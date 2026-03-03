Georgia police department shared a warning about kids bringing adult drinks to school. Only problem is it wasn’t real.

It’s getting harder to distinguish adult drinks from kids’ drinks these days. In recent years, adult beverage makers have created new versions of traditionally “soft“ drinks and made them “hard,” whether it’s seltzer, kombucha, soda, lemonade, or juice boxes. So, it’s easy to be fooled when reaching into the back of the fridge for a kids’ drink and finding a Cutwater 11% ABV Lemon Drop Martini instead.
Recently, the South Fulton Police Department in Georgia shared a post about a Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini can in a lunch box. For the uninitiated, Cutwater drinks have double, and sometimes triple, the alcohol content of the average can of beer. With sweet flavors like Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Strawberry Margarita, and Rum Mojito, some mistake them for kids’ drinks.
To call attention to the problem, the South Fulton Police Department posted a pretty hilarious warning on Facebook, urging parents to watch what their kids bring to school:
“Say Twin…
Before you send them babies off to school…
CHECK. THE. LUNCHBOX.
That is NOT Capri Sun.
That is NOT Apple Juice.
That is a whole ‘Parent had a long night’ starter pack.
Now little Johnny done pulled up to 3rd period talking about: ‘Who want fruit snacks?’ knowing good and well he got a Lemon Drop Martini in the zipper pocket.
TIGHTEN UP TWIN!
We know mornings can be hectic…
But your child shouldn’t be the only one in the cafeteria with a beverage that requires an ID.
Quick Parent Checklist:
• Homework
• Lunch packed
• Alcoholic beverages
If it says 12% ABV… it does NOT belong next to a PB&J.
Check the lunchbox before the school resource officers gotta do inventory at recess.”
‘Say Twin’ has become a local catchphrase
The department’s use of “Say Twin” in its messaging has been a hit with locals. “‘Hey twin!’ It’s a term of endearment that’s here that has just taken off, especially in Atlanta,” South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs told Atlanta News First. “It’s bringing light to real issues that we’re facing in our community. We’re meeting residents where they are, so they can actually get it.”
The police department clarifies “confusion” around the story
After the story went viral, media outlets began poking around and asking South Fulton schools about the incident to find out where it happened. However, it didn’t. After the initial post, the South Fulton Police Department admitted the story wasn’t true.
It posted a clarification in the comments:
“Important: This did NOT happen in the City of South Fulton or in Fulton County Schools.
We’re sharing this because media outlets have started contacting local schools asking where it happened, and we don’t want any confusion in our community.
The real takeaway here is awareness. Across the country, there’s growing concern about alcoholic drinks being packaged to look like non-alcoholic ones and even being placed near them in stores, which can lead to honest mix-ups.
Friendly reminder to:
- Double-check lunchboxes and backpacks
- Keep alcohol stored safely and out of reach
- Talk with kids about only drinking what a trusted adult gives them
We appreciate y’all helping us spread awareness and keep our community safe “
Was the update a clever backtrack after getting caught creating a fake story? Or was the original post a playful way to educate parents about a real problem the department never expected to be taken seriously? That’s for the people of South Fulton to decide.
The post inspired some hilarious comments
Even though the story was later proven false, the comments on the post are still pretty hilarious.
“Idk about y’all, but those 12% ABV be hitting pretty hard with that Smuckers Uncrustable on a hot summer’s day on the lake,” one person wrote.
“That kid was trying to get a little turnt at school today,” another added.
Some folks in the comments thought the drink may have been for the kid’s teacher. One joked, “… it was really sent for the teacher as a peace offering.”
Kids mistaking adult beverages for soft drinks is a real problem
A teacher in the San Antonio, Texas, area made a big mistake last summer, proving South Fulton’s warning wasn’t entirely unwarranted. The educator accidentally handed out Hard Mountain Dew drinks to students on the last day of seventh grade. One child went to the hospital after ingesting a Hard Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pineapple. The student drank nearly half a can and felt disoriented while at school.
“He says it tasted a little different,” Aaron Corso, the boy’s father, shared with KENS 5 News. “But he didn’t think too much of it. Because he doesn’t drink too much soda. He hardly drinks soda at all.”
This story from Texas and the warning out of Georgia are reminders to parents everywhere to be mindful of where they store alcoholic beverages, especially those that resemble soft drinks.