Gardener shares ‘revolutionary’ way of starting seeds indoors using recycled packaging

The space-saving method is known as a “seed snail” or “seed sushi.”

By

Annie Reneau

A gardener holds up a seed snail seed starter
A "seed snail" is a compact way of getting your garden started.Photo credit: GrowVeg/YouTube

As spring approaches, gardeners begin planning what they want to plant and when. Often, they starting seeds indoors rather than outside. Usually, seeds are planted in trays or small cups and nurtured into seedlings before being transplanted outdoors once the danger of frost has passed.

Seed starts require space, though, and not everyone has it in abundance. That’s why a “revolutionary” method of starting seeds using recycled packaging materials has people excited. Using the “seed snail” or “seed sushi” method, you can grow far more seedlings in a much smaller area than with traditional trays or cups.

When you start seeds, they need to be spaced far enough apart that their roots don’t get entangled, which is why traditional seed starter trays have small compartments. The seed snail keeps seedlings’ roots separate while allowing them to grow in a compact space.

Benedict Vanheems, author of GrowVeg: The Beginner’s Guide to Easy Vegetable Gardening, demonstrates how to make the seed snail using different kinds of packaging materials. However, he says bubble wrap is his “absolute favorite.”

“This, with its air pockets, helps to create a slightly sturdier roll so it sits firmer,” Vanheems says in a YouTube clip. “And the air pockets will also help to insulate the roots from swings in temperature, which our seedlings will much prefer. Bubble wrap is flexible, retains moisture well, and can be reused time and again.”

Bubble wrap can be used for starting seeds
Bubble wrap isn’t an obvious gardening tool, but it’s useful. Photo credit: Canva

However, he acknowledges concerns people may have about microplastics and offers a solution. First, he cuts the bubble wrap into long strips about three inches wide. Next, he cuts a strip of baking parchment twice as wide. He then folds the parchment in half and wraps it over both sides of the bubble wrap. This ensures the soil never touches the plastic while still providing the temperature-regulation benefits of the bubble wrap.

Vanheems adds water to the potting mix to make it very moist. Depending on the size of the seeds you plan to use, you’ll cover the strip of packaging with between 1/2 inch and 2 inches of soil. Pat the soil down fairly firmly, and leave an inch or two uncovered at the end.

After you roll up the “snail,” use painter’s or masking tape to secure it. Then it’s ready for you to add your seeds according to the individual seed instructions. Vanheems doesn’t recommend sowing the seeds before rolling, as they can get moved around and dislodged. He also gives tips for retaining moisture in the snail rolls, from misting or light watering to keeping them covered with clear plastic.

Seedlings started in a seed plug tray
Traditional seed trays take up more space than a seed snail. Photo credit: Canva

Vanheems showed what the seedlings looked like once they had developed roots and shoots. This method allows long, deep roots to grow, making it easy to separate the plants after unrolling the snail.

Some seedlings may need more soil added to the roll once their roots begin to grow. Simply unroll the snail, sprinkle more soil over the roots, and reroll. Easy peasy. The main thing to watch with the snail is that it stays moist, since it uses less soil per seedling than traditional trays.

Both amateurs and pros are loving the idea in the YouTube video comments:

“Your method is a LOT cheaper than buying these expensive plastic containers in the DIY garden market that barely survive one year in the garden. I surely will give it a try. Thank you!”

“I just ran across these a few days ago and I’ve already got a bunch of them going! This is going to be a game changer! I’m using disposable shower caps to cover the ones that need it – they’re infinitely reusable as long as you don’t break the elastic.”

A gardener planting seedlings in a garden bed
Once your seedlings grow large enough, you can transplant them. Photo credit: Canva

“I tried this ‘seed snail’ method with my Sweet Peas last week and I’m officially a convert! The vertical root growth is incredible, but the real win for me was the space saving—I fit twice as many under my grow lights than I usually do. If you’re tight on indoor space, this is a total game-changer. Great tutorial!”

“I’ve been wondering how to go about growing a large number of native plant plugs without having to buy more plastic. Using this technique I’m going to stretch my supplies to grow even more seeds in a single season. Thank you so much for the tip. You weren’t kidding when you said it would change the way you do things. I’m officially converted.”

“A little advice from an old nurseryman, when handling tiny seedlings, it is much safer to handle them by their leaves, not the stems. Even a finger can damage a very sensitive seedling stem and can cause damping off that will kill the seedling. The seed snail idea is brilliant and I will start using it myself. It has several advantages but the best for me is the unrolling and the easy removal of the seedlings without damage to their root systems. Thank you!”

You can follow GrowVeg on YouTube for more cool gardening tips.

More for You

  • Marshmallow root is a natural remedy that can help stop coughs quickly
    A woman coughing.Photo credit: Canva
    ,

    Marshmallow root is a natural remedy that can help stop coughs quickly

    How are we just now hearing about this?

    Tod Perry

    There’s nothing more exhausting than having a dry cough that won’t go away. Some viruses, such as RSV, can cause a lingering cough for weeks after the infection is over. Most people try cough suppressants and lozenges to make themselves more comfortable. Still, there’s one ancient remedy most people don’t know about that research suggests can work quickly: marshmallow root (Althaea officinalis).

    “The natural marshmallow root or plant has been shown to decrease throat irritation and coughing,” said Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, a family medicine physician and TED Talk speaker, according to The Huffington Post. “The soothing effect comes from the plant’s natural coating, called mucilaginous, which is a sticky gelatin substance that might help reduce a cough.”

    marshmallow root, cough suppressant, natural remedies, sickness, ancient remedy
    Marshmallow root. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

    How marshmallow root can help stop coughing

    However, that doesn’t mean you should pop a few extra-large marshmallows in your mouth or down a few teaspoons of marshmallow ice cream topping, as the woman in the TikTok video below suggests. Companies that make the sweet confection stopped using marshmallow root decades ago.

    @doctorsood

    Medical information can sometimes be outdated; wish Marshmellows still had marshmellow root

    ♬ original sound – DoctorSood, M.D.

    “Store-bought marshmallows, which contain sugar, water, and gelatin, do not [reduce coughing],” Dr. Sood clarified on TikTok. “But marshmallow root, which has been used since ancient times, does have medicinal uses and can soothe your throat and suppress your cough. This was previously an ingredient in marshmallows but has now been replaced with sugar. The reason it helps is it builds protective coat in your mouth and throat, and there is research to support.”

    Why marshmallow root is so great at soothing coughs

    Marshmallow root is effective at soothing a dry, painful cough due to the mucilag, a sap-like substance it produces. When ingested, the mucilage coats the mucosa, or the lining of the body’s inner passages, soothing them like a balm.

    Multiple studies have found that marshmallow root, when used as a cough syrup or lozenge, provides rapid symptom relief. It has also been shown to reduce cough reflex sensitivity and throat irritation.

    marshmallow root, cough suppressant, natural remedies, sickness, ancient remedy
    Marshmallow root. Photo credit: Rillke/Wikimedia Commons

    There are many different ways to take marshmallow root if you have a cough that won’t go away. You can make marshmallow root tea by using the root as loose-leaf tea, pouring boiling water over it, and letting it steep for 10 minutes. You can also mix marshmallow root powder with water or juice to make a drink.

    This may be the first time you’ve heard of using marshmallow root to soothe a hacking cough, but its medicinal use dates back to ancient Egypt, where it grew in swamps and bogs.

    In the 1800s, the French took the marshmallow plant, mixed its sap with rose water and egg white meringue, and dropped the mixture into candy molds. This marked the birth of the marshmallow you love and cook over campfires today. Over the years, marshmallows became increasingly popular, so manufacturers ditched the root sap in favor of gelatin and corn syrup, which were more readily available.

    Marshmallow root is a great example of how, even as scientific advancements have drastically changed how people approach health, some ancient remedies have stood the test of time.

    Keep Reading →
