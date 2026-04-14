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In 1958, NASA recruited 11 Deaf men to test how zero gravity affects humans

Their work helped build the incredible space missions that followed.

By

Cecily Knobler

NASA, Gallaudet Eleven, space travel, research
Photo credit: NASAThe Gallaudet Eleven volunteer for space research.

We are constantly being reminded of Isaac Newton’s famous quote, “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” Eleven such giants were recruited as volunteers from Gallaudet University (then Gallaudet College) in Washington, D.C. in 1958. Their task was to help researchers understand the effects of weightlessness on Deaf people who didn’t experience motion sickness.

Deemed the Gallaudet Eleven, they helped pave the way for hundreds of space flights, including the most recent Artemis II. Ranging in age from 25 to 48 years, the eleven men included Harold Domich, Robert Greenmun, Barron Gulak, Raymond Harper, Jerald Jordan, Harry Larson, David Myers, Donald Peterson, Raymond Piper, Alvin Steele, and John Zakutney. Each and every one of them selflessly gave their time and their bodies to what would become monstrous breakthroughs in astrophysics.

Houston had a problem

Actor and Deaf activist, Nyle DiMarco, recently took to social media to share the historical tidbit, lest people forget. In an Instagram reel, he wrote,

“Everyone’s talking about Artemis II. The first humans to travel to the moon in 50 years. Historic mission. But nobody’s talking about the Deaf men who made it possible.

In the late 1950s, NASA had a problem. They needed to understand what weightlessness does to the human body. But every test subject kept getting violently motion sick.

So they came to Gallaudet.

Eleven Deaf men. Most of them had lost their hearing to spinal meningitis as children, which also damaged their vestibular system. Their inner ears couldn’t be overwhelmed. They were immune to motion sickness.

NASA put them in centrifuges. Zero-gravity flights. A rotating room for twelve straight days. One experiment on a ferry in choppy Nova Scotia waters. The researchers got so seasick they had to cancel it. The Gallaudet Eleven? They were playing cards.

Their bodies gave NASA the data it needed to send humans into space.

No Gallaudet Eleven — no Mercury. No Mercury — no Apollo. No Apollo — no Artemis II.

Sixty years later, four astronauts just flew 252,000 miles from Earth and came home safely. They stood on the shoulders of eleven Deaf men most people have never heard of. Now you know! #nasa #gallaudet11 #artemisii @nasa”

The post has already received nearly 400,000 likes and over 6,000 comments. One Instagrammer writes, “Diversity in all its forms is what makes us great. And all of us working together is what helps us advance as a civilization! Thank you for sharing this and bringing visibility to this piece of history, and thank you Gallaudet 11 for your contribution.”

The tests

The official NASA website shared some of the tests in which the brave volunteers took part. “One test saw four subjects spend 12 straight days inside a 20-foot slow rotation room, which remained in a constant motion of ten revolutions per minute.”

Then, of course, there were the zero-g flights. “In another scenario, subjects participated in a series of zero-g flights in the notorious ‘Vomit Comet’ aircraft to understand connections between body orientation and gravitational cues.”

They even took the volunteers to Nova Scotia to test big waves. “Another experiment, conducted in a ferry off the coast of Nova Scotia, tested the subjects’ reactions to the choppy seas. While the test subjects played cards and enjoyed one another’s company, the researchers themselves were so overcome with seasickness that the experiment had to be canceled. The Gallaudet test subjects reported no adverse physical effects and, in fact, enjoyed the experience.”

“We were young and adventurous”

The test subjects themselves shared their experiences. Barron Gulak reminisced, “In retrospect, yes, it was scary…but at the same time we were young and adventurous.”

On DiMarco’s identical Facebook post, Harry Larson’s child, “Moose” Larson, shared a photo and wrote, “They were recently recognized with a cool plaque at Gallaudet! My dad is one of them and, funny enough, never really talked about it.” A commenter responded, “I’ve worked with your dad a lot on this project during the museum exhibition several years ago. He’s been so wonderful, always willing to come to events. I’m so glad he’s sharing his story now.”

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  • A 13-year-old boy has become the first person to be cured of this deadly brain cancer
    Photo credit: Lesja Jemeljanova via FacebookLucas Jemeljanova poses with his family a year before being diagnosed with cancer
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    A 13-year-old boy has become the first person to be cured of this deadly brain cancer

    DIPG used to be a death sentence. Now there might be some hope.

    Sarah Watts

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    It’s a parent’s worst nightmare: Taking your child to the doctor and receiving a life-changing diagnosis. It only adds to the heartbreak when they find out there may be no effective treatment at all, and that all they can do is hope for the best.

    Few diagnoses strike fear in the heart of parents and doctors more than a cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG. Primarily found in children, DIPG is a highly aggressive brain tumor that is uniformly fatal, with less than 10 percent of children surviving longer than two years after diagnosis. The tumors grow fast and on extremely vital areas like the spine and brain stem, making them exceptionally hard to remove. Though young patients have been treated with radiation, chemotherapy, and surgeries, no one had ever been cured of the fatal cancer.

    But for the first time ever, a 13-year-old boy from Belgium named Lucas Jemeljanova has beaten the odds.

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    Various brain scans. Photo credit:

    Diagnosed with DIPG at age six, Lucas’ doctor Jacques Grill told Lucas’ parents, Cedric and Olesja, that he was unlikely to live very long. Instead of giving up hope, Cedric and Olesja flew Lucas to France to participate in a clinical trial called BIOMEDE, which tested new potential drugs against DIPG.

    Lucas was randomly assigned a medication called everolimus in the clinical trial, a chemotherapy drug that works by blocking a protein called mTOR. mTOR helps cancer cells divide and grow new blood vessels, while everolimus decreases blood supply to the tumor cells and stops cancer cells from reproducing. Everolimus, a tablet that’s taken once per day, has been approved in the UK and the US to treat cancers in the breast, kidneys, stomach, pancreas, and others—but until the BIOMEDE clinical trial, it had never before been used to treat DIPG.

    DIPG, cancer, childhood cancer, clinical trial, pediatric medicine
    Lucas Jemeljanova poses with his mother. Photo credit: Lesja Jemeljanova via Facebook

    Though doctors weren’t sure how Lucas would react to the medication, it quickly became clear that the results were good.

    “Over a series of MRI scans, I watched as the tumor completely disappeared,” Grill said in an interview. Even more remarkably, the tumor has not returned since. Lucas, who is now thirteen, is considered officially cured of DIPG.

    Even after the tumor was gone, Grill, who is the head of the Brain Tumor Program in the Department of Child and Teenage Oncology at Gustave Roussy cancer research hospital in Paris, was reluctant to stop Lucas’ treatments. Until about a year and a half ago, Lucas was still taking everolimus once every day.

    “I didn’t know when to stop, or how, because there was no other reference in the world,” Grill said.

    While Lucas is the only one in the clinical trial whose tumor has completely disappeared, seven other children have been considered “long responders” to everolimus, meaning their tumors have not progressed for more than three years after starting treatment.

    DIPG, cancer, childhood cancer, clinical trial, pediatric medicine
    Lucas with his mother. Photo credit: Lesja Jemeljanova via Facebook

    So why did everolimus work so well for Lucas? Doctors think that an extremely rare genetic mutation in Lucas’ tumor “made its cells far more sensitive to the drug,” Grill said, while the drug worked well in other children because of the “biological peculiarities” of their tumors.

    While everolimus is by no means a cure, the trial has provided real hope for parents and families of children diagnosed with DIPG. Doctors must now work to better understand why Lucas’ tumor responded so well to the drug and how they can replicate those results in tumor “organoids”—artificially-grown cells that resemble an organ. After that, said Marie-Anne Debily, a researcher in the BIOMEDE trial, “the next step will be to find a drug that works as well on tumor cells.”

    A more recent clinical trial tested a new immunotherapy treatment on young DIPG patients and showed promising results. Many of the patients’ tumors shrank and several participants saw functional improvements in their symptoms and day-to-day lives. But only one of the 11 patients has seen success that rivals Lucas’ — a young man identified only as Drew, who has been thriving tumor-free for over four years after receiving treatment.

    Once considered a definitive death sentence, there is real hope for the first time. But there’s much more research and work to be done. Until then, however, Lucas’ doctors are thrilled.

    “Lucas’ case offers real hope,” said Debily.

    DIPG, cancer, childhood cancer, clinical trial, pediatric medicine
    Lucas with his parents and sister. Photo credit: Lesja Jemeljanova via Facebook

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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  • A man who wanted to ‘see music’ paired a piano with bioluminescent algae. It’s magical to watch.
    Photo credit: HTX Studio/YouTubeBioluminescent algae respond when the piano keys are played.
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    A man who wanted to ‘see music’ paired a piano with bioluminescent algae. It’s magical to watch.

    It took three years of experimenting, but the outcome was worth the wait.

    Annie Reneau

    Music is meant to be heard and not seen, right? Sure, we can watch musicians play instruments, and we can see music notation on paper. But that’s not the same as seeing music itself.

    A young man named He Tongxue from HTX Studio, a team of DIY innovators from Hangzhou, China, wanted to be able to “see music.” He had just started learning piano and felt like the visible dimension was missing. There are plenty of computer programs that create digital visual effects with music, of course. But the goal was to make music visible in real life.

    It took the studio three years, four prototypes, and endless tests to come up with just the right combination of elements. They wanted something that would rise from the piano and light up when the keys were pressed.

    “Our first thought was smoke,” he said. They figured they could line up smoke machines that would be triggered by the piano keys and use lasers to light up the smoke as it rises.

    The studio built a prototype, and at first, it looked pretty cool. But after playing the piano for a few minutes, the cool factor wore off. He later described it as “a disaster.”

    “The smoke drifts everywhere,” he said. “You can’t tell which light matches which note. It feels like a genie is coming out. And after a while, it feels like someone is barbecuing inside the piano.”

    They wanted the smoke to rise in chunks, like solid musical notes, instead of spreading out. That led them to the idea of vortex rings. Essentially, they could make smoke rings that would give the visible “notes” more structure.

    music, smoke, innovation, tech
    A vortex ring of smoke floats through the air. Photo credit: Canva

    A second prototype was made to test out this idea. And it did look really cool…at first. The vortex rings worked, but there was too much extraneous smoke that eventually built up and made it hard to see the rings. The contraptions that made the rings were also too large to make separate ones for all 88 keys of the piano, and making them smaller rendered them unusable.

    Back to the drawing board again.

    Since a vortex ring is essentially rotating fluid, they shifted to different fluids: water and paint. They created yet another piano prototype that would shoot paint vortex rings into water. Yet again, cool at first, but soon the water simply clouded up as the paint rings dissipated. They tried using oil paints, which wouldn’t dissolve in water, but that also disappointed. Oil paint didn’t form rings, but rather broke apart into small spheres in the water.

    Bubbles, water, tech, visual
    When smoke didn’t work, the studio turned to water. Photo credit: Canva

    However, the spheres gave them the idea of simply using droplets. They created a piano that would push up a droplet of colored glycerin into the water tank with each note played. Lights would illuminate them.

    The idea was solid, but the execution left something to be desired. The beauty of the lit-up droplets didn’t extend throughout the tank. The droplets drifted, and attempts to rein them in with glass tubes ruined the magical effect.

    “By this point, the project had dragged on for two years,” he said. “We had tried everything we could think of. I honestly didn’t know what I was to do. We’ve abandoned projects before. But never one that consumed this much time, energy, and effort from almost everyone in the studio.”

    Then disaster struck. One night, the glass tank shattered under the water pressure, destroying the entire system.

    Watch the full story here:

    “If the universe was telling me to stop, this felt like the sign,” he said. But in the midst of significant setbacks and creeping self-doubt, the idea of turning to nature arose. What if they used bioluminescent algae, which light up all on their own?

    “Around the world, you can see this blue glow in coastal waters,” he said. “It’s caused by a reaction between luciferin and luciferase when the algae are stimulated. We didn’t spray algae into water. We filled the entire tank with them, then disturbed them with bubbles so they would glow all the way to the surface.”

    He and his studio mates did it. No AI. No digital effects. Real-life, 3D visible music with an assist from nature. They named it the Blue Tears Piano.

    Here’s German pianist Oskar Roman Jezior playing “Golden Hour” on it:

    You can follow HTX Studio on YouTube for more incredible innovations.

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  • The surprisingly genius design of common zippers and why so many have ‘YKK’ on the pull tab
    Photo credit: CanvaZipper design is genuinely genius.
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    The surprisingly genius design of common zippers and why so many have ‘YKK’ on the pull tab

    YKK stands for Yoshida Kōgyō Kabushikikaisha.

    Annie Reneau

    Between clothing, outerwear, handbags, and cushion covers, most of us have no shortage of zippers in our households. They’re so ubiquitous that we probably don’t give them much thought (until one of them stops working properly, of course).

    But zippers are surprisingly fascinating, from their storied history to their truly genius design. Veritasium created a video explaining how zippers work, how they were invented, and why so many have the letters “YKK” on them, which you can watch here:

    Host Gregor Čavlović starts us off with a remarkable fact: “We’ve made more zippers than there are stars in the Milky Way.” Wow. But how did we get here?

    It all began with a not-so-great inventor who knew how to sell an idea

    In the late 1800s, American engineer Whitcomb Judson decided that fastening buttons and hooks one by one was entirely too tedious. He came up with a zipper-like device for shoes that would automatically connect hook-and-eye fasteners. He received a patent, but the device didn’t work very well. Still, he didn’t let that minor detail deter him.

    “In 1893 at the Chicago World’s Fair, he presented this fastening device as the next big thing, claiming that in no time at all, this would replace buttons and laces,” says Čavlović. “And not just on shoes, but on all sorts of garments. A few wealthy investors actually believed it. So with their backing, the Universal Fastener Company was born.”

    Whitcomb Judson and his patent for his clasp locker device that came before the modern zipper
    Whitcomb Judson’s clasp locker device was a precursor to the modern zipper. Photo credit: Images in the public domain

    But it would take another decade for a usable zipper-like product to come from Judson’s company. They had made an automatic fastener for women’s skirts, but even that was a bust. The device jammed constantly and couldn’t be washed with the garment, meaning it had to be removed before each wash and sewn back in afterward. The company struggled to retain customers and fell into debt.

    How a manager’s “gorgeous” daughter played a major role in the invention of the modern zipper

    In 1906, 25-year-old Swedish engineer Gideon Sundback joined Judson’s floundering company. Sundback may or may not have had a particular affinity for fasteners, but he did have an affinity for Elvira, the “absolutely drop-dead gorgeous” daughter of one of the company’s managers.

    Sundback took the job to get closer to Elvira, and it worked. They fell in love and married, and in the meantime, Sundback made minor improvements to Judson’s fastener design. Tragically, Elvira fell ill and died soon after giving birth to their daughter. Sundback was devastated.

    To deal with his grief, he threw himself into his work. He eventually tossed Judson’s fastener idea completely and came up with a “separable fastener” design of his own. Patented in 1914, Sundback’s design is nearly identical to zippers today.

    Gideon Sundback and his patent for his zipper design
    Gideon Sundback and his zipper patent. Photo credit: Images in the public domain

    How a zipper (aka “the hookless hooker”) actually works

    Sundback’s design was fairly simple, but ingenious—so ingenious, in fact, that manufacturing capabilities at the time were no match for it. He also had to design the machinery to produce the zipper.

    (You really have to watch the video to see how the machine was designed and how a zipper works. The folks at Veritasium even created a large-scale model to make the mechanism easier to see.)

    Finally, the Universal Fastener Company had created a commercially viable product. They initially called it a “hookless hooker,” which, thankfully, lasted only a blip. They ultimately went with a less eyebrow-raising name: the “hookless fastener.”

    The word “zipper” actually came from B.F. Goodrich Company (yes, the tire company), after it used the fastener in rubber boots it manufactured. It called them Zipper boots, after the “zip” sound they made when used. The boots were a hit, and the name stuck—eventually becoming the common term for the hookless fastener.

    What’s the deal with “YKK” being on so many zipper pulls?

    If you check the zippers in your home, there’s a good chance you’ll find the letters “YKK” on many of the pull tabs. Why?

    YKK stands for Yoshida Kōgyō Kabushikikaisha, the Japanese company that manufactures more zippers than any other in the world—close to 10 billion each year. YKK is the undisputed G.O.A.T. of zippers.

    That story began in 1933 with Tadao Yoshida, a salesman in Japan whose company had gone under. He found a pile of unsold zippers among the company’s leftover inventory, bought them, and started his own zipper business.

    His goal was to make zippers that never failed. That foresight into how frustrating an unreliable zipper is for a consumer proved invaluable. After some setbacks that could have ended his business ambitions, Yoshida became the leading manufacturer of zippers in the world. And he kept on honing the quality and efficiency of the manufacturing process, eventually bringing every part of the process in-house.

    Red sweater with a YKK zipper closeup
    YKK zippers are seen all over the world. Photo credit: Cornischong/Wikimedia Commons

    Yoshida had created a zipper juggernaut. Today, YKK makes over 7,000 types of zippers and dominates the global zipper market. It also operates under an endearing philosophy referred to as “The Cycle of Goodness,” which basically boils down to: “No one prospers without rendering benefit to others.”

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  • NVIDIA’s CEO realized the smartest people aren’t ‘technical.’ They have a totally different skill.
    Photo credit: via NVIDIA Taiwan/Wikimedia CommonsNVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang speaking in 2016.
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    NVIDIA’s CEO realized the smartest people aren’t ‘technical.’ They have a totally different skill.

    “People who are able to see around corners are truly, truly smart.”

    Tod Perry

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    Recently, he appeared on the A Bit Personal podcast with Jodi Shelton, who posed a big question: “Who is the smartest person you’ve ever met?”

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    NVIDIA CEOu00a0Jensen Huang. via Raysonho/Wikimedia Commons

    Who is the smartest person Huang ever met?

    At first, the question sounds like a softball. Of course, Huang might be expected to name someone with exceptional technical talent or a keen eye for design and engineering. He could even point to an important scientist or a tech leader, such as Steve Jobs. Instead, Huang argues that the most intelligent people today are those whose skills can’t be duplicated by AI.

    “I know what people are thinking, the definition of smart is somebody who’s intelligent solves [technical] problems,” Huang responded. “But I find that’s a commodity and we’re not about to prove that artificial intelligence is able to handle that part easiest, right?”

    He added that software engineers were once widely seen as the most intelligent, but AI is now challenging that idea.

    Huang says truly intelligent people know the “unknowables”

    “I think long term … and my personal definition of smart is someone who sits at that intersection of being technically astute but [has] human empathy,” Huang said. “And having the ability to infer the unspoken around the corners. The unknowables. People who are able to see around corners are truly, truly smart. To be able to preempt problems before they show up, just because you feel the vibe. And the vibe came from a combination of data analysis, first principle life experience, wisdom, sensing other people, that vibe. That’s smart. I think it’s gonna be the future definition of smart, and that person might actually score horribly on the SAT.”

    jensen huang, nvidia, ai, chips, huang speech, huang 2016
    NVIDIA CEOu00a0Jensen Huang speaking in 2023. via Wikimedia Commons

    The podcast’s Instagram post received hundreds of comments. “This is a very smart answer to make everyone sound like they have a chance of being smartest person,” one popular commenter wrote. Another joked, “Bro knows he’s the smartest person he’s ever met.”

    Ultimately, as we enter the AI era, it’s becoming clear that the edge humans have isn’t processing power, but the skills that make us most human: empathy, perception, wisdom, emotional intelligence, and the ability to read the room at both micro and macro levels. Huang understands that true human intelligence, something that can’t be created in a data center, is, for now, still the most valuable asset of all.

    Watch the full podcast interview below:

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  • Guy uses a Ziploc bag to show why some things look backwards in mirrors while others don’t
    Photo credit: Canva Photos.Why is text reversed in mirrors?
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    Guy uses a Ziploc bag to show why some things look backwards in mirrors while others don’t

    We get it now!

    Annie Reneau

    Upworthy Staff

    Have you ever wondered why text shows up backwards in a mirror? It’s confusing to our brains because it doesn’t seem like anything else is flipped like that. If we turn our head, it doesn’t move the opposite direction in the mirror. Or does it? After all, right-handed you is actually left-handed you in the mirror. Right? (Wait, is that right?)

    Mirrors can be confusing despite not being very complicated. A mirror image is simply a reflection of what’s in front of it. But when someone else is looking at us head on, they don’t see text in reverse, so why don’t we see what other people see when we see ourselves in a mirror?

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    Woman smiling in a mirror. u200bCanva Photos.

    (If you think this is a super stupid question with a super obvious answer, congratulations. Pat yourself on the back and scootch along so the folks who don’t fully grasp the physics of mirrors can enjoy a demonstration that makes it a little easier to understand.)

    “Why do mirrors reverse text?” asks the creator behind @humanteneleven on YouTube. “You might think it’s just a property of mirrors—they flip things from left to right—but that’s not true.” He then picks up a metal arrow to show that it points the same direction in the mirror as it does in real life. So why is the text flipped when the arrow isn’t?

    He then holds up a book to show how the text on the book cover appears backwards, just like the shirt. But when he holds up a Ziploc bag with the word “HELLO” written on it, the word shows up properly.

    Why? How?

    It’s because he had to flip the book over to see the cover text in the mirror. The baggy, on the other hand, he could just hold up and see the letters through the transparent plastic, just as we see them in real life. If he flips the baggy over like he did the book, the text shows up backwards in the mirror, just like it does in real life.

    “So it’s actually not the mirror that’s flipping anything from left to right,” he says. “It’s the human.”

    People appreciated the simple, straightforward explanation and demonstrations.

    “One of the most insightful demonstrations I’ve seen. It’s simple and explains the phenomenon. Well done!”

    “While I’ve heard this explanation many times before, I’ve only recently seen it demonstrated with text-on-transparency, which is what really makes it click. Great video!”

    “Love these sorts of demonstrations. It’s a bit of a complicated one, but I love seeing how different people’s minds work when explaining simple things like this. My kid explains it with “left is on the left, right is on the right, things aren’t flipped, they are mirrored” but it’s true that you are the one who flips things and I’ve never thought of it that way before.”

    “Oh my God, I haven’t understood explanations from physics videos about why mirrors flip but this, gosh this helps.”

    Mirrors have been hilariously befuddling people in other videos as they try to figure out how the mirror “knows” what’s behind a barrier placed in front of objects.

    @sarahcoome

    this is kinda creepy ? #mirror #relatable #creepy

    ♬ original sound – Franklin Saint

    Is this something all of us should probably have learned in high school? Yes. Do all of us remember everything we learned in high school? No. Does the scientific explanation make perfect sense to everyone even if it’s explained in detail? Um, no.

    Like the reversed text question, having a simplified explanation that doesn’t fully get into the nitty gritty physics and geometry of how mirrors work is helpful for some folks.

    For those who want a bit more scientific substance to their explanations, this next video does a good job of giving a bit more detail while still keeping the explanation simple. It even uses a visual diagram to explain:

    And for those who say, “This is so basic! How do people not understand this?” here’s a video that really does get into the nitty gritty physics and geometry of how mirrors work, diving into ray and wave optics, photons, wave functions, probability, and quantum mechanics. It’s only 12 minutes, and it manages to entertain while explaining, but it certainly blows the notion that understanding mirrors is super simple.

    As one commenter wrote, “I thought I understood mirrors. I understand mirrors even less now. And that’s a compliment.”

    Isn’t science fun?

    This article originally appeared last year.

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  • Innovative farm in Virginia can grow 4 million pounds of strawberries on less than an acre
    Photo credit: CanvaStrawberries can be grown more sustainably.
    , ,

    Innovative farm in Virginia can grow 4 million pounds of strawberries on less than an acre

    This method uses 97 percent less land and up to 90 percent less water than conventional farming.

    Annie Reneau

    Upworthy Staff

    Question: If the average American eats 8 pounds of strawberries a year, and an average strawberry farm yields approximately 20,000 pounds of berries per acre, how many people could a 200-acre strawberry field yielding 4 million pounds of strawberries feed?

    Don’t worry, you don’t have to do the math. The answer is 500,000 people. But what if that same 4-million-pound crop, providing enough strawberries for half a million people, could be grown on just one acre instead of 200? It’s possible. You just have to go—or rather grow—up, up, up.

    Indoor vertical farm company Plenty Unlimited knows a lot about growing up. In fact, it’s their entire business model. Instead of the sprawling fields that traditional farming methods require, “vertical farms” have a much smaller land footprint, utilizing proprietary towers for growing. Plenty has used vertical farming methods to grow greens such as lettuce, kale, spinach and more for years, but now it boasts a vertical berry farm that can yield a whopping 4 million pounds of strawberries on a little less than an acre.

    Growing indoors means not being at the mercy of weather or climate unpredictability (barring a storm taking out your building), which is wise in the era of climate change. Unlike a traditional greenhouse, which still uses the sun for light, Plenty’s indoor vertical farms make use of the latest technology and research on light, pinpointing the wavelengths plants need from the sun to thrive and recreating them with LED lights. Plenty farms also don’t use soil, as what plants really need are water and nutrients, which can be provided without soil (and with a lot less water than soil requires). Being able to carefully control water and nutrients means you can more easily control the size, taste and uniformity of the berries you’re growing.

    If that sounds like a lot of control, it is, and that idea might freak people out. But when a highly controlled environment means not having to use pesticides and using up to 90% less water than traditional farming, it starts to sound like a solid, sustainable farming innovation.

    Plenty even uses AI in its strawberry farm, according to its website:

    “Every element of the Plenty Richmond Farm–including temperature, light and humidity–is precisely controlled through proprietary software to create the perfect environment for the strawberry plants to thrive. The farm uses AI to analyze more than 10 million data points each day across its 12 grow rooms, adapting each grow room’s environment to the evolving needs of the plants – creating the perfect environment for Driscoll’s proprietary plants to thrive and optimizing the strawberries’ flavor, texture and size.”

    Plenty even has its own patent-pending method of pollinating the strawberry flowers that doesn’t require bees. Just the fact that this enormous crop of strawberries will be coming from Virginia is notable, since the vast majority of strawberries in the U.S. are grown in California.

    strawberry, strawberries, strawberry farm, berry farm, farming
    Traditional strawberry farming takes up a lot of land. Photo credit: Canva

    Is Plenty’s model the farm of the future? Perhaps it’s one option, at least — though there are major questions about whether the vertical farming method is truly economically sustainable in the long run. Though Plenty had been growing diverse crops, the company completed a chapter 11 reorganization in the spring of 2025, narrowing the focus of its vertical farming model to strawberries.

    “This emergence is the start of a new, focused era for Plenty,” said Dan Malech, Plenty’s Interim CEO. “Our technology has the power to make fresh food accessible to everyone. To accelerate our impact, we are laser focused on strawberries. We’re expanding the growing capacity in the Plenty Richmond farm and pursuing opportunities to bring Plenty’s vertical strawberry farming technology to new locations through farm sales – something Plenty is uniquely positioned to offer based on its proprietary technology.”

    strawberry, strawberries, strawberry farm, berry farm, farming
    Strawberries are a wildlyu00a0popular fruit. Giphy

    Plenty is not the only vertical farm company out there, which is great. The more we grapple with the impact of climate change and outdated, unsustainable farming practices, the more innovative ideas we’ll need to feed the masses. If they can get four million pounds of strawberries out of an acre of land, what else is possible?

    This article originally appeared in February. It has been updated.


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  • Ontario teen says he’ll live in ‘modular home’ invention for a year to prove it can end homelessness
    Photo credit: @ribalzebian on InstagramRibal Zebian is going to test a house he designed by living in it for a year.
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    Ontario teen says he’ll live in ‘modular home’ invention for a year to prove it can end homelessness

    He’s already invented a wooden car.

    Erik Barnes

    Ribal Zebian, a student from the city of London in Ontario, Canada, already made headlines last year when he built an electric car out of wood and earned a $120,000 scholarship from it. Now, he’s in the news again for something a little different. Concerned with homelessness in his hometown, Zebian got to work creating a different kind of affordable housing made from fiberglass material. In fact, he’s so confident in his idea that the 18-year-old plans on living in it for a year to test it out himself.

    Currently an engineering student at Western University, Zebian was concerned by both the rising population of the unhoused in his community and the rising cost of housing overall. With that in mind, he conjured up a blueprint for a modular home that would help address both problems.

    Zebian’s version of a modular home would be made of fiberglass panels and thermoplastic polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam. He chose those materials because he believes they can make a sturdy dwelling in a short amount of time—specifically in just a single day.

    “With fiberglass you can make extravagant molds, and you can replicate those,” Zebian told CTV News. “It can be duplicated. And for our roofing system, we’re not using the traditional truss method. We’re using actually an insulated core PET foam that supports the structure and structural integrity of the roof.”

    Zebian also believes these homes don’t have to be purely utilitarian—they can also offer attractive design and customizable features to make them personal and appealing.

    “Essentially, what I’m trying to do is bring a home to the public that could be built in one day, is affordable, and still carries some architecturally striking features,” he said to the London Free Press. “We don’t want to be bringing a house to Canadians that is just boxy and that not much thought was put into it.”

    Beginning in May 2026, Zebian is putting his modular home prototype to the test by living inside of a unit for a full year with the hope of working out any and all kinks before approaching manufacturers.

    “We want to see if we can make it through all four seasons- summer, winter, spring, and fall,” said Zebian. “But that’s not the only thing. When you live in something that long and use it, you can notice every single mistake and error, and you can optimize for the best experience.”

    While Zebian knows that his modular homes aren’t a long-term solution to either the homeless or housing crisis, he believes they could provide an inexpensive option to help people get the shelter they need until certain policies are reformed so the unhoused can find affordable permanent dwellings.

    @hard.knock.gospel

    What to buy for the homeless at the grocery store. 🛒 Most people get it wrong. After being there myself, these are the survival items that actually matter 💯 The 2nd to last one is about more than survival—it’s about DIGNITY. We are all one circumstance away from the same shoes 🙏 SAVE this for your next grocery run. 📌 IG@hardknockgospel Substack@ Outsiders_Anonymous #homelessness #helpingothers #kindness #payitforward #learnontiktok

    ♬ Cozy Day (Lofi) – The Machinist Beats

    Zebian’s proposal and experiment definitely inspires others to try to help, too. If you wish to lend a hand to the unhoused community in your area in the United States, but don’t know where to look, you can find a homeless shelter or charity near you through here. Whether it’s through volunteering or through a donation, you can help make a difference.

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  • Does self-control equal happiness and success? A new study flips the idea on its head.
    Photo credit: via Canva/PhotosA woman eating two donuts.
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    Does self-control equal happiness and success? A new study flips the idea on its head.

    “Think of well-being as the fuel that powers the engine of self-control.”

    Tod Perry

    In Western culture, there has always been the assumption that self-control lies at the root of having a successful and happy life. After all, early to bed and early to rise makes one happy, wealthy, and wise, right? We assume that the child who chooses to wait 10 minutes to eat two marshmallows rather than eat only one right away has the impulse control to succeed in life. However, a new study from Singapore shows that we may have things backward.

    Is self-control the key to happiness?

    Researchers at the National University of Singapore noted that there was little solid research demonstrating that self-control was the key to happiness and success, so they set out to test that assumption. They found that the causal relationship between self-control and happiness or success was “surprisingly weak and fraught with issues.”

    woman, silly face, tongue out, goofy girl, funny girl, funny face
    A woman having a goofball moment. via Canva/Photos

    The researchers conducted two experiments, one involving participants in China and the other in the United States. Both came back with the same results: Participants who ranked high in self-control didn’t appear to be any happier six months later. However, participants who reported high levels of “well-being” at the initial assessment showed greater self-control at the subsequent measurement.

    To put things simply, self-control doesn’t create personal well-being. People who cultivated well-being later showed improved self-control at the follow-up assessment. The key takeaway is this: If you want to achieve a goal, focus on your mental and emotional well-being first. Once that is aligned, you create the internal environment needed to take on difficult tasks. Feeling well leads to functioning well.

    Feeling well precedes functioning well

    “Instead of viewing happiness as a reward you get after achieving your goals through discipline, think of well-being as the fuel that powers the engine of self-control,” Lile Jia, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore and director of the Situated Goal Pursuit (SPUR) Lab, told PsyPost. “If you want to get better at resisting temptations, starting new projects, or sticking with good habits, a great first step is to invest in activities that make you feel happy, energetic, optimistic, and appreciative of life. Our research indicates that feeling well precedes functioning well.”

    Jia conducted a 2018 study on college students and sports that reached a similar conclusion. The question was this: Do high-achieving students take time off from their studies to watch their football or basketball teams, or is that break taken only by students with lower GPAs? The study found that high-achieving students did take time off to watch their teams, but they planned ahead by adding extra study hours in the week before games. Conversely, low-GPA students skipped the game altogether.

    The lesson of the study: More successful people still enjoy indulgences; they simply plan them in advance so they can enjoy them more than if they were last-minute decisions.

    The good news from Jia’s work is that the road to success doesn’t have to be a struggle, because the happier and healthier we are, the more successful we’ll be.

    “Instead, it can be paved with positive experiences,” Jia said. “By actively cultivating joy, engagement, and meaning in our lives, we are not just making ourselves feel better in the moment; we are also building the psychological resources we need to be more effective and successful in the future. It places the pursuit of well-being at the very center of personal growth.”

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