. Parenting has become a private matter, yet we still wonder why parents are tired, lonely, and overwhelmed.
English Heritage’s initiative won’t fix that structural problem. But it’s a meaningful step in the right direction. It reminds parents that connection is still possible, even in small moments. It sends a message: reaching out to others doesn’t make you weak—and you’re not the only one craving closeness.
What happens next?
The bonding benches are now live, and early feedback has been positive. Parents on social media have praised them, calling the benches “brilliant,” “exactly what we need,” and “such a simple but powerful idea.”
However, the true test will be whether they can make a lasting impact, measured by parents using them, conversations taking place, and friendships forming.
Another important question: will other organizations develop their own versions of the bonding bench? If a historic charity that manages medieval castles can recognize that modern families are struggling—and take action—the hope is that others will do the same.
If you’re in England and want to find your nearest English Heritage site with a bonding bench, visit its website. If you’d like to volunteer as an NCT Walk & Talk leader, you can find out more on its website.
Next time you’re at the playground, find the bench. Feeling brave? Move that marker to “up for a chat.” You might be surprised who also slides theirs up.
Since the dawn of time, it’s been believed that parents, especially mothers, have a mysterious intuition: a deep-seated gut feeling when something is wrong with their child. Interestingly, according to a recent study out of the University of Oulu in Finland, that intuition appears to be real. Parents who believed their child had a serious illness, even before consulting a doctor, were correct 91% of the time.
To determine how accurate a parent’s assessment of their child was, administrators gave 36-item questionnaires to parents of 2,375 patients who had been admitted to Oulu University Hospital. They found that more than nine out of 10 parents of seriously ill children knew something was wrong even before taking the assessment.
Parents can determine a serious health issue with their kid 91% of the time
“Parental concern is an important warning sign,” Dr. Hilla Pöyry, a pediatrician, said in a statement. “If a parent is worried about their suddenly ill child’s condition, the child must have the opportunity to be assessed by a doctor. A worried parent should not be left alone to make a remote assessment of their child’s condition.”
Researchers believe this study is important given the increasing use of artificial intelligence and digital tools in hospitals. It affirms the idea that a parent’s intuition has value, even in a world dominated by technology.
“Our results show that such tools require careful validation, and they do not yet replace the assessment of a healthcare professional,” Pöyry added. “Although a parent may not always be able to describe the child’s symptoms in detail or accurately, they recognise a serious illness very well when asked a simple concern-based question.”
Why do parents have an intuitive sense of their child’s health?
Susan Albers, a psychologist at Cleveland Clinic, said that a mother’s special bond with her child is the result of both nature and nurture. On the nature side, the two share a chemical bond: when a mother spends time with her child, oxytocin is released in the brain. On the nurture side, mothers spend thousands of hours with their child, allowing them to pick up on tiny patterns that others wouldn’t notice.
“A mother’s intuition is a very real phenomenon,” Albers said. “It is described as a gut level of awareness of what is happening with your child, whether it is what they need, what they are feeling, or if they are in danger based on no information or explanation.”
The findings should give parents confidence that when they think something isn’t right with their child, there’s a good chance they’re correct. It’s also a strong reason to seek a second opinion when a doctor may not agree with a parent’s assessment. The study gives doctors something extra to consider when a parent brings a child into the office. In short, there’s a good chance something really is wrong, even if it isn’t immediately apparent.
The final medal count for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games is in, and there’s a clear winner. Of the 29 countries to win at least one medal, Norway took home the most hardware overall with 41 medals. This included 18 gold medals, the most of any country. It’s a resounding victory over the United States, which came in second place with 33 medals.
High-performing Olympic nations are often famous (or infamous) for their aggressive training tactics. China, for example, has been said to “ruthlessly select and train competitors from an early age—with children as young as four being enlisted to train for the team.”
Nearly everyone hoping for Olympic greatness has to start training at a young age. Norway, however, takes a different approach with its youth sports culture. Instead of winning, it’s all about fun. The country does a few things differently that are counterintuitive to a hyper-competitive, gold-at-any-cost mindset.
No keeping score
Per CNN, “Until the age of 12 in Norway, nobody in youth sports is allowed to keep score, and there are no league standings either.”
Compare that to many American youth sports leagues, which generally begin keeping score around the age of seven. Keeping score in kids’ leagues is often a source of great controversy. Proponents argue that it teaches children sportsmanship, how to lose with grace, and how to cope with disappointment. However, critics say the emphasis on winning sucks the fun out of the sport and prematurely ratchets up pressure many kids just aren’t ready for.
No early specialization
You’d think the best path to becoming a great alpine skier would be to focus rigorously on the sport as early as possible. Coaches in Norway disagree.
Instead, they believe true talent is revealed not in early childhood but in the teen years. Kids growing up in Norway try many different sports before deciding which one they’re best suited to focus on.
Participation trophies for all
Yes, the dreaded participation trophy was once decried as the thing that made Millennials soft. But it seems to be working out OK for the Norwegians. If one kid gets a trophy in Norway, everyone gets one.
And the guidelines don’t end there. Norway isn’t big on travel leagues, preferring to keep kids in local leagues as long as possible, and it caps the cost of youth sports instead of letting them balloon out of control. The entire youth sports ecosystem is run by the government and not-for-profit organizations. Leagues also mandate equal playing time for kids at younger ages to ensure everyone has fun and gets an opportunity. It’s all summed up beautifully by the slogan, “Joy of Sport for All.”
It sounds counterintuitive, but it works for them. And 2026 was no outlier. The Norwegians often excel in the Winter Olympics and have won four straight games. They’re not too shabby in the Summer Games, either. Though the country is naturally better suited to snow sports like skiing, Norway regularly nabs top results in summer sports like weightlifting, beach volleyball, and track and field. Per capita, its performance in the Summer Games is especially impressive.
Norway’s model is not perfectly replicable in every country. The U.S., for example, features decentralized and privately run sports leagues. It would be nearly impossible to get them all to operate in the same way and discard decades of success. It’s also debatable whether we would even want to, because the U.S., it turns out, is also quite good at sports.
But it’s fascinating to watch a country operate in ways that seem almost completely antithetical to high-level competition and still achieve elite results.
Not only does Norway bring home Olympic medals, but its kids also have some of the highest sports participation rates in the world. They’re also generally fit, healthy, and extremely happy. It’s no wonder the country is considered one of the best places in the world to raise kids.
February has been a busy month for holidays in 2026. There’s not only Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, and Presidents’ Day, but it’s also Black History Month, and Chinese New Year, Lent, and Ramadan all coincide this month. (This is so rare that it likely won’t happen again in our lifetime!) And as a mom’s video shows, that may be causing some mix-ups for the youngest among us.
Sonny Reign shared her four-year-old’s meltdown over wanting to celebrate Ramadan, calling it “precious.” She said she wouldn’t normally record her child when she’s in distress, but this is one instance where it feels perfectly warranted. As their family is not Muslim, Reign told her daughter that she didn’t know how to celebrate Ramadan, but would look into it. However, the kiddo insisted she already knew how it was done.
“We eat rice at night, and we stay up late! That’s how we celebrate Ramadan,” the girl said before adding, “And you also look at real dragons.”
Real dragons?Ramadan is the Muslim fasting period in which no food or drink is consumed between sunrise and sunset, so the eating rice at night and the staying up late parts made sense. The real dragons were a bit of a headscratcher, though.
It appears Reign’s daughter was conflating Ramadan with Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year, and adding a bit of four-year-old imagination to the mix as well. Celebrations of Chinese New Year often include dragon costumes or other dragon imagery, and, since Chinese New Year coincided with the start of Ramadan this year, the confusion is understandable.
People in the comments found the whole exchange delightful:
“No , we’re not gonna fact check her….we are now her followers and plan to eat rice at night, stay up late and look at real dragons. It has been ordained!!!”
“As a Muslim I approve her understanding of Ramadan.”
“Idk about the dragon part maybe I haven’t unlocked that level of Muslim yet.”
“As a Muslim I wanna celebrate Ramadan this way too. I’ve been doing it wrong my whole life.”
“As an Arab, I also want to eat rice at night and look at real dragons.”
“I’m a Malaysian Muslim who is fasting, with Chinese neighbours. I do, in fact, eat rice at night and stay up late to watch dragons with them. Their Chinese New Year’s fireworks are craaaaaazyyyyyyy.”
“This child is absolutely adorable she wants to celebrate Ramadan and the Chinese New Year. She has aunties worldwide.❤️”
“It’s a confusing time to be a preschooler. Black History Month, Chinese New Year, Lent, Ramadan. Plus Valentine’s Day and 100th day of school. February is busyyyy.”
“My son tried to take a day off school for Eid and we’re Catholic.”
Kudos to Mama Reign for her expert handling of the situation. It’s not always easy to respond appropriately when your child is upset. However, honoring her desire to celebrate Ramadan while also making it clear that she didn’t yet know how to do that was solid. Keeping it together when the “real dragons” came in was also some top-notch self-control.
Most likely, Reign’s daughter had been learning about the various holidays and how to celebrate them at school. At four years old, trying to keep the overlapping holidays in our multicultural world straight is genuinely challenging! Still, what an adorable reminder of how far we’ve come to see one another’s cultural and religious traditions as something to celebrate.
(Especially when there are real dragons involved, of course.)
Being a mom can be a lonely role. A 2024 study published by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that 66% of parents reported feeling isolated, and a whopping 79% reported a desire to connect with others outside of work and home.
One mom on Reddit shared exactly how she went from feeling “so incredibly lonely” to having a “huge mom village” in just one year.
She explained that it started at the end of 2024, when she found herself feeling really miserable and thinking about the new year ahead.
“I don’t speak to my family, my in-laws are out of state and honestly it was getting to the point where my husband was my only consistent friend,” she wrote. “It can be really soul crushing to have no network of adults to share life with. I needed more connection.”
How she grew her “mom village”
She decided to try the “most bottom barrel thing I could think of”—she planned a monthly mom dinner for fellow moms. Some she knew, some she didn’t.
“I invited every mom I knew, but that wasn’t going to cut it so I started inviting moms I didn’t know at all,” she shared. “Make eye contact with me in the pick up area? Hey there, I have a monthly mom dinner I host if you want to come. Our kids are in the same class and I saw you for five minutes once from across the hall? Please take this invitation to my monthly mom dinner. We’re FB friends who haven’t seen each other in 20 years, but I saw your post about needing to get out? Mom dinner.”
In the comments, she explained that the dinners started out at restaurants, but that it cut “many moms due to finances and childcare,” so she began to switch it up by adding in potlucks.
She put herself out there by extending invites, something she said was “a little uncomfortable at first.” However, the positive response quelled any of her insecurities.
“The overwhelming reaction was excitement and gratitude, so after the first few it became really easy,” she wrote. “Women have been so receptive to hanging out with other women. I have had moms decline or not show up, but I have yet to feel rejected by anyone.”
She added that each fellow mom she encountered could relate to the need for a “Mom dinner.”
“Literally every single mom I’ve spoken to gets it,” she added. “We all seem to be in the same sinking boat.”
The unexpected outcomes
Momentum started to increase, and by six months in, she noticed she had added many more mom friends into her life.
“I went from having two mom friends that I knew would probably watch my kids in an emergency, to a real village with a bit more than 20 of those mom friends,” she shared. “This was unimaginable to me when I started the dinner in 2025.”
Although she doubted her experiment would work, it did, and there was an unexpected benefit: “My kids are even having sleepovers now, that’s how much trust and community we’ve built.”
Finally, she wants to encourage other moms to step outside their comfort zones.
“All it really took was the courage to say I’m lonely out loud to other people and a FB event invite,” she explained. “It’s been such a positive change in my life, so I just wanted to share my experience.”
Moms react
Her idea to connect moms and build a strong fellowship of mom friends resonated with lonely mothers:
“This is the way to do it. I did something similar, and it is SO AWKWARD to put yourself out there for a few months/a while and hope to get something back (especially as an introvert) but now we have annual egg hunts, July 4th parties, outdoor movie nights, summer parties, etc. where we just invite dozens of people and have this awesome little village community.”
“My social anxiety could never but it wishes it could. 😂 This sounds honestly so lovely. I’m sure this has helped a lot of moms feel part of the wider world again. I’d come to your mom dinner in a heartbeat.”
“This is great! A YouTuber I love (Hannah Witton) tries to do coffee mornings every month or so where they have coffee, pastries, brunch type snacks and invite young families over to just drop in for however long they can. It has definitely encouraged me to do something similar to build our village. A mom of a classmate recently organized a mom dinner for our class and it was amazing. All of us indicated it was something we needed more of. I’m glad she took the initiative to get it set up.”
Everywhere you go, there seems to be a constant war between children’s clothing retailers who want to push the boundaries of modesty and parents who push back, saying they are sexualizing children. On top of that, when young girls believe they are supposed to wear clothes that are tight-fitting and revealing, it’s very damaging to their self-esteem and body image. So what is a parent to do?
“I think it’s one thing that the girls’ clothes are very fitted and small, and it’s another that they’re in such direct contrast to what you find on the boys’ side, and those two things send a pretty strong message about what they’re supposed to look like, dressed to be slim and to be fit,” Sharon Choksi, a mom of two and founder of the clothing line, Girls Will Be, told CNN.
Mom spots a revealing dress at Target
The topic came up again recently when Meghan Mayer, a mother of 2 and a 7th-grade school teacher, posted a TikTok video about a dress she saw at Target, which received over 1.6 million views. Meghan was reacting to a smock-style, patterned dress with balloon sleeves that appeared modest at first glance. But after closer examination, it has holes in the waist on both sides, revealing the girl’s midriff and possibly more.
“My oldest daughter and I are at Target, and there’s some cute spring stuff,” Mayer started the video. “I am a little bit more conservative when it comes to my kids’ clothing, so maybe I’m overreacting, but let me know what you think of these dresses.”
She added that the dress may be okay for a 12-year-old but was inappropriate for a 6- or 7-year-old. Mayer asked her followers what they thought of the dress. “Like I said, I know I’m a little bit more conservative. I don’t usually even let my girls wear bikinis, but maybe I’m overreacting, I don’t know. Thoughts?”
For reference, she then showed the dresses’ sizes to indicate they were for kids, then revealed the holes in the sides. “Look at these little slits on the sides of these dresses, right at the hips on all these dresses,” she said. The dress is obviously designed for a young girl to show skin, and it begs the question: Why would she want to, and who is supposed to be looking?
Most people found the dress to be inappropriate
Most people commenting on the video thought the dress was a bit much for such a young girl to wear, and that it was inappropriate for someone that age to expose themselves.
“You’re not overreacting. You’re parenting properly,” Paper Bound Greetings wrote. “No, no. There is no reason for those holes to be there. They should have pockets! Not holes!” Anna wrote. “I think retailers are trying to mature our kids too fast. I agree with mom!” HollyMoore730 commented. “That dress is SO CUTE until you see the slit. Why did they have to ruin it like that?!?”krb15 added.
“All the lady people have been asking for is dresses with pockets. This is the opposite of pockets. Whyyy?” akcrucial wrote.
But some thought that the dress was acceptable, while others thought Mayer was overreacting.
“Unpopular opinion, I think they’re cute,” Dr. Robinson wrote. “When I was a kid in the ‘70s, I wore halter tops and tube tops; they were not seen as big deals. I don’t think this is scandalous,” Kimberly Falkowsi added. “Overreacting. Both my girls have the blue and white, you can’t even tell much. It’s not that big of a hole. The dresses are so cute,” LolitaKHalessi commented.
“Fun fact… you don’t have to buy it, Bethany wrote. “Idk I think it’s cute and that everyone just making it weird when it really isn’t,” Wisdomdeals added. “Nothing wrong with the dress. It’s sold out in my area. Luckily if you don’t like it or think it’s inappropriate, you don’t buy it for your child,” Maddison commented.
Some commenters told Mayer that she should buy the dress and have her daughter wear a shirt beneath it so it doesn’t show skin. However, Mayer believes that it would support Target in making questionable kids’ clothing.
“No, I’m not going to buy it and have them wear a tank top with it, because then that’s showing Target that it’s OK,” she told Today.com. “And over time, the cutout will get bigger and bigger.”
This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.
Malala Yousafzai most certainly has a lot of light. At the young age of 11, she began advocating for education for girls after the Taliban took over her district of Swat in Pakistan. About three years later, she, (alongside two other girls) was shot in the head on a bus for her passionate, outspoken views.
She survived and went on to address the United Nations about the importance of education. From her non-profit’s website, “The U.N. recognized July 12 as Malala Day, in honour of her courageous advocacy and to highlight the global struggle for education. With her father, her ally and inspiration, she established Malala Fund, an organisation dedicated to giving every girl the opportunity to learn and choose her own future.”
Recently, one of her younger brothers, Khushal Yousafzai, was speaking at the Oxford Scholars Program when he was asked if he ever felt “overshadowed” by his sister’s accomplishments. His answer was vulnerable, heartfelt, and lovely. “My sister almost died. Forget her getting the Nobel Prize. Forget her getting the limelight. I would give up my life for you to have a life. Death puts things into perspective like nothing else does.”
He pauses and asks, “Why would her success take anything away from me? I’m not in my sister’s shadow. I’m in my sister’s light. And Rumi has this beautiful quote: ‘A candle doesn’t lose its light when it lights up another candle.’ It actually makes the world a brighter place. It lights up the whole room.”
He continues with the message of supporting the people you love. “So guys, uplift each other. If you see your friend, uplift them. Because guess what? We all are gonna die someday. And your friends, I’m sure they mean a lot to you. And at times, there is that feeling of jealousy. You don’t want to be going to their funeral and telling their parents how amazing they were. Because guess what? It’s too late. So tell them while they’re still alive. You don’t want to live with that, so uplift people while they’re still here.”
Khushal speaks frequently to students about his journey. He is also a fierce advocate for education and finding the fuel to live life to its fullest. From the bio he shared with Upworthy: “Through his educational platform, Yousafzai Academy, he mentors students about personal and academic growth, learning from setbacks, and leadership.”
Many in the Instagram comments are beautifully supportive and touched by his words. “So beautiful to see his immense love for his sister shared so honestly, vulnerably, and without any hint of shame or resentment. And the Rumi quote is just so perfect. ❤”
Another notes that his wisdom isn’t surprising, considering that his whole family is involved in activism. “This family has got all the right things going on! What a gift to the world.”
This person was moved by his words, especially by the idea of uplifting people while there’s still time. “Wisdom. Beautiful. Fabulous. What a family! Uplift your friends. Uplift people while they are still here. Yes!”
And this commenter deduces from his clip that the trauma their family has been through has created a thoughtful empath. “You have a high level of empathy 🙏🏽💕. Only people who have come close to death know the depth of your words and the bond you share with your sister.”