Mississippi students work together to save bus driver having asthma attack

Having your kids experience an emergency is every parent’s worst nightmare, but never underestimate their own resiliency and ability to problem-solve in times of crisis.
On April 22, a bus driver carrying middle school students in Hancock County School District, Mississippi, suffered an asthma attack and lost consciousness. Thankfully, several students quickly banded together to safely regain control of the vehicle.
While some helped steer and brake, others called 911 and notified the school district. One student, Destiny Cornelius, even helped the driver take their medication.
“I saw her medication in her hand, and I saw her reaching for it. I knew that’s what she needed,” Cornelius told local TV station WLOX.
Thanks to their teamwork, the bus came to a peaceful stop, and no one was hurt. Amazingly, the heroic act was caught on camera.
In a statement posted to Facebook, the Hancock County School District praised the students for “staying calm and acting responsibly.”
Hancock Middle School principal Dr. Melissa Saucier also told WLOX, “I’m not surprised to hear that our kids remained calm and acted swiftly. This emergency situation could have definitely been detrimental. And they handled it exactly how they should have. And we’re extremely proud of them.”
Why preparation matters
Moments like this raise important questions about how prepared students are for unexpected emergencies. These middle schoolers’ instincts were clearly spot-on, but their success also points to a broader opportunity for schools. Basic emergency response training for scenarios just like this could give more students the confidence and knowledge to act when adults are incapacitated.
Simple lessons such as how to contact emergency services, recognize medical distress, or safely stop a moving vehicle could make a critical difference. Many schools already practice fire drills and lockdown procedures, yet situations involving transportation or medical crises receive less attention. Expanding safety education to include these scenarios could empower students without overwhelming them.
There is also a strong case for age-appropriate first aid training. Understanding how to assist someone experiencing an asthma attack, as Cornelius did, is a skill that extends far beyond a single incident. It builds awareness, empathy, and the ability to stay focused under pressure.
A powerful example of student leadership
Regardless, what really stands out most is how naturally these students stepped into leadership roles. No one waited for instructions. They communicated, divided responsibilities, and acted with purpose in a matter of seconds.
Educators often emphasize academic achievement, yet stories like this highlight the value of life skills. Problem-solving, teamwork, and emotional regulation are just as essential, especially in unpredictable situations.
For parents, this story may spark both fear and pride: fear of what could have gone wrong, and pride in seeing young people rise to the occasion. For schools, it offers a chance to reflect on how to better equip students for the real world.
A huge kudos to these kids for demonstrating that even in frightening circumstances, young people can take meaningful action.