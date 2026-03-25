Father and son to cycle 9,600 miles to visit all 30 MLB parks and raise $1M for a children’s hospital

Thirty-two years ago, Scott Pesch and a group of track-and-field friends from college took on a crazy challenge: cycling across the United States to visit every Major League Baseball stadium. They came up eight stadiums short due to a player strike, but still raised $15,000 for their local Boys & Girls Club.

On March 26, Scott and his son Ethan, a recent graduate of Arizona State University, will recreate the ride, this time visiting all 30 MLB stadiums with a loftier goal: raising $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

On the Bike 2 Ballparks ride, the Pesches will be joined by friends and cyclists across the country who wish to take part. The journey begins in Seattle, Washington, for a Mariners–Cleveland Guardians matchup and ends on September 26 in Miami, Florida, with a Marlins–Atlanta Braves game.

Finding a beneficiary for the ride was an emotional experience

The Peschs’ decision to ride for the children’s hospital came after experiencing its work firsthand when Scott’s beloved professor at Cal Poly Humboldt, Dr. Richard Stull, lost his 12-year-old daughter to cancer. “It’s such a memorable ride, you have to do it for something. St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, that’s who we chose,” Scott said in a statement. “And I’m so glad we did. Because, man, that team over there is so fantastic.”

The Pesch family visited the hospital, and the experience humbled them. “The campus is very impressive,” Scott told Upworthy. “The fact that the scientists and doctors are there, looking to cure cancer and treat cancer. And then you walk into the children’s hospital. That’s the most sobering spot. It just stands you up. It’s crazy.” The Peschs’ journey to all 30 ballparks. Photo credit: Bike 2 Ballparks

Ethan has been training for more than two months to get in shape for the ride of a lifetime. “I’ve been cycling four or five times a week, probably since January, just trying to get into physical shape,” he told Upworthy.

“Physiologically, you’re sore. Your butt’s going to hurt. You know, you just have to get used to these things,” Scott added. “But psychologically, you just have to mentally prepare for what we’re doing.”

The Pesches have some added motivation to get them through the toughest parts of their trip: the children at the hospital. “It kind of puts things in perspective,” Scott said. “If you’re having a bad day, just think about the kids of St. Jude who are the beneficiaries.”

One place they’ll need all the encouragement they can get is en route to Coors Field. “The biggest elevation gain is going to be going up to Denver, Colorado, when you have to climb the Continental Divide,” Scott said.

The duo is most excited about games in San Francisco and Chicago

The father-and-son team can’t wait for their third game in San Francisco, where they’ve been invited to throw out the first pitch at Oracle Park. “That is something that is like a dream come true. I grew up a Giants fan,” Ethan said.

Scott is excited to relive one of his favorite moments from the ’94 ride. “I think the part that I’m looking forward to is being at Wrigley Field on the Fourth of July,” he said. “Oh, wow. Because we had that same schedule back in ‘94. We were in Chicago. We watched the Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals on the Fourth of July.” The Pesch family. Photo credit: The Pesch family (used with permission)

They also can’t forget about the food. Given how many calories they’ll be burning on the road, they’re free to eat and drink whatever they like at the ballpark. “I’m looking forward to going to San Diego, and they have these carne asada fries,” Ethan said. “I lived in San Diego for a little bit, and every time I went to a game, that’s all I was getting because it’s good.”

Ultimately, the 9,600-mile trip is all about supporting children and their families in the fight of their lives. “We have even more purpose to get this thing done because of those young kids who have cancer. And it just breaks your heart. It just does,” Scott said. “But it really wakes you up. And there’s more out there than just us. This is well beyond us. It’s about everybody. Especially those young kids.”