Dad shares list of 10 things he tells his kids ‘100 times’ for emotional resilience

Present dads have an overwhelmingly positive impact on their kids’ lives—and the data supports it.
A 2026 study published in Early Childhood Research Quarterly found that father involvement is “closely and positively linked to children’s social-emotional development, playing a crucial role in fostering emotional well-being, social competence, and emotion regulation in early childhood.”
The study goes on to explain that this happens through direct engagement and interaction between dads and their kids, including play, teaching, and shared experiences. Even the smallest moments together can have a big impact, and one dad shared how he fosters that development through language.
A dad explains his role in developing emotional resilience
Reddit user Medium-Put-4976 opened up to fellow fathers on the platform about how he’s helping build his kids’ emotional resilience. He says he has a short list of impactful phrases he hopes to instill in them.
He writes, “10 things to say to your kids at least 100 times before a time/event when they’ll need to hear it. (And mean it. Clearly saying it, but not living it, is counterproductive).”
The post continues, explaining why repetition matters.
“I’d like to think in the right moment I’d say the right thing, but on the fairly decent chance I don’t, I will make sure my kids have heard these things enough before the time they really need it,” he adds.
He also shares the impact he hopes it will have on his kids.
“For the same reasons that routines make kids feel safe, being a predictable parent is a stabilizer,” he writes. “Start now to develop your own mouth-muscle-memory.”
He concludes the post with wisdom about his role as a father and about being someone his kids can feel secure with.
“When this stuff falls out of my mouth easily, and frequently, I’m more likely to get it right when it matters most,” he writes. “And if not, they’ll at least know where I stand, not just in a crisis.”
10 things to tell kids “100 times”
Here are the phrases he shared with fellow dads, which he hopes will inspire them in their fatherhood journey:
- “I’m so glad you told me.”
- “I love you.” and “I love you, no matter what.”
- “I’m sorry.”
- “I was wrong. How can I make it right?”
- “I don’t know. Let’s figure it out together.”
- “I’m ready to listen.”
- “Do you want me to help, or just listen?”
- “You can always come home.”
- “I have your back.”
- “The world needs your __. (Reference a specific attribute and be prepared to back it up with examples of how your kid has it. Eg: ideas, enthusiasm, energy, art, voice, grit, style, friendship, kindness.. whatever fits)”
Fellow dads share more impactful phrases
The inspirational post ends with a callout to dads to share the important parenting phrases they say to their kids. Here are six fathers and their go-to phrases:
Dad #1:
“I recently saw a video that had some good ones. Pasting details below:
Your feelings make sense.
I was wrong.
I love watching you figure things out.
Tell me more about that.
That took courage.
You can change your mind.” – GrrATeam81
Dad #2:
“I have so much fun hanging out with you.
I’m grateful for the person you are and the young man you’re growing up to be.
I’m proud of you for doing the right thing even though it was difficult.
Everyone makes mistakes, has accidents, and makes bad decisions. Learn from the consequences; we’ll get through it.
What do you think about _?
Also, I’ve always told my son ‘I promise that you’ll never regret telling me about anything.’ My parents said I could talk to them but they’d get mad or hold it against me later. When my son tells me about something he did wrong upfront, I thank him for being honest and tell him that taking responsibility voluntarily and knowing when to ask for help shows maturity and good judgment.” – CertainMedicine757
Dad #3:
“This is a great list. I learned two other ones recently: ‘I’m so glad you’re here’ (i.e. their presence is worthwhile) and ‘I love watching you figure things out'(the process is what I love, not results).” – Friendly-Land-1873
Dad #4:
“‘We are problem solvers’ is something I’ve tried to engrain in my kids.” – slidingscrapes
Dad #5:
“I run a slightly more Star Wars flavor on 2B. ‘I love you more than anything you could ever do wrong.’” – jeconti
Dad #6:
“I got this from a video, I wrote it in my notes and say it to my kid often when dropping her off at school. She loves it and even responds adding to it lol.
It’s okay to not know it all.
It’s okay to make mistakes.
It’s okay to be yourself.
It’s okay to ask for help.
It’s okay to start over.
It’s okay to say no.
It’s okay to cry.
It’s okay to feel upset.
And recently added this to my notes and have started saying this to her when she’s working on something unfamiliar (‘difficult’):
This feeling means your brain is growing.
It’s okay that this is hard, hard is how we all learn.
Stay with it. I believe in you and I’m right here.” – factsonlynomisinfo