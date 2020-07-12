Everyday hero rips up 'face mask exempt' card in front of shocked 'celebrity' anti-masker
After seeing the video of the everyday hero who called out the racist rant of Kelly Anne Wolfe, we should all go out and purchase a bicycle if there is even a chance we could become as cool as this guy.
The unnamed citizen was riding his bike through the streets of Toronto and came across a group of people eager to get out their message that no one needs to wear a mask. When they handed him a "face mask exempt" card, he calmly ripped it up.
Racist anti masker Kelly Anne Wolfe in Toronto www.youtube.com
Some of you might be aware of the cards people are handing out absolving anyone of responsibility to wear a mask. These cards have appeared all over social media, claiming the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has cleared certain individuals from wearing protective face covering because of mental and/or physical conditions. Last week, the DOJ claimed that it does not endorse any such identification."Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle," U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina said in a statement. "These cards do not carry the force of law. The 'Freedom to Breathe Agency,' or 'FTBA,' is not a government agency."
As seen in the video, these anti-maskers are pushing the "face mask exempt" cards on everyone who passes by, including our man riding a bicycle who took the card and turned it into confetti. And that is when things took a bit of an unexpected turn.
You can hear another anti-masker announcing through a megaphone, "If somebody is being rude to you, the only thing you say to them is have a good day." You then see Kelly Anne Wolfe, a name that sounds like she's Trump's next press secretary, saying, "That's okay. Those are the people that walked the Jews into the gas tanks."
She repeats it again, using the same grammatical and historical inaccuracies from her original statement. Someone tells her to be polite. Of course, she responds saying: "I'm being polite. It's a fact." The Bike Guy decides he's not going to let this slide. He asks, "What was that?" while filming the entire event on his phone. Kelly Anne repeats the same racist comment for a third time. Bike Guy just says, "Oh, good. Thank you. I got you on video."
"Anyone who is going to commit to this kind of civil obedience is the same kind of people that believed their government when they walked the Jews into the gas tanks," she says, for a fourth time. Bike Guy is stunned."Hmmmm," he says. That's pretty much all he had to say. Take a lesson from Bike Guy. Capturing the anti-Semitism lets the world know that these hateful words still exist. It brings light to the situation and hopefully will inspire change.
Kelly Anne went on to say that she is a successful musician with "13 degrees in psychology," a master's degree in political science and is a member of Mensa.
Bike Guy laughs, uncontrollably at her, saying, "How much did you pay for those degrees?"
She quips, "He'll never be as smart as me."
Her science knowledge might be laughing but we'll give her an honorary degree in unintentional stand-up comedy.
If you still think that wearing a mask is a violation of your civil rights, just read about Richard Rose.
As a country, we need to band together and protect each other. People are still dying every day. Thank you, Bike Guy. Thank you for bringing this type of ignorance to the forefront. For the record, I do not believe that you were responsible for the Holocaust, despite the accusations of Kelly Anne Wolfe. We all applaud you for taking a stand and getting it on video.
