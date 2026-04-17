Winston the cat becomes an icon for introverts with his secret ‘alone cabinet’

It’s commonly understood that extroverts replenish their energy by being around people, and introverts find restoration in being alone. So it’s no wonder that a tabby cat named Winston and his “alone cabinet” have grabbed the attention of introverts everywhere.

Winston lives with his sister, a black cat named Spooky, who can be a little…well, clingy. Spooky loves Winston and wants to be where he is, preferably as close as possible. Winston loves Spooky, too, but sometimes he needs some space. That’s when he surreptitiously slips away to the kitchen and takes respite in a “secret” cabinet where he can be alone for a bit.

There’s just one problem: Spooky seems to be catching on to Winston’s hiding place.

And Winston apparently doesn’t want Spooky to know when he’s retreating to his alone cabinet.

‘Winston’s introverted space cannot be compromised.’

According to their human, Spooky isn’t the brightest bulb in the bunch and doesn’t know that she can open cabinets. But still, Winston appears worried that his sister will follow him into his safe space and ruin the whole purpose of having it.

Thankfully, their human has been paying attention and can see what’s been happening. When Winston goes into the kitchen, he won’t climb into the cabinet if Spooky follows him. He just looks up with pleading eyes, as if to say, “Can you please take her away long enough for me to hop in there without her seeing, pretty please?”

And that’s exactly what their human does, taking Spooky to the bedroom for a few minutes so Winston can secretly escape into his cabinet.

“Spooky is very confused, but Winston’s introverted space cannot be compromised,” the owner shares. Introverts everywhere are feeling seen.

Introverts everywhere are seeing themselves in Winston

In the comments, people shared how they relate to Winston’s need for alone time and praised the cats’ owner for noticing and respecting it:

“I understand Winston on a molecular level. I too dislike it when people follow me into my cabinet when I’m trying to decompress and recharge. Good on you, Winston, for prioritising self-care.”

“I don’t like when people try to follow me into my cabinet either.”

“As a fellow introvert, I completely understand. Kudos to Winston for caring for Spooky’s feelings.”

“As an introvert myself, I can only say thank you for allowing Winston his refuge.”

“I feel that this is a very very VERY good thing to do. For anyone, not just cats. Letting peeps have their own space to decompress in means they’ll be happier and more able to stay social and happy.” Cats are often social, but on their own terms. Photo credit: Canva

Are cats social or solitary creatures? Yes.

Cats have traditionally been viewed as solitary animals, and sometimes they are. But most of us who’ve had cats, especially more than one, know them to be social creatures as well.

Cats’ social structure is just different than humans or other social animals. Related females tend to form colonies when left alone, while males do tend to be more solitary. But as with most things “cat,” that’s not a hard and fast rule. Basically, the answer to the solitary vs. social question can be summed up in this one sentence from the Milwaukee Cat Clinic: “Cats choose with whom to be social and when.”

That’s likely why Winston’s desire for alone time in the cabinet seems so deliberate. Humans on the introvert end of the spectrum feel a similar pull to solitude when we’ve had enough socializing. Introverts aren’t altogether unsocial; they just choose with whom to be social and when, like a cat.

Winston is basically living every introvert’s dream: a cabinet of one’s own and a guardian who makes sure that no one, not even our closest loved ones, will follow us into it.

You can follow Winston and Spooky on YouTube.