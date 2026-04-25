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Man strokes strange woman’s hair as she slept in hilariously embarrassing mixup

“I legitimately did not see that ending coming.”

By

Jacalyn Wetzel

family, parenthood, childbirth, hospital mixup, culture
Photo credit: CanvaMan strokes strange woman's hair as she slept in hilariously embarrassing mixup

After a stressful day, it can be soothing for a loved one to stroke your hair as you relax. It’s a sweet gesture that can make the one on the receiving end feel cared for, which is exactly what this dad was attempting to do. But as he finished comforting his wife, he got the shock of a lifetime when another man walked in—her husband.

Tyson Popplestone is a father of three, but he says he’s lucky to have escaped the birth of his last child. The dad recently took to social media to do the popular “put a finger down” challenge about the birth of his youngest. No one could’ve predicted the wild ride the tired dad was going to take everyone on.

family, parenthood, childbirth, hospital mixup, culture
Man kissing woman’s head in hospital bed
Photo credit: Canva

The video starts normally enough, with Popplestone explaining that his wife had just given birth to their third child. Giving birth requires a lot of energy, so she asks him to go home and cook up her favorite meal. Everything seems normal up until this point in the challenge. He goes home, cooks the meal, packs it up, and heads back to provide his wife sustenance and support.

Popplestone returns to find his wife asleep in the bed. Instead of waking her, he sets the food down, sits next to her, picks up the fussy baby, and begins stroking his wife’s hair. Clearly, the woman is exhausted because she doesn’t stir, but this is to be expected after such a big event. Plus, the room is completely dark. Perfect conditions for napping.

family, parenthood, childbirth, hospital mixup, culture
Man and woman sleeping in hospital bed
Photo credit: Canva

“You know she’s not going to get much sleep in the next few weeks, so you just let her sleep,” Popplestone says. “But then, your brand-new baby starts to cry, so you pick it up, and then you go over and just sit down next to your wife and stroke her hair for 40 minutes. And then, after 40 minutes, a strange man walks into the room and says, ‘What the hell is going on here?’”

The strange man flips on the light to find Popplestone holding his child and stroking his wife’s hair. When Popplestone realized that he was indeed stroking the hair of someone else’s wife while holding someone else’s baby, all he could do was apologize. He handed the strange baby to the strange man while trying to explain that the hospital must have forgotten to inform him of the room change.

“No one wants to hear what you’re saying because everyone just assumes you’re a massive psycho,” Popplestone laments.

Viewers of his “put a finger down challenge” cannot get over the wild turn the story took. One person writes, “I was NOT ready for the plot twist.”

Someone else says, “I legitimately did not see that ending coming.”

Another jokes, “Meanwhile your wife is hungry and you’re out there stroking some other lady’s hair.”

family, parenthood, childbirth, hospital mixup, culture
Man rubbing woman’s head in hospital bed
Photo credit: Canva

“Tell the part where you explained this to your wife as she has to eat her favorite meal cold. I would be EMOTIONAL haha,” this person laughs.

“This video is impressive because it’s been a pretty long time since I’ve felt such strong secondhand stress from a reel,” another person says.

“I hope that stranger mama, whose hair you stroked, gets to see this and finally believes the wacky “story” her husband has been telling everyone for years and is finally believed! Too good,” someone else adds.

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  • Dad demands DNA test after his daughter is born with the ‘wrong’ eye and hair color
    Photo credit: via Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels and Anna Shvets/Pexels Can he be the father?
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    Dad demands DNA test after his daughter is born with the ‘wrong’ eye and hair color

    Was he right to be skeptical?

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    The presumed father of a newborn baby was skeptical of his paternity after the baby girl was born with blonde hair and blue eyes. He and his wife of two years have brown hair and brown eyes, so he thought there was no chance it was his child.

    The wife reassured her husband that they could have a blonde-haired, blue-eyed baby and that, quite often, a baby’s hair and eye color can change over time.

    But the husband “freaked out at this and refused to listen,” the wife wrote in a viral post on Reddit’s AITA page. Instead, he “demanded a paternity test and threatened to divorce me if I didn’t comply, so I did.”

    The husband and his family created problems when there wasn’t one

    The man was so confident that after the baby was born, he moved into his mother’s house while he awaited the results of the DNA test. The wife stayed home with the baby and was helped through the first few weeks by her sister.

    couple, parents, father, paternity tet, dna test
    Couple after an argument. Photo credit: Canva

    To make things worse, the wife’s mother-in-law began to make threats. “My mother-in-law called and informed me that if the paternity test revealed that the child wasn’t his, she would do anything within her power to make sure that I was ‘taken to the cleaners’ during the divorce,” the mom shared on Reddit.

    Finally, three weeks after the child was born, the DNA test results arrived and the husband came home to read them with his wife. “I was on the couch in the living room, so he sat next to me and we started to read the results,” she wrote. “They showed that he was the father and my husband had this shocked, kinda mortified look on his face with his eyes wide as he stared at it.”

    The wife said, “I told you so,” and laughed in his face. In the post, the wife also notes she has “zero history” of cheating.

    Can two brown-eyed parents have a blue-eyed baby?

    Although it is rare for two people with brown eyes and brown hair to have a blue-eyed, blonde-haired baby, it is entirely possible. According to genetics researchers, when both parents have brown eyes, the chance of having a blue-eyed baby is roughly 6%, though this can increase if blue eyes run in either family. And, as the wife noted earlier, a baby’s eye color can change over its first year of life.

    Further, two people with brown hair can have a blonde-haired child if both parents carry the recessive gene for blonde hair. The blonde hair may darken over time as well.

    If the father had done a quick Google search on the topic, he would have quickly realized that there was a very strong case that he was the father and the drama could have stopped before any damage was done to the marriage.

    The support from Reddit users was huge

    The positive part of this story is that the wife’s post on Reddit earned her a ton of support from people who thought her husband’s antics were utterly inappropriate. The support probably also helped to put her husband’s wild behavior into perspective while she determined their future. The wife felt bad about laughing at her husband, but most people thought it was appropriate, given her husband’s initial response.

    “Not only doesn’t he have a basic grasp of genetics, he threw a tantrum and left you immediately after having the baby to struggle alone for almost a month,” CrystalQueen3000 commented. “He’s lucky all you did was laugh in his face.”

    A lot of commenters thought that the woman should leave her husband for accusing her of cheating and leaving her alone with the child.

    “Honestly, if my husband left me for weeks after giving birth due to a faint assumption like this, I would be done. I can’t be together with someone who abandoned me when I needed them desperately,” another commenter wrote.

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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  • Dad follows his daughter during her 5 a.m. jog for the sweetest reasons
    Photo credit: CanvaRunning in the dark raises safety concerns.
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    Dad follows his daughter during her 5 a.m. jog for the sweetest reasons

    “I have whatever the opposite of daddy issues are.”

    Erik Barnes

    Upworthy Staff

    A woman going out on an early morning run is showing everyone what being a good father looks like. Social media fitness influencer Orey shared a TikTok praising her father’s protection and motivation to achieve her goals.

    “I have whatever the opposite of daddy issues are because my dad drives behind me during my 5 A.M. runs to make sure that I’m safe,” said Orey in the video’s caption. In the video, Orey gives her dad a fist bump through the open driver’s seat window before running off into the dark streets as her dad monitors her from his car.

    @oreyfit

    he’s a GOOD man savannah !!!! #run #runningmotivation #running #fyp #runningcommunity #runninginspiration #runhappy #runnergirl

    ♬ chest pain by malcolm todd – Sir Malcolm Tott | Fan Account

    Why early morning runs can be dangerous for women

    Most outdoor joggers prefer to get their run in early in the morning to avoid traffic and pedestrians that would clog up city streets. It’s also a more comfortable time to run for people who live in warmer climates that get significantly hotter during the day, such as in Los Angeles where Orey resides. Unfortunately, though, such runs aren’t always safe.

    Running outdoors when it’s dark can be risky, especially for women. There have been several news stories over the years about primarily female runners being harassed or assaulted while alone on the streets or in a park. While there should be a conversation on how to permanently ensure the safety of the public while they exercise, it’s currently necessary to actively find ways to protect yourself. Or, in Orey’s case, reflect upon how special it is that someone steps up for you.

    What other people shared in the comments

    The commenters on Orey’s TikTok shared similar stories from their parents:

    “My dad finds parking in the Bronx for me and moves his car when I come home. ”

    “I didn’t have my dad, but my mom would follow me to work when I would have to be there at 5 A.M. to open and stay until another employee showed up.”

    “My dad would walk to the beach a block from our house at 2 A.M. after his night shift to check on me on my night ‘walk’ and walk me home…I was in my 30s. ”

    Orey has built a following on TikTok by sharing relatable and accessible videos of her fitness journey, especially with running:

    @oreyfit

    Replying to @Monique Miller some running tips 🩷 #fyp #run #running #runningmotivation #runningtips

    ♬ original sound – orey 🤍

     

    Parents often protect their children through limitations, even when they’re grown. They might say, “Don’t do that at night,” or “That’s too dangerous of a commute,” or “You could get hurt; best to forget about it.” While well-intentioned, that approach can create a boundary in the relationship and a lack of trust in an offspring’s ability to be independent. If Orey’s dad had that mentality, it could create resentment from Orey and he would still be worried for her if she decided to run before dawn.

    Why participation beats protection

    Instead, Orey’s dad did something great parents do—he participated. It’s special when anyone inconveniences themselves to support their loved one’s goals. If he was going to feel restless knowing that his daughter was going to run at 5 a.m., might as well go along with her, right?

    Supportive and participatory phrases might sound like, “Let me drive you there and back,” “Let’s make a plan together in case the worst happens,” or “Can I do it with you?” This approach not only creates peace of mind for the parent but also strengthens the bond with the child as a wonderful side benefit. And it isn’t just applicable for parents and their kids, but also between spouses, partners, and friends, too. You not only help keep them safe as they pursue their goals but are actively there when they achieve them.

    It’s an unfortunate reality that safety is never 100% guaranteed, but providing protection in tandem with support creates something special between loved ones. That alone is worth an early alarm each morning.

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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  • Dad records a touching ‘goodnight’ moment with his daughter. But then she smelled his breath.
    Photo credit: CanvaDad and daughter snuggle in bed.
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    Dad records a touching ‘goodnight’ moment with his daughter. But then she smelled his breath.

    She didn’t hold back.

    Jacalyn Wetzel

    Upworthy Staff

    Have kids, they said. It’ll be great, they said. Well, one dad may have a bone to pick with those mysterious “they,” in that colloquial saying. A man running the Instagram account Havea_676, posted a video that has parents on the internet not only laughing at his tender moment turned embarrassing, but also sharing their own savage kid moments.

    The dad was having a sweet moment with his daughter, asking her about her day and what she was excited about for the next day, before tucking her into bed. Things appeared to be going well, and his daughter, who is off camera, can be heard answering all of the questions. But at some point during the father-daughter moment, the little girl was over the many questions the man was asking.

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    A little girl reading to her dad. Photo credit: Canva

    “Daddy, can you please stop with your questions? I’m trying to sleep, and also your breath stinks,” the little girl reveals.

    Yikes. Dad didn’t have much to say after that bombshell. He simply readjusts so his mouth isn’t pointing in her direction and says, “goodnight, I love you.” There went that sweet moment being caught on video, but after uploading the unexpected roast session, the dad was joined by fellow parents, commiserating. So what seemed like a sad parenting fail, was actually a great bonding moment for parents.

    “Kids are brutally honest with no filter. I was helping my daughter button her shirt one morning, and I asked her if she brushed her teeth. She said yes… then there was an awkward pause before she frowned and said ‘did you? Cuz it don’t smell like it’ Needless to say I don’t help the lil heffa get dressed for school anymore lol,” one mom says.

    “Kids know how to cut deep with one slice!! Haha,” someone else writes.

    “I came home yesterday and asked my daughter if she missed me…She said NO with her whole chest,” another commenter reveals.

    “That was so honest for her to say that, and I love the way dad handled the situation. Their bond will live forever,” a commenter wrote. “Well at least you know she’ll be honest at school…she sounds like an amazing little girl,” another added.

    Kids are just brutally honest until they get a bit older to realize there are gentler ways to deliver news. Hopefully, unless they skip that stage and become some rather challenging adults to deal with. But if this dad learned one thing from his lengthy conversation, it’s to brush your teeth before goodnight chats so you don’t melt your kid’s face off.

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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  • Woman catches her dad dealing with a ‘work emergency’ at Disney World, and people are showing respect
    Photo credit: themouselets/TikTokA dad admirably handled a "work emergency" without interrupting his family’s Disney vacation.
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    Woman catches her dad dealing with a ‘work emergency’ at Disney World, and people are showing respect

    “Someone’s gotta pay for y’all’s vacation”

    Evan Porter

    A vacation to Disney World is still considered the gold standard by many when it comes to family getaways. It has everything from good food to thrill rides, childhood nostalgia, and more.

    But all that joy and magic sometimes come at a cost. Not just the financial price tag, but also the hard work it takes to afford those tickets and arrange the trip—work that doesn’t necessarily end when you step foot inside the parks. One family learned this lesson the hard way, firsthand.

    The Mouselets are three siblings who’ve teamed up, using their shared love of all things Disney, to run social media accounts and podcasts where they share their favorite tips and secrets about the parks.

    Recently, they arranged to take their parents to Disney World, and the excitement was palpable:

    @themouselets

    the Mouselet fam is going back to Disney in May with a stay at the Grand Floridian!! (we’re renting points with @David’s Vacation Club Rentals ) #disneyvacation #disneyworld #grandfloridian #disneyparks

    ♬ Blame It On the Boogie (John Luongo Disco Mix) – The Jacksons

    Day at Disney World doesn’t go as planned

    But the trip quickly went off the rails when their dad had to deal with a “work emergency.”

    One of the siblings captured a hilarious video of their dad taking an urgent, serious call…while aboard the Magic Carpet ride.

    “My dad might be the only person in the world to take a work call WHILE RIDING THE MAGIC CARPETS,” they wrote in the caption.

    @themouselets

    literally on a business call ON A MAGIC CARPET #disneydad #disneyworld #disneyparks #disneyfamily #disneyplus

    ♬ original sound – DisneyWorldTom

    Unfortunately, the work didn’t end there for their poor dad. In other clips shared by The Mouselets, he’s forced to whip out his laptop at lunch, tap away at his phone while waiting for a show to begin, and even take another urgent call while dressed in full Mike Wazowski garb, of Monsters, Inc. fame.

    Their dad even brought an entire multi-monitor setup to their room at the Grand Floridian Resort to bang out a few spreadsheets (or something like that).

    The siblings edited it all into a brilliant, horror movie–inspired supercut:

    @themouselets

    why does every single dad at disney have a work emergency like WHY #disneyworld #disneyfamily #disneyparks #disneyplus #disneycast

    ♬ オリジナル楽曲 – 🔵けちゃん🎠❤️‍🔥8/22生誕祭🎂🥂✨🔵 – けちゃん🎠❤️‍🔥

    Video draws a huge response

    Even though they have well over a million followers on social media, The Mouselets could never have predicted how popular the video of their dad would become. To date, it’s received nearly five million views on TikTok and Instagram.

    Overwhelmingly, people are showing respect for their dad’s hustle:

    “Someone’s gotta pay for y’all’s vacation”

    “Taking the call is what pays for those trips.”

    “Disney doesn’t pay for its self”

    “I respect this man. The family appreciates his hard work.”

    In another post, The Mouselets clarified that they were the ones who arranged and paid for the trip, not their dad. Still, the video serves as a bittersweet reminder of what it must have taken to bring three kids to Disney World and instill in them a lifelong love—one that would later inspire them to start a business like The Mouselets.

    Put another way, their dad knew he had work to do but simply couldn’t pass up the chance to spend time with his kids. So, like many parents, he decided to “do it all.”

    “Work-life balance” and vacation, or time off, have become messy concepts

    Gen Zers are pushing back hard against hustle culture, but a lot of modern companies still expect employees to go the extra mile, work well beyond 40 hours per week, and stay digitally connected even during personal and vacation time.

    There’s something sad about watching Papa Mouselet miss out on what should be quality time, but apparently he’s not the only one. Commenters chimed in with their own “life goes on, even at Disney” moments:

    “me taking my college exam while in line for guardians”

    “i was in a meeting on the skyliner”

    “I have a park photo from the ride of my husband taking a work call on Haunted Mansion. Dad had to pay for the next Disney trip somehow”

    “Have done a full on Zoom on people mover”

    “I had a job interview on the dumbo flying elephants”

    “He’s not [alone], my husband does this too”

    Disney magic is powerful stuff, but it doesn’t come out of nowhere. The hard work and planning it takes often go unseen and unnoticed. Other times, unfortunately, the work refuses to wait until you get home. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still have a great trip.

    It all worked out for the whole family

    As for Mr. Mouselet, viewers were relieved to know he did, in fact, have a wonderful vacation—once he’d handled his business, that is.

    And not only that, but their dad now has a legion of fans who admire his work ethic and devotion to his family. Not a bad vacation, all in all.

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  • A dad said he takes his young daughter to the women’s restroom. Then women chimed in.
    Photo credit: Alex Vigilante/InstagramA dad sparked a huge response when he asked other parents which restroom they take their kids into.
    ,

    A dad said he takes his young daughter to the women’s restroom. Then women chimed in.

    “I would rather feel awkward or uncomfortable than having my daughter feel uncomfortable.”

    Evan Porter

    It’s one of the all-time classic “girl dad” problems: you’re out with your young daughter and she needs to “go potty.” Do you take her into the men’s room or the women’s room?

    Most guys would go to the men’s room without a second thought. But one dad has people wondering if there might be a better way.

    Alex Vigilante coaches high-achieving men to “live a more aligned life, be more present, [and be] more whole.” He also shares content about fatherhood and his own life as a dad.

    Question goes viral

    Recently, Vigilante posed a question to fellow girl dads on Instagram: “When you’re out in public and your daughter has to go to the bathroom, which restroom do you take her to if there’s not a gender-neutral restroom?”

    He took his viewers by surprise with his answer: “Today, I took her into the women’s restroom. … I think that is the better route than taking her to the male restroom.”

    In the caption to his post, Vigilante outlined his reasoning. One point in particular was especially thought-provoking.

    “I would rather feel awkward or uncomfortable than having my daughter feel uncomfortable,” he wrote, adding that he didn’t feel it was appropriate to have his young daughter around grown men using the facilities. Vigilante also noted that he prefers to go in when no women are inside and will openly announce himself so as not to startle anyone.

    The now-viral Reel drew more than six million views, and needless to say, a passionate discussion ensued.

    Men react

    First came the dads who vehemently disagreed and said they would never set foot inside a women’s restroom, even with a toddler girl in tow.

    “Men’s restroom, respectfully. Handicap stall. Clorox wipes and Lysol travel size spray in hand. The potential for a misunderstanding isn’t one I’m willing to entertain.”

    “Imagine two or three dads in the women’s restroom…no bro, just use the dudes’ and go in the stall with her if she’s a little one, if she’s older, find a better solution. Don’t go in the girls restroom.”

    “The world doesn’t revolve around me or my daughter, & it’s not fair for an innocent adult female to walk into me in her safe place.”

    dads, fathers, parenting, girl dad, girls, kids, family, public restrooms, bathrooms, gender, debate, viral instagram
    Urinals in a men’s bathroom. Photo credit: Canva

    Women react

    Then moms and women at large began to chime in. Their collective response was surprising and heartwarming.

    Though not a monolith, of course, a majority of women who responded to Vigilante’s video were strongly in favor of dads bringing their daughters into the women’s room. Many recalled being young and feeling intimidated by the presence of grown men in the men’s room, even with their fathers there.

    “Please use the women’s restroom we really don’t mind. We were once little girls who needed protected too.”

    “As a woman I support dads bringing their daughters to the woman’s room.”

    “Absolutely! I have been in places before and if I see a man bringing his daughter towards the restroom I always offer to announce it in the bathroom and I stand at the entry door and keep everyone informed that comes in until they are finished. It takes a village!”

    “I’d rather feel a little uncomfortable and know a child is safe in the women’s restroom than have a little girl in the men’s room where there’s urinals and what not.”

    Honest discussion changed the minds of at least a few dads

    Several admitted they always “hated” bringing their daughters into the men’s room but didn’t see another way. After the warm response from moms, they were inspired to give it a try.

    “I’ve literally never considered this. Dude, thank you for bringing up. My first reaction was that I would never want to make other women afraid or uncomfortable if I was in there with my baby girl. And then I read the comments. WOW. Women are incredible. Sad that we have to even worry about this, but grateful to know my daughter has other women who freely have her back without even knowing her.”

    However, the opposing view is also valid, making this a complex issue. It could even become a legal one. While it’s not generally considered illegal for a man to enter a women’s restroom, the situation can become murky if someone feels threatened and raises a complaint.

    For his part, Vigilante said he’s never had an issue taking his daughter to the women’s room, but would happily leave if he made anyone uncomfortable.

    A better solution?

    It seems there should be a better solution by now, and fortunately, there has been incremental progress in this area.

    For starters, more men’s rooms have changing tables than in years past. This not only allows dads with babies to avoid going into the women’s room to change them, but also helps rebalance the distribution of childcare labor, which has historically been skewed toward moms.

    There’s also a push to “ditch the gap” in public restroom stalls, offering greater privacy for all.

    There’s even been a steep rise in the availability of family or gender-neutral bathrooms in public spaces, which helps everyone. In some places, they’re required by law.

    There are other solutions as well. For girls old enough to go in alone, many dads choose to stand outside the bathroom, sometimes with the door propped open so they can hear what’s going on and talk to their daughter for comfort.

    In the end, it’s an individual choice that requires dads to be mindful of others, as well as their daughter’s comfort level.

    “My daughter’s safety comes first…so I feel empowered to keep doing this,” Vigilante wrote in the comments. “I respect the opinion of parent who think otherwise, as they just want their kids to be safe as well.”

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  • Millennial dad of 3 challenges boomer parents over unreasonable holiday expectations
    Photo credit: CanvaAn upset father talks on the phone while his son looks on
    ,

    Millennial dad of 3 challenges boomer parents over unreasonable holiday expectations

    “Yeah, not this time,” he said. “I think for the holidays I’m just gonna stay in and relax.”

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    The holidays are supposed to be a time for enjoying special moments with family, but often they become a source of stress. Traveling, navigating familial relationships and tensions, talking politics at the dinner table, and handling the all-encompassing issue of “presents” can wear down even the most patient and even-keeled person. It can be especially challenging for parents with young kids who are expected to travel long distances in the name of “family togetherness.”

    A TikTok video posted by @carrerasfam is going viral, with over 300,000 views, because so many millennial parents can relate to the frustration of grandparents having unrealistic expectations related to visiting with the kids.

    In the satirical video, a husband stages a conversation with his “practically retired” baby boomer dad, in which he explains politely but firmly that he’s not taking his 3 young kids on a 400-mile drive to their house for the holidays.

    @carrerasfam

    Sorry it’s just so much work. But you’re welcome to visit us #millennial #millennials #parents #parenting #parentsontiktok #boomers #millennials

    ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

    Carerras Fam is a popular TikTok page about “all things postpartum and mamahood.” Together, the mom and dad share funny skits and slices of their life with three little ones.

    The husband opens the conversation with his dad by explaining all the inconveniences of taking 3 young kids on a long road trip. “I know you want us to drive down for the holidays, but it’s kinda ridiculous that you want me to pack my 3 kids with their portable beds with my clothes, their clothes, the formula, everything that goes on with raising 3 kids and having them feel comfortable. Drive down for over four hours just so that we could spend some time in your house?” the husband says while absurdist music plays in the background.

    Holidays, Travel, Millennials, Baby Boomers, Family Dynamics
    A family prepares for a road trip. Photo credit: Canva

    It’s obviously inconvenient for the couple to pack up their kids and drive 4 hours, but it’s also unsafe because the house is not baby-proof. “I’m gonna have to run around, make sure that they don’t break any of your stuff, and which you will ‘take care of them,’” the husband continues using sarcastic air quotes. Most parents eventually realize that visiting with the kids does not equate to getting help with them — no, it means chasing them around frantically yourself until it’s time to leave.

    The dad brings up another great point: His parents are in good health, so why don’t they drive to their house? “You could visit—you don’t have little kids,” the dad continues. “You don’t have anything going on. Why is it that every time I have to make the effort for you, yet you can’t do the most basic thing for me?”

    It’s clear from the phone call that the dad understands that traveling with the kids and staying in a house that isn’t correctly set up for young kids will make the holiday a struggle. Instead of making memories, they’ll most likely be running around bent over trying to save their kids from breaking something or hanging out at Target buying electrical socket plugs and a bottle brush because they left theirs at home. What’s especially frustrating is the pressure and expectations. Parents are often guilted for not wanting to pack up the kids and travel, even though it’s not hard to see why they hate it so much.

    The video struck a chord with many millennial parents. Nearly 500,000 people watched the clip, with hundreds and hundreds pouring in to vent their own similar frustrations.

     

    @carrerasfam

    Something needs to change #parenting #parents

    ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

    “First holiday with a kid… parents are confused why I won’t drive 9 hours with a 3mnth old for Christmas,” too_many_catz writes.

    “The ‘not baby proofed’ part hit my soullllllll. It’s so stressful having to chase your kids around and ask to close doors, move pictures, block stairs, etc. And nobody takes you seriously!” OhHeyItsIndy added.

    It’s also expensive for young families to travel. “Add to it they want us to spend money on gas, airfare, etc. when we live paycheck to paycheck and rent while they own homes and live comfortably off a pension,” another user wrote.

    “My mom asked me to drive 13 hours with our 2 month old…she doesn’t work and has flight points,” one mom added.

    This one hit hard: “They always act like you’re asking the world of them, yet they will willingly go on any other vacation that they choose,” Mackenzie Byrne wrote.

    “They can never make the trip for us but they can make them trips to Europe and cruises to the Caribbean,” another user noted.

    TX Travel Chick may have hit the nail on the head with her explanation for why boomer parents expect their children to road trip it to their house for the holidays. “Because we are used to following their orders!!! REVOLT,” she wrote.

    Ultimately, it would be interesting to learn why boomer parents want to inconvenience their kids when it would be much easier for them to take a trip to see them, especially if they can afford a hotel. One wonders if they are being entitled or if they’ve forgotten how hard it is to travel with young kids. In some cases, it’s a little more complicated — many baby boomer grandparents are still working and have less time and resources than previous generations did to help with the kids.

    “Yeah, not this time,” the dad sums up in the video. “I think for the holidays I’m just gonna stay in and relax.”

    It’s a hilarious and relatable video, but ultimately, it’s a skit. The power of boomer-grandparent guilt remains undefeated in many households, so the smart money says the Carreras family sucked it up and traveled for the holidays despite their annoyance. Here’s hoping that together, we can eventually break the generational curse when our kids become parents one day.

    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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  • Dad shares list of 10 things he tells his kids ‘100 times’ for emotional resilience
    Photo credit: CanvaA father holds his daughter.
    ,

    Dad shares list of 10 things he tells his kids ‘100 times’ for emotional resilience

    His powerful phrases inspired other dads to share their own.

    Emily Shiffer

    Present dads have an overwhelmingly positive impact on their kids’ lives—and the data supports it.

    A 2026 study published in Early Childhood Research Quarterly found that father involvement is “closely and positively linked to children’s social-emotional development, playing a crucial role in fostering emotional well-being, social competence, and emotion regulation in early childhood.”

    The study goes on to explain that this happens through direct engagement and interaction between dads and their kids, including play, teaching, and shared experiences. Even the smallest moments together can have a big impact, and one dad shared how he fosters that development through language.

    @doac.clips

    The emotions fathers help to regulate🤔@The Diary Of A CEO #fyp #foryou #diaryofaceo #diaryofaceopodcast #diaryofaceoclips #podcastclips #podcasts #doac #stevenbartlett

    ♬ original sound – The Diary Of A CEO – The Diary Of A CEO

    A dad explains his role in developing emotional resilience

    Reddit user Medium-Put-4976 opened up to fellow fathers on the platform about how he’s helping build his kids’ emotional resilience. He says he has a short list of impactful phrases he hopes to instill in them.

    He writes, “10 things to say to your kids at least 100 times before a time/event when they’ll need to hear it. (And mean it. Clearly saying it, but not living it, is counterproductive).”

    The post continues, explaining why repetition matters.

    “I’d like to think in the right moment I’d say the right thing, but on the fairly decent chance I don’t, I will make sure my kids have heard these things enough before the time they really need it,” he adds.

    He also shares the impact he hopes it will have on his kids.

    “For the same reasons that routines make kids feel safe, being a predictable parent is a stabilizer,” he writes. “Start now to develop your own mouth-muscle-memory.”

    He concludes the post with wisdom about his role as a father and about being someone his kids can feel secure with.

    “When this stuff falls out of my mouth easily, and frequently, I’m more likely to get it right when it matters most,” he writes. “And if not, they’ll at least know where I stand, not just in a crisis.”

    @dr..angelica.shie

    A #regulated #present and #playful #dad is everything to #emotionalintelligence #emotionalregulation #emotional #regulation #childdevelopment #adhd #anxiety #distresstolerance #happyfathersday #parenting #psychology

    ♬ original sound – Attuned w/ Dr. Angelica Shiels

    10 things to tell kids “100 times”

    Here are the phrases he shared with fellow dads, which he hopes will inspire them in their fatherhood journey:

    1. “I’m so glad you told me.”
    2. “I love you.” and “I love you, no matter what.”
    3. “I’m sorry.”
    4. “I was wrong. How can I make it right?”
    5. “I don’t know. Let’s figure it out together.”
    6. “I’m ready to listen.”
    7. “Do you want me to help, or just listen?”
    8. “You can always come home.”
    9. “I have your back.”
    10. “The world needs your __. (Reference a specific attribute and be prepared to back it up with examples of how your kid has it. Eg: ideas, enthusiasm, energy, art, voice, grit, style, friendship, kindness.. whatever fits)”

    Fellow dads share more impactful phrases

    The inspirational post ends with a callout to dads to share the important parenting phrases they say to their kids. Here are six fathers and their go-to phrases:

    Dad #1:

    “I recently saw a video that had some good ones. Pasting details below:

    Your feelings make sense.
    I was wrong.
    I love watching you figure things out.
    Tell me more about that.
    That took courage.
    You can change your mind.” – GrrATeam81

    Dad #2:

    “I have so much fun hanging out with you.
    I’m grateful for the person you are and the young man you’re growing up to be.
    I’m proud of you for doing the right thing even though it was difficult.
    Everyone makes mistakes, has accidents, and makes bad decisions. Learn from the consequences; we’ll get through it.
    What do you think about _?

    Also, I’ve always told my son ‘I promise that you’ll never regret telling me about anything.’ My parents said I could talk to them but they’d get mad or hold it against me later. When my son tells me about something he did wrong upfront, I thank him for being honest and tell him that taking responsibility voluntarily and knowing when to ask for help shows maturity and good judgment.” – CertainMedicine757

    Dad #3:

    “This is a great list. I learned two other ones recently: ‘I’m so glad you’re here’ (i.e. their presence is worthwhile) and ‘I love watching you figure things out'(the process is what I love, not results).” – Friendly-Land-1873

    Dad #4:

    “‘We are problem solvers’ is something I’ve tried to engrain in my kids.” – slidingscrapes

    Dad #5:

    “I run a slightly more Star Wars flavor on 2B. ‘I love you more than anything you could ever do wrong.’” – jeconti

    Dad #6:

    “I got this from a video, I wrote it in my notes and say it to my kid often when dropping her off at school. She loves it and even responds adding to it lol.

    It’s okay to not know it all.
    It’s okay to make mistakes.
    It’s okay to be yourself.
    It’s okay to ask for help.
    It’s okay to start over.
    It’s okay to say no.
    It’s okay to cry.
    It’s okay to feel upset.

    And recently added this to my notes and have started saying this to her when she’s working on something unfamiliar (‘difficult’):

    This feeling means your brain is growing.
    It’s okay that this is hard, hard is how we all learn.
    Stay with it. I believe in you and I’m right here.” – factsonlynomisinfo

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  • A dad was camping with his kids when a fellow camper slipped him this handwritten note
    Photo credit: Canva, Note image via RCampR6/RedditA dad got a sweet note from a fellow father after camping with his kids.
    ,

    A dad was camping with his kids when a fellow camper slipped him this handwritten note

    “From one dad to another.”

    Annie Reneau

    Upworthy Staff

    There are a lot of challenging things about being a parent; take your pick. The sleep deprivation, the overwhelming responsibility, the lack of free time. But truly, one of the hardest parts of being a parent is never being sure whether you’re doing a good job or totally bombing it. If you’re conscientious enough to even wonder if you’re a good parent, you probably are, but parenting entails a million little choices and interactions, and there’s always a lingering voice in your head saying, “What if you’re really screwing this whole thing up?”

    Reassurance and encouragement are always appreciated by parents, but not always received, which is why a note from one camping dad to another has people celebrating the kindness of anonymous strangers.

    “You are killing it as a dad.”

    Someone on Yosemite Reddit thread shared a photo of a handwritten note with the caption, “To the man who left this thoughtful note on my windshield at Lower Pines Campground this weekend, I extend my heartfelt gratitude; your acknowledgment of my efforts to be a good father means a great deal to me.”

    The note reads:

    Windshield Note.
    byu/RCampR6 inYosemite

    “Bro,

    I camped in the spot behind you last night. Let me just say, you are killing it as a dad. First off, I watched your wife guide you in as you backed up your trailer and nailed it on the first try without any yelling. Then your kids unloaded from the truck and were mild-mannered and well behaved. You told stories around the campfire and I had the pleasure of listening to the sounds of giggles and laughter.

    From one dad to another, you are killing it. Keep it up.

    P.S. Whatever you cooked for dinner smelled delicious!”

    How often do we share these thoughts with strangers, even if we have them? And who wouldn’t love to get a surprise bit of praise with specific examples of things we did right?

    Everyone needs to hear a compliment once in a while.

    dads, giving men compliments, fatherhood, camping, camping with kids
    A handwritten note with the words Photo credit: Canva

    So many people found the note to be a breath of fresh air and a good reminder to compliment people when we feel the urge:

    “That would make any daddy’s eyes water.”

    “It’s always nice, as a guy, to get a compliment.”

    “I complimented a guy’s glasses at work (I’m also a guy, and btw they were really cool glasses, I wasn’t just being nice) and now he keeps trying to tell me where he got his glasses and how I should get some. But I’m just having to be polite because I already have glasses and I’m not in the market. I finally had to tell him I’m not going to buy them lmao I just like them on him.

    Made me feel like that’s the first compliment he’s had in years because he can’t stop talking about it. Also I mainly liked the glasses because I think he’s cute but he really thinks it’s just the glasses haha jokes on him that cute bastard.””I was in the store with my wife and one of our ‘adopted nephews’ yesterday (we’re close friends with his parents and we’ve known him and his brother since they were newborns and 2yo, respectively). A woman came up to me at checkout while my wife was running out to the car and said ‘I’m not sure what your family relationship is here, but I just have to tell you how nice and refreshing it is to hear all the laughter and joy from the 3 of you. You both seem like such a good influence on him and it warms my heart.’ It’s such a small thing but as a dude, I can’t remember the last time someone gave me a compliment in public and it made my freaking day.”

    “10/10 letter. The and not yelling part gave me a good chuckle lol.”

    “We need so much more of men getting such heartfelt and sincere compliments. Thanks for sharing. ❤️”

    dads, giving men compliments, fatherhood, camping, camping with kids

    A man smiling Photo credit: Canva

    “I’ve never considered leaving a note, but when I see a harmonious family with good parenting, it’s healing for me. My childhood was awful.”

    “Such an awesome compliment! Even though I don’t have children myself, I like to remind my friends too that they’re doing great & it brings them happy tears.”

    “This made me cry. I love that you are getting your ‘flowers.’ My dad sucked, I’m so glad you are one of the good ones.”

    “This made me cry too. It’s so hard to be a human. Let alone a parent. Getting a good job sticker every now and then really means a lot these days.”

    “I’m a big bearded guy and I would cry if I got this note. More people like this, please.”

    The best part of this story is that no one knows who the dad who wrote the note is, not even the dad who shared it. It wasn’t written for clout or notoriety, it wasn’t to get attention or make himself look good. No name or signature, just an anonymous act of kindness to uplift a stranger whether he needed it or not.

    dads, giving men compliments, fatherhood, camping, camping with kids

    A dad with his kid on his shoulders Photo credit: Canva

    We all need to hear or read kind things said about us, and sometimes it means even more coming from an anonymous stranger who has nothing to gain by sharing. A good reminder to share it when you feel it—you never know how many people you may move and inspire.

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
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