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Grandma battling cancer has wish granted by becoming new Taco Bell’s first patron

“Taco Bell opening in their hometown might not be a big deal to most. But to us, it was an answered prayer.”

By

Emily Shiffer

sissonville west virginia, mawmaw pauline, Pauline Monk, taco bell
Photo credit: Instagram/@autumncollette_ (with permission)Grandma battling terminal cancer Pauline Monk, 86, is first customer at Taco Bell in Sissonville, West Virginia.

Pauline Monk, an 86-year-old grandma from Sissonville, West Virginia, is a Taco Bell stan. And Mawmaw Pauline (as she’s called by her grandkids) recently got the opportunity of a lifetime: to be the first patron of a brand new Taco Bell location in her hometown.

“Taco Bell opening in their hometown might not be a big deal to most. But to us, it was an answered prayer that she made it to see that day,” her granddaughter Autumn Collette, tells Upworthy.

Autumn Collette shared a behind-the-scenes video of her Mawmaw Pauline being interviewed by local news station WOWK 13 News, where she shared her excitement over being the first customer to step foot in and eat at her favorite restaurant.

Mawmaw Pauline’s Taco Bell experience

Autumn Collette posted a touching video of Mawmaw Pauline soaking up her Taco Bell experience on opening day, adding that she “got to be the first patron inside. First person to sit down. First person to place an order.”

She explained how MawMaw Pauline was able to have her Taco Bell dream come true.

“My uncle is in the House of Delegates for West Virginia. He rallied hard to get that Taco Bell there,” she shares, adding that he helped his mom attend the opening. “There were a lot of people inside wanting to order and every single person agreed she should be first. It was the sweetest thing. We didn’t even ask for her to be first to order. They just came up to me and asked if she’d want to be first because she deserved that. They also wouldn’t let her pay.”

Mawmaw Pauline got her moment in the spotlight.

During an interview with WOWK 13 News, she said, “Oh, I’ve wanted one for all the time. It’s one of my favorite restaurants. It got here, and then I found out I had terminal cancer, and I didn’t think I’d live to see it built, but thank the Lord that I am here today to open it up! I’m the Queen of the Taco Bell of Sissonville!”

Mawmaw Pauline’s cancer battle

She tells Upworthy, “She beat breast cancer over 20 years ago. She was a blue collar worker who also owned her own businesses and worked hard her whole life. Any time someone in the community was down she was there to lift them up. You’ll never meet someone with a negative thing to say about her.”

In the video’s overlay, Autumn Collette shared that her Mawmaw is unfortunately battling cancer again.

“She was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung and liver cancer in November of 2025. She was given a life expectancy of 2-3 months,” she wrote. “On May 6, 2026: 6 months after her diagnosis…she made it to see the Taco Bell open in her hometown of 70-some years.”

She adds, “My Mawmaw is just an angel on earth. And I know everybody says that about their mawmaws.. but I am for certain that mine really is. She is the most wholesome woman.”

Viewers respond

Many people were touched by this win amid Mawmaw Pauline’s cancer battle and the love and joy she exudes for Taco Bell:

“She should NEVER have to pay for another Taco Bell meal EVER! Free Taco Bell for Life. This brought tears to my eyes ❤️.”

“Baja Bless this woman 🙏🏻.”

“I love her🥹 I’m so happy she got to get her nacho bell grande!!”

“All hail THE Queen of the Taco Bell. 👑👸🌮🔔.”

Grandma chose to live más.”

“Aww the Taco Belle of the Ball!!!”

“Give her everything she wants off that menu!”

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    Photo credit: The Holderness Family/TikTok (used with permission)The Holderness Family's "It's Bright Outside."
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    A couple asleep during the daytime. Photo credit: Canva

    Lyrics to “It’s Bright Outside”

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    The Great Gatsby, today, is considered one of the great American novels. However, when it was published in 1925, the reception was lukewarm.

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    ernest hemingway, f scott fitzgerald, authors, famous writers, life advice, life tips, imposter syndrome, psychology, motivation, famous letters
    A young F. Scott Fitzgerald. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Modern psychologists’ advice has plenty of overlap with Hemingway

    In parts of his letter, Hemingway urged Fitzgerald to stop feeling bad for himself and to channel his pain into his best work.

    “Forget your personal tragedy. We are all bitched from the start and you especially have to hurt like hell before you can write seriously. But when you get the damned hurt use it.”

    One evidence-based strategy for overcoming imposter syndrome is coming up with what psychologists call a “post-mistake compassion plan.” It’s a strategy for moving forward with confidence after screwing up. That’s what Hemingway was trying to help Fitzgerald do; recognize that Tender Is the Night was perhaps not his best work, but that he was more than talented enough to get off the mat and come back stronger.

    No one is perfect, and falling down doesn’t mean you don’t belong.

    In the end, it’s hard to say if things did get better for Fitzgerald. LitHub writes, “he ended his too-short life doing Hollywood hack work to make ends meet before dying, largely forgotten, his final novel left unfinished. His life has long been viewed as a classic tragedy—glamorous rise, brutal fall.”

    But the result was not for a lack of his friends, like Hemingway, trying to help.

    “[I] was always trying to get him to work and tell the truth at least to himself,” Hemingway wrote. “Well, the hell with all of it.”

    We should all be so lucky as to have someone in our lives who will, harshly if need be, insist on reminding us of our own talent and worth.

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    “I want to pass on to others in need just how much total strangers have buoyed my spirits,” Candace Eng tells Upworthy.

    Emily Shiffer

    When Candace Eng and Diana Prince met in college 50 years ago, they had no idea they would become besties. It’s a friendship that has been both life-changing and life-saving for them.

    The friends were recently walking in New York City when they were asked whether they were best friends by Seth Clayton of Besties NYC. Candace revealed her breast cancer diagnosis and the support Diana has given her throughout it in the now-viral video. The emotional clip reached millions of people, inspiring many to donate to Candace’s cancer treatment.

    “We have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and kind comments,” the friends tell Upworthy. “Total strangers come up to us saying how much they have been touched by our genuine friendship. It’s amazing how many people just hug [us].”

    The story of Candace and Diana’s friendship

    “We met in September 1976 at Manhattan Community College, in an English class,” they tell Upworthy.

    They sat next to each other and exchanged numbers to keep in touch. Food brought them together after Candace and her mom invited Diana to lunch, where she was introduced to Chinese food for the first time. From there, their friendship grew.

    Candace began modeling and introduced Diana to the process. With shared modeling experiences, the two decided to start a tradition of spending holidays together. They both eventually married, and Diana moved to Connecticut. Candace had her son in 1989, with Diana following with her first son in 1992. Although their lives were busy, they still saw each other for the holidays.

    Diana and Candace at Candace’s baby shower. Photo credit: Image courtesy of Candace Eng and Diana Prince

    “As the boys aged, we started to get together more often and were always on the phone,” they share.

    Candace’s breast cancer diagnosis

    When Candace learned she had breast cancer, she immediately called Diana. Diana’s mom had cancer and suggested Candace get a second opinion. She learned her cancer was worse than the original diagnosis, but it was still in an early stage.

    “We went to all appointments together,” they share. 

    After Candace’s mastectomy, she spent her time recovering at Diana’s apartment. Her treatments have included chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy, and Diana has been by her side every step of the way.

    “I know that if the tables were turned, Candace would be there in a heartbeat. Her love and friendship are totally unconditional,” Diana says. “Candace is a very giving person, to a fault, never thinking of herself.”

    Diana supports Candace during a cancer treatment. Photo credit: GoFundMe

    Strangers raise money for Candace

    Many people were touched by Candace and Diana’s friendship, and a GoFundMe was started by Diana’s husband, Kevin, to help cover Candace’s care and treatments.

    “She is facing all of this from public housing, on government assistance, food stamps, and Medicare,” he wrote in the GoFundMe. “She has spent her life on the bottom rung, and now she’s fighting the hardest battle of that life with almost nothing in her pockets.”

    Thousands of generous people donated, raising more than $125,000 to help support her.

    “I want to pass on to others in need just how much total strangers have buoyed my spirits,” says Candace. “I am a changed person who has gained self-confidence and believes in herself now.  If we can change people’s lives, we will be happy.  The experience of strangers wanting to have or give us a hug is amazing. We both realize how important touch is and how healing a simple hug or touch on the arm is to all of us.”

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  • C.S. Lewis perfectly articulated how losing a friend affects your other friendships
    Photo credit: CanvaEach of our friends brings out a different part of us.
    ,

    C.S. Lewis perfectly articulated how losing a friend affects your other friendships

    “In each of my friends, there is something that only some other friend can fully bring out…”

    Annie Reneau

    When a friend dies, it can feel like a part of you died with them. And in some sense, it’s true. The parts of you that a friend brings out may not come out the same way with anyone else. Each of our relationships has its own unique dynamic, and every friendship taps into different parts of us.

    Author C.S. Lewis wrote about this truth in his book, The Four Loves. But he took it a step further to explain how losing one friend in a group changes our friendships with others who knew them, too.

    It may look like a math story problem at first, but stick with it: “If, of three friends (A, B, and C), A should die, then B loses not only A, but ‘A’s part in C,’ while C loses not only A but ‘A’s part in B.’”

    “In each of my friends, there is something that only some other friend can fully bring out,” he explains. “By myself I am not large enough to call the whole man into activity; I want other lights than my own to show all his facets.”

    Then he gives an example to illustrate. (The word Caroline might be confusing—it’s a formal adjective meaning “Charles-like.”):

    “Now that Charles is dead, I shall never again see Ronald’s reaction to a specifically Caroline joke. Far from having more of Ronald, having him ‘to myself’ now that Charles is away, I have less of Ronald.”

    Group friendships can sometimes suffer from perceptions of favoritism or jealousy, but Lewis tosses that idea on its head.

    This is exactly how I feel. It is not only my friend who died but a part of me that died with him and will never come back.
    by inGriefSupport

    “Hence true Friendship is the least jealous of loves,” Lewis wrote. “Two friends delight to be joined by a third, and three by a fourth, if only the newcomer is qualified to become a real friend. They can then say, as the blessed souls say in Dante, ‘Here comes one who will augment our loves.’ For in this love ‘to divide is not to take away.’”

    Is C.S. Lewis right about friendships and jealousy?

    The idea that different friends bring out different parts of us and the effect of friend loss on a friend group’s individual relationships feels pretty spot on. But what about friendship being the “least jealous of loves” part? Is that true?

    We’ve likely all seen or experienced the reality of group friendships, which can sometimes involve some feelings of jealousy. Maybe two friends hang out more with each other than they do with others in the group. Perhaps one friend makes a new connection with someone outside the friend group and starts pulling away. Jealousy can creep in when friendships shift.

    In an ideal world, Lewis is right that to divide love doesn’t take anything away, but that doesn’t mean jealousy never happens. And though it can pose problems, jealousy in friendship isn’t always a bad thing.

    In fact, a study from Arizona State University, Oklahoma State University, and Hamilton College found that feelings of jealousy can actually be a useful tool in maintaining friendships. 

    “Getting jealous can sometimes be a signal that a friendship is threatened, and this signal can help us jump into action to invest in a friendship that we might have been neglecting,” said Athena Aktipis, assistant professor of psychology at ASU and author on the paper. 

    Friendships are good for us, even if we don’t technically need them

    Lewis also wrote in The Four Loves, “Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art…. It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things which give value to survival.”

    C.S. Lewis, college, friendships
    C.S. Lewis (top right, standing) with his University College classmates in 1917. (Photo credit: unknown/public domain

    Modern science agrees. Greek researchers conducted a meta-study of adult friendships and well-being, analyzing 38 research articles published from 2000 to 2019, and found:

    “Although individuals could reap the benefits of friendship from other social sources as well, it became evident that friendship is a special type of relationship, with a unique contribution to wellbeing. As a result, friendships have survived through the years and, in our days, are considered as vital to psychological flourishing.”

    Here’s to the friends who bring out the parts of us we might otherwise never see and who contribute to our psychological flourishing.

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