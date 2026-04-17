Millennials are ditching ‘boring grey’ for this joyful mid-century color

Everything old is pink again, to paraphrase a famous adage. This applies even in bathrooms. Neutral colors have ruled the interior design of powder rooms for quite some time. But some Millennials (and Gen X-ers too) are ready to swap the greys and tans for vintage pops of mid-century pinks, yellows, and bright greens.
While of course Millennials had their own brand of pink (which has been popular since around 2016,) they did often flock to neutral colors, perhaps for a sense of serenity. But as is the case for all generations, it can be fun to dabble back into the vintage pool.
Where did these bright colors come from?
In the piece “The Retro ‘50s Pink Bathroom is Back and Designers are Giving it a Deluxe New Twist,” Contributing Lifestyle Reporter Wendy Rose Gould shares the history of the design. “Pink bathrooms are an icon of mid-century Americana, rising in popularity from the 1940s through the 1960s. Pam Kueber, founder of the original ‘Save the Pink Bathrooms’ website (now called Retro Renovation), writes that pink was the single-most popular color for bathrooms in the 1950s. And that an estimated 5 million pink bathrooms went into the 20+ million homes built in the United States from 1946 to 1966.”
The “Save the Pink Bathrooms” movement Gould is referring to was the brainchild of Kueber, who felt that builders and designers were getting rid of historical mid-century design too quickly. On her site, Kueber claims that, like other fans of the style, they were concerned that “original vintage pink bathrooms were being ripped out of post-war American homes way too hastily.”
This of course didn’t just apply to bathrooms. The site, as previously mentioned, became Retro Renovation. It gives all kinds of tips on how to bring kitchens, bedrooms, and dining rooms restored to a long, lost era.
Adding a modern twist
But back to those bathrooms, the vintage color pops are coming back swiftly. In a piece for Better Homes and Gardens, E-design Consultant Maria Sabella shares that as is the case with most resurgences of old designs, there can be a modern twist. “When you think of retro bathrooms, chances are you picture floral print wallpapers and salmon pink tiles. While these iconic features are making an updated comeback (spoiler alert!), experts say nostalgic decor classics are returning in a more stylish form.”
She quotes design expert Daniel Siegel, who gives excellent tips on how to pair the old with the new. “When paired with clean lines, thoughtful lighting, and modern details, these retro touches feel timeless rather than trendy.”
Retro wallpaper patterns
While not everyone can re-tile a bathroom, especially renters or those who don’t have tons of remodeling money laying around, there are super easy ways to grab the vibe.
Wallpaper is one simple way to jump on the retro train. The article shares designer Thecla Glueck’s thoughts on the trend. “Layered thoughtfully, retro and vintage-inspired patterns bring intimacy and warmth, transforming the bathroom into a cocooning retreat rather than a purely functional environment.” She even adds specific patterns, noting, “Checkerboard in classic black and white marble or jewel-tone checks, small geometric shapes such as penny rounds or hexagon, pastel mosaics, floral, or softly faceted subway, are returning with a more restrained, contemporary lens.”
Easy ways to bring in the look
Skirted sinks are also an easy way to bring back the mid-century flair. In another quote, Glueck explains how useful these can be. “They discreetly conceal storage and reinforce the idea of the bathroom as a thoughtfully designed room, not just a utilitarian space.”
Oval mirrors are mentioned as well, as something that can be mixed and matched into a room without commitment. The same goes for accessories like tissue boxes and perfume caddies. Pinks, buttery yellows, greens, and blues can all be mixed and matched to create a more vibrant feel without spending too much money.