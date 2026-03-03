Kobe Bryant explains why failure ‘doesn’t exist’ and to stop fearing it

Han Solo. Indiana Jones. Rick Deckard. Richard Kimble. Harrison Ford has played characters so iconic they’ve made him a household name for generations. And he’s still acting, playing a lovably cantankerous therapist in Apple TV’s Shrinking. So it’s no surprise that Ford is being recognized by his peers with the 2026 SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award.

What was surprising was seeing Ford deliver a moving, heartfelt speech at the March 1 Actor Awards ceremony—one that lacked any hint of the gruff persona so often associated with him. With humor, humility, and heart, he spoke not only to his fellow actors but to anyone who genuinely loves what they do.

“I’m here to receive a prize for being alive”



Watch Harrison Ford's full acceptance speech for the 2026 SAG Life Achievement Award

He began his speech with characteristically dry wit, joking about being there to “receive a prize for being alive.”

“That said, it is a little weird to be receiving a lifetime achievement award at the half point of my career,” said the 83-year-old. “It’s a little early isn’t it? I’m still a working actor!”

Ford shared that he had not been an overnight success. He spent 15 years going back and forth between acting and carpentry before finally landing a role in a wildly successful film.

“None of this happened on my own,” Ford said.

He thanked Star Wars creator George Lucas and Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg. He also thanked film producer and casting director Fred Roos, as well as his manager of 30 years, Pat McQueeney, for getting him through hard times in the business.

“They were both incredibly persistent in their support of me at a time when I really needed it,” Ford said. “I would not be here without them. They are no longer with us, but it feels important that I thank them now.”

Ford shared that he was “a little lost” in his third year of college.

“I was failing at school. I felt isolated and alone,” he said. “And then I found a company of people putting on plays. Storytellers. People I once thought were misfits and geeks turned out to be my people. I found a calling. A life in storytelling. An identity in pretending to be other people.”

Six Decades of Harrison Ford

Then he spoke about what that life has meant to him, becoming clearly emotional.

“The work I do with other actors is one of the great joys of my life,” he said. “My career is built on their work, as well as the work of writers, directors, and every single cast member and every crew member I’ve ever been on a set with.”

He spoke of the “honor” and “privilege” of doing collaborative, creative work for audiences.

“And because of that privilege, I have come to know myself,” he said. “Ours is a tough business to get into. In my case, it’s been a tough business to get out of, thank God. Because I love what I do.”

“As actors, we get to live many lives,” he continued. “We get to explore ideas that affirm and elevate our shared experience. The stories we tell have a unique capacity to create moments of emotional connection. They bring us together.”

Harrison Ford was in tears during his super emotional Lifetime Achievement Award speech. This was so good



Harrison Ford was in tears during his super emotional Lifetime Achievement Award speech. This was so good

"Sometimes we make entertainment. Sometimes we make art. Sometimes, if we're lucky, we make 'em both at the same time. And if we're really fortunate, we also get to make a…

Ford said that no matter what stage of their careers actors are in, they share “something fundamental.”

“We share the privilege of working in the world of ideas, of empathy, of imagination,” he said. “Sometimes we make entertainment. Sometimes we make art. Sometimes, if we’re lucky, we make both at the same time. And if we’re really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it.”

And he spoke of the importance of lifting others up.

“Success in this business brings a certain freedom that comes with responsiblity,” he said. “To support each other. To lift others up when we can. To keep the door open for the next kid, the next lost boy who’s looking for a place to belong.”

Finally, he spoke with gratitude about his good fortune.

“I am indeed a lucky guy,” he said. “Lucky to have found my people. Lucky to have work that challenges me. Lucky to still be doing it. And I don’t take that for granted. I want to say thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart. To my peers, to my extraordinary, beautiful wife, Calista. And my family, who have given me love and courage through all of it. And thank you to SAG-AFTRA for honoring me with this prize. This is very encouraging.”

Ford was speaking to his fellow Hollywood actors, of course, but his speech carried a powerful, universal message that resonated widely. Many people on X found themselves brought to tears by his sincere, heartfelt words:

“Harrison Ford, known for his rugged dignity, just gave one of the most touching acceptance speeches I’ve ever heard. Just a man, reflecting on the incredible blessing it is to be able to do what you love and find your place in the world. I cried.” – @PettyLupone

“Tears welled up in my eyes because he said it from the bottom of his heart… How wonderful it is to have opportunities that help you grow personally and professionally… Beautiful speech.” – @8MilaMila8

Harrison Ford, known for his rugged dignity, just gave one of the most touching acceptance speeches I’ve ever heard.



Just a man, reflecting on the incredible blessing it is to be able to do what you love and find your place in the world.



I cried.pic.twitter.com/qPdnTgjIUS — Renee (@PettyLupone) March 2, 2026

“Beautiful speech. Very moving. He is a national treasure and a cultural icon indeed.” – @beingpt

“Sobbing my eyes out. Harrison Ford is the first actor I ever became a fan of before I even understood what that meant. His body of work is one thing, but in moments like this, it’s his character that speaks, and we are so lucky to live in a world where he’s on our screens.” – @GissaneSophia

“There’s something powerful about seeing a legend get raw like that. Harrison Ford has played smugglers, archaeologists, presidents, and heroes, but that speech strips it all back to a craftsman talking about work, gratitude, and responsibility. The line about entertainment versus art hits because it’s honest, most projects are just jobs, but every so often something transcends. And the part about keeping the door open for the next ‘lost boy’ is the real legacy move. Success isn’t just freedom, it’s stewardship. When someone who’s been at the top that long still says ‘I’m lucky,’ that’s humility forged by decades, not PR polish. That’s why it landed.” – @Dan_Brisbois

Well said. Thanks for over five decades of entertainment and art, Harrison Ford.