Hero principal crowned prom king after he was shot tackling school shooting suspect

A true hero was crowned prom king in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. Kirk Moore, principal of Pauls Valley High School, was recognized by his students for his heroism in stopping a suspected school shooter just a few weeks prior.
On April 7, 20-year-old Victor Hawkins, a former student, entered the school with a gun and intended to carry out a mass shooting inspired by the Columbine school shooting, according to court documents reviewed by KOCO-TV. However, he was stopped by Moore, who courageously tackled Hawkins and held him down in a feat of strength while wrestling the weapon from his hands.
In the process, shots were fired, and Moore was hit in the leg. He was treated at a local hospital and released two days later.
In a statement released shortly after the shooting, Moore expressed gratitude to his community and supporters.
“Words alone cannot begin to express my gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from the Pauls Valley community,” he said. “I am forever grateful for the support I am receiving from those close to me, as well as new friends who have wished me well in their prayers. This support is the reason I am healthy and recovering today.”
He added, “Like so many educators around the country, we prepare for these events through training and careful assessment of the threats. I am grateful that my instincts and training, as well as God’s hand, were available to me.”
Pauls Valley Police Chief Don May also acknowledged Moore’s courage.
“It doesn’t surprise me the actions that he took, but it is amazing, the actions that he took,” May said, according to NBC News. “There’s not a doubt in my mind that he saved kids’ lives.”
To help cover his medical expenses and rehabilitation, a GoFundMe campaign was started for Moore.
Principal Moore crowned prom king
In a video shared on TikTok, Moore receives a hero’s welcome after being announced as prom king. The DJ tells the crowd, “Ladies and gentlemen, our king…Kirk Moore!”
The DJ plays “Hero,” Nickelback’s fitting hit, as Moore enters the frame, and his students go wild with cheers and applause. He high-fives them as he walks by, and a crown is placed on his head.
His students are ecstatic, jumping up and down and screaming for him. Moore appears emotional and hugs the prom queen as they pose for photos together.
Viewers react
The emotional video also had a deep impact on viewers, who sang Moore’s praises:
“Because of him… ALLLLLLLLLLLL the kids were able to attend!!!!”
“That’s awesome his kids obviously love him! Outfitting, considering the circumstances!”
“The Pauls Valley High Student Body has spoken! Prom King Legend…Kirk Moore.”
“And THIS is how legends are made! ❤️”
“This is hopecore 😩🥹❤️”
“Yes sir!!! So deserving. Absolute HERO.”
“What a beautiful way to honor a beautiful man! I’m sitting here crying, can’t imagine what his students and their parents are feeling!!”