Dramatic video shows a heroic 3-year-old girl saving her younger sister from drowning in a pool
Let this be a warning for parents.
This story originally appeared on 04.08.22
Warning:The following video contains disturbing imagery.
Security camera footage out of Thailand is a warning to people everywhere about the importance of making sure children are safe around pools. It’s also a wonderful story about a toddler being brave and looking out for her younger sister.
Kana Kanuengnit, 3, and 2-year-old Kaning were hanging around their family’s pool in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand on Friday, April 1 when the incident happened. Their father, 29-year-old Apisit, was watching the kids while their mother was inside the house.
"I was sweeping near the pool and my wife was cooking in the kitchen behind the house," he said according to Yahoo. “We weren't planning for any pool activities so I didn't notice what was happening. But after a moment of me sweeping with my back to the pool, my younger daughter fell into the pool.”
Kaning fell into the 4-foot-deep pool and immediately struggled to keep her head above water. Her older sister, Kana, realized she was in danger and immediately called out to her father, whose back was still turned while he swept near some patio furniture.
The girl screamed to her father that Kaning was in the pool and quickly sprang into action.
"I didn't know what to do, I forgot to think about my phone and things in my pocket. I threw it all and just jumped in the pool," Apisit said. The father was fast on his feet and pulled his daughter out of the pool before she sank to the bottom. We’re pretty sure the father could care less about his phone knowing that his daughter is safe.
Apisit hopes that the harrowing video serves as a warning for parents everywhere. "I think this is a great example to remind people that you cannot take your eyes off even for a split second when there are children and water," he said.
"I want to stress this to parents with small kids and a pool to put up a barrier around the pool if not, they should always be careful,” he added.
The story brings to mind one that Upworthy covered in the 2020. A 3-year-old boy named Henrique in Rio de Janeiro snuck away from his parents and was playing poolside with another child his age named Arthur.
In the video, Henrique is seen stretching to grab an inflatable toy and then falls into the pool. For 10 seconds Henqriue struggles to keep his head above water until Arthur bravely extends his hand and pulls the boy up. If Arthur didn't have the strength, he could have fallen into the pool and both boys may have died.
Esse vídeo serve de alerta...
Summer is coming up and kids will be playing in or around pools. Every year, around 400 children aged 15 and younger die in a pool or spa incident. Three-quarters of those deaths involve children younger than 5, and 83% of those occur in residential pools.
Three rules every parent should follow:
1. Never leave a child in or near water unattended.
2. Make sure there are barriers around your pool or spa to prevent unsupervised children from getting into the water.
3. Learn how to perform CPR on children and adults.