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A man planted tomato seeds from two McDonald’s burgers. Three months later, whoa.

“I expected this tomato to grow,” James Prigioni said, “but I did not expect this.”

By

Annie Reneau

A man holds a sliced tomato over a McDonald's burger box
What happens when you plant tomato seeds from a McDonald's burger?Photo credit: The Gardening Channel with James Prigioni/YouTube

In many ways, fast-food restaurants feel like the opposite of a backyard vegetable garden. But one gardener has tied a McDonald’s hamburger directly to a garden harvest in a way that even surprised him.

James Prigioni makes popular gardening videos on YouTube. In one, he wanted to see if he could grow a whole tomato plant by planting the seeds from a tomato on a McDonald’s burger. He picked up a Deluxe Quarter Pounder with cheese, pulled out a tomato slice, and removed two seeds. After rubbing the seeds on a paper towel to remove the protective coating, which can inhibit sprouting, they were ready to plant.

Trying out different seed-planting methods

But like any good scientist, Prigioni wanted to try a different method for testing McDonald’s tomato seeds. So he pulled a slice of tomato from a second Quarter Pounder and, instead of extracting the seeds, planted the entire slice.

With the help of a heat mat and a grow lamp, both sets of seedlings germinated and sprouted in soil-filled red Solo cups in about a week. After they were fully established, Prigioni separated the plants so they could thrive individually before being planted outside.

He planted one of the plants in the ground outside and another in a 5-gallon bucket. He then showed how he culled the lower leaves as they developed blight and used a tomato cage to support the plants as they produced fruit and grew heavier. He also added extra fertilized soil and mulch to the bucket plant.

A person transplanting a small tomato plant outside in a garden
Transplanting a tomato plant outside. Photo credit: Canva

The harvest was unexpected

After three months, the plants were producing abundant fruit. The bucket plant didn’t perform as well as the in-ground plant, which Prigioni said was due to insufficient watering during very hot days. The bucket plant also ripened faster, likely due to the stress it had been under. Still, it was an impressive harvest, especially for a plant that started on a McDonald’s burger.

The in-ground McDonald’s plant was even more incredible, with dozens of tomatoes dripping from it.

“I expected this tomato to grow,” Prigioni said, “but I did not expect this.”

A close-up photo of red, ripe sliced tomatoes.
Sliced-up tomatoes. Photo credit: Canva

The fruit from both plants tasted good and sweet, he said. By the fourth month, the in-ground plant was starting to struggle with its health, but not with its fruit production.

“The plant had so many tomatoes on it that it seemed like it was having a little difficulty ripening that much fruit at one time,” Prigioni said. “I mean, I have had some plants with a lot of tomatoes on them, but never in my life have I seen a single tomato plant with this much fruit on it. I was completely blown away.”

How the McDonald’s tomatoes compared

He said one of his favorite parts of the experiment was seeing what kind of tomatoes would grow from the seeds. He thought it might be a beefsteak variety, but it turned out to be a Roma type. However, he surmised that the McDonald’s tomato was likely a hybrid, based on its ripening characteristics.

Prigioni also shared how the McDonald’s tomato plants compared with his other tomato plants.

“In another area of the garden, I grew Roma tomatoes that I got from Lowe’s, and I planted them at the same time as the McDonald’s tomatoes,” he said. “The harvest from them wasn’t quite as large, but the fruit ripened way more evenly, and I was able to harvest a lot more fresh fruit right off the vine that was ripe.”

A ripe harvest of Roma tomatoes growing in a garden
There’s nothing like a tomato right off the vine. Photo credit: Canva

“Overall, I was shocked with the level of production,” he continued. “And this is probably my favorite experiment that I’ve ever done. I mean, to be able to take a cheeseburger, grab a tomato from it, then grow a tomato plant, and then harvest pounds and pounds of tomatoes from it is just such a unique and refreshing experience.”

Perhaps an unexpected result, but a great way to challenge our assumptions and demonstrate the power of nature, even in the context of fast food.

You can follow The Gardening Channel with James Prigioni on YouTube for more gardening education.

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  • A guy planted two potatoes in an Amazon shipping box to prove a point. Mission accomplished.
    Can you grow vegetables in a cardboard box?Photo credit: The Gardening Channel with James Prigioni/YouTube
    , , ,

    A guy planted two potatoes in an Amazon shipping box to prove a point. Mission accomplished.

    You should see how many potatoes he got out of this experiment.

    Annie Reneau

    Upworthy Staff

    In the era of supermarkets and wholesale clubs, growing your own food isn’t a necessity for most Americans. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a good idea to try.

    A household garden can be a great way to reduce your grocery bill and increase your intake of nutrient-dense foods. It can also be a good source of exercise and a hobby that gets you outside in the sunshine and fresh air more often. However, not everyone has a yard where they can grow a garden or much outdoor space at all where they live. You can plant things in containers, but that requires some upfront investment in planters.

    container garden, growing plants in containers, growing vegetables, homegrown, produce
    Potted plants and herbs can thrive in a container garden. Photo credit: Canva

    Or does it? Gardener James Prigioni set out to see if an Amazon shipping box would hold up as a planter for potatoes. He took a basic single-walled Amazon box, lined it with dried leaves to help with moisture retention, added four to five inches of soil (his own homegrown soil he makes), added three dark red seed potatoes, covered them with more soil, added a fertilizer, then watered them.

    He also planted a second, smaller Amazon box with two white seed potatoes, following the same steps.

    Two weeks later, he had potato plants growing out of the soil. Ten days after that, the boxes were filled with lush plants.

    Prigioni explained how to “hill” potato plants when they grow tall enough, which helps encourage more tuber growth and protect the growing potatoes from sunlight. Hilling also helps support the plants as they grow taller so they don’t flop over. He also added some mulch to help keep the plants cooler as the summer grew hotter.

    After hilling, Prigioni only needed to keep up with watering. Both varieties of potatoes flowered, which let him know the tubers were forming. The red potato leaves developed some pest issues, but not bad enough to need intervention, while the white potato plants were unaffected. “It goes to show how variety selection can make a big difference in the garden,” he explained.

    The visible plants have to start dying before you harvest potatoes, and Prigioni checked in with the boxes themselves when they got to that point.

    vegetable garden, growing potatoes, grow potatoes in a cardboard box, Amazon box, farming
    Freshly harvested potatoes are so satisfying. Photo credit: Canva

    “I am pleasantly surprised with how well the boxes held up,” he said, especially for being single-walled boxes. The smaller box was completely intact, while the larger box had begun to split in one corner but not enough to affect the plants’ growth. “This thing was completely free to grow in, so you can’t beat that,” he pointed out.

    Prigioni predicted that the red potatoes grown in the larger box would be more productive. As he cut open the box and pulled potatoes from the larger box, they just kept coming, ultimately yielding several dozen potatoes of various sizes. The smaller box did have a smaller yield, but still impressive just from two potatoes planted in an Amazon box.

    People often think they don’t have room to grow their own food, which is why Prigioni put these potato boxes on his patio. “A lot of people have an area like this,” he said.

    “I will never look at cardboard boxes the same,” Prigioni added. “There are so many uses for them in the garden and it’s just a great free resource we have around, especially if you’re ordering stuff from Amazon all the time.”

    cardboard box, container garden, amazon box, growing vegetables, gardening
    Do you see a box or do you see a planter? Photo credit: Canva

    People loved watching Prigioni’s experiment and shared their own joy—and success—in growing potatoes in a similar fashion:

    “I have been growing potatoes in every box I can find for several years now. I have had excellent success. I honestly think potatoes prefer cardboard. And yes, most of my boxes were from Amazon.”

    “I live in an upstairs apartment with a little deck and I have a container garden with containers on every single stair leading to the deck. I grow potatoes in a laundry basket. It’s amazing how much food I can get from this type of garden!! Grateful.”

    “I literally got up and grabbed the empty boxes by our front door, the potatoes that have started to sprout, and soil i had inside and started my planting at 1am. Lol. I will take them outside today and finish. Thank you James!”

    “I grew potatoes and tomatoes on my tiny balcony in Germany (in buckets and cardboard boxes). Now I have a big garden here in America. I so love to grow my own food.”

    “I grew sweet potatoes in cardboard boxes. It’s so much fun.”

    Next time you’re stuck with an Amazon box that you don’t have a use for, consider whether you could use it as a planter for potatoes or some other edible harvest. Gardening doesn’t have to be fancy to be effective.

    You can find more of gardening experiments on The Gardening Channel with James Prigioni.

    This article originally appeared in April.

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