Gen Zers who love something to look forward to delight each other with snail mail clubs

Before the digital revolution’s ruthless efficiency, there were things in life that we delighted in waiting for through the mail. There were quarterly fan club letters you got from your favorite band or sci-fi franchise. There were magazine subscriptions or the occasional letter from your pen pal overseas. People also used to have LP subscriptions with Columbia House, in which they would receive new music in the mail every few weeks.

Before the turn of the century, the mail wasn’t always bills, advertisements, and the occasional catalog. Every day, there was a chance that something magical could show up.

Gen Zers are making mailboxes fun again

Gen Zers are bringing back the joy of receiving something in the mail through snail mail clubs, monthly subscriptions that cost around $8 a month for artists who send stickers, illustrations, newsletters, horoscopes, recipes, bookmarks, and whatever else can fit into a standard-sized envelope. The artwork and stories are usually whimsical and tend to appeal to women.

The mailings are a wonderful way for subscribers to feel the joy of receiving something in the mail and a message from a creator they love, instead of disposable content made of pixels and delivered through algorithms. “Physical mail creates a pause,” Jaylan Birdsong, the artist behind the Perch Post mailer, told Dazed. “It asks you to slow down, touch paper, sit with an image, flip through a zine, tape it to a wall, or tuck it into a journal.”

When people receive something tangible, they tend to relish it more than digital artwork. It’s a big reason why people have physical media, like LPs and CDs, because they allow you to really experience the artwork. @jaylanbirdsong With everything going on in the world, this passion project has been so much fun!—designing, making, and sending out art you can actually hold (not just scroll past). It’s a little something to look forward to, and I’m so grateful for everyone who’s joined and supported so far! 🫶🏽 Each month, I create a new theme and design everything around it. April is all about Earth, sustainability, and retro nostalgia! ♻️✨ This month I also put together mini collage kits for some interactivity April spots are open now if you wanna get in on it—link in my bio to join! 🤗 #snailmail #zine #junkjournal #fyp #foryou #crafttok #junkjournal #mailclub #craftygirl#zine #artistsoftiktok#graphicdesigner#journaltok#crafts ♬ hot slow – berlioz

Snail mail clubs aren’t just about getting a surprise in your mailbox; they are about creating a tangible connection between creators and their audience. “Social media sort of feels like driving by a billboard—where people might come across me and say, ‘Oh, that’s nice’, and then they keep going—whereas someone subscribing to my mail club feels like we’re sitting down and sharing a meal together; it’s a much deeper, more intimate way of connecting with somebody,” Christine Tyler Hill, founder of The Coud Hill Report snail mail club, told Creative Lives in Progress. @lastgayamericandynasty13 as soon as @Christine Tyler Hill launched “the cloud report” i knew i had to secure my spot! forget netflix, this is the type of monthly subscription i want. the first edition has arrived, and i loved seeing the local happenings of Burlington, VT through this lense cozy from my home states away! cheers to more physical media this year. can’t wait for next month’s report 🌦️🎨 #supportsmallartists #physicalmedia #thecloudreport #zine #vermont ♬ Whatcha Gonna Do – The Valdons

Snail mail clubs are a great way for artists to make extra money

The subscription-based business is also great for creators to make some considerable side money. Kiki Klassen, the creator behind Lucky Duck Mail Club, told CNBC that she is able to bring in around $4,385 a month in subscription revenue, with a profit margin of about 70%. The artistic endeavor has “definitely created a cushiony security I didn’t have before,” Klassen told CNBC’s Make It. “It’s been nice not to think about [expenses] paycheck to paycheck anymore.” @theluckyduckmailclub April & May of mail club! I’ve been making the prints more fun and vibrant and I really love them! It’s funny how the sun coming out can totally change your whole mood and style. I have had my head in the garden the last few weeks – can’t wait to see how it inspires the June letter! Every month I send out a letter, an art print and quote of the month to members of my mail club. You can sign up to start receiving monthly snail mail with the link in my bio! #snailmail #mailclub #letters #snailmailclub #art #happymail #letterwriting #snailmailrevolution #penpal #subscription ♬ Grapejuice speed audio – 1D Audioz

The one drawback is that creators have to get really good at stuffing envelopes. Unless they have help on the side, a popular creator could have to stuff hundreds, if not thousands, of envelopes a month. @oncemorewithlove 5 things I wish I knew before starting a mail club. Hope this helps someone 🥰 #mailclub #penpal #artsub #snailmail #journalingcommunity ♬ やわらかな陽射し – LoFi Siberinyan

Snail mail clubs are a wonderful example: once we think technology has robbed us of certain joys, some reach back in time and bring them back. There’s nothing wrong with email or snail mail; the cool thing is that we can enjoy both these days.