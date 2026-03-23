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Grocery store’s produce section concerts give indie musicians a live venue. People want more.

“We need this right now in the world…Real humans doing real human things.”

By

Erik Barnes

grocery store, concert, viral video, community, music
A band plays in the produce section of Fiesta Fresh Market. Photo credit: Fiesta Fresh Market/YouTube

On the outside, Fiesta Fresh Market looks like just another neighborhood grocery store in New Castle, Delaware. Inside the produce section, however, customers can listen to local bands perform their latest songs live and in person. These “Mercadito Sessions” have since evolved from a simple community offering into a full-fledged live music event.

While grocery stores and live music don’t typically mix, at Fiesta Fresh Market, it’s part of the family. The Aguilar Garcia family, who run the store, have music in their roots—especially co-owner José Luis Aguilar Garcia, who works in the music industry.

In the hope of helping Mexican American bands gain more exposure, José and his family offered their produce section as a space for Latin musicians to perform for customers. They were inspired by National Public Radio’s “Tiny Desk Concerts,” which feature artists performing live in a confined space.

These produce section mini-concerts, dubbed “The Mercadito Sessions,” initially puzzled customers. Over time, however, shoppers came to welcome and enjoy the live music, with some even visiting just for the performances. Then, posts on the store’s social media featuring the bands began to go viral.

“The idea is to highlight independent artists from the area,” José told CBS Philadelphia. “Because it’s getting more attention online, people are excited. They’ll ask when we’re doing the next one.”

Commenters on the store’s Instagram celebrated the market’s concert concept:

“This is so cool. Not everyone wants to go to bars and/or have to stay up late to hear live music. I love this so much.”

“Honestly this is the absolute coolest thing ever.”

“Amazing music scenes going on everywhere, love the magic being shared.”

“We need this right now in the world…Real humans doing real human things.”

“Such an innovative and creative idea! 🥹💫”

@fiestafreshmarket

Just put the bananas in the bag bro @erre6ixx ♬ original sound – Fiesta Fresh Market

While the Mercadito Sessions showcase Mexican regional music, they are open to any genre. As the series gained attention online, many bands reached out to Fiesta Fresh Market to get booked. Several acts have come to perform and record as customers pick out fresh fruits and vegetables.

Concerts for the community, by the community

Musicians and customers alike say these concerts provide a sense of community among Latin Americans living in Delaware. They not only celebrate their culture, but also showcase it to others in New Castle.

“It gives us a platform to portray who we really are,” musician Jesús Beltran Méndez told CBS Philadelphia. “There’s a lot of misconceptions about who we are. There are bad people. There are good people. We are just human.”

@fiestafreshmarket

@Los K-Bros “Ya No Me Llames” (Unreleased) live desde Fiesta Fresh Market ♬ original sound – Fiesta Fresh Market

Demand for the music has grown so much that the grocery store is now hosting and promoting a full-fledged concert event. What was once a place to buy groceries has become a spotlight for the community—all by offering a small space in an aisle.

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    Jenny's number can now help cancer patients.Photo credit: TutoneJJ/YouTube & Canva
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    Pop music’s most famous phone number now connects callers to a cancer support helpline

    Tommy Tutone’s frontman said he hopes it makes people smile.

    Erik Barnes

    Since the 1980s, one particular phone number has earwormed its way into pop culture’s collective memory. That number? 867-5309 (which you probably just sang in your head). Today, however, that memorable number doesn’t belong to Jenny anymore. Thanks to Tommy Tutone’s frontman, dialing it now connects cancer patients to a support group.

    Tommy Heath, the lead singer of Tommy Tutone, teamed up with the Cancer Support Community to secure the number for its free support helpline. In an exclusive interview with People, Heath shared how cancer has affected him as he’s gotten older, noting that he is dealing with “minor” skin cancer himself.

    “I have some family members who are struggling with cancer,” he told People. “I’m out on tour with a lot of bands and suddenly somebody’s not there.” 

    The song’s prank-filled past

    The song “867-5309/Jenny” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1982. However, its catchy, memorable chorus led to a wave of stories beyond music. It also sparked years of prank calls, with people asking for “Jenny” whenever they dialed the number—both during the song’s heyday in the 1980s and decades later.

    The Cancer Support Community’s hotline provides expert support from trained specialists who offer personal guidance, information, and a listening ear for cancer patients. Having such a recognizable phone number helps ensure people know exactly which number to dial for help. After learning this, Heath stepped in, wanting to give back after getting so much from the number that made him famous.

    “I need to give back to the community, the people who have supported me all these years,” he told People. “I’m going to do what I can…I’d be happy if this was an enduring legacy, and made people smile and give them hope.”

    Now, when someone dials the number using the 272 area code (or “CSC,” for “Cancer Support Community”), it connects them to a professional who can help people with cancer.

    At 78, Heath is still going strong, performing live. And yes, he still happily plays and sings “867-5309/Jenny” for the crowds that support him.

    If you need additional or specialized support in your battle against cancer, visiting the American Cancer Society’s website can help. Searching for and connecting with professionals there can provide patients with additional resources, including in-person, local support.

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    A ‘gentleman’ reveals 4 reasons why men suddenly stopped wearing fancy hats in the ’60s

    Men and women once went out wearing hats, and then suddenly, they disappeared.

    Tod Perry

    One of the most striking things about real-life footage of Americans from the advent of the camera until around 1970 is that nearly all men, and many women, are wearing hats. In footage from the 1940s, for example, men boarding the subway to go to work are almost always seen in fedoras, trilbys, or homburgs. Earlier clips show them in bowlers and top hats.

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    A man and woman wearing hats at the turn of the century. Photo credit: Adományozó/Wikimedia Commons

    3. Highways and cars

    Back in the day, when transportation consisted of subway cars, trolley cars, horse-drawn buggies, or horseback travel, there was plenty of headroom, even for someone wearing a top hat. However, with the advent of the automobile, headroom in vehicles changed drastically.

    “Look up at the ceiling in your own car. How much headroom do you have there? The answer is probably not much, perhaps even for a relatively soft or short hat style,” Schlueter says. “Simply put, modern cars aren’t built to accommodate the hat styles of old.”

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    Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart in The Big Sleep. Photo credit: Warner Bros./Wikimedia Commons

    4. The Internet

    “In the last decade and a half or so, hats like the fedora and trilby have gained an increasingly negative reputation thanks to Internet memes from websites like 4chan, Reddit, and Tumblr,” Schlueter says. “Indeed, for some younger members of our audience, when we mention fedoras, they might first think of the infamous ‘tips fedora’ meme. Because there are now thousands of these easily spreadable memes all over the Internet, the fedora, in recent years, took on a decidedly less-than-cool reputation.”

    Hats are due for a comeback

    In the end, there are many reasons people stopped wearing fancy hats every day. It appears to be a confluence of historical events, technological progress, and social pressures that influenced this major shift in fashion. But that doesn’t mean the era of the hat is gone forever. If one thing is certain, what goes out of fashion is always bound to come back.

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    Comedian Jack Shep steals new ‘SNL UK’ scene with impeccable Princess Diana impression

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    Watch:

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    Reactions

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    @gaytimes

    Saturday Night Live UK premiered last night and we can’t stop thinking about Jack Shep’s impersonation of gay icon Princess Diana! The British version of the long-running US sketch show debuted with host Tina Fey and musical guest Wet Leg. ‘The Last Supper with David Attenborough’ saw a dinner party featuring a number of resurrected British icons, including Princess Di, Freddie Mercury and Elizabeth I 👏 #snl #princessdiana #diana #tinafey #saturdaynightlive

    ♬ original sound – GAY TIMES

    “The way he was eyeing the camera was hilarious.”

    I hope that Diana becomes a regular that randomly pops up in episodes to steal the show as she/he does here.”

    “Princess Di was to die for.”

    “I loved Princess Di but that Jack Shep impression was the funniest thing I’ve seen in ages.”

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    Brit shares the one-word ‘dead giveaway’ that American actors can’t do in an English accent

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    @benedicttown

    The one word American actors aways get wrong when doing an English accent

    ♬ original sound – Benedict Townsend

    What word do American actors always get wrong when they do British accents?

    “There is one word that is a dead giveaway that an English character in a movie or a TV show is being played by an American. One word that always trips them up. And once you notice it, you can’t stop noticing it,” Townsend says. “You would see this lot in ‘Game of Thrones’ and the word that would always trip them up was ‘daughter.’”

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    American actors owe Townsend a debt of gratitude for pointing out the one thing that even the best can’t seem to get right. For some actors, it could mean the difference between a great performance and one that has people scratching their heads. He should also give the commenters a tip of the cap for sharing the big word that British people have trouble with when doing an American accent. Now, if we could just get through to Ewan McGregor and tell him that even though he is fantastic in so many films, his American accent still needs a lot of work.

    This article originally appeared last year.

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    “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek at the 2016 USO Gala. Credit: Jim Greenhill/Wikimedia Commons

     

    Why should we have? It all comes down to the fact that in the Gregorian calendar, the first year wasn’t 0 A.D., it was 1 A.D. The first century spanned from 1 to 100 A.D., the second century from 101 to 200 A.D. and so on, leading up to the 20th century officially being from 1901 to 2000. So January 1, 1901 is actually the date that the 20th century began, despite how unintuitive it feels.

    To be fair, you’d think a “Jeopardy!” contestant might recognize that the question seemed awfully simple for a Final Jeopardy round, but only having 30 seconds to think under pressure is tough. And it’s not like these people lived in the internet era where random trivia questions like this regularly go viral, making us more aware of them. And this episode aired over a decade before the “Seinfeld” episode where Jerry explains the “no year zero” thing to Newman, who had planned a millennium party.

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    The 1984 episode, making a viral comeback, also prompted people to share how much they missed Alex Trebek. The beloved, long-time “Jeopardy!” host died in 2020 at age 80 after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He worked up until the point where he couldn’t anymore, even while undergoing chemotherapy. His final episode included a touching tribute honoring his 37 seasons with the game show, the end of an illustrious and iconic era.

    Ken Jennings, former “Jeopardy!” champion with the record for the longest winning streak, has been the sole host of the show since late 2023, after previously sharing hosting duties with Mayim Bialik.

    This article originally appeared last year.

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    A woman testifies in court. Photo credit: Canva

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    Caprio paused. “I am so impressed.”

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    (L) 12-year-old Arion Verdayo speaks to the judge. (R) Judge Frank Caprio speaks during hearing. Photo course: Facebook | Caught In Providence

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    Judge Frank Caprio presided over the Providence Municipal Court for nearly four decades and built a YouTube following of close to three million subscribers through Caught in Providence. He died on August 20, 2025, at 88, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was remembered widely as the nicest judge in the world. It is not hard to see why.

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    A Navy veteran died with no known family to claim him. Then hundreds of strangers showed up.

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    Adam Albright-Hanna

    On the morning of March 10, the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services was hoping enough people would show up that a Navy veteran named Lonnie D. Wayman wouldn’t have to be buried alone.

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    A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services described the turnout as “absolutely amazing,” and said they had never seen anything like it. The Gallatin Police Department, 30 miles northeast of Nashville, sent representatives. Veterans groups, community members, and military personnel stood in rows as prayers were offered and full military honors were rendered.

    The VA representative who spoke at the service addressed the word that had appeared on Wayman’s paperwork. “When the paperwork for Lonnie Wayman came across my desk, it was marked as an unclaimed veteran,” he said. “But I say that’s incorrect. I say that’s a misnomer. Thanks to the support of the United States military, the good folks at Gupton Mortuary, and all the support I see here today, we are able to claim our honorable veterans and provide them the dignity and honor that they have earned.”

    VA Chaplain Conard Donarski, who had met Wayman at the hospice before his death, presided over part of the service. A priest offered prayers. A naval honor guard folded an American flag and presented it over the casket. The service ended with a dove release at the cemetery’s flagpoles.

    Journalist Cabot Phillips posted video from outside as the crowd continued to grow, writing: “Hundreds of strangers have shown up for the funeral of a Tennessee veteran who died with no known relatives. This is America.”

    Wayman was laid to rest in section P of the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. The site is open to visitors.

    This article originally appeared earlier this year.

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