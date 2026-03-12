Culture

Frugal people share 14 ‘hacks’ that were a waste and didn’t save money

Americans have saving money on their minds. According to a 2025 Vanguard survey, 75% of Americans didn’t save as much money as they intended to that year. Additionally, 84% of Americans included a financial goal in their 2026 New Year’s resolutions. But less than half of Americans are actually saving money. A 2025 Pew Research…

By

Emily Shiffer

Frugal people share hacks that didn't actually save them money.Photo credit: Canva

Americans have saving money on their minds. According to a 2025 Vanguard survey, 75% of Americans didn’t save as much money as they intended to that year. Additionally, 84% of Americans included a financial goal in their 2026 New Year’s resolutions.

But less than half of Americans are actually saving money. A 2025 Pew Research poll found that just 47% said they were able to put money away.

One method for saving money is to adopt a frugal lifestyle. However, not all frugal “hacks” are effective money-savers, as frugal people on Reddit have shared.

“I see a lot of advice about extreme couponing, driving across town to save a tiny amount on gas or groceries, and spending hours chasing the absolute lowest price on everything,” one person explained, adding that they tried doing some things to no avail.

They added, “It just wasn’t worth the time or mental energy. I’d spend 30–45 minutes planning to save a few dollars, while ignoring bigger expenses (housing, food habits, and recurring subscriptions), that actually moved the needle.”

More frugal people shared the money-saving hacks they tried that ultimately weren’t worth it. From gas to food and DIY repairs, these are the things frugal people wouldn’t recommend trying to save money on:

Household and repairs

“Not every DIY is cheaper. It often only is cheaper if you need something that cannot be mass-produced. And even then, buying the materials is often more expensive than modifying an existing product.” – discolored_rat_hat

“Our rule of thumb is if you can fubar it 3x and still save significant money try it. If you’re going to lose money if you aren’t perfect buy it or hire someone. For example a bathroom remodel was quoted at 42k. We priced out the things needed at 5k, that meant if we (we mostly being my exceptionally handy husband, I just design and paint) messed up we could try 8 times and still be ahead. He did a beautiful job and it was just about 6K all in. The dishwasher broke. The part that was probably but not for sure the problem was 150. A new dishwasher was 400. We bought a new dishwasher. It’s worked out great.” – MsLaurieM

“Fixing my car myself ended up with a friend breaking it more. I did replace the battery just fine, but even that took way longer than it was maybe worth.” – greatexpectations23

Gas

“Driving around to find cheaper gas is pretty ridiculous. Like, I get filling up before going near the airport car rental, and not filling up at rest stops if possible, but otherwise just keep an eye out for what on your way. For me, it’s cheaper to fill up in Delaware, but I only do so if I’m down that way shopping. I don’t purposely drive out of my way.” – MissDisplaced

“Driving with windows down to save on gas instead using your car’s AC. The majority of fuel consumed by your car is used to overcome air/wind resistance. The drag created by driving with open windows burns way more fuel than your car’s air conditioning.” – OCsurfishin

“Gas savings is the biggest thing. My car had a 20 gallon tank. Even a 20 cent price difference would only save me $4. If I get gas every other week at most that’s $100 a year. But a 20 cent difference is huge. It’s literally not worth it to try to save a couple cents per gallon.” – no_sight

Food

“Money wise, raising animals like chickens for the eggs, can be a money pit. But it depends on a lot of factors like the money you put to build the coop, the feed you are giving them, the treats, the time you spend taking care of them, etc.. In season, you can sell the extra eggs. But for a few months, it’s possible you don’t have any egg at all. So you need to buy them. Or put a light in the coop. But, you have happy animals and you know your eggs are not coming from a factory.” – Brayongirl

“Baking bread. Although I’m a great cook, I’m not good at making bread. I’ve tried dozens of recipes. I then tried a bread machine. Nope. I’ve accepted defeat. There’s nothing like a good crusty baguette, so I’ll gladly pay $5 and save myself the aggravation and cost of ingredients.” – DareWright

“Making (laundry detergent, yogurt, cheese, whatever) from scratch. If it takes more than 3 steps and/or 2 hours I’ll just use less and/or coupon for it. Between procuring the ingredients/equipment needed, the labor involved with execution and clean up, and then the learning curve of possibly making a sh*tty end product, I’m ok with paying for the convenience of a consistently good product.” – PutNameHere123

“Buying plastic containers for meal prep always resulted in the containers becoming worthless within a year or so due to warping or other things happening. I now use all glass containers and have been using the same containers for well over 4 years.” – greatexpectations23

“Going to three different supermarkets and comparison shopping. In general, I stick with just purchasing what I need at supermarkets that provide a good value. Yes, maybe going across town will save me 40 cents on onions this week. Better that I buy everything at one location and save the time and mental energy.” – pianoman81

Additional expenses

“I stopped buying things because they were ‘on sale’. If it was something I didn’t need often, it was not worth the purchase price. I also stopped buying things I don’t have room for or did not plan to use within the current month. It just was not worth trying to find storage for it.” – tetcheddistress

“Credit card churning. I know it can save money and I did do it for a while but the mental headache wasn’t worth it for me. I just use a single cash back card with another as a backup and use it for everything. Keeps all my spending in one spot to help with budgeting and the mental load decrease is so much nicer.” – OutsideImmediate9074

“Couponing, at least these days, is often not worth it! It encourages you to buy brand name when usually genetic/store brand is cheaper even after coupon, and is generally the same formulation. Most coupons these days are like 35 cents off 2 boxes of $4 cereal meanwhile generics are like $2.50 without a coupon. If you’re brand-loyal that might be a hot take, but our house is fine with generics. Physical coupons have gotten crappier and less frequent, usually in favor of moving to e-coupons. E-coupons are hard to stack and often have restrictions/limits that make them hard to use. The pennysavers in my area have half the number of pages that they used to, and are basically only P&G products and stamp ads lol. The dollar value of the coupons haven’t been changing but everything has been getting more expensive, making them less useful than ever before. The time spent organizing, clipping, and putting together matchups is honestly just not worth it these days. To me, I see couponing as a job. If I’m not making/saving at least minimum wage from it ($8 savings per hour spent clipping/organizing/shopping) it’s not a worthwhile use of my time.” – YouGotToMugatu

  Frugal people share exactly how much money they saved on their best thrifty lifestyle changes
    A woman looks at a shopping receipt. Photo credit: Canva
    Frugal people share exactly how much money they saved on their best thrifty lifestyle changes

    "I am saving roughly $1,500 each year."

    Emily Shiffer

    Saving insane amounts of money is a badge of honor for frugal people. Through their lifestyle changes and swaps, the savings can really add up.

    According to a YouGov survey, 28% of Americans report that they definitely plan to save more money in 2026. To help them get a jump start, there’s plenty of financial wisdom to glean from people already living a frugal life.

    On Reddit, frugal people hyped each other up by sharing the exact amounts of money their best lifestyle changes have saved them.

    From food swaps to shopping habits, the amount of money they save is impressive. Here are some of their brag-worthy savings:

    Food

    “For me it was quitting drinking coffee at coffee shops and making coffee at home. I am saving roughly $1500 each year and I cannot say that I am really missing the barista stuff. Took maybe a week to get used to it. Wild how fast your brain changes when you see the actual numbers.” – St3fanHere

    “We quit DoorDash and Uber Eats. We’ve probably saved $10,000 in one year!” – Cultural-Package6900

    “Drinking smarter. I now have two drinks at the bar and two at home at $1-$2 a piece. That right there saves me $20 a week.” – WillWork4Cats

    “Not eating out. We either eat a hotdog at Sam’s or we take lunch with us. Even going from $8 each week down to $2 makes it $416 down to $104. And occasionally we would treat ourselves to a buffet which added $25 3 or 4 times each year.” – Cute-Consequence-184

    “My husband was spending money at convenience stores; Gatorade, breakfast, candy, sodas…he would tell me it was $3 here and there. I had him add up every purchase for an entire month, over multiple months. He was spending $500 a month on these little purchases. He makes good coffee at home now and eats at home. It takes less time to eat at home or grab something than stop at a store and buy it too. He was shocked because it seemed like less than $5 every time. But it adds up.” – heartshapedbox311

    “I buy 2L seltzer and make my own Spindrift for 25 cents per bottle and love it more than any other drink I’ve ever had. I use coupons and get free food and make recipes to leverage free food or the cheapest thing I can find in the grocery store. Dozens of delicious original recipes for as little as 50 cents per meal. My favorite is our local Safeway has deals for free turkeys some holidays and huge $4 cans of Hominy and I’ve developed a green Chile turkey posole recipe that includes a whole turkey (or Costco rotisserie chicken) a huge can of Hominy and 3 huge cans of Las Palmas green Chile enchilada sauce with some cheap vegetables that works out to 2 servings per dollar. Pizza is not good for you, but the deals at my local domino’s and little Caesars makes a $6 dinner for 2. Lots of ways to eat for $1-2 per meal, which can save you around $50/day, $1500/month, $20k/ year vs a lot of people’s food budget.” – deproduction

    Shopping

    “Buying used, especially when it comes to household appliances and furnishings. We got 3 appliances that would have been $6k new for $500 used. People remodel and just want stuff out of their house, so it’s cheap.” – MsCeeLeeLeo

    “Getting an e-reader & reading almost exclusively through Libby. Thanks to my library I save over $1000 a year on my ebook habit alone!” – Inside_Training_876

    “I went to the thrift store and bought a DVD player for $2.99 and a VHS player for $1.99, gave my kids (3 of them) each $10 to pick out their own videos, and we ended our streaming services, which were coming up for renewal after a promo, and I did not want to pay for Disney+, Max, Hulu, and Netflix anymore. Win all around. We own (instead of paying fees for ‘licensing the right to view’) a ton of movies on DVD/VHS, no ads, watch exactly what we want, and when we buy new videos, monthly expense is never over $20 (I had set that as a condition). Streaming services have become the biggest ripoff of all time, imo. It was fun while it lasted.” – OneLonelyBeastieI-B

    Self-care

    “Buying a gel nail set on Amazon for around $30 and doing my own nails has saved me around $120 a month for the past year!!!” – christslastpodcast

    “Color my own hair $500 a year saved.” – 4travelers

    “In 2009 I finally quit smoking after 43 years. Cigarettes just got too expensive. I made a spreadsheet to track the savings and closed it when I broke $20,000.” – Environmental_Log344

    “Using a safety razor to shave instead of traditional cartridge razors. If you’re in a profession or the military that requires daily shaving, this will save you a lot of money. I’ve been doing it for about 6 years now and one pack of safety razor blades cost like $10 and can easily last a year. Much better than the cost of cartridge razor blades over time.” – Sigfawn

    Household expenses and utilities

    “Car work. I’m doing my front brakes today. Was quoted $700 for parts and labor. Just picked up pads, rotors, and misc for $220.” – lurksAtDogs

    “Solar heating and I don’t even mean solar panels just the black water pipes in a box on the roof cut out electric bill by more than 60%.” – angako

    “I dropped cable and had a guy install a tv antenna that pulls in channels from Chicago and Milwaukee. Saves me about $1800 per year.” – Glass_Procedure7497

    “I’m lucky to live in a city with eBike stations and everywhere. They have a veterans program that basically I pay almost nothing as long as I use them for short rides (time wise not distance). I even use them in snowstorms to save $10-$15 bucks a pop.) Probably saved $400-$600 this year easy alone on that.” – WillWork4Cats

    “Sweat equity on a home improvement. We had a bonus room situation. We saved probably $40k by doing the flooring, painting, trim, framing, and insulation ourselves.” – fredinNH

    “Partner and I put plastic insulation we got free from the city over a plastic skylight in out bathroom. We’ve got electric radiators, and our electric bill went down $100 after doing that, keeping the bathroom at the same temp.” – madwrites

Carole Wade, Senior Living, music, karaoke, Fleetwood Mac
Generations

85-year-old woman in senior home brings down the house with Fleetwood Mac ‘Landslide’ cover

millennials, boomers, boomer parents, phone, phone addiction
Generations

Millennials are growing concerned about their Boomer parents being glued to their phones

ferris bueller, ferris buellers day off, ferris bueller movie, gen x, gen x movies
Pop Culture

Gen Xers are rewatching ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ and it hits differently than they remembered

frugal people, frugal living, frugal shopping, frugal saving, splurge
Culture

Frugal people share their 35 splurges that are worth ‘every penny’

wwe, wwf, shawn michaels, stone cold steve austin, wrestling, pro wrestling, sports, down syndrome, special needs
Culture

A pro wrestler left the ring mid-match to stop security from manhandling a boy with Down syndrome

