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Winston the cat becomes an icon for introverts with his secret ‘alone cabinet’

Winston doesn’t want Spooky to know when he retreats to his safe space.

By

Annie Reneau

cat introvert pets alone time
Photo credit: CanvaIntroverts everywhere want a cabinet of their own to retreat to.

It’s commonly understood that extroverts replenish their energy by being around people, and introverts find restoration in being alone. So it’s no wonder that a tabby cat named Winston and his “alone cabinet” have grabbed the attention of introverts everywhere.

Winston lives with his sister, a black cat named Spooky, who can be a little…well, clingy. Spooky loves Winston and wants to be where he is, preferably as close as possible. Winston loves Spooky, too, but sometimes he needs some space. That’s when he surreptitiously slips away to the kitchen and takes respite in a “secret” cabinet where he can be alone for a bit.

There’s just one problem: Spooky seems to be catching on to Winston’s hiding place.

And Winston apparently doesn’t want Spooky to know when he’s retreating to his alone cabinet.

‘Winston’s introverted space cannot be compromised.’

According to their human, Spooky isn’t the brightest bulb in the bunch and doesn’t know that she can open cabinets. But still, Winston appears worried that his sister will follow him into his safe space and ruin the whole purpose of having it.

Thankfully, their human has been paying attention and can see what’s been happening. When Winston goes into the kitchen, he won’t climb into the cabinet if Spooky follows him. He just looks up with pleading eyes, as if to say, “Can you please take her away long enough for me to hop in there without her seeing, pretty please?”

And that’s exactly what their human does, taking Spooky to the bedroom for a few minutes so Winston can secretly escape into his cabinet.

“Spooky is very confused, but Winston’s introverted space cannot be compromised,” the owner shares. Introverts everywhere are feeling seen.

Introverts everywhere are seeing themselves in Winston

In the comments, people shared how they relate to Winston’s need for alone time and praised the cats’ owner for noticing and respecting it:

“I understand Winston on a molecular level. I too dislike it when people follow me into my cabinet when I’m trying to decompress and recharge. Good on you, Winston, for prioritising self-care.”

“I don’t like when people try to follow me into my cabinet either.”

“As a fellow introvert, I completely understand. Kudos to Winston for caring for Spooky’s feelings.”

“As an introvert myself, I can only say thank you for allowing Winston his refuge.”

“I feel that this is a very very VERY good thing to do. For anyone, not just cats. Letting peeps have their own space to decompress in means they’ll be happier and more able to stay social and happy.”

cats, snuggling, pets
Cats are often social, but on their own terms. Photo credit: Canva

Are cats social or solitary creatures? Yes.

Cats have traditionally been viewed as solitary animals, and sometimes they are. But most of us who’ve had cats, especially more than one, know them to be social creatures as well.

Cats’ social structure is just different than humans or other social animals. Related females tend to form colonies when left alone, while males do tend to be more solitary. But as with most things “cat,” that’s not a hard and fast rule. Basically, the answer to the solitary vs. social question can be summed up in this one sentence from the Milwaukee Cat Clinic: “Cats choose with whom to be social and when.”  

That’s likely why Winston’s desire for alone time in the cabinet seems so deliberate. Humans on the introvert end of the spectrum feel a similar pull to solitude when we’ve had enough socializing. Introverts aren’t altogether unsocial; they just choose with whom to be social and when, like a cat.

Winston is basically living every introvert’s dream: a cabinet of one’s own and a guardian who makes sure that no one, not even our closest loved ones, will follow us into it.

You can follow Winston and Spooky on YouTube.

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    The work Anakin’s Trails does isn’t easy and since it’s a nonprofit, they rely on donations, which is how they were able to help provide Andrea a hotel room when she came to be reunited with her dog. And how they are able to help many others reunite with the four-legged member of their family.

    If you’d like to donate to Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery Team so they can continue their work, you can do so here.

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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    This was a first for us..when she made her nest on my husbands tool bench I pulled out the camera. The whole process was about 10 mins from start to finish…#chickenlayinganegg #egglaying #hen #chicken #chickeneggs

    ♬ Suasana Pedesaan Dan Kicauan Burung – NYong Niode

    Now see if the comments match what you were thinking:

    “Was I the only one that wasn’t sure exactly where the egg was going to pop out of?”

    “Great. Now I feel awful eating eggs. She went through all that and I just come along and see breakfast. Damn.”

    “Totally makes sense why chickens are so mean. If I had to go through childbirth every day of my life, I’d be a raging lunatic too!”

    “I never stopped to appreciate the eggs I consumed. After watching this, I have more respect for eggs and the chickens that lay them.”

    A hen sits in a nest with an egg
    A hen sits in a nesting box with an egg. Photo credit: Canva

    “Girl… I promise not to complain about the price of eggs. Please take a day off, you deserve it.”

    “I’d be pissed if I had to lay an egg every day.”

    “We should have a moment of silence every time we crack an egg as respect. That was some work!”

    The overwhelming sentiments people shared were: (1) “Wow, I have truly never watched a hen lay an egg before,” and (2) “Wow, I will never take eggs for granted again.” Some also said, “I don’t know if I want to eat eggs anymore,” rethinking their breakfast choices.

    Does it hurt a chicken to lay an egg?

    Watching this hen lay her egg on the workbench had people feeling for her. It’s a bit reminiscent of giving birth, especially with her bearing down and “singing the egg song” just before it popped out.

    A hen bearing down to lay an egg
    A hen prepares to lay an egg. Photo credit: Canva

    According to The Humane League, most experts agree that laying eggs is not generally painful for hens. How do they know? Here are the specifics:

    “The reason it is hard to answer this question with complete clarity is because, of course, chickens cannot tell us for sure whether they’re experiencing pain when laying eggs. There are some signs, but we have to be careful not to misread them. For example, for a long time humans (including that first century Roman writer, Columella) believed that the sound many chickens make before laying indicated pain. However, studies found that the sound was instead an “egg song,” which could have a number of explanations, including happiness and scaring off predators. Another study found that when a hen “sings” it is more likely to be associated with contentment, while cackling aligns with danger.”

    Naturally, there are things that can go wrong during the egg-laying process that can make it painful. Signs that a hen is in distress while laying include wheezing, distressed squawking, not eating or drinking, isolating, hunching over, drooping, avoiding movement or activity, and slow or awkward movements. Most of the time, however, a hen will recover immediately after laying an egg and go on with life as if nothing happened.

    How often do chickens lay eggs?

    Hens basically lay eggs daily, but that’s a bit oversimplified.

    The University of Wisconsin–Madison notes that hens ovulate, releasing an egg yolk, every 24 to 26 hours. It then takes about 26 hours for the egg white and shell to form around the yolk. As a result, hens typically lay one egg per day, but the timing shifts later each day. Once in a while, a hen will also “skip” a day or two.

    Hens did not originally lay more than 300 eggs a year, however. Through centuries of selective breeding, humans have “engineered” chickens to become more prolific egg layers.

    Many people have concerns about the well-being of hens used in the industrial production of eggs. Even when we try to make ethical choices about the food we consume, the details are not always clear. Labels on egg cartons, such as “organic,” “cage-free,” and “pasture-raised,” can be confusing, but Certified Humane offers an explainer that helps demystify these terms.

    Whatever egg choices we make, seeing the laying process may at least give us a newfound respect and gratitude for the hens who lay them.

    Keep Reading →
  • Dog mom shares adorable video of the ‘chores’ her pit bull pup thinks she’s doing
    Photo credit: via Stiv XTZ/PexelsA pitbull stares at the window, looking for the mailman.
    ,

    Dog mom shares adorable video of the ‘chores’ her pit bull pup thinks she’s doing

    No one can call her a freeloader.

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    Dogs are naturally driven by a sense of purpose and a need for belonging, which are all part of their instinctual pack behavior. When a dog has a job to do, it taps into its needs for structure, purpose, and the feeling of contributing to its pack, which in a domestic setting translates to its human family.

    But let’s be honest: In a traditional domestic setting, dogs have fewer chores they can do as they would on a farm or as part of a rescue unit. A doggy mom in Vancouver Island, Canada had fun with her dog’s purposeful uselessness by sharing the 5 “chores” her pit bull-Lab mix does around the house.

    The mom says Rhubarb has chores because “we didn’t raise a freeloader.”

    Working like a dog 

    @rhubarbthedoggo

    No freeloaders on my watch 🙅🏻‍♀️ #pittiesoftiktok #dogtiktokers #dogsoftiktok #pitbulllove #pibblelove #pibbles #pibblemixesoftiktok #pitbullmix #dogfluencers #doggotiktoker #dogmomsoftiktok #dogmomlife #dogmoms #dogtiktokviral #dogmomma #prettypitty #prettypittie #prettypitties #dogrelatable #relatabledogmom #relatabledog

    ♬ Dump Truck(Back It Up & Dump It) – KINFOLK THUGS

     

    1. Makes sure the laundry doesn’t get cold

    Translation: Sits on top of the clean laundry, ready to be folded.

    2. Unlicensed therapist

    Translation: Gives us kisses when we’re tired or feeling down.

    3. Supervise repairs

    Translation: She gets in the way when you’re in a compromised, uncomfortable position with a wrench in your hand.

    4. Alerts us when there’s an intruder

    Translation: Stands at the window and barks furiously at the mailman.

    5. Keeps mum’s spot warm

    Translation: Lays in her spot on her favorite chair in the living room.

    Rhubarb’s fan club

    Here are some of the comments inspired by the video.

    He’s carrying that household on his back. Give him a raise.

    Obviously the most valuable member of the household.

    Rhubarb needs a little vacation from working so flipping hard!

    Hardest worker there ever was.

    He’s carrying that household on his back.

    Here’s to Rhubarb, for earning his keep, and being adorable while doing it. It’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it.

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
  • Travel expert reveals the one free room upgrade you should always ask for
    Photo credit: CanvaThe one free room upgrade you should always ask for.
    ,

    Travel expert reveals the one free room upgrade you should always ask for

    Want a larger room with a better view?

    Tod Perry

    Having a great experience at a hotel is all about the small things: an easy check-in and check-out, crisp sheets, and—most importantly—a USB charger by the TV that actually works. Jamie Fraser, the owner of a private-use estate in Scotland, recently shared a way for travelers to make their stay a little nicer, for free.

    Fraser revealed a travel secret to Metro: “Corner rooms are often slightly larger than standard rooms because of the building layout. They also usually only share one wall with another guest, meaning they can be noticeably quieter, which many travelers really appreciate after a long journey.”

    Ask for a corner room upgrade

    Better yet, corner rooms are often available free of charge. They’re typically not listed any differently from other rooms of a similar size and are assigned based on hotel capacity.

    Traveling Phil, an Instagram travel influencer, agrees. In a video, his wife explains that corner rooms offer four distinct features: two walls of windows, more square footage, increased natural light, and often better views. It’s the “same price” for a “better experience.”

    Another perk of a corner room, according to Your Mileage May Vary, is reduced foot traffic. Being farther from the elevator means fewer late-night footsteps, and you may also be closer to an emergency stairway in case of a safety issue.

    hotel, hotel upgrade, traveler, luggage, woman in hotel
    Woman in a hotel room. Photo credit: Canva

    “When hotel architects and designers start to cut up floors into bays, the rooms in the center of the floors—specifically near elevators, stairwells, and utility closets—will have less room because of space being cut to help service the building,” Karl von Ramm, general manager of The Loutrel in Charleston, South Carolina, told Southern Living.

    He added that your best chance is “typically corner rooms or rooms along the front side of the building, where stairwells and utilities are typically not present.”

    How to get a corner room for free

    According to Traveling Phil:

    • Book a standard room (don’t overpay upfront)
    • Check in later in the day (after room shuffle)
    • Politely ask, “Do you happen to have any corner rooms available?”
    • Mention it’s a special occasion (even just a getaway)
    • Smile. Energy matters.
    @adventure.unleash0

    Follow for more travel hacks! #hotel #travelhacks #traveltok

    ♬ Little Things – Adrián Berenguer

    Whether you’re hoping to upgrade to a corner room or a suite, you can increase your chances by telling the person at the front desk it’s a special occasion.

    “In the luxury hotel industry, we are always looking for a reason to celebrate and elevate the guest experience,” Lizzie Davidson, Thompson Houston’s area director of revenue, tells Southern Living. “Mentioning your special occasion—such as a birthday, anniversary, or maybe even just a simple staycation escape with your loved one—always goes a long way at the reception area or concierge team.”

    So next time you check into a hotel, make this simple request—it likely won’t be much trouble for the staff. That way, you can make your trip a little extra special knowing you’ve secured a better view and a quieter room for the same price.

    Keep Reading →
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